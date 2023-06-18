ASBK 2023

Round Four – Hidden Valley, Darwin

The wind had got up by the time came around for the third and final 16-lap bout of the Hidden Valley race weekend which helped keep track temperatures from getting too out of control but the mercury was still nudging towards 50-degrees.

After not putting a foot wrong all season Josh Waters did make a mistake in race two, running off at turn one early on lap two which relegated him back to tenth place. The McMartin Racing rider clawed his way back up to fifth by the flag, and set a new lap record along the way, but Troy Herfoss won the contest to pull back some important points on the championship leader. Waters’ lead trimmed to only 15-points at this halfway point of the season.

A little bad blood had muddied the waters also with McMartin Racing protesting the swing-arm linkage on the Penrite Honda. That protest was dismissed but Penrite Honda responded by protesting the McMartin Racing Ducati for what they allege are illegal triple clamps. Officials will investigate that matter at the conclusion of today’s racing. For now though the battle returns to the track rather than the stewards room….

Josh Waters got swallowed up at the start, entering turn one in fifth and sent out side before recovering. Up front it was Troy Herfoss leading Glenn Allerton, not for long though with Allerton sliding out at turn five. Mike Jones inherited that second place ahead of a fast-starting Arthur Sissis but by the start of lap two Waters was up to third place. Herfoss by now though already had a full second on Waters, and just over half-a-second on Jones. Bryan Staring fifth, Cru Halliday sixth.

Mike Jones reeled Herfoss in over the course of the next lap to be climbing all over the back of the Penrite Honda. Waters was the fastest man on track though and was coming to join that party…

Josh Waters quickly closed on Jones and Herfoss, the three running nose to tail down the chute as they started lap six. It looked as though Waters had the speed to get the better of Jones and Herfoss but was now waiting for a safe opportunity to present itself.

Cru Halliday’s weekend from bad to worse with the YRT man tumbling pretty hard out of turn one after making contact with Sissis as that pair contested fourth place.

Up front it was still, Herfoss, Jones, Waters… Jones challenged Herfoss into turn one next time around but Herfoss was having none of it.. Jones got it done a few corners later though, only for Herfoss to switch back under him once again on the same lap. Waters was watching on from behind, seemingly biding his time, but no, he did not have that extra speed up his sleeve that we expected…

Troy Herfoss took the last lap board two-tenths ahead of Jones but Waters was now a full second behind that pair. Jones all over Herfoss around the back section, then takes a different line into the final sequence of turns to try and gazump the Honda man on the run to the flag but can’t get it done. Herfoss the winner, Jones a very close second and Waters third.

Bryan Staring got to end what had been a troublesome weekend on a high note, a fourth place for him and the MotoGO Yamahas squad a reward for their efforts. They will be troubled by not having the speed to challenge for podiums this weekend and looking to turn that around next time out at Morgan Park.

Broc Pearson made a little more progress and brought the DesmoSport Ducati home in fifth ahead of Anthony West and Arthur Sissis.

Max Stauffer eighth ahead of Ted Collins while Matt Walters rounded ou the top ten on the Aprilia.

Glenn Allerton salvaged a few points in 12th place after that early tumble. It was a tale of promise unfulfilled for Allerton and his GT Racing crew this weekend as they had podium speed and even perhaps race winning pace at times.

The championship is remarkably close at the top with only eight-points now separating Waters and Herfoss.

A second protest had been lodged by Penrite Honda against McMartin Racing after race three, in addition to the first protest in regards to triple clamps/geometry. Both have now been investigated and deemed as no further action required by Motorcycling Australia.

Mike Jones is 59-points off the championship lead after what was a difficult start to the season for the defending champ, but it only needs Herfoss and Waters to trip each other up a couple of times to put Jones right back in that game. Glenn Allerton is a single point behind Jones.

Cru Halliday had made an awesome start to season 2023 and at one point looked the man most likely to take the title fight to Waters A recent change in fortunes though have blunted his charge and he will be looking to make amends next time out at Morgan Park. And we don’t have long to wait as that round five of the series is only a few weeks away…

Superbike Race Three Results

Troy Herfoss – Honda Mike Jones – Yamaha +0.123s Josh Waters – Ducati +1.005s Bryan Staring – Yamaha +10.204s Broc Pearson – Ducati +12.852s Anthony West – Yamaha +15.372s Arthur Sissis- Yamaha +19.015s Max Stauffer – Yamaha +23.881s Ted Collins – BMW +32.974s Matt Walters – Aprilia +47.518s Jack Davis – Suzuki +53.512s Glenn Allerton – BMW +53.883s Eddie Leeson – Yamaha +57.404s Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki +1 lap Michael Kemp – Yamaha +1 lap Albert Baker – Yamaha +1 lap

Superbike Round Points

Troy Herfoss 70 Josh Waters 60 Mike Jones 57 Glenn Allerton 45 Anthony West 44 Bryan Staring 42 Arthur Sissis 41 Broc Pearson 40 Max Stauffer 37 Ted Collins 34

Superbike Championship Points

Josh Waters 220 Troy Herfoss 212 Mike Jones 161 Glenn Allerton 160 Cru Halliday 145 Bryan Staring 130 Ted Collins 129 Broc Pearson 122 Arthur Sissis 113 Max Stauffer 106

