ASBK 2023
Round Six – Phillip Island
Friday Round Up
The talk of the day right thoughout Friday was grip, and the distinct lack of it.
One would have expected with all the rubber put down last weekend by the MotoGP boys that the track would be in good shape, but then we did have those strong winds and some rain. That, along with the detritus from plenty of shredded MotoGP Michelins, led circuit management to clean the track twice this week. This has resulted in a distinct lack of traction for the Superbikes. Even the smooth operator that is Mike Jones had the YZF-R1M tying itself up in knots trying to get out of turn 12.
For the likes of Josh Waters, today was spent further adapting how to ride the bike while dealing with restricted movement in his wrist, along with other lingering ailments sustained in a practice crash at the Suzuka 8 Hour.
As is so often the case in low grip conditions, it was the Yamaha men on top at the end of proceedings today. Cru Halliday leading the way on 1m32.651 ahead of team-mate Jones on 1m32.836.
Cru Halliday
“Today was strange. You come to a track where you have a lot of data, and you think you will go back to it but…. It’s very, very green out there and not much grip. All riders are suffering from this and it changes the whole dynamic of the approach for the weekend to totally change the setup of your bike and try and get more grip. It’s frustrating but I can’t be too down: I am at the top of the time-sheets. I actually surprised myself. I had a big one here at the Hayshed (turn eight) three weeks ago and I haven’t had a chance to ride the bike since then and it plays through your mind, so I am still a little bit tentative going through that corner. The team is working well. The bike is working good in the conditions. I’ve just got to keep chipping away. Everyone is going to get faster. Don’t get too cocky and take every session as it comes.”
Josh Waters an impressive third considering what he is dealing with.
Young Max Stauffer was a fraction behind Waters, and two-tenths ahead of fifth placed Troy Herfoss.
As the track rubbers in further tomorrow we expect that times will tumble much further. However, if the surface does not end up conducive to grip, then it could make for some very interesting 12 lap races come Sunday. We will report back after qualifying tomorrow.
Superbike Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Time/Lap
|1
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|1m32.651
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|1m32.836
|3
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|1m33.006
|4
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|1m33.061
|5
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|1m33.263
|6
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|1m33.359
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|1m33.503
|8
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|1m33.558
|9
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|1m33.849
|10
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|1m34.191
|11
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|1m34.388
|12
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|1m34.594
|13
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|1m34.676
|14
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|1m34.847
|15
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|1m35.190
|16
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|1m37.253
|17
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|1m37.569
|18
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducati
|1m37.948
|19
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha
|1m38.005
|20
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|1m39.614
Supersport
Despite missing a fair whack of the second Supersport session due to a few problems, and debuting a brand new bike that he had never ridden before, Tom Toparis topped proceedings today in Supersport ahead of Olly Simpson and Cam Dunker.
Tom Toparis
“It’s been like the first test day of a season for me. I’m not only on the R6 but the R1 as well so there’s been plenty of track time and chipping away on set-up. I’m really happy with how it’s all gone considering it’s been such a whirlwind, and I’m particularly excited about the R6 project as we’re looking at the possibility of competing in next year’s World Supersport round at Phillip Island on it. We’ll just keep working away, and I’m still recalibrating myself to the high-speed nature of the circuit after being away from it for so long.”
Championship leader Olly Simpson had a tumble late in the final session. Title challenger Cam Dunker fell at turn two early on, not what you want when recovering from a broken ankle. Glenn Nelson and Hayden Nelson were also fallers in the afternoon session.
Tom Bramich is missing this round after suffering some injuries in a dirtbike crash.
Supersport Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Ride
|Bike
|Time/Lap
|1
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|1m35.632
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m36.266
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|1m37.058
|4
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|1m37.350
|5
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|1m37.432
|6
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|1m37.491
|7
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|1m37.596
|8
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m37.752
|9
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|1m38.111
|10
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|1m38.279
|11
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|1m38.469
|12
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|1m38.786
|13
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|1m38.828
|14
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|1m38.895
|15
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m39.090
|16
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|1m39.357
|17
|Declan VAN ROSMALEN
|Yamaha
|1m40.742
|18
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|1m40.889
|19
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|1m41.057
|20
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m41.767
Supersport 300
Dunlop have brought a new tyre for Supersport 300 this weekend that Harrison Watts was running today. The new rubber is vastly different from what has been available from Dunlop for the category before, as these images clearly show.
The new tyre is made in Japan and has a much more aggressive turn-in profile than its predecessor, with more rubber available on the shoulders as a result.
Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Lap
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|1m49.163
|2
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|1m49.582
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|1m49.782
|4
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|1m49.919
|5
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m50.017
|6
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|1m50.085
|7
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|1m50.509
|8
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|1m50.545
|9
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|1m50.561
|10
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|1m50.660
|11
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|1m50.871
|12
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|1m51.089
|13
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|1m51.363
|14
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|1m51.813
|15
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|1m52.073
|16
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|1m53.757
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|1m53.951
|18
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Yamaha
|1m54.861
|19
|Tianhao ZHAO
|Yamaha
|1m56.543
|20
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|1m57.322
YMF R3 Cup
Cam Swain also dominated the Yamaha Motor Finance R3 Cup sessions today, finishing more than half-a-second ahead of seasoned category veteran Brandon Demmery.
YMF R3 Cup Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Ride
|Bike
|Time/Lap
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|1m49.369
|2
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|1m49.926
|3
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|1m50.081
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|1m50.343
|5
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m50.502
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|1m50.562
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|1m50.882
|8
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|1m51.588
|9
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|1m51.679
|10
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|1m52.080
|11
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|1m52.261
|12
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|1m52.390
|13
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|1m53.189
|14
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|1m53.192
|15
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|1m54.652
|16
|Tianhao ZHAO
|Yamaha
|1m56.511
|17
|Tony SIMS
|Yamaha
|1m58.644
Oceania Junior Cup
Riley Nauta was the star of today’s show as the bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup returns to Phillip Island after being a support class at last weekend’s MotoGP round.
Nauta came out swinging, and was over a second faster than Archie Schmidt as he dipped below the existing lap record. Elijah Andrew was next, followed by Isaac Ayad and title leader Bodie Paige. Whatever happens in qualifying, the races will all go down to the wire…
Oceania Junior Cup Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Lap
|1
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha
|2m08.976
|2
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha
|2m10.049
|3
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha
|2m10.132
|4
|Isaac AYAD
|Yamaha
|2m10.362
|5
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha
|2m10.502
|6
|Jake PAIGE
|Yamaha
|2m10.692
|7
|Hunter CHARLETT
|Yamaha
|2m10.790
|8
|Haydn FORDYCE
|Yamaha
|2m10.822
|9
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|2m10.848
|10
|Ella MCCAUSLAND
|Yamaha
|2m10.909
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|2m11.753
|12
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|2m11.768
|13
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha
|2m11.871
|14
|Rossi McADAM
|Yamaha
|2m12.093
|15
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha
|2m12.199
|16
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha
|2m13.450
|17
|Nikolas LAZOS
|Yamaha
|2m13.626
|18
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha
|2m13.985
Sureflight Superbike Masters
The return of the crowd-pleasing Sureflight Superbike Masters class saw Scott Campbell lead all-comers on his Honda RC30, ahead of Keo Watson (Yamaha FZR1000), Murray Clark (Suzuki GSX-R1100) and Corey Turner (Suzuki GSX-R750).
Sureflight Superbike Masters Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Lap
|1
|Scott CAMPBELL
|P6F7
|RC30
|1m43.293
|2
|Keo WATSON
|P6F13
|FZR
|1m44.556
|3
|Murray CLARK
|P6F13
|GSXR
|1m45.640
|4
|Corey TURNER
|P6F7
|GSXR
|1m46.508
|5
|Phillip BURKE
|P6F7
|VFR
|1m48.193
|6
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|XR69
|1m48.864
|7
|Glenn HINDLE
|P5F1
|XR69
|1m49.243
|8
|David JOHNSON
|P5UN
|Katana
|1m49.499
|9
|Roger GUNN
|P5F1
|XR69
|1m50.251
|10
|Corey GLOCK
|P6F7
|GSXR
|1m50.322
|11
|Dean CASTLETON
|P6F13
|GSXR
|1m50.353
|12
|Brad PHELAN
|P5UN
|Katana
|1m50.354
|13
|Steven HARLEY (NSW)
|P6F13
|YB6
|1m51.584
|14
|Phillip BEVAN (NSW)
|P6F7
|VFR
|1m51.966
|15
|Ian SHORT
|P5F1
|CMR
|1m52.256
|16
|Glenn CRUTCHLEY
|P5F1
|Z1000
|1m52.374
|17
|John RILEY
|P5F1
|RC30
|1m52.785
|18
|Robert YOUNG
|P6F7
|888
|1m53.157
|19
|Laurie FYFFE
|P6F7
|RC30
|1m53.171
|20
|Edwin HAAZER
|P5UN
|Katana
|1m53.560
|21
|Stuart WOODBURY
|P6F13
|FZR
|1m54.223
|22
|Michael MORALEE
|P6F7
|GSXR
|1m54.418
|23
|Richard EASTON
|P6F7
|GSX
|1m55.004
|24
|Michael MOLONEY
|P5UN
|GSX
|1m55.049
|25
|Mark POWELL
|P6F7
|888
|1m56.306
|26
|Lech BUDNIAK
|P6F13
|YB8
|1m56.922
|27
|Damion DAVIS
|P5F1
|TR
|1m57.329
|28
|Aaron BENNETT
|P5UN
|GSX
|1m58.333
|29
|Karen WEBB
|P6F7
|GSXR
|1m59.323
|30
|Allen BROMLEY
|P5UN
|GSXR
|2m02.235
|31
|Russell COUTTS
|P5UN
|GSX
|2m03.053
|32
|Paul PARLETT
|P5F1
|XR69
|2m03.951
|33
|Craig HUNTER
|P5UN
|TR1
|2m07.139
|34
|Darren LARK
|P6F7
|ZXR
|2m14.656
|35
|Paul RIGNEY
|P5UN
|Z1000
|2m15.191
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|262
|2
|Josh WATERS
|248
|3
|Mike JONES
|202
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|196
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|177
|6
|Bryan STARING
|159
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|155
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|150
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|138
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|117
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|99
|12
|Anthony WEST
|95
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|84
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|80
|15
|Michael KEMP
|72
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|41
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|32
|18
|Eddie LEESON
|32
|19
|Josh SODERLAND
|25
|20
|Mark CHIODO
|16
|21
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|22
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|23
|Albert BAKER
|12
|24
|Leanne NELSON
|4
Phillip Island ASBK Schedule
|Friday
|0725
|SSP300/R3, OJC, SBK Masters
|Briefing
|20m
|0750
|(SBK, SSP)
|Briefing
|15m
|0905
|R3
|FP1
|15m
|0925
|SSP
|FP1
|25m
|0955
|SSP300
|FP1
|20m
|1020
|Superbike
|FP1
|30m
|1055
|bLUcRU
|FP1
|15m
|1115
|Masters
|FP1
|15m
|1135
|R3
|FP2
|15m
|1155
|SSP
|FP2
|25m
|1220
|Lunch
|30m
|1250
|SSP300
|FP2
|20m
|1315
|Superbike
|FP2
|30m
|1350
|bLUcRU
|FP2
|15m
|1410
|Masters
|FP2
|15m
|1430
|R3
|FP3
|15m
|1450
|SSP
|FP3
|25m
|1520
|Superbike
|FP3
|30m
|1555
|SSP300
|FP3
|20m
|1620
|bLUcRU
|FP3
|15m
|1630
|SBK/SSP
|Briefing
|60m
|1640
|Masters
|FP3
|15m
|Saturday
|0905
|R3
|Q1
|15m
|0925
|SSP
|Q1
|25m
|0955
|SSP300
|Q1
|20m
|1020
|Superbike
|FP4
|30m
|1055
|bLUcRU
|Q1
|15m
|1115
|Masters
|Q
|15m
|1135
|R3
|Q2
|15m
|1150
|Lunch
|45m
|1235
|SSP300
|Q2
|20m
|1300
|SSP
|Q2
|25m
|1330
|bLUcRU
|Q2
|15m
|1350
|Masters
|R1
|5m
|1415
|R3
|R1
|7m
|1440
|Superbike
|Q1
|20m
|1510
|Superbike
|Q2
|15m
|1530
|bLUcRU
|R1
|6m
|1555
|SSP300
|R1
|7m
|1620
|Masters
|R2
|5m
|Sunday
|0905
|SSP300/R3
|WUP
|5m
|0915
|SSP
|WUP
|5m
|0925
|bLUcRU
|WUP
|5m
|0935
|Superbike
|WUP
|10m
|0950
|Masters
|WUP
|5m
|1005
|bLUcRU
|R2
|6L
|1030
|SSP
|R1
|10L
|1105
|R3
|R2
|7L
|1130
|Superbike
|R1
|12L
|1210
|SSP300
|R2
|7L
|1230
|Lunch
|60m
|1335
|SSP300
|R3
|7L
|1405
|SSP
|R2
|10L
|1445
|bLUcRU
|R3
|6L
|1515
|Superbike
|R2
|12L
|1600
|R3
|R3
|7L
|1625
|Masters
|R3
|5L
ASBK 2023 Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3