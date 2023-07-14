ASBK 2023

Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway

Free Practice Two

The quickest out of the blocks in the FP1 session this morning had been Troy Herfoss and Mike Jones, followed by Broc Pearson and Anthony West. Even the fastest time though was more than a second away from the qualifying lap record, set here last year by Wayne Maxwell at 1m12.562s. That gap was always going to narrow this afternoon.

As I walked through the pits ahead of this second 35-minute practice session almost every Superbike had a revalved or resprung shock going in, or new forks springs, and sometimes both ends were being changed. It is no secret that Morgan Park Raceway is overdue for a resurfacing, and every single rider and team are spending a lot of time and effort to try and set-up their motorcycle to remain supple over the bumps.

Those with the most recent and extensive track knowledge are also tweaking their cornering lines to avoid the worst of the ripples in the tarmac.

Josh Waters just wants to cut laps as he didn’t race here last year and has less recent circuit knowledge than most. Bryan Staring was in a somewhat similar situation and also looking to tune the MotoGO Yamaha to ride the bumps much better.

While the general consensus is that the Phillip Island spec’ Pirelli rear will be the primary choice for the two 16-lap bouts on Sunday, many riders were also using this session to evaluate other options. The track temperature on race day will be the final metric they will measure their decisions against, with the softer option being ruled out if the track temperature is cool. The opening bout is slated for 1125 on Sunday morning with the second contest scheduled for 1505, thus the track temperature is likely to be quite different from the morning compared to the afternoon. While we are just nudging 20-degrees here for FP2 today at 1315, conditions are likely to be a few degrees warmer when qualifying takes place tomorrow at 1535. The current forecast for Sunday are for tops in the low-mid 20s.

As riders rolled out of pitlane for the penultimate 35-minute practice session the track temperature had just passed 35-degrees, but clearly some parts of the circuit were warmer than others. Competitors wasted no time and were all on track as soon as the session got underway, Mike Jones the last rider to join the circuit.

Mike Jones bested his morning marker of 1m13.511 on his third lap, dropping in a 1m13.454, before then reeling off a 1m12.880 to send a shot across the bows of his competitors.

The DesmoSport Ducati squad have been trying a more modern European approach to bike set-up this season, softer in the front and higher in the rear than what ASBK competitors have traditionally run. They have pegged that back a little today, treading the middle ground between the two somewhat, the changed approach looks to be reaping dividends. Pearson was the second rider of the day to dip into the 12s, a 1m12.929 on his seventh lap, 15-minutes into the session, evidence that progress is being made.

Cru Halliday then came from nowhere to join the 12s club with a 1m12.967 to go P3 with 15-minutes to run.

With ten minutes remaining in FP2 it was still Jones, Pearson, Halliday, with that triumvirate the only riders in the 12s. That situation remained the same five-minutes later but then Herfoss leapfrogged them all with a 1m12.801 on his 17th lap of the session to go P1. Prior to that the Penrite Honda man had put in plenty of low 1m13s to underline his potential. That marker stood right through to the chequered flag, Herf’ topping the session ahead of Jones, Pearson and Halliday.

Much of the rest of the field made good strides forward in this session. Josh Waters improving by more than a second. Glenn Allerton was testing different tyres in this session but like Bryan Staring and Arthur Sissis also made strides forward. Anthony West improved slightly after what had been a strong start to the day in FP1.

Max Stauffer and Ted Collins have much speed to find as they are somewhat behind the eight-ball, two-seconds off the front runners pace, so that pair will be expecting to make significant progress this afternoon.

Riders have one more crack at it today, a 35-minute FP3 session scheduled to get underway at 1555.

Morgan Park Superbike FP2 Times

Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m12.801 Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m12.880 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m12.929 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m12.967 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m13.169 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m13.596 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.632 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m13.889 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m13.965 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m14.755 Ted Collins – Yamaha 1m14.898 Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m16.810 Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m17.813 Josh Soderland – Ducati 1m18.088 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m18.459 Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m18.897 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m21.315

