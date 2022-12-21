2023 ASBK Calendar Update

Today ASBK has confirmed that the second round of the 2023 championship will be staged at Sydney Motorsports Park, where for the first time ever an ASBK round will be held under lights thanks to SMSP’s full-track lighting system.

The unique two-day format will see action commence during the day across all the key ASBK classes under lights at the spectacular world-class NSW venue over Friday and Saturday nights, March 24-25.

The series then heads to Queensland on the weekend of April 30 for round three before hitting Darwin in conjunction with the V8 Supercars on June 18 for round four.

The opening round for 2023 will be contested in conjunction with the World Superbike event at Phillip Island on the weekend of February 26.

Round Five is yet to be confirmed but is expected to be at Morgan Park.

Phillip Island will also host round six which is scheduled to take place on the October 29 weekend. That happens to be the weekend immediately after the Australian round of the MotoGP World Championship that takes place on October 22.

The grand finale once again takes place at The Bend over the first weekend in December.

2023 ASBK Calendar