2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Six – RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

250 Heat One

Aussie veteran Matt Moss recently hooked up with BarX Suzuki and the partnership looked to be a good one. With very limited time on the bike Mossy had been sixth quickest in qualifying and took third place in the opening 250 Heat.

RJ Hampshire the victor in the opening bout ahead of Max Vohland, Mossy in that third place ahead of Levi Kitchen. Hampshire came in to this round under an injury cloud but got the job done.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 7 Laps 2 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +09.279 3 Matt Moss Suzuki RM-Z250 +14.042 4 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +15.871 5 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +18.889 6 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +19.012 7 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +19.726 8 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +23.395 9 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +28.909 10 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R +34.839 11 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +43.032 12 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +44.149 13 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +44.982 14 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +47.136 15 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +50.614 16 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +55.918 17 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +56.998 18 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F +1m02.884 19 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +1m09.236 20 Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF250R +1m39.975

250 Heat Two

Jett Lawrence was fastest in qualifying by almost a full-second over RJ Hampshire and the defending champ carried that form through to his Heat race, taking the chequered flag 2.5-seconds ahead of Cameron McAdoo. Pierce Brown fourth ahead of Enzo Lopes.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 7 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +02.525 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +05.452 4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +14.068 5 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +23.039 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +29.076 7 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +33.972 8 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +36.336 9 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +37.636 10 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +45.483 11 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +51.353 12 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F +57.901 13 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F +59.318 14 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +1m00.595 15 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 +1m08.349 16 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R +1m13.590 17 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +1m25.326 18 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps 19 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F DNS 20 Jayce Baldwin Kawasaki KX250 DNS

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 6 Laps 2 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +04.086 3 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +06.262 4 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +07.515 5 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F +07.911 6 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +10.943 7 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +16.439 8 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R +19.702 9 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +22.447 10 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R +25.154 11 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F +26.828 12 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 +29.991 13 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +32.992 14 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +36.423 15 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +47.378 16 Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF250R +51.153 17 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F +1m02.765 18 Jayce Baldwin Kawasaki KX250 +1:m07.548 19 Ryan Carlson Kawasaki KX250 +1m13.573 20 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 5 Laps 21 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F 4 Laps 22 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F DNF

250 Main

RJ Hampshire fired out of the hole to lead Cameron McAdoo early on with Jett Lawrence in third and countryman Matt Moss in fourth.

Unfortunately Mossy’s early promise didn’t carry through as he went out of the race a couple of laps in due to presumably what was a mechanical failure.

Lawrence moved past McAdoo for second place four laps into the Main. Pierce Brown then closed in on McAdoo. It took Lawrence quite a few laps to start stretching away from that duo.

With just over ten-minutes left on the shot clock Hampshire led Lawrence by three-seconds but then the Husqvarna man went down!

Jett Lawrence swept through to the lead but Hampshire was not down long, rejoining the race less than three-seconds behind the defending champ.

Levi Kitchen had a fairly poor start but had been steadily working his way through the field, taking fifth place from Vohland as the race passed the halfway mark. At this juncture Lawrence led Hampshire by four-seconds, McAdoo was 1.5-seconds further back in third place, Pierce Brown a further two-seconds behind in fourth place, but with a very handy buffer over fifth placed Kitchen.

A few minutes later Pierce Brown got past McAdoo but the Kawasaki man then sent him high a few corners later, taking out Brown’s front wheel which left the GASGAS man on the deck. Brown lost fourth place to Kitchen but managed to chase him down in the final laps to get the place back, only to then go down and hand it back to Kitchen.

Jett Lawrence the victor by 16-seconds over Hampshire while McAdoo rounded out the podum a further six-seconds adrift.

Kitchen fourth ahead of Brown, Lopes and Vohland.

With his third victory from the four 250 West rounds held thus far Jett Lawrence now leads RJ Hampshire by 20-points.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 15 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +16.160 3 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +22.128 4 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +27.805 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +30.314 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +30.715 7 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +44.461 8 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +45.872 9 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +1:04.947 10 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 14 Laps 11 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +02.393 12 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +05.569 13 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +17.091 14 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +18.092 15 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +34.051 16 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +35.792 17 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +48.742 18 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +1m00.162 19 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 13 Laps 20 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 12 Laps 21 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 3 Laps 22 Matt Moss Suzuki RM-Z250 DNF

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Jett Lawrence Zephyrhills, FL 101 2 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL 81 3 Cameron Mcadoo Sioux City, IA 80 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX 69 5 Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA 63 6 Enzo Lopes Chesterfield, SC 63 7 Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA 52 8 Max Vohland Granite Bay, CA 52 9 Pierce Brown Sandy, UT 51 10 Dylan Walsh Wildomar, CA 49 11 Cole Thompson Brigden, ON 46 12 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA 45 13 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY 44 14 Anthony Rodriguez Tallahassee, FL 35 15 Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA 31 16 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA 29 17 Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA 22 18 Mitchell Harrison Leesburg, FL 20 19 Derek Drake Lake Elsinore, CA 20 20 Joshua Varize Perris, CA 13 21 Jerry Robin Hamel, MN 12 22 Maxwell Sanford Pasadena, MD 12 23 Dominique Thury Schneeberg, GER 7 24 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA 6 25 Wilson Todd Barrine, QLD 6 26 Geran Stapleton Clyde North, VIC 5 27 Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX 5 28 Brandon Scharer Gentry, AR 4 29 Hunter Cross Discovery Bay, CA 4 30 Julien Benek Mission, BC 4 31 Dylan Woodcock Rayleigh, ENG 3 32 Max Miller Springfield, OR 3 33 Matt Moss Heathcote, AUS 1 34 Brandon Ray Fremont, CA 1 35 Austin Forkner Nevada, MO 1

450 Heat One

Ken Roczen got the better of Jason Anderson to win the opening 450 Heat of the night.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 7 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +00.913 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +02.330 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +07.995 5 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +09.917 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +20.236 7 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +25.619 8 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +33.099 9 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +35.144 10 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +43.587 11 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +53.624 12 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +59.522 13 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR 6 Laps 14 Johnnie Buller Husqvarna FC 450 +18.593 15 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +24.974 16 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 17 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F DNF 18 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R DNS 19 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR DNS 20 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 DNS

450 Heat Two

Chase Sexton had topped qualifying but defending champ Eli Tomac got the better of the Honda man in their 450 Heat race.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 7 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +01.724 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +03.330 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +16.999 5 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +18.981 6 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +20.226 7 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +30.962 8 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +36.404 9 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +40.192 10 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +44.168 11 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +47.700 12 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +49.606 13 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +51.754 14 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +1m11.621 15 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +1m16.305 16 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +1m19.088 17 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 18 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +13.052 19 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +20.854 20 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +21.428

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 2 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +03.558 3 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +04.784 4 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +05.534 5 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +06.738 6 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +11.183 7 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +12.395 8 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +18.388 9 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +26.105 10 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR +28.540 11 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +37.344 12 Johnnie Buller Husqvarna FC 450 +42.237 13 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +43.292 14 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +45.504 15 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +48.205 16 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +49.432 17 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +57.990 18 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +59.108 19 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 20 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR DNF 21 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F DNS 22 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 DNS

450 Main

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson.

Eli Tomac took second place from Webb late on the opening lap but Webb looked fast and eager to come back at the reigning champ as quickly as he could.

Jason Anderson moved past Roczen for fourth place then a couple of laps later Aaron Plessinger pushed Roczen further back to sixth place.

Five-minutes in Sexton led Tomac by 2.2-seconds. Webb had been unable to come back at Tomac and was four-seconds further behind. Jason Anderson was fourth, Plessinger fifth. Justin Barcia sent Colt Nichols off track, and then put Cianciarulo on the deck as he moved up to seventh place.

The only change in that order as the race passed the halfway mark was Roczen getting back passed Anderson for fifth place.

With seven-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Tomac by five-seconds, Webb a further nine-seconds back in third place but with a five-seconds buffer over Plessinger.

30-seconds later that all changed….

Sexton went down from what looked like a very simple mistake and Tomac swept through to the lead. By the time Sexton was back up to speed his five-second lead had turned into a five-second deficit.

Ken Roczen then started to drift back through the field. He lost fifth to Anderson again, then Barcia pushed him back to sixth before Christian Craig pushed the German further back to eighth place. Joey Savatgy then demoted Roczen to ninth…

With just under a minute left on the shot clock Cooper Webb was all over Sexton and took second place from the Honda man with ease and left him behind over the final couple of laps to finish strongly in second place.

Eli Tomac made a big mistake on the final lap which almost allowed Webb to close to within striking distance. Tomac made more small mistakes on the final lap as his rhythm completely deserted him, but still took the chequered flag ahead of Webb.

If the race was any longer Webb would have had him as the defending champ really fell apart on the final lap in very uncharacteristic fashion.

Chase Sexton was left to rue what might have been after throwing away what had looked like to be certain victory, a podium finish some consolation but that will still burn…

Aaron Plessinger fourth ahead of Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia.

Tomac now leads Webb and Sexton in the championship chase by seven-points.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 19 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +00.881 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +13.251 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +17.136 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +21.830 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +23.205 7 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +30.146 8 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +32.643 9 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +33.370 10 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +42.159 11 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +47.968 12 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1m12.225 13 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 18 Laps 14 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +06.190 15 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +06.882 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +20.592 17 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +36.350 18 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +44.192 19 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +49.633 20 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +56.427 21 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 17 Laps 22 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 14 Laps

450 Championship Points