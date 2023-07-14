ASBK 2023

Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway

Friday Free Practice

A little temperature had come out of the track ahead of the third and final 35-minute practice session on Friday afternoon at Morgan Park. A few small clouds and a slight breeze combining to bring the track back down to around 30-degrees. That saw riders again evaluate alternate options to the default Phillip Island rear that is widely seen as the logical choice at this circuit. The track temperature here changes so quickly, it warms fast, but as soon as the sun dims slightly the tarmac cools just as quickly.

Teams were still studying data and tweaking set-ups as the session approached. Penrite Honda had found something on their data that suggested a little less oil volume in the forks might help Herfoss out with a pattering issue.

Mike Jones was the first rider back into the 12s in FP3, a 1m12.938 on his seventh lap of the session. Troy Herfoss joined him a few minutes later, a 1m12.985 to the Penrite Honda man.

Broc Pearson has been competitive in every session and backed that up in this FP3 by going top on 1m12.830 with 13-minutes left in the session, good enough for second on combined times. He wasn’t finished though… Pearson then dropped in a 1m12.662 on his next lap to top the day overall. Only a tenth off the qualifying lap record and just outside the race lap record, his personal best lap Morgan Park by six-tenths. That is some serious bright light in what has been at times a pretty dark tunnel that DesmoSport Ducati and Broc have been trying to dig themselves out of. Looks like a pretty major corner has been turned and they will all be absolutely pumped this evening.

In the dying minutes of the session though Troy Herfoss took a little shine off Broc’s party with a 1m12.243, well under both the qualifying and race lap records to stake his claim as race favourite. Herfoss is particularly quick through the middle sector and that is where he found the time to top proceedings today.

Mike Jones then went P2 overall on the back of a 1m12.533, also under the lap record. The defending champion is the quickest man through the final split.

Cru Halliday is fourth on combined times thanks to the 1m12.967 he set in FP2, but he failed to improve on that marker this afternoon. Halliday has only put in a real quick lap here and there and will be looking for more consistency tomorrow. It is not one section where he is losing time, but he has more to find across all three sectors.

Josh Waters started to look a lot more comfortable this afternoon as he finds his groove around the 12-turn lay-out. McMartin Racing will be studying the data overnight to work out a game plan for tomorrow’s FP4 session at 1030. Waters did dip into the 12s late in the session, a 1m12.979 to go P4 for the session and P5 overall, which suggests they are well and truly heading in the right direction but, like Halliday, as yet they are not in the main game for the win.

Glenn Allerton sounds confident and has been evaluating his tyre and set-up options for Sunday, but has not put in many real competitive laps. Allerton’s progress was stunted when he was stranded out on track with a mechanical issue late in FP3. The GT Racing BMW rider seventh quickest on combined times but looks to be really struggling in the final sector.

Anthony West is not far off and has had the best start to a race weekend in recent memory. He was quick out of the blocks this morning and improved steadily as the day progressed to end day one sixth.

Bryan Staring has more speed to find and that quest will be on in earnest. They were a long way away in FP1, made great strides forward in FP2, but only improved marginally in FP3. 1.5-seconds off Herf’s pace is not where he wants to be…

A lot can happen overnight in regards to teams honing their suspension set-up and electronic strategies ahead of tomorrow that will allow many competitors to bridge the gap, but on today’s pace it looks like it will be a Herfoss versus Jones dogfight come Sunday. Others have dropped in a hot lap here and there, but that pair did it more often, and looked to be able to put a fast one in pretty much whenever they wanted.

Or has Broc and DesmoSport Ducati got more in the tank….? He loses a couple of tenths in the final sector so that will be a focus for improvement tomorrow.

In 16 laps around here, anything can happen, and probably will…

Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 1535. The current forecast for Sunday is for tops in the low-mid 20s and the opening 16-lap bout is slated for 1125 on Sunday morning with the second contest scheduled for 1505, thus the track temperature is likely to be quite different from the morning compared to the afternoon.

Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m12.243 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m12.533 3 Broc PEARSON Ducati P-gale V4R 1m12.662 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m12.967 5 Josh WATERS Ducati P-gale V4R 1m12.979 6 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.493 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m13.596 8 Bryan STARIN Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.740 9 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR 1m13.915 10 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.965 11 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m14.210 12 Joshua SODERLAND Ducati P-gale V4R 1m16.725 13 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m16.810 14 Eddie LEESON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m17.261 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m17.731 16 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R 1m18.591 17 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 1m21.109

Superbike Championship Points

Pos RIder Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 220 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda 212 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 161 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 160 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 145 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha 130 7 Ted COLLINS BMW 129 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati 122 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 113 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 106 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 99 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 70 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha 68 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 62 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha 60 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki 41 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 19 18 Eddie LEESON Yamaha 19 19 Mark CHIODO Honda 16 20 Josh SODERLAND Ducati 15 21 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki 13 22 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha 12 23 Albert BAKER Yamaha 12 24 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki 4

Supersport Friday

John Lytras topped every session today but the big improver in the third and final practice session was young Cameron Dunker.

Scott Nicholson had a crash at turn six but was unhurt and rode back to the pits, however the tumble did put a dent in his progress.

Supersport Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.355 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.658 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.676 4 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.684 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.770 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.797 7 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.819 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.078 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.146 10 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.170 11 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.699 12 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.773 13 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR 1m16.900 14 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.438 15 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.567 16 Declan CARBERRY Suzuaki GSX-R 1m17.672 17 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.775 18 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.784

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 119 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 116 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 109 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 92 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 86 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 84 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha 84 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 83 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 82 10 Sean CONDON Yamaha 70 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda 53 12 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 51 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 51 15 Ben BAKER Yamaha 51 16 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 49 17 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 40 18 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 39 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 37 20 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 21 Luca DURNING Yamaha 26 22 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 25 23 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 25 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 25 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 15 26 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 27 Noel MAHON Yamaha 5 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 3

Supersport 300 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.161 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.506 3 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.795 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.835 5 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.193 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.306 7 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.450 8 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.751 9 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja 1m24.935 10 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.962 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.317 12 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja 1m25.532 13 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.700 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.746 15 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja 1m25.980 16 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja 1m26.004 17 Will NASSIF Kawasaki Ninja 1m27.275 18 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki Ninja 1m27.388 19 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.085 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.720 21 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja 1m31.373

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 187 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 162 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 154 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 143 5 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 142 6 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 135 7 Henry SNELL Yamaha 133 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 106 9 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 94 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 82 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 80 12 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 79 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 77 14 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 66 15 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 57 16 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 55 17 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 47 18 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 36 19 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 25 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 23 21 Will NASSIF Yamaha 19 22 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 15 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 9 24 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 8 25 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 7 26 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 6

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.250 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.749 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.921 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.936 5 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.216 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.455 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.823 8 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.035 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.219 10 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.811 11 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.255 12 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.611 13 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.351 14 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.499

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 124 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 122 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 106 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 103 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha 100 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 91 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 80 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 77 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 70 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 66 11 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 53 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 50 14 Will NASSIF Yamaha 37 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 33 16 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 30 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 30 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 20 19 William HUNT Yamaha 14

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 74 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.328 42 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.531 23 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.800 40 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.024 69 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.129 37 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.198 55 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.246 43 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.036 31 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.247 99 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.555 17 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.832 61 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.901 20 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m40.445 18 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 1m40.786 16 Rossi McADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 1m40.889 73 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m40.902 26 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.652 11 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m42.036

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bodie PAIGE 118 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC 108 3 Haydn FORDYCE 105 4 Riley NAUTA 98 5 Archie SCHMIDT 87 6 John PELGRAVE 84 7 Hunter CORNEY 83 8 Jed FYFFE 77 9 Rikki HENRY 75 10 Jake PAIGE 60 11 Ella McCAUSLAND 52 12 Elijah ANDREW 45 13 Hunter CHARLETT 43 14 Rossi McADAM 39 15 Isaac AYAD 38 16 Oscar LEWIS 37 17 Alexander CODEY 31 18 Nixon FROST 30 19 Ethan JOHNSON 29 20 Nikolas LAZOS 17

Morgan Park ASBK Schedule

Saturday 15th July Time Class Event Duration 0900 0925 SSP300 Q1 25 mins 0930 1000 Supersport Q1 30 mins 1005 1025 R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1030 1110 Superbike FP4 40 mins 1115 1135 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1 20 mins 1140 1205 SSP300 Q2 25 mins 1205 1255 ASBK Paddock Show & Autographs Podium & Paddock 50 mins

1255 1315 R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1320 1350 Supersport Q2 30 mins 1350 1405 ASBK Pillion Rides Trackside 15 mins 1405 1425 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q2 20 mins 1430 1500 Supersport 300 R1 10 Laps 1505 1525 Alpinestars Superbike Q1 20 mins 1535 1550 Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12) Q1 15 mins 1550 1600 ASBK TV Time Media 1 10 mins 1600 1620 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R1 6 Laps 1625 1645 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps Sunday 16 th July TIme Class Event Duration 0900 0905 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 0945 0950 R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1000 1020 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^ R2 6 Laps 1025 1055 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1100 1120 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1125 1205 Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS) R1 16 Laps 1215 1235 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1330 Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party Paddock 55 mins 1330 1350 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup * R3 6 Laps 1400 1430 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1435 1455 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1505 1550 Alpinestars Superbike * R2 16 Laps 1600 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

Morgan Park ASBK Entry List

Superbike Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 Mike Jones Yamaha 4 Broc Pearson Ducati 11 Eddie Leeson Yamaha 13 Anthony West Yamaha 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 17 Troy Herfoss Honda 21 Josh Waters Ducati 27 Max Stauffer Yamaha 28 Joshua Soderland Ducati 29 Ted Collins BMW 31 Scott Allars Yamaha 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha 64 Michael Kemp Yamaha 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha 67 Bryan Staring Yamaha 72 Paris Hardwick Kawasaki

Supersport Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 John Lytras Yamaha 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha 9 Glenn Nelson Yamaha 12 Luca Durning Yamaha 20 Jonathan Nahlous Yamaha 21 Tarbon Walker Yamaha 33 Jack Favelle Honda 39 Scott Nicholson Yamaha 42 Jack Passfield Yamaha 44 Tom Bramich Yamaha 45 Olly Simpson Yamaha 49 Jake Farnsworth Yamaha 72 Ben Baker Yamaha 85 Ty Lynch Yamaha 86 Dallas Skeer Yamaha 121 Reece Oughtred Yamaha 220 Declan Carberry Suzuki 279 Hayden Nelson Yamaha

Supersport 300 Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 15 Daley Mills Kawasaki 17 Joshua Newman Kawasaki 20 Casey Middleton Kawasaki 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 27 Calvin Moylan Kawasaki 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 63 Keegan Prass Kawasaki 65 Will Nassif Kawasaki 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 87 Brock Quinlan Kawasaki 95 Tara Morrison Kawasaki 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 65 Will Nassif Yamaha 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Nikolas Lazos Yamaha 16 Rossi McAdam Yamaha 17 Haydn Fordyce Yamaha 18 Elijah Andrew Yamaha 20 Isaac Ayad Yamaha 23 Jed Fyffe Yamaha 26 Oscar Lewis Yamaha 31 Ethan Johnson Yamaha 36 Rikki Henry Yamaha 37 Alexander Codey Yamaha 40 Hunter Corney Yamaha 42 Riley Nauta Yamaha 43 John Pelgrave Yamaha 55 Jake Paige Yamaha 61 Ella McCausland Yamaha 69 Archie Schmidt Yamaha 73 Hunter Charlett Yamaha 74 Bodie Paige Yamaha

