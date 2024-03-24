2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 11 – Lumen Field, Seattle
450 Main
The slippery track and sticky ruts saw Ken Roczen go down in his Heat race and have to progress through the LCQ. Hunter Lawrence won that Heat ahead of Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Justin Barcia. Jett Lawrence won the second Heat ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb.
Roczen won the LCQ contest to win his transfer spot to the Main on what the riders themselves described as a really gnarly track that took no prisoners.
Chase Sexton had the inside run for turn one and navigated it safely to score the holeshot ahead of Ken Roczen. Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo were third and fourth early on. Jett Lawrence was down in ninth, while Eli Tomac was way back in 16th.
Cooper Webb was on a charge, dispensing with McElrath, Barcia, Cianciarulo, and then Anderson to move up to third place over the course of the opening two laps.
Jett Lawrence started to hit his straps on lap three, moving past Cianciarulo, Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and Justin Barcia to move all the way up to fifth.
Cooper Webb closed in on Ken Roczen and made short work of the German to take second place. He was on a mission and reeled Sexton in with apparent ease. With 15 minutes to run, Sexton led Webb by 1.3 seconds, but looming large further behind was Jett Lawrence. The Aussie youngster blew past Roczen like he was standing still and was the fastest man on track by a significant margin.
Just when it looked as though Cooper Webb was going to run down Sexton and then run away with it, Jett Lawrence reeled him in with ease, and just when he was shaping up to make a move, he came together with Webb in a soft section. Jett had so much more speed but not that much patience; he lost that third position to Roczen by the time he had picked himself up and got back up to speed.
With ten-minutes left on the clock, Webb was all over the back of the Sexton after the KTM made a small mistake, which allowed the Yamaha to close right in. Further back, Jett had passed Roczen once again to move up to third place and immediately pulled away from the Suzuki man. He was almost eight-seconds behind the leading duo. Could he do it from there?
Chase Sexton stalled out with six-minutes left on the clock, which saw Webb sweep past to take the lead, but then he made a mistake himself, which allowed Sexton to close right back onto his tail. Further back Jett had been brought to a standstill by a stalled lapper that left him with nowhere to go which cost him around ten-seconds and his remote chance for victory.
Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton swapped positions up front over the next couple of laps, but eventually, Webb asserted his dominance and broke away from the defending champ to take the victory and claw an important five-points back in the championship chase on Jett Lawrence. Sexton chased him hard to the flag though and almost snatched victory at the last gasp.
Jett rounded out the podium well clear of Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac. The Australian’s fastest lap of the race was 1.5 seconds quicker than Webb or Sexton’s best.
Hunter Lawrence claimed seventh ahead of Justin Cooper, Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson.
Jett’s championship lead over Webb was trimmed from 21 to 16. Chase Sexton is seven points behind in third, 15 points clear of Ken Roczen.
AMA Supercross reconvenes in St. Louis next weekend for the third and final Triple Crown of 2024.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|24 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+00.592
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+23.118
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+24.369
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+30.848
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+32.569
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+34.283
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+37.484
|9
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+43.324
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+1m00.669
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|23 Laps
|12
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+04.109
|13
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+15.972
|14
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|+20.194
|15
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+25.467
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+33.578
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+47.206
|18
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|22 Laps
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|21 Laps
|20
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+19.692
|21
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|20 Laps
|22
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|230
|2
|Cooper Webb
|214
|3
|Chase Sexton
|207
|4
|Ken Roczen
|192
|5
|Eli Tomac
|190
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|180
|7
|Jason Anderson
|177
|8
|Justin Cooper
|134
|9
|Justin Barcia
|122
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|115
|11
|Hunter Lawrence
|113
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
|13
|Shane McElrath
|91
|14
|Adam Cianciarulo
|63
|15
|Benny Bloss
|51
|16
|Dean Wilson
|46
|17
|Jorge Prado
|45
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|41
|19
|Christian Craig
|39
|20
|Vince Friese
|33
|21
|Derek Drake
|33
|22
|Justin Hill
|29
|23
|Freddie Noren
|21
|24
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|25
|Cade Clason
|18
|26
|Colt Nichols
|17
|27
|Mitchell Harrison
|17
|28
|Ty Masterpool
|11
|29
|John Short
|8
|30
|Austin Politelli
|7
|31
|Anthony Bourdon
|6
|32
|Ryan Breece
|6
|33
|Justin Rodbell
|6
|34
|Jeremy Hand
|5
|35
|Tristan Lane
|3
|36
|Carson Mumford
|3
|37
|Aaron Tanti
|3
|38
|Devin Simonson
|3
|39
|Grant Harlan
|2
|40
|Jerry Robin
|2
|41
|Justin Starling
|2
|42
|Jason Clermont
|1
|43
|Robbie Wageman
|1
|44
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
250 Main
Levi Kitchen scored the holeshot, and despite a determined challenge by Julien Beaumier, the Kawasaki rider held on to that lead through the opening sections of the track to establish an early lead.
Jordon Smith worked his way to the back of Beaumier and stole second place on lap two. Michael Mosiman, RJ Hampshire, and Nate Thrasher held fourth through sixth place after two laps, while Jo Shimoda was in seventh. The Honda man hit the deck a couple of laps later and lost a number of positions.
Hampshire got the better of Beaumier for third place just over five-minutes into the contest and Thrasher demoted Beaumier further back to fifth on the following lap.
At half-race distance, Kitchen led Smith by six-seconds, and RJ Hampshire was equidistant further back in third. The battle over fourth was now a heady six-rider affair.
With just under four-minutes left on the clock, second placed Jordon Smith got caught out by the challenging ruts and went down hard. Inheriting that second place was RJ Hampshire, but Levi Kitchen now had a huge 20-second lead. Smith eventually got up and running again, only to crash once again shortly thereafter.
Jo Shimoda recovered from his early mistake to scythe his way through the pack, Passing Thrasher, Beaumier, Mosiman, Mumford, and Marchbanks on his way to third place. The Japanese rider was the fastest man on the track late in the race.
Levi Kitchen kept his head to cruise home for victory 21-seconds ahead of Hampshire, much to the appreciation of his home crowd. Jo Shimoda rounded out the podium four-seconds behind Hampshire.
Kitchen will take a nine-point lead over Hampshire in the 250 West Championship when it reconvenes in St. Louis next weekend.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|18 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+21.051
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+25.969
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT
|Yamaha
|+30.128
|5
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+37.666
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Yamaha
|+41.795
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|+46.755
|8
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+51.971
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+1:02.273
|10
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|17 Laps
|11
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+18.131
|12
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+26.746
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GASGAS
|+26.746
|14
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|+27.141
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|+28.793
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki
|+30.416
|17
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|+41.895
|18
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+50.295
|19
|Matti Jorgensen
|GASGAS
|16 Laps
|20
|Joshua Varize
|GASGAS
|+00.994
|21
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|+07.192
|22
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|+31.025
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|131
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|123
|3
|Jordon Smith
|110
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|105
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|94
|6
|Anthony Bourdon
|79
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|78
|8
|Carson Mumford
|75
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|67
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|63
|11
|Hunter Yoder
|62
|12
|Phillip Nicoletti
|55
|13
|Cole Thompson
|55
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|51
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|51
|16
|Joshua Varize
|43
|17
|Matti Jorgensen
|25
|18
|Talon Hawkins
|25
|19
|Max Sanford
|21
|20
|Maximus Vohland
|20
|21
|Tj Albright
|17
|22
|Michael Mosiman
|16
|23
|Max Miller
|13
|24
|Slade Varola
|10
|25
|Lance Kobusch
|9
|26
|Lux Turner
|7
|27
|Geran Stapleton
|6
|28
|Deegan Hepp
|5
|29
|Julien Benek
|3
|30
|Billy Laninovich
|3
|31
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|2
|32
|Ty Freehill
|2
|33
|Blaine Silveira
|1
|34
|Alex Nagy
|1
|35
|Dylan Walsh
|0
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Michael Mosiman
|Yamaha
|51.803
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|52.798
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|52.881
|4
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|53.009
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|53.235
|6
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|53.245
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|53.388
|8
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|53.979
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|54.087
|10
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|54.228
|11
|Brad West
|Yamaha
|54.419
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GASGAS
|54.420
|13
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|54.471
|14
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|54.649
|15
|Colin Jurin
|Yamaha
|54.721
|16
|Blake Gardner
|Kawasaki
|54.826
|17
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|54.957
|18
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|55.547
|19
|Kyle Wise
|Kawasaki
|55.921
|20
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki
|55.922
|21
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|56.021
|22
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|56.111
|23
|Max Miller
|Suzuki
|56.195
|24
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|56.365
|25
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha
|56.638
|26
|Carter Biese
|Kawasaki
|56.673
|27
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|56.751
|28
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|56.761
|29
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki
|56.933
|30
|Braden Spangle
|Yamaha
|56.950
|31
|Slade Varola
|Kawasaki
|57.129
|32
|Joshua Varize
|GASGAS
|57.235
|33
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|57.270
|34
|Tre Fierro
|GASGAS
|57.479
|35
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha
|57.543
|36
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|57.582
|37
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha
|57.849
|38
|Matti Jorgensen
|GASGAS
|57.871
|39
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda
|58.238
|40
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha
|58.245
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Chad Saultz
|KTM
|58.408
|42
|Kile Epperson
|Honda
|59.007
|43
|Joey Desimone
|Kawasaki
|59.089
|44
|Rider Fisher
|Kawasaki
|59.314
|45
|Geran Stapleton
|Kawasaki
|59.954
|46
|Hunter Calle
|Kawasaki
|1m01.100
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+09.637
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|+18.088
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GASGAS
|+29.334
|5
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+33.779
|6
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+37.516
|7
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|+43.240
|8
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki
|+43.918
|9
|Max Sanford
|Kawasaki
|+44.872
|10
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|+46.264
|11
|Matti Jorgensen
|GASGAS
|+48.479
|12
|Blake Gardner
|Kawasaki
|+51.176
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|8 Laps
|14
|Joshua Varize
|GASGAS
|+11.139
|15
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|+25.820
|16
|Tre Fierro
|GASGAS
|+40.274
|17
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|7 Laps
|18
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|19
|Carter Biese
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|20
|Braden Spangle
|Yamaha
|DNF
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+10.049
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+10.795
|4
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+14.740
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Yamaha
|+19.690
|6
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+37.804
|7
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+38.824
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+39.290
|9
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+42.256
|10
|Slade Varola
|Kawasaki
|+46.409
|11
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki
|+53.304
|12
|Max Miller
|Suzuki
|+1m09.440
|13
|Kyle Wise
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|14
|Colin Jurin
|Yamaha
|+03.040
|15
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha
|+28.922
|16
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha
|+58.351
|17
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda
|7 Laps
|18
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|19
|Brad West
|Yamaha
|DNF
|20
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|DNF
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|7 Laps
|2
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|+00.408
|3
|Joshua Varize
|GASGAS
|+05.219
|4
|Matti Jorgensen
|GASGAS
|+06.244
|5
|Brad West
|Yamaha
|+09.197
|6
|Slade Varola
|Kawasaki
|+12.665
|7
|Max Miller
|Suzuki
|+14.894
|8
|Colin Jurin
|Yamaha
|+21.578
|9
|Blake Gardner
|Kawasaki
|+22.283
|10
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha
|+27.487
|11
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM
|+32.685
|12
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda
|+36.645
|13
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|+37.790
|14
|Kyle Wise
|Kawasaki
|+39.083
|15
|Carter Biese
|Kawasaki
|+42.646
|16
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha
|+46.968
|17
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha
|+55.274
|18
|Blaine Silveira
|Suzuki
|+1m00.705
|19
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|20
|Tre Fierro
|GASGAS
|2 Laps
|21
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|22
|Braden Spangle
|Yamaha
|DNS
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|52.115
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|52.325
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|52.352
|4
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|52.889
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|53.136
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|53.421
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|53.594
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|53.820
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|54.232
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|54.367
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|54.634
|12
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|54.641
|13
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|55.362
|14
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|55.440
|15
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|55.563
|16
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|55.660
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|55.740
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|55.746
|19
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|56.652
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|56.712
|21
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|56.873
|22
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|57.393
|23
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS
|57.485
|24
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|57.738
|25
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|57.813
|26
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|57.856
|27
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|58.103
|28
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|58.145
|29
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|58.338
|30
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|58.566
|31
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|58.960
|32
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna
|59.474
|33
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|59.505
|34
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|1m00.721
|35
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|1m00.743
|36
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda
|1:00.838
|37
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|1:01.782
|38
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|1:01.783
|39
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|1:02.125
|40
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|1:02.784
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Carter Stephenson
|Kawasaki
|1:03.140
|42
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|1:03.199
|43
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|1:03.587
|44
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha
|1:04.533
|45
|Brandon Pederson
|Yamaha
|1:06.171
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|9 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+01.329
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+04.860
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+22.962
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|+25.277
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+27.255
|7
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+36.869
|8
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+39.220
|9
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+45.108
|10
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+48.693
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+54.883
|12
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|+55.554
|13
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda
|+58.067
|14
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+1:08.661
|15
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna
|8 Laps
|16
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+00.797
|17
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+06.314
|18
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Kawasaki
|+12.885
|19
|Joan Cros
|KTM
|+25.493
|20
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+1m02.654
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|8 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+00.978
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+12.197
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+18.163
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+22.859
|6
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+24.618
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+26.648
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+32.700
|9
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+33.865
|10
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+37.663
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+41.811
|12
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+42.220
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|+46.838
|14
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+1m00.686
|15
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.767
|16
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|7 Laps
|17
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+12.424
|18
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+51.383
|19
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|6 Laps
|20
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS
|5 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|7 Laps
|2
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+11.396
|3
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+12.838
|4
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+13.369
|5
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+14.793
|6
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|+16.048
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|+17.048
|8
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|+26.993
|9
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+29.630
|10
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS
|+32.657
|11
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+34.719
|12
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+34.901
|13
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+36.204
|14
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda
|+37.579
|15
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+43.745
|16
|Joan Cros
|KTM
|+46.215
|17
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|+47.002
|18
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+51.716
|19
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+53.109
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|6 Laps
|21
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|+46.682
|22
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna
|+1m43.670