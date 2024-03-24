2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 11 – Lumen Field, Seattle

450 Main

The slippery track and sticky ruts saw Ken Roczen go down in his Heat race and have to progress through the LCQ. Hunter Lawrence won that Heat ahead of Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Justin Barcia. Jett Lawrence won the second Heat ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb.

Roczen won the LCQ contest to win his transfer spot to the Main on what the riders themselves described as a really gnarly track that took no prisoners.

Chase Sexton had the inside run for turn one and navigated it safely to score the holeshot ahead of Ken Roczen. Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo were third and fourth early on. Jett Lawrence was down in ninth, while Eli Tomac was way back in 16th.

Cooper Webb was on a charge, dispensing with McElrath, Barcia, Cianciarulo, and then Anderson to move up to third place over the course of the opening two laps.

Jett Lawrence started to hit his straps on lap three, moving past Cianciarulo, Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and Justin Barcia to move all the way up to fifth.

Cooper Webb closed in on Ken Roczen and made short work of the German to take second place. He was on a mission and reeled Sexton in with apparent ease. With 15 minutes to run, Sexton led Webb by 1.3 seconds, but looming large further behind was Jett Lawrence. The Aussie youngster blew past Roczen like he was standing still and was the fastest man on track by a significant margin.

Just when it looked as though Cooper Webb was going to run down Sexton and then run away with it, Jett Lawrence reeled him in with ease, and just when he was shaping up to make a move, he came together with Webb in a soft section. Jett had so much more speed but not that much patience; he lost that third position to Roczen by the time he had picked himself up and got back up to speed.

With ten-minutes left on the clock, Webb was all over the back of the Sexton after the KTM made a small mistake, which allowed the Yamaha to close right in. Further back, Jett had passed Roczen once again to move up to third place and immediately pulled away from the Suzuki man. He was almost eight-seconds behind the leading duo. Could he do it from there?

Chase Sexton stalled out with six-minutes left on the clock, which saw Webb sweep past to take the lead, but then he made a mistake himself, which allowed Sexton to close right back onto his tail. Further back Jett had been brought to a standstill by a stalled lapper that left him with nowhere to go which cost him around ten-seconds and his remote chance for victory.

Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton swapped positions up front over the next couple of laps, but eventually, Webb asserted his dominance and broke away from the defending champ to take the victory and claw an important five-points back in the championship chase on Jett Lawrence. Sexton chased him hard to the flag though and almost snatched victory at the last gasp.

Jett rounded out the podium well clear of Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac. The Australian’s fastest lap of the race was 1.5 seconds quicker than Webb or Sexton’s best.

Hunter Lawrence claimed seventh ahead of Justin Cooper, Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson.

Jett’s championship lead over Webb was trimmed from 21 to 16. Chase Sexton is seven points behind in third, 15 points clear of Ken Roczen.

AMA Supercross reconvenes in St. Louis next weekend for the third and final Triple Crown of 2024.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb Yamaha 24 Laps 2 Chase Sexton KTM +00.592 3 Jett Lawrence Honda +23.118 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM +24.369 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki +30.848 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha +32.569 7 Hunter Lawrence Honda +34.283 8 Justin Cooper Yamaha +37.484 9 Justin Barcia GASGAS +43.324 10 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +1m00.669 11 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 23 Laps 12 Benny Bloss Beta +04.109 13 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +15.972 14 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +20.194 15 Vince Friese Honda +25.467 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki +33.578 17 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +47.206 18 Derek Drake Suzuki 22 Laps 19 Cade Clason Kawasaki 21 Laps 20 Ryan Breece Yamaha +19.692 21 Justin Rodbell KTM 20 Laps 22 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 8 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 230 2 Cooper Webb 214 3 Chase Sexton 207 4 Ken Roczen 192 5 Eli Tomac 190 6 Aaron Plessinger 180 7 Jason Anderson 177 8 Justin Cooper 134 9 Justin Barcia 122 10 Malcolm Stewart 115 11 Hunter Lawrence 113 12 Dylan Ferrandis 107 13 Shane McElrath 91 14 Adam Cianciarulo 63 15 Benny Bloss 51 16 Dean Wilson 46 17 Jorge Prado 45 18 Kyle Chisholm 41 19 Christian Craig 39 20 Vince Friese 33 21 Derek Drake 33 22 Justin Hill 29 23 Freddie Noren 21 24 Mitchell Oldenburg 19 25 Cade Clason 18 26 Colt Nichols 17 27 Mitchell Harrison 17 28 Ty Masterpool 11 29 John Short 8 30 Austin Politelli 7 31 Anthony Bourdon 6 32 Ryan Breece 6 33 Justin Rodbell 6 34 Jeremy Hand 5 35 Tristan Lane 3 36 Carson Mumford 3 37 Aaron Tanti 3 38 Devin Simonson 3 39 Grant Harlan 2 40 Jerry Robin 2 41 Justin Starling 2 42 Jason Clermont 1 43 Robbie Wageman 1 44 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Main

Levi Kitchen scored the holeshot, and despite a determined challenge by Julien Beaumier, the Kawasaki rider held on to that lead through the opening sections of the track to establish an early lead.

Jordon Smith worked his way to the back of Beaumier and stole second place on lap two. Michael Mosiman, RJ Hampshire, and Nate Thrasher held fourth through sixth place after two laps, while Jo Shimoda was in seventh. The Honda man hit the deck a couple of laps later and lost a number of positions.

Hampshire got the better of Beaumier for third place just over five-minutes into the contest and Thrasher demoted Beaumier further back to fifth on the following lap.

At half-race distance, Kitchen led Smith by six-seconds, and RJ Hampshire was equidistant further back in third. The battle over fourth was now a heady six-rider affair.

With just under four-minutes left on the clock, second placed Jordon Smith got caught out by the challenging ruts and went down hard. Inheriting that second place was RJ Hampshire, but Levi Kitchen now had a huge 20-second lead. Smith eventually got up and running again, only to crash once again shortly thereafter.

Jo Shimoda recovered from his early mistake to scythe his way through the pack, Passing Thrasher, Beaumier, Mosiman, Mumford, and Marchbanks on his way to third place. The Japanese rider was the fastest man on the track late in the race.

Levi Kitchen kept his head to cruise home for victory 21-seconds ahead of Hampshire, much to the appreciation of his home crowd. Jo Shimoda rounded out the podium four-seconds behind Hampshire.

Kitchen will take a nine-point lead over Hampshire in the 250 West Championship when it reconvenes in St. Louis next weekend.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 18 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +21.051 3 Jo Shimoda Honda +25.969 4 Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT Yamaha +30.128 5 Carson Mumford Honda +37.666 6 Michael Mosiman Yamaha +41.795 7 Julien Beaumer KTM +46.755 8 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +51.971 9 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +1:02.273 10 Cole Thompson Yamaha 17 Laps 11 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +18.131 12 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +26.746 13 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS +26.746 14 Jordon Smith Yamaha +27.141 15 Talon Hawkins KTM +28.793 16 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +30.416 17 Lux Turner KTM +41.895 18 Tj Albright Yamaha +50.295 19 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS 16 Laps 20 Joshua Varize GASGAS +00.994 21 Max Sanford Kawasaki +07.192 22 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki +31.025

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Levi Kitchen 131 2 Rj Hampshire 123 3 Jordon Smith 110 4 Garrett Marchbanks 105 5 Jo Shimoda 94 6 Anthony Bourdon 79 7 Julien Beaumer 78 8 Carson Mumford 75 9 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 10 Nate Thrasher 63 11 Hunter Yoder 62 12 Phillip Nicoletti 55 13 Cole Thompson 55 14 Ryder DiFrancesco 51 15 Robbie Wageman 51 16 Joshua Varize 43 17 Matti Jorgensen 25 18 Talon Hawkins 25 19 Max Sanford 21 20 Maximus Vohland 20 21 Tj Albright 17 22 Michael Mosiman 16 23 Max Miller 13 24 Slade Varola 10 25 Lance Kobusch 9 26 Lux Turner 7 27 Geran Stapleton 6 28 Deegan Hepp 5 29 Julien Benek 3 30 Billy Laninovich 3 31 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 32 Ty Freehill 2 33 Blaine Silveira 1 34 Alex Nagy 1 35 Dylan Walsh 0

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Michael Mosiman Yamaha 51.803 2 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 52.798 3 Jo Shimoda Honda 52.881 4 Lux Turner KTM 53.009 5 Jordon Smith Yamaha 53.235 6 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna 53.245 7 Nate Thrasher Yamaha 53.388 8 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki 53.979 9 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha 54.087 10 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki 54.228 11 Brad West Yamaha 54.419 12 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS 54.420 13 Carson Mumford Honda 54.471 14 Julien Beaumer KTM 54.649 15 Colin Jurin Yamaha 54.721 16 Blake Gardner Kawasaki 54.826 17 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 54.957 18 Robbie Wageman Yamaha 55.547 19 Kyle Wise Kawasaki 55.921 20 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki 55.922 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha 56.021 22 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 56.111 23 Max Miller Suzuki 56.195 24 Max Sanford Kawasaki 56.365 25 Addison Emory Yamaha 56.638 26 Carter Biese Kawasaki 56.673 27 Tj Albright Yamaha 56.751 28 Talon Hawkins KTM 56.761 29 Julien Benek Kawasaki 56.933 30 Braden Spangle Yamaha 56.950 31 Slade Varola Kawasaki 57.129 32 Joshua Varize GASGAS 57.235 33 Blaine Silveira Suzuki 57.270 34 Tre Fierro GASGAS 57.479 35 Chris Howell Yamaha 57.543 36 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki 57.582 37 Robert Hailey Yamaha 57.849 38 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS 57.871 39 Nicholas Nisbet Honda 58.238 40 Ty Freehill Yamaha 58.245 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Chad Saultz KTM 58.408 42 Kile Epperson Honda 59.007 43 Joey Desimone Kawasaki 59.089 44 Rider Fisher Kawasaki 59.314 45 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki 59.954 46 Hunter Calle Kawasaki 1m01.100

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 9 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +09.637 3 Julien Beaumer KTM +18.088 4 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS +29.334 5 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +33.779 6 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +37.516 7 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki +43.240 8 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +43.918 9 Max Sanford Kawasaki +44.872 10 Lux Turner KTM +46.264 11 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS +48.479 12 Blake Gardner Kawasaki +51.176 13 Talon Hawkins KTM 8 Laps 14 Joshua Varize GASGAS +11.139 15 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki +25.820 16 Tre Fierro GASGAS +40.274 17 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 7 Laps 18 Ty Freehill Yamaha 5 Laps 19 Carter Biese Kawasaki 4 Laps 20 Braden Spangle Yamaha DNF

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jordon Smith Yamaha 9 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Honda +10.049 3 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +10.795 4 Carson Mumford Honda +14.740 5 Michael Mosiman Yamaha +19.690 6 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +37.804 7 Cole Thompson Yamaha +38.824 8 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +39.290 9 Tj Albright Yamaha +42.256 10 Slade Varola Kawasaki +46.409 11 Julien Benek Kawasaki +53.304 12 Max Miller Suzuki +1m09.440 13 Kyle Wise Kawasaki 8 Laps 14 Colin Jurin Yamaha +03.040 15 Addison Emory Yamaha +28.922 16 Chris Howell Yamaha +58.351 17 Nicholas Nisbet Honda 7 Laps 18 Robert Hailey Yamaha 6 Laps 19 Brad West Yamaha DNF 20 Blaine Silveira Suzuki DNF

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Lux Turner KTM 7 Laps 2 Talon Hawkins KTM +00.408 3 Joshua Varize GASGAS +05.219 4 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS +06.244 5 Brad West Yamaha +09.197 6 Slade Varola Kawasaki +12.665 7 Max Miller Suzuki +14.894 8 Colin Jurin Yamaha +21.578 9 Blake Gardner Kawasaki +22.283 10 Addison Emory Yamaha +27.487 11 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM +32.685 12 Nicholas Nisbet Honda +36.645 13 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki +37.790 14 Kyle Wise Kawasaki +39.083 15 Carter Biese Kawasaki +42.646 16 Robert Hailey Yamaha +46.968 17 Ty Freehill Yamaha +55.274 18 Blaine Silveira Suzuki +1m00.705 19 Chris Howell Yamaha 6 Laps 20 Tre Fierro GASGAS 2 Laps 21 Julien Benek Kawasaki DNF 22 Braden Spangle Yamaha DNS

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 52.115 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha 52.325 3 Cooper Webb Yamaha 52.352 4 Chase Sexton KTM 52.889 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 53.136 6 Hunter Lawrence Honda 53.421 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 53.594 8 Justin Barcia GASGAS 53.820 9 Justin Cooper Yamaha 54.232 10 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki 54.367 11 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 54.634 12 Ken Roczen Suzuki 54.641 13 Vince Friese Honda 55.362 14 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda 55.440 15 Cade Clason Kawasaki 55.563 16 Derek Drake Suzuki 55.660 17 Benny Bloss Beta 55.740 18 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 55.746 19 Shane McElrath Suzuki 56.652 20 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki 56.712 21 Colt Nichols Beta 56.873 22 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 57.393 23 Austin Politelli GASGAS 57.485 24 Tristan Lane KTM 57.738 25 Hunter Schlosser KTM 57.813 26 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 57.856 27 Devin Simonson Yamaha 58.103 28 Grant Harlan Yamaha 58.145 29 Ryan Breece Yamaha 58.338 30 Justin Rodbell KTM 58.566 31 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 58.960 32 Gared Steinke Husqvarna 59.474 33 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 59.505 34 Kevin Moranz KTM 1m00.721 35 Scott Meshey KTM 1m00.743 36 Luke Kalaitzian Honda 1:00.838 37 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki 1:01.782 38 Joan Cros Kawasaki 1:01.783 39 Colby Copp KTM 1:02.125 40 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha 1:02.784 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Carter Stephenson Kawasaki 1:03.140 42 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki 1:03.199 43 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki 1:03.587 44 Chance Blackburn Yamaha 1:04.533 45 Brandon Pederson Yamaha 1:06.171

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 9 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +01.329 3 Chase Sexton KTM +04.860 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS +22.962 5 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +25.277 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +27.255 7 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki +36.869 8 Derek Drake Suzuki +39.220 9 Justin Rodbell KTM +45.108 10 Tristan Lane KTM +48.693 11 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +54.883 12 Grant Harlan Yamaha +55.554 13 Luke Kalaitzian Honda +58.067 14 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +1:08.661 15 Gared Steinke Husqvarna 8 Laps 16 Kevin Moranz KTM +00.797 17 Ken Roczen Suzuki +06.314 18 Anthony Rodriguez Kawasaki +12.885 19 Joan Cros KTM +25.493 20 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha +1m02.654

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 8 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM +00.978 3 Cooper Webb Yamaha +12.197 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +18.163 5 Justin Cooper Yamaha +22.859 6 Benny Bloss Beta +24.618 7 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +26.648 8 Shane McElrath Suzuki +32.700 9 Cade Clason Kawasaki +33.865 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha +37.663 11 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +41.811 12 Devin Simonson Yamaha +42.220 13 Colt Nichols Beta +46.838 14 Vince Friese Honda +1m00.686 15 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki +1m03.767 16 Scott Meshey KTM 7 Laps 17 Hunter Schlosser KTM +12.424 18 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +51.383 19 Colby Copp KTM 6 Laps 20 Austin Politelli GASGAS 5 Laps

450 LCQ Results