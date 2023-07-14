ASBK 2023
Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway
Friday Morning
A dense fog greeted us this morning at Morgan Park in what was a very chilly morning here on the Southern Darling Downs near the town of Warwick, 130 kilometres south-east of the Queensland capital of Brisbane.
The fog soon cleared however and by the time on track action got underway on schedule at 0900 we had clear blue skies, and the ambient temperature was crawling its way up from just above zero towards an expected maximum of around 21-degrees expected just after midday.
This track has often thrown up some big surprises and major changes in fortune. It is a tricky circuit where track knowledge is extremely important, but unlike when we first came here in 2015, pretty much all of the Superbike field now have many hundreds of laps under their belts, while some have done thousands of laps and count it as their own backyard.
Despite our short 16-lap races, that equate to a distance of only 47.5 kilometres, often tyre wear has proved pivotal in deciding the results around this 12-turn, 2.97-kilometre circuit.
One year in particular saw Troy Herfoss march his way through the pack from way behind to then simply pick off riders with ease over the final laps and walk away from the field. Part of the secret to his success that year, 2018, was the team pulling a fair bit of power out of the bike in order to make it more manageable. The lap record set by Troy in 2018 at 1m12.645s still stands.
This morning Penrite Honda have one bike set-up basically the same as they have run in recent rounds, and the other with a notable change in the front end that will be evaluated by Herf’ today.
In these morning sessions, and indeed perhaps even the opening 16-lap Superbike encounter on Sunday morning, cold tearing of the tyres might present a problem for some, particularly if they favour the softer compounds available.
Last year the same Pirelli rear used by ASBK competitors at Phillip Island proved to be the most popular choice, it will be interesting to see if that also rings true here this weekend. Pirelli recommend a minimum pressure of 23 psi, but of course some might choose to go lower if they think it might give them an advantage.
After some last minute tweaks and downloads to engine management systems Superbike riders headed out of the pits for FP1 on schedule at 1030.
Troy Herfoss was quick to establish his place in the pecking order in P1, but Mike Jones was only a fraction behind on the YRT YZF-R1M. The defending champ looking particularly good through the first sector only to then lose that ground in the middle part of the track.
Broc Pearson figured strongly early on, the DesmoSport Ducati rider is well familiar with Morgan Park but has not done too much testing here of late with the V4 R, he is hopeful of finding podium pace here this weekend. Broc was third quickest for the entire session this morning, three-tenths behind Jones and Herfoss.
Anthony West was also quick out of the blocks and ahead of the likes of Cru Halliday, Glenn Allerton, Josh Waters and Bryan Staring throughout the entire 35-minute session to start the weekend in P4.
Mike Jones knocked Herfoss out of top spot with six-minutes remaining in the session, P1 is P1 but there was still almost nothing in it between them. Pearson third and West fourth.
Glenn Allerton was fifth on the BMW to round out the morning ahead of Waters, Halliday and Staring.
Wayne Maxwell lowered the qualifying lap record here last year to set the benchmark at 1m12.562s. The field are more than a second off that pace this morning but it is early days yet…
Morgan Park Superbike FP1 Times
- Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m13.511
- Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m13.532
- Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m13.812
- Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.948
- Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m14.254
- Josh Waters – Ducati 1m14.311
- Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m14.536
- Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m15.031
- Ted Collins – Yamaha 1m15.449
- Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m15.566
- Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m16.351
- Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m17.491
- Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m17.806
- Josh Soderland – Ducati 1m18.630
- Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m18.815
- Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m19.921
- Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m24.659
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|220
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|212
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|161
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|160
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|145
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|130
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|129
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|122
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|113
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|106
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|99
|12
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|70
|13
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|68
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|62
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|60
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|Suzuki
|41
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|19
|18
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha
|19
|19
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|16
|20
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducati
|15
|21
|Dominic DE LEON
|Kawasaki
|13
|22
|Nicholas MARSH
|Yamaha
|12
|23
|Albert BAKER
|Yamaha
|12
|24
|Leanne NELSON
|Kawasaki
|4
Morgan Park Supersport FP1 Times
Local lad John Lytras started out on the front foot on home turf to top the opening Supersport session ahead of Ty Lynch and Scott Nicholson.
- John Lytras 1m16.386
- Ty Lynch 1m16.992
- Scott Nicholson 1m17.119
- Hayden Nelson 1m17.293
- Dallas Skeer 1m17.350
- Cameron Dunker 1m17.479
- Olly Simpson 1m17.501
- Tom Bramich 1m17.543
- Jack Favelle 1m18.237
- Glenn Nelson 1m18.374
- Jack Passfield 1m18.510
- Jake Farnsworth 1m18.520
- Jonathan Nahlous 1m8.690
- Luca Durning 1m18.863
- Declan Carberry 1m19.203
- Ben Baker 1m19.370
- Reece Oughtred 1m21.178
- Tarbon Walker 1m21.216
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|119
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|116
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|109
|4
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|92
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|86
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|84
|7
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|84
|8
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|83
|9
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|82
|10
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|70
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|53
|12
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|51
|15
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|51
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|49
|17
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|40
|18
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|39
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|37
|20
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|31
|21
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|26
|22
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|25
|23
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|25
|24
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|19
|25
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|15
|26
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|27
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
|28
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|3
Morgan Park Supersport 300 FP1 Times
- Cameron Swain 1m24.771
- Henry Snell 1m25.043
- Marcus Hamod 1m25.764
- Casey Middleton 1m26.195
- Jai Russo 1m26.570
- Harrison Watts 1m26.740
- Daley Mills 1m27.082
- Brodie Gawith 1m27.167
- Joshua Newman 1m27.208
- Lincoln Knight 1m27.322
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|187
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|162
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|154
|4
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|143
|5
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|142
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|135
|7
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|133
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|106
|9
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|94
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|82
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|80
|12
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|79
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|77
|14
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|66
|15
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|57
|16
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|55
|17
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|47
|18
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|36
|19
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|25
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|23
|21
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|19
|22
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|15
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|9
|24
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|8
|25
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
|26
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|6
Morgan Park YMF R3 Cup FP1 Times
- Cameron Swain 1m23.250
- Henry Snell 1m24.052
- Marcus Hamod 1m24.560
- Brodie Gawith 1m25.491
- Jai Russo 1m25.605
- Brandon Demmery 1m25.740
- Ryan Larkin 1m25.982
- Sam Pezzetta 1m26.557
- Lincoln Knight 1m26.633
- Jordy Simpson 1m27.836
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|124
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|122
|3
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|106
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|103
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|100
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|91
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|80
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|77
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|70
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|66
|11
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|12
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|50
|14
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|37
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|33
|16
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|30
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|30
|18
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|20
|19
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|14
Morgan Park bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1 Times
- Bodie Paige 1m38.144
- Riley Nauta 1m38.714
- Alexander Codey 1m39.150
- Jake Paige 1m39.390
- John Pelgrave 1m39.811
- Hunter Corney 1m40.248
- Archie Schmidt 1m40.321
- Jed Fyffe 1m40.414
- Ella McCausland 1m41.030
- Nixon Frost 1m41.853
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|118
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|108
|3
|Haydn FORDYCE
|105
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|98
|5
|Archie SCHMIDT
|87
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|84
|7
|Hunter CORNEY
|83
|8
|Jed FYFFE
|77
|9
|Rikki HENRY
|75
|10
|Jake PAIGE
|60
|11
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|52
|12
|Elijah ANDREW
|45
|13
|Hunter CHARLETT
|43
|14
|Rossi McADAM
|39
|15
|Isaac AYAD
|38
|16
|Oscar LEWIS
|37
|17
|Alexander CODEY
|31
|18
|Nixon FROST
|30
|19
|Ethan JOHNSON
|29
|20
|Nikolas LAZOS
|17
Morgan Park ASBK Schedule
|Friday 14th July
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0730
|0750
|Briefing
|B1
|20 mins
|0800
|0815
|Briefing
|B2
|15 mins
|0900
|0925
|SSP300
|FP1
|25 min
|0930
|1000
|Supersport
|FP1
|30 mins
|1005
|1025
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|20 mins
|1030
|1105
|Superbike
|FP1
|35 mins
|1110
|1125
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP1
|15 mins
|1130
|1155
|SSP300
|FP2
|25 mins
|1155
|1225
|Lunch
|Trackside
|30 mins
|1225
|1255
|Supersport
|FP2
|30 mins
|1300
|1320
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|1325
|1400
|Superbike
|FP2
|35 mins
|1405
|1420
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP2
|15 mins
|1425
|1450
|SSP300
|FP3
|25 mins
|1455
|1525
|Supersport
|FP3
|30 mins
|1530
|1550
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|20 mins
|1555
|1630
|Superbike
|FP3
|35 mins
|1635
|1650
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP3
|15 mins
|Saturday 15th July
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0900
|0925
|SSP300
|Q1
|25 mins
|0930
|1000
|Supersport
|Q1
|30 mins
|1005
|1025
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1030
|1110
|Superbike
|FP4
|40 mins
|1115
|1135
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1140
|1205
|SSP300
|Q2
|25 mins
|1205
|1255
|ASBK Paddock Show & Autographs Podium & Paddock
|50 mins
|1255
|1315
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1320
|1350
|Supersport
|Q2
|30 mins
|1350
|1405
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|Trackside
|15 mins
|1405
|1425
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1430
|1500
|Supersport 300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1505
|1525
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Q1
|20 mins
|1535
|1550
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Q1
|15 mins
|1550
|1600
|ASBK TV Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|1600
|1620
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|R1
|6 Laps
|1625
|1645
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|Sunday 16th July
|TIme
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0900
|0905
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0910
|0915
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0920
|0925
|SSP300
|WUP
|5 mins
|0930
|0940
|Alpinestars Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0945
|0950
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1000
|1020
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|R2
|6 Laps
|1025
|1055
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1100
|1120
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1125
|1205
|Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS)
|R1
|16 Laps
|1215
|1235
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1235
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party
|Paddock
|55 mins
|1330
|1350
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|R3
|6 Laps
|1400
|1430
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1435
|1455
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1505
|1550
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|R2
|16 Laps
|1600
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
Morgan Park ASBK Entry List
Superbike Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Mike Jones
|Yamaha
|4
|Broc Pearson
|Ducati
|11
|Eddie Leeson
|Yamaha
|13
|Anthony West
|Yamaha
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|Honda
|21
|Josh Waters
|Ducati
|27
|Max Stauffer
|Yamaha
|28
|Joshua Soderland
|Ducati
|29
|Ted Collins
|BMW
|31
|Scott Allars
|Yamaha
|37
|Michael Edwards
|Yamaha
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|Yamaha
|64
|Michael Kemp
|Yamaha
|65
|Cru Halliday
|Yamaha
|67
|Bryan Staring
|Yamaha
|72
|Paris Hardwick
|Kawasaki
Supersport Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|John Lytras
|Yamaha
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Nelson
|Yamaha
|12
|Luca Durning
|Yamaha
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|Yamaha
|21
|Tarbon Walker
|Yamaha
|33
|Jack Favelle
|Honda
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|Yamaha
|42
|Jack Passfield
|Yamaha
|44
|Tom Bramich
|Yamaha
|45
|Olly Simpson
|Yamaha
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|Yamaha
|72
|Ben Baker
|Yamaha
|85
|Ty Lynch
|Yamaha
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|Yamaha
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|Yamaha
|220
|Declan Carberry
|Suzuki
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|Yamaha
Supersport 300 Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|15
|Daley Mills
|Kawasaki
|17
|Joshua Newman
|Kawasaki
|20
|Casey Middleton
|Kawasaki
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|27
|Calvin Moylan
|Kawasaki
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|63
|Keegan Prass
|Kawasaki
|65
|Will Nassif
|Kawasaki
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|87
|Brock Quinlan
|Kawasaki
|95
|Tara Morrison
|Kawasaki
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|65
|Will Nassif
|Yamaha
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Nikolas Lazos
|Yamaha
|16
|Rossi McAdam
|Yamaha
|17
|Haydn Fordyce
|Yamaha
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|Yamaha
|20
|Isaac Ayad
|Yamaha
|23
|Jed Fyffe
|Yamaha
|26
|Oscar Lewis
|Yamaha
|31
|Ethan Johnson
|Yamaha
|36
|Rikki Henry
|Yamaha
|37
|Alexander Codey
|Yamaha
|40
|Hunter Corney
|Yamaha
|42
|Riley Nauta
|Yamaha
|43
|John Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|55
|Jake Paige
|Yamaha
|61
|Ella McCausland
|Yamaha
|69
|Archie Schmidt
|Yamaha
|73
|Hunter Charlett
|Yamaha
|74
|Bodie Paige
|Yamaha
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3