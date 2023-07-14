ASBK 2023

Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway

Friday Morning

A dense fog greeted us this morning at Morgan Park in what was a very chilly morning here on the Southern Darling Downs near the town of Warwick, 130 kilometres south-east of the Queensland capital of Brisbane.

The fog soon cleared however and by the time on track action got underway on schedule at 0900 we had clear blue skies, and the ambient temperature was crawling its way up from just above zero towards an expected maximum of around 21-degrees expected just after midday.

This track has often thrown up some big surprises and major changes in fortune. It is a tricky circuit where track knowledge is extremely important, but unlike when we first came here in 2015, pretty much all of the Superbike field now have many hundreds of laps under their belts, while some have done thousands of laps and count it as their own backyard.

Despite our short 16-lap races, that equate to a distance of only 47.5 kilometres, often tyre wear has proved pivotal in deciding the results around this 12-turn, 2.97-kilometre circuit.

One year in particular saw Troy Herfoss march his way through the pack from way behind to then simply pick off riders with ease over the final laps and walk away from the field. Part of the secret to his success that year, 2018, was the team pulling a fair bit of power out of the bike in order to make it more manageable. The lap record set by Troy in 2018 at 1m12.645s still stands.

This morning Penrite Honda have one bike set-up basically the same as they have run in recent rounds, and the other with a notable change in the front end that will be evaluated by Herf’ today.

In these morning sessions, and indeed perhaps even the opening 16-lap Superbike encounter on Sunday morning, cold tearing of the tyres might present a problem for some, particularly if they favour the softer compounds available.

Last year the same Pirelli rear used by ASBK competitors at Phillip Island proved to be the most popular choice, it will be interesting to see if that also rings true here this weekend. Pirelli recommend a minimum pressure of 23 psi, but of course some might choose to go lower if they think it might give them an advantage.

After some last minute tweaks and downloads to engine management systems Superbike riders headed out of the pits for FP1 on schedule at 1030.

Troy Herfoss was quick to establish his place in the pecking order in P1, but Mike Jones was only a fraction behind on the YRT YZF-R1M. The defending champ looking particularly good through the first sector only to then lose that ground in the middle part of the track.

Broc Pearson figured strongly early on, the DesmoSport Ducati rider is well familiar with Morgan Park but has not done too much testing here of late with the V4 R, he is hopeful of finding podium pace here this weekend. Broc was third quickest for the entire session this morning, three-tenths behind Jones and Herfoss.

Anthony West was also quick out of the blocks and ahead of the likes of Cru Halliday, Glenn Allerton, Josh Waters and Bryan Staring throughout the entire 35-minute session to start the weekend in P4.

Mike Jones knocked Herfoss out of top spot with six-minutes remaining in the session, P1 is P1 but there was still almost nothing in it between them. Pearson third and West fourth.

Glenn Allerton was fifth on the BMW to round out the morning ahead of Waters, Halliday and Staring.

Wayne Maxwell lowered the qualifying lap record here last year to set the benchmark at 1m12.562s. The field are more than a second off that pace this morning but it is early days yet…

Morgan Park Superbike FP1 Times

Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m13.511 Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m13.532 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m13.812 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.948 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m14.254 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m14.311 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m14.536 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m15.031 Ted Collins – Yamaha 1m15.449 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m15.566 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m16.351 Scott Allars – Yamaha 1m17.491 Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m17.806 Josh Soderland – Ducati 1m18.630 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m18.815 Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m19.921 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m24.659

Superbike Championship Points

Pos RIder Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 220 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda 212 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 161 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 160 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 145 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha 130 7 Ted COLLINS BMW 129 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati 122 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 113 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 106 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 99 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 70 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha 68 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 62 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha 60 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki 41 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 19 18 Eddie LEESON Yamaha 19 19 Mark CHIODO Honda 16 20 Josh SODERLAND Ducati 15 21 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki 13 22 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha 12 23 Albert BAKER Yamaha 12 24 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki 4

Morgan Park Supersport FP1 Times

Local lad John Lytras started out on the front foot on home turf to top the opening Supersport session ahead of Ty Lynch and Scott Nicholson.

John Lytras 1m16.386 Ty Lynch 1m16.992 Scott Nicholson 1m17.119 Hayden Nelson 1m17.293 Dallas Skeer 1m17.350 Cameron Dunker 1m17.479 Olly Simpson 1m17.501 Tom Bramich 1m17.543 Jack Favelle 1m18.237 Glenn Nelson 1m18.374 Jack Passfield 1m18.510 Jake Farnsworth 1m18.520 Jonathan Nahlous 1m8.690 Luca Durning 1m18.863 Declan Carberry 1m19.203 Ben Baker 1m19.370 Reece Oughtred 1m21.178 Tarbon Walker 1m21.216

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 119 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 116 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 109 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 92 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 86 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 84 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha 84 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 83 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 82 10 Sean CONDON Yamaha 70 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda 53 12 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 51 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 51 15 Ben BAKER Yamaha 51 16 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 49 17 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 40 18 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 39 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 37 20 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 21 Luca DURNING Yamaha 26 22 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 25 23 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 25 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 25 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 15 26 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 27 Noel MAHON Yamaha 5 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 3

Morgan Park Supersport 300 FP1 Times

Cameron Swain 1m24.771 Henry Snell 1m25.043 Marcus Hamod 1m25.764 Casey Middleton 1m26.195 Jai Russo 1m26.570 Harrison Watts 1m26.740 Daley Mills 1m27.082 Brodie Gawith 1m27.167 Joshua Newman 1m27.208 Lincoln Knight 1m27.322

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 187 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 162 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 154 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 143 5 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 142 6 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 135 7 Henry SNELL Yamaha 133 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 106 9 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 94 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 82 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 80 12 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 79 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 77 14 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 66 15 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 57 16 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 55 17 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 47 18 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 36 19 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 25 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 23 21 Will NASSIF Yamaha 19 22 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 15 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 9 24 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 8 25 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 7 26 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 6

Morgan Park YMF R3 Cup FP1 Times

Cameron Swain 1m23.250 Henry Snell 1m24.052 Marcus Hamod 1m24.560 Brodie Gawith 1m25.491 Jai Russo 1m25.605 Brandon Demmery 1m25.740 Ryan Larkin 1m25.982 Sam Pezzetta 1m26.557 Lincoln Knight 1m26.633 Jordy Simpson 1m27.836

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 124 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 122 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 106 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 103 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha 100 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 91 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 80 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 77 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 70 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 66 11 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 53 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 50 14 Will NASSIF Yamaha 37 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 33 16 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 30 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 30 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 20 19 William HUNT Yamaha 14

Morgan Park bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1 Times

Bodie Paige 1m38.144 Riley Nauta 1m38.714 Alexander Codey 1m39.150 Jake Paige 1m39.390 John Pelgrave 1m39.811 Hunter Corney 1m40.248 Archie Schmidt 1m40.321 Jed Fyffe 1m40.414 Ella McCausland 1m41.030 Nixon Frost 1m41.853

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bodie PAIGE 118 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC 108 3 Haydn FORDYCE 105 4 Riley NAUTA 98 5 Archie SCHMIDT 87 6 John PELGRAVE 84 7 Hunter CORNEY 83 8 Jed FYFFE 77 9 Rikki HENRY 75 10 Jake PAIGE 60 11 Ella McCAUSLAND 52 12 Elijah ANDREW 45 13 Hunter CHARLETT 43 14 Rossi McADAM 39 15 Isaac AYAD 38 16 Oscar LEWIS 37 17 Alexander CODEY 31 18 Nixon FROST 30 19 Ethan JOHNSON 29 20 Nikolas LAZOS 17

Morgan Park ASBK Schedule

Friday 14th July Time Class Event Duration 0730 0750 Briefing B1 20 mins 0800 0815 Briefing B2 15 mins 0900 0925 SSP300 FP1 25 min 0930 1000 Supersport FP1 30 mins 1005 1025 R3 Cup FP1 20 mins 1030 1105 Superbike FP1 35 mins 1110 1125 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1 15 mins 1130 1155 SSP300 FP2 25 mins 1155 1225 Lunch Trackside 30 mins 1225 1255 Supersport FP2 30 mins 1300 1320 R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 1325 1400 Superbike FP2 35 mins 1405 1420 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP2 15 mins 1425 1450 SSP300 FP3 25 mins 1455 1525 Supersport FP3 30 mins 1530 1550 R3 Cup FP3 20 mins 1555 1630 Superbike FP3 35 mins 1635 1650 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP3 15 mins Saturday 15th July Time Class Event Duration 0900 0925 SSP300 Q1 25 mins 0930 1000 Supersport Q1 30 mins 1005 1025 R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1030 1110 Superbike FP4 40 mins 1115 1135 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1 20 mins 1140 1205 SSP300 Q2 25 mins 1205 1255 ASBK Paddock Show & Autographs Podium & Paddock 50 mins

1255 1315 R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1320 1350 Supersport Q2 30 mins 1350 1405 ASBK Pillion Rides Trackside 15 mins 1405 1425 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q2 20 mins 1430 1500 Supersport 300 R1 10 Laps 1505 1525 Alpinestars Superbike Q1 20 mins 1535 1550 Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12) Q1 15 mins 1550 1600 ASBK TV Time Media 1 10 mins 1600 1620 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R1 6 Laps 1625 1645 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps Sunday 16th July TIme Class Event Duration 0900 0905 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 0945 0950 R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1000 1020 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^ R2 6 Laps 1025 1055 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1100 1120 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1125 1205 Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS) R1 16 Laps 1215 1235 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1330 Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party Paddock 55 mins 1330 1350 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup * R3 6 Laps 1400 1430 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1435 1455 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1505 1550 Alpinestars Superbike * R2 16 Laps 1600 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

Morgan Park ASBK Entry List

Superbike Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 Mike Jones Yamaha 4 Broc Pearson Ducati 11 Eddie Leeson Yamaha 13 Anthony West Yamaha 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 17 Troy Herfoss Honda 21 Josh Waters Ducati 27 Max Stauffer Yamaha 28 Joshua Soderland Ducati 29 Ted Collins BMW 31 Scott Allars Yamaha 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha 64 Michael Kemp Yamaha 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha 67 Bryan Staring Yamaha 72 Paris Hardwick Kawasaki

Supersport Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 John Lytras Yamaha 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha 9 Glenn Nelson Yamaha 12 Luca Durning Yamaha 20 Jonathan Nahlous Yamaha 21 Tarbon Walker Yamaha 33 Jack Favelle Honda 39 Scott Nicholson Yamaha 42 Jack Passfield Yamaha 44 Tom Bramich Yamaha 45 Olly Simpson Yamaha 49 Jake Farnsworth Yamaha 72 Ben Baker Yamaha 85 Ty Lynch Yamaha 86 Dallas Skeer Yamaha 121 Reece Oughtred Yamaha 220 Declan Carberry Suzuki 279 Hayden Nelson Yamaha

Supersport 300 Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 15 Daley Mills Kawasaki 17 Joshua Newman Kawasaki 20 Casey Middleton Kawasaki 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 27 Calvin Moylan Kawasaki 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 63 Keegan Prass Kawasaki 65 Will Nassif Kawasaki 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 87 Brock Quinlan Kawasaki 95 Tara Morrison Kawasaki 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 65 Will Nassif Yamaha 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Nikolas Lazos Yamaha 16 Rossi McAdam Yamaha 17 Haydn Fordyce Yamaha 18 Elijah Andrew Yamaha 20 Isaac Ayad Yamaha 23 Jed Fyffe Yamaha 26 Oscar Lewis Yamaha 31 Ethan Johnson Yamaha 36 Rikki Henry Yamaha 37 Alexander Codey Yamaha 40 Hunter Corney Yamaha 42 Riley Nauta Yamaha 43 John Pelgrave Yamaha 55 Jake Paige Yamaha 61 Ella McCausland Yamaha 69 Archie Schmidt Yamaha 73 Hunter Charlett Yamaha 74 Bodie Paige Yamaha

