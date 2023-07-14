ASBK 2023
Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway
Friday Free Practice
A little temperature had come out of the track ahead of the third and final 35-minute practice session on Friday afternoon at Morgan Park. A few small clouds and a slight breeze combining to bring the track back down to around 30-degrees. That saw riders again evaluate alternate options to the default Phillip Island rear that is widely seen as the logical choice at this circuit. The track temperature here changes so quickly, it warms fast, but as soon as the sun dims slightly the tarmac cools just as quickly.
Teams were still studying data and tweaking set-ups as the session approached. Penrite Honda had found something on their data that suggested a little less oil volume in the forks might help Herfoss out with a pattering issue.
Mike Jones was the first rider back into the 12s in FP3, a 1m12.938 on his seventh lap of the session. Troy Herfoss joined him a few minutes later, a 1m12.985 to the Penrite Honda man.
Broc Pearson has been competitive in every session and backed that up in this FP3 by going top on 1m12.830 with 13-minutes left in the session, good enough for second on combined times. He wasn’t finished though… Pearson then dropped in a 1m12.662 on his next lap to top the day overall. Only a tenth off the qualifying lap record and just outside the race lap record, his personal best lap Morgan Park by six-tenths. That is some serious bright light in what has been at times a pretty dark tunnel that DesmoSport Ducati and Broc have been trying to dig themselves out of. Looks like a pretty major corner has been turned and they will all be absolutely pumped this evening.
In the dying minutes of the session though Troy Herfoss took a little shine off Broc’s party with a 1m12.243, well under both the qualifying and race lap records to stake his claim as race favourite. Herfoss is particularly quick through the middle sector and that is where he found the time to top proceedings today.
Mike Jones then went P2 overall on the back of a 1m12.533, also under the lap record. The defending champion is the quickest man through the final split.
Cru Halliday is fourth on combined times thanks to the 1m12.967 he set in FP2, but he failed to improve on that marker this afternoon. Halliday has only put in a real quick lap here and there and will be looking for more consistency tomorrow. It is not one section where he is losing time, but he has more to find across all three sectors.
Josh Waters started to look a lot more comfortable this afternoon as he finds his groove around the 12-turn lay-out. McMartin Racing will be studying the data overnight to work out a game plan for tomorrow’s FP4 session at 1030. Waters did dip into the 12s late in the session, a 1m12.979 to go P4 for the session and P5 overall, which suggests they are well and truly heading in the right direction but, like Halliday, as yet they are not in the main game for the win.
Glenn Allerton sounds confident and has been evaluating his tyre and set-up options for Sunday, but has not put in many real competitive laps. Allerton’s progress was stunted when he was stranded out on track with a mechanical issue late in FP3. The GT Racing BMW rider seventh quickest on combined times but looks to be really struggling in the final sector.
Anthony West is not far off and has had the best start to a race weekend in recent memory. He was quick out of the blocks this morning and improved steadily as the day progressed to end day one sixth.
Bryan Staring has more speed to find and that quest will be on in earnest. They were a long way away in FP1, made great strides forward in FP2, but only improved marginally in FP3. 1.5-seconds off Herf’s pace is not where he wants to be…
A lot can happen overnight in regards to teams honing their suspension set-up and electronic strategies ahead of tomorrow that will allow many competitors to bridge the gap, but on today’s pace it looks like it will be a Herfoss versus Jones dogfight come Sunday. Others have dropped in a hot lap here and there, but that pair did it more often, and looked to be able to put a fast one in pretty much whenever they wanted.
Or has Broc and DesmoSport Ducati got more in the tank….? He loses a couple of tenths in the final sector so that will be a focus for improvement tomorrow.
In 16 laps around here, anything can happen, and probably will…
Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 1535. The current forecast for Sunday is for tops in the low-mid 20s and the opening 16-lap bout is slated for 1125 on Sunday morning with the second contest scheduled for 1505, thus the track temperature is likely to be quite different from the morning compared to the afternoon.
Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m12.243
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m12.533
|3
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|1m12.662
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m12.967
|5
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|1m12.979
|6
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.493
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m13.596
|8
|Bryan STARIN
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.740
|9
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW M RR
|1m13.915
|10
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.965
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m14.210
|12
|Joshua SODERLAND
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|1m16.725
|13
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m16.810
|14
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m17.261
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m17.731
|16
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m18.591
|17
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m21.109
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|220
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|212
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|161
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|160
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|145
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|130
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|129
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|122
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|113
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|106
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|99
|12
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|70
|13
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|68
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|62
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|60
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|Suzuki
|41
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|19
|18
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha
|19
|19
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|16
|20
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducati
|15
|21
|Dominic DE LEON
|Kawasaki
|13
|22
|Nicholas MARSH
|Yamaha
|12
|23
|Albert BAKER
|Yamaha
|12
|24
|Leanne NELSON
|Kawasaki
|4
Supersport Friday
John Lytras topped every session today but the big improver in the third and final practice session was young Cameron Dunker.
Scott Nicholson had a crash at turn six but was unhurt and rode back to the pits, however the tumble did put a dent in his progress.
Supersport Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.355
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.658
|3
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.676
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.684
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.770
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.797
|7
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.819
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.078
|9
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.146
|10
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.170
|11
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.699
|12
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.773
|13
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|1m16.900
|14
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.438
|15
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.567
|16
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuaki GSX-R
|1m17.672
|17
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.775
|18
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.784
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|119
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|116
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|109
|4
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|92
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|86
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|84
|7
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|84
|8
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|83
|9
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|82
|10
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|70
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|53
|12
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|51
|15
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|51
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|49
|17
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|40
|18
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|39
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|37
|20
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|31
|21
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|26
|22
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|25
|23
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|25
|24
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|19
|25
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|15
|26
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|27
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
|28
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|3
Supersport 300 Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.161
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.506
|3
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.795
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.835
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.193
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.306
|7
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.450
|8
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.751
|9
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m24.935
|10
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.962
|11
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.317
|12
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m25.532
|13
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.700
|14
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.746
|15
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m25.980
|16
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m26.004
|17
|Will NASSIF
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m27.275
|18
|Keegan PRASS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m27.388
|19
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m28.085
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m28.720
|21
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m31.373
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|187
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|162
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|154
|4
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|143
|5
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|142
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|135
|7
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|133
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|106
|9
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|94
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|82
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|80
|12
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|79
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|77
|14
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|66
|15
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|57
|16
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|55
|17
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|47
|18
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|36
|19
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|25
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|23
|21
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|19
|22
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|15
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|9
|24
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|8
|25
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
|26
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|6
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.250
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.749
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.921
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.936
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.216
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.455
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.823
|8
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.035
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.219
|10
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.811
|11
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m26.255
|12
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m27.611
|13
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m28.351
|14
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m28.499
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|124
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|122
|3
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|106
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|103
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|100
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|91
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|80
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|77
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|70
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|66
|11
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|12
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|50
|14
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|37
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|33
|16
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|30
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|30
|18
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|20
|19
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|14
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|74
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.328
|42
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.531
|23
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.800
|40
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.024
|69
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.129
|37
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.198
|55
|Jake PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.246
|43
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.036
|31
|Ethan JOHNSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.247
|99
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.555
|17
|Haydn FORDYCE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.832
|61
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.901
|20
|Isaac AYAD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m40.445
|18
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m40.786
|16
|Rossi McADAM
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m40.889
|73
|Hunter CHARLETT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m40.902
|26
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m41.652
|11
|Nikolas LAZOS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m42.036
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|118
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|108
|3
|Haydn FORDYCE
|105
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|98
|5
|Archie SCHMIDT
|87
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|84
|7
|Hunter CORNEY
|83
|8
|Jed FYFFE
|77
|9
|Rikki HENRY
|75
|10
|Jake PAIGE
|60
|11
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|52
|12
|Elijah ANDREW
|45
|13
|Hunter CHARLETT
|43
|14
|Rossi McADAM
|39
|15
|Isaac AYAD
|38
|16
|Oscar LEWIS
|37
|17
|Alexander CODEY
|31
|18
|Nixon FROST
|30
|19
|Ethan JOHNSON
|29
|20
|Nikolas LAZOS
|17
Morgan Park ASBK Schedule
|Saturday 15th July
|Sunday 16 th July
|TIme
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0900
|0905
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0910
|0915
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0920
|0925
|SSP300
|WUP
|5 mins
|0930
|0940
|Alpinestars Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0945
|0950
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1000
|1020
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|R2
|6 Laps
|1025
|1055
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1100
|1120
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1125
|1205
|Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS)
|R1
|16 Laps
|1215
|1235
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1235
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party
|Paddock
|55 mins
|1330
|1350
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|R3
|6 Laps
|1400
|1430
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1435
|1455
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1505
|1550
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|R2
|16 Laps
|1600
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
Morgan Park ASBK Entry List
Superbike Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Mike Jones
|Yamaha
|4
|Broc Pearson
|Ducati
|11
|Eddie Leeson
|Yamaha
|13
|Anthony West
|Yamaha
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|Honda
|21
|Josh Waters
|Ducati
|27
|Max Stauffer
|Yamaha
|28
|Joshua Soderland
|Ducati
|29
|Ted Collins
|BMW
|31
|Scott Allars
|Yamaha
|37
|Michael Edwards
|Yamaha
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|Yamaha
|64
|Michael Kemp
|Yamaha
|65
|Cru Halliday
|Yamaha
|67
|Bryan Staring
|Yamaha
|72
|Paris Hardwick
|Kawasaki
Supersport Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|John Lytras
|Yamaha
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Nelson
|Yamaha
|12
|Luca Durning
|Yamaha
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|Yamaha
|21
|Tarbon Walker
|Yamaha
|33
|Jack Favelle
|Honda
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|Yamaha
|42
|Jack Passfield
|Yamaha
|44
|Tom Bramich
|Yamaha
|45
|Olly Simpson
|Yamaha
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|Yamaha
|72
|Ben Baker
|Yamaha
|85
|Ty Lynch
|Yamaha
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|Yamaha
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|Yamaha
|220
|Declan Carberry
|Suzuki
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|Yamaha
Supersport 300 Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|15
|Daley Mills
|Kawasaki
|17
|Joshua Newman
|Kawasaki
|20
|Casey Middleton
|Kawasaki
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|27
|Calvin Moylan
|Kawasaki
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|63
|Keegan Prass
|Kawasaki
|65
|Will Nassif
|Kawasaki
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|87
|Brock Quinlan
|Kawasaki
|95
|Tara Morrison
|Kawasaki
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|65
|Will Nassif
|Yamaha
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Nikolas Lazos
|Yamaha
|16
|Rossi McAdam
|Yamaha
|17
|Haydn Fordyce
|Yamaha
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|Yamaha
|20
|Isaac Ayad
|Yamaha
|23
|Jed Fyffe
|Yamaha
|26
|Oscar Lewis
|Yamaha
|31
|Ethan Johnson
|Yamaha
|36
|Rikki Henry
|Yamaha
|37
|Alexander Codey
|Yamaha
|40
|Hunter Corney
|Yamaha
|42
|Riley Nauta
|Yamaha
|43
|John Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|55
|Jake Paige
|Yamaha
|61
|Ella McCausland
|Yamaha
|69
|Archie Schmidt
|Yamaha
|73
|Hunter Charlett
|Yamaha
|74
|Bodie Paige
|Yamaha
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3