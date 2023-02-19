2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Six – RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California
250 Heat One
Aussie veteran Matt Moss recently hooked up with BarX Suzuki and the partnership looked to be a good one. With very limited time on the bike Mossy had been sixth quickest in qualifying and took third place in the opening 250 Heat.
RJ Hampshire the victor in the opening bout ahead of Max Vohland, Mossy in that third place ahead of Levi Kitchen. Hampshire came in to this round under an injury cloud but got the job done.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|7 Laps
|2
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+09.279
|3
|Matt Moss
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+14.042
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+15.871
|5
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+18.889
|6
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+19.012
|7
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+19.726
|8
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+23.395
|9
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+28.909
|10
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.839
|11
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+43.032
|12
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+44.149
|13
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+44.982
|14
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+47.136
|15
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+50.614
|16
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+55.918
|17
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+56.998
|18
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m02.884
|19
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m09.236
|20
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m39.975
250 Heat Two
Jett Lawrence was fastest in qualifying by almost a full-second over RJ Hampshire and the defending champ carried that form through to his Heat race, taking the chequered flag 2.5-seconds ahead of Cameron McAdoo. Pierce Brown fourth ahead of Enzo Lopes.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|7 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+02.525
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+05.452
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+14.068
|5
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+23.039
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.076
|7
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+33.972
|8
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+36.336
|9
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+37.636
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+45.483
|11
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|+51.353
|12
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+57.901
|13
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+59.318
|14
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m00.595
|15
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m08.349
|16
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m13.590
|17
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m25.326
|18
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6 Laps
|19
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|DNS
|20
|Jayce Baldwin
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNS
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|6 Laps
|2
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|+04.086
|3
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+06.262
|4
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.515
|5
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+07.911
|6
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+10.943
|7
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+16.439
|8
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.702
|9
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|+22.447
|10
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.154
|11
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+26.828
|12
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|+29.991
|13
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+32.992
|14
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+36.423
|15
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+47.378
|16
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda CRF250R
|+51.153
|17
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m02.765
|18
|Jayce Baldwin
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1:m07.548
|19
|Ryan Carlson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m13.573
|20
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5 Laps
|21
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4 Laps
|22
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|DNF
250 Main
RJ Hampshire fired out of the hole to lead Cameron McAdoo early on with Jett Lawrence in third and countryman Matt Moss in fourth.
Unfortunately Mossy’s early promise didn’t carry through as he went out of the race a couple of laps in due to presumably what was a mechanical failure.
Lawrence moved past McAdoo for second place four laps into the Main. Pierce Brown then closed in on McAdoo. It took Lawrence quite a few laps to start stretching away from that duo.
With just over ten-minutes left on the shot clock Hampshire led Lawrence by three-seconds but then the Husqvarna man went down!
Jett Lawrence swept through to the lead but Hampshire was not down long, rejoining the race less than three-seconds behind the defending champ.
Levi Kitchen had a fairly poor start but had been steadily working his way through the field, taking fifth place from Vohland as the race passed the halfway mark. At this juncture Lawrence led Hampshire by four-seconds, McAdoo was 1.5-seconds further back in third place, Pierce Brown a further two-seconds behind in fourth place, but with a very handy buffer over fifth placed Kitchen.
A few minutes later Pierce Brown got past McAdoo but the Kawasaki man then sent him high a few corners later, taking out Brown’s front wheel which left the GASGAS man on the deck. Brown lost fourth place to Kitchen but managed to chase him down in the final laps to get the place back, only to then go down and hand it back to Kitchen.
Jett Lawrence the victor by 16-seconds over Hampshire while McAdoo rounded out the podum a further six-seconds adrift.
Kitchen fourth ahead of Brown, Lopes and Vohland.
With his third victory from the four 250 West rounds held thus far Jett Lawrence now leads RJ Hampshire by 20-points.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|15 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|+16.160
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.128
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+27.805
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+30.314
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+30.715
|7
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+44.461
|8
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.872
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1:04.947
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|14 Laps
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+02.393
|12
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+05.569
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+17.091
|14
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+18.092
|15
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+34.051
|16
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+35.792
|17
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+48.742
|18
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m00.162
|19
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|13 Laps
|20
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12 Laps
|21
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3 Laps
|22
|Matt Moss
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|DNF
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|101
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|81
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Sioux City, IA
|80
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Godley, TX
|69
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|63
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Chesterfield, SC
|63
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|8
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|52
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|51
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|Wildomar, CA
|49
|11
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|46
|12
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|45
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|44
|14
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Tallahassee, FL
|35
|15
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|31
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|29
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|22
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|Leesburg, FL
|20
|19
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|20
|20
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|13
|21
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|12
|22
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|12
|23
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg, GER
|7
|24
|Austin Politelli
|Murrieta, CA
|6
|25
|Wilson Todd
|Barrine, QLD
|6
|26
|Geran Stapleton
|Clyde North, VIC
|5
|27
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|5
|28
|Brandon Scharer
|Gentry, AR
|4
|29
|Hunter Cross
|Discovery Bay, CA
|4
|30
|Julien Benek
|Mission, BC
|4
|31
|Dylan Woodcock
|Rayleigh, ENG
|3
|32
|Max Miller
|Springfield, OR
|3
|33
|Matt Moss
|Heathcote, AUS
|1
|34
|Brandon Ray
|Fremont, CA
|1
|35
|Austin Forkner
|Nevada, MO
|1
450 Heat One
Ken Roczen got the better of Jason Anderson to win the opening 450 Heat of the night.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|7 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+00.913
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+02.330
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+07.995
|5
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+09.917
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+20.236
|7
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+25.619
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+33.099
|9
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+35.144
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+43.587
|11
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+53.624
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+59.522
|13
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6 Laps
|14
|Johnnie Buller
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+18.593
|15
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+24.974
|16
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5 Laps
|17
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|DNF
|18
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|DNS
|19
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNS
|20
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNS
450 Heat Two
Chase Sexton had topped qualifying but defending champ Eli Tomac got the better of the Honda man in their 450 Heat race.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+01.724
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+03.330
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+16.999
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+18.981
|6
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+20.226
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+30.962
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+36.404
|9
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+40.192
|10
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+44.168
|11
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+47.700
|12
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+49.606
|13
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+51.754
|14
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1m11.621
|15
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m16.305
|16
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m19.088
|17
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|18
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+13.052
|19
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|+20.854
|20
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.428
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|2
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+03.558
|3
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+04.784
|4
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+05.534
|5
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+06.738
|6
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+11.183
|7
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+12.395
|8
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|+18.388
|9
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+26.105
|10
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+28.540
|11
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+37.344
|12
|Johnnie Buller
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+42.237
|13
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+43.292
|14
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+45.504
|15
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+48.205
|16
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+49.432
|17
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+57.990
|18
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|+59.108
|19
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5 Laps
|20
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNF
|21
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|DNS
|22
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|DNS
450 Main
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson.
Eli Tomac took second place from Webb late on the opening lap but Webb looked fast and eager to come back at the reigning champ as quickly as he could.
Jason Anderson moved past Roczen for fourth place then a couple of laps later Aaron Plessinger pushed Roczen further back to sixth place.
Five-minutes in Sexton led Tomac by 2.2-seconds. Webb had been unable to come back at Tomac and was four-seconds further behind. Jason Anderson was fourth, Plessinger fifth. Justin Barcia sent Colt Nichols off track, and then put Cianciarulo on the deck as he moved up to seventh place.
The only change in that order as the race passed the halfway mark was Roczen getting back passed Anderson for fifth place.
With seven-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Tomac by five-seconds, Webb a further nine-seconds back in third place but with a five-seconds buffer over Plessinger.
30-seconds later that all changed….
Sexton went down from what looked like a very simple mistake and Tomac swept through to the lead. By the time Sexton was back up to speed his five-second lead had turned into a five-second deficit.
Ken Roczen then started to drift back through the field. He lost fifth to Anderson again, then Barcia pushed him back to sixth before Christian Craig pushed the German further back to eighth place. Joey Savatgy then demoted Roczen to ninth…
With just under a minute left on the shot clock Cooper Webb was all over Sexton and took second place from the Honda man with ease and left him behind over the final couple of laps to finish strongly in second place.
Eli Tomac made a big mistake on the final lap which almost allowed Webb to close to within striking distance. Tomac made more small mistakes on the final lap as his rhythm completely deserted him, but still took the chequered flag ahead of Webb.
If the race was any longer Webb would have had him as the defending champ really fell apart on the final lap in very uncharacteristic fashion.
Chase Sexton was left to rue what might have been after throwing away what had looked like to be certain victory, a podium finish some consolation but that will still burn…
Aaron Plessinger fourth ahead of Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia.
Tomac now leads Webb and Sexton in the championship chase by seven-points.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|19 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+00.881
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+13.251
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+17.136
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+21.830
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+23.205
|7
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+30.146
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+32.643
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+33.370
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+42.159
|11
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+47.968
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m12.225
|13
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18 Laps
|14
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+06.190
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+06.882
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+20.592
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+36.350
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+44.192
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.633
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+56.427
|21
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|17 Laps
|22
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|14 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|NAME
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|139
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|132
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|111
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|104
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|104
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|97
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|82
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|75
|10
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|75
|11
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|75
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|58
|13
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|56
|14
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|49
|15
|Justin Cooper
|Tallahassee, FL
|45
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|35
|17
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|24
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|21
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|21
|20
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|19
|21
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|18
|22
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|16
|23
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|15
|25
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|13
|26
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|27
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|8
|28
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|8
|29
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|2