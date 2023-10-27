ASBK 2023

Round Six – Phillip Island

Friday Round Up

The talk of the day right thoughout Friday was grip, and the distinct lack of it.

One would have expected with all the rubber put down last weekend by the MotoGP boys that the track would be in good shape, but then we did have those strong winds and some rain. That, along with the detritus from plenty of shredded MotoGP Michelins, led circuit management to clean the track twice this week. This has resulted in a distinct lack of traction for the Superbikes. Even the smooth operator that is Mike Jones had the YZF-R1M tying itself up in knots trying to get out of turn 12.

For the likes of Josh Waters, today was spent further adapting how to ride the bike while dealing with restricted movement in his wrist, along with other lingering ailments sustained in a practice crash at the Suzuka 8 Hour.

As is so often the case in low grip conditions, it was the Yamaha men on top at the end of proceedings today. Cru Halliday leading the way on 1m32.651 ahead of team-mate Jones on 1m32.836.

Cru Halliday

“Today was strange. You come to a track where you have a lot of data, and you think you will go back to it but…. It’s very, very green out there and not much grip. All riders are suffering from this and it changes the whole dynamic of the approach for the weekend to totally change the setup of your bike and try and get more grip. It’s frustrating but I can’t be too down: I am at the top of the time-sheets. I actually surprised myself. I had a big one here at the Hayshed (turn eight) three weeks ago and I haven’t had a chance to ride the bike since then and it plays through your mind, so I am still a little bit tentative going through that corner. The team is working well. The bike is working good in the conditions. I’ve just got to keep chipping away. Everyone is going to get faster. Don’t get too cocky and take every session as it comes.”

Josh Waters an impressive third considering what he is dealing with.

Young Max Stauffer was a fraction behind Waters, and two-tenths ahead of fifth placed Troy Herfoss.

As the track rubbers in further tomorrow we expect that times will tumble much further. However, if the surface does not end up conducive to grip, then it could make for some very interesting 12 lap races come Sunday. We will report back after qualifying tomorrow.

Superbike Friday Combined Times

Pos Name Machine Time/Lap 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 1m32.651 2 Mike JONES Yamaha 1m32.836 3 Josh WATERS Ducati 1m33.006 4 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 1m33.061 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 1m33.263 6 Broc PEARSON Ducati 1m33.359 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 1m33.503 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha 1m33.558 9 Anthony WEST Yamaha 1m33.849 10 Ted COLLINS BMW 1m34.191 11 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 1m34.388 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha 1m34.594 13 Mark CHIODO Honda 1m34.676 14 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 1m34.847 15 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 1m35.190 16 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 1m37.253 17 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 1m37.569 18 Josh SODERLAND Ducati 1m37.948 19 Jacob HATCH Yamaha 1m38.005 20 Michael KEMP Yamaha 1m39.614

Supersport

Despite missing a fair whack of the second Supersport session due to a few problems, and debuting a brand new bike that he had never ridden before, Tom Toparis topped proceedings today in Supersport ahead of Olly Simpson and Cam Dunker.

Tom Toparis

“It’s been like the first test day of a season for me. I’m not only on the R6 but the R1 as well so there’s been plenty of track time and chipping away on set-up. I’m really happy with how it’s all gone considering it’s been such a whirlwind, and I’m particularly excited about the R6 project as we’re looking at the possibility of competing in next year’s World Supersport round at Phillip Island on it. We’ll just keep working away, and I’m still recalibrating myself to the high-speed nature of the circuit after being away from it for so long.”

Championship leader Olly Simpson had a tumble late in the final session. Title challenger Cam Dunker fell at turn two early on, not what you want when recovering from a broken ankle. Glenn Nelson and Hayden Nelson were also fallers in the afternoon session.

Tom Bramich is missing this round after suffering some injuries in a dirtbike crash.

Supersport Friday Combined Times

Pos Ride Bike Time/Lap 1 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 1m35.632 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 1m36.266 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1m37.058 4 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 1m37.350 5 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 1m37.432 6 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 1m37.491 7 Jack FAVELLE Honda 1m37.596 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 1m37.752 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 1m38.111 10 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 1m38.279 11 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 1m38.469 12 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 1m38.786 13 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 1m38.828 14 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 1m38.895 15 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1m39.090 16 Luca DURNING Yamaha 1m39.357 17 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 1m40.742 18 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 1m40.889 19 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 1m41.057 20 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 1m41.767

Supersport 300

Dunlop have brought a new tyre for Supersport 300 this weekend that Harrison Watts was running today. The new rubber is vastly different from what has been available from Dunlop for the category before, as these images clearly show.

The new tyre is made in Japan and has a much more aggressive turn-in profile than its predecessor, with more rubber available on the shoulders as a result.

Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Lap 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 1m49.163 2 Henry SNELL Yamaha 1m49.582 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 1m49.782 4 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 1m49.919 5 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 1m50.017 6 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 1m50.085 7 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 1m50.509 8 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 1m50.545 9 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 1m50.561 10 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 1m50.660 11 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 1m50.871 12 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 1m51.089 13 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 1m51.363 14 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 1m51.813 15 William HUNT Yamaha 1m52.073 16 Will NASSIF Yamaha 1m53.757 17 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 1m53.951 18 Calvin MOYLAN Yamaha 1m54.861 19 Tianhao ZHAO Yamaha 1m56.543 20 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 1m57.322

YMF R3 Cup

Cam Swain also dominated the Yamaha Motor Finance R3 Cup sessions today, finishing more than half-a-second ahead of seasoned category veteran Brandon Demmery.

YMF R3 Cup Friday Combined Times

Pos Ride Bike Time/Lap 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 1m49.369 2 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 1m49.926 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 1m50.081 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 1m50.343 5 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 1m50.502 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 1m50.562 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 1m50.882 8 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 1m51.588 9 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 1m51.679 10 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 1m52.080 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 1m52.261 12 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 1m52.390 13 Will NASSIF Yamaha 1m53.189 14 William HUNT Yamaha 1m53.192 15 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 1m54.652 16 Tianhao ZHAO Yamaha 1m56.511 17 Tony SIMS Yamaha 1m58.644

Oceania Junior Cup

Riley Nauta was the star of today’s show as the bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup returns to Phillip Island after being a support class at last weekend’s MotoGP round.

Nauta came out swinging, and was over a second faster than Archie Schmidt as he dipped below the existing lap record. Elijah Andrew was next, followed by Isaac Ayad and title leader Bodie Paige. Whatever happens in qualifying, the races will all go down to the wire…

Oceania Junior Cup Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Lap 1 Riley NAUTA Yamaha 2m08.976 2 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha 2m10.049 3 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha 2m10.132 4 Isaac AYAD Yamaha 2m10.362 5 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha 2m10.502 6 Jake PAIGE Yamaha 2m10.692 7 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha 2m10.790 8 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha 2m10.822 9 John PELGRAVE Yamaha 2m10.848 10 Ella MCCAUSLAND Yamaha 2m10.909 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 2m11.753 12 Alexander CODEY Yamaha 2m11.768 13 Nixon FROST Yamaha 2m11.871 14 Rossi McADAM Yamaha 2m12.093 15 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha 2m12.199 16 Jed FYFFE Yamaha 2m13.450 17 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha 2m13.626 18 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha 2m13.985

Sureflight Superbike Masters

The return of the crowd-pleasing Sureflight Superbike Masters class saw Scott Campbell lead all-comers on his Honda RC30, ahead of Keo Watson (Yamaha FZR1000), Murray Clark (Suzuki GSX-R1100) and Corey Turner (Suzuki GSX-R750).

Sureflight Superbike Masters Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Lap 1 Scott CAMPBELL P6F7 RC30 1m43.293 2 Keo WATSON P6F13 FZR 1m44.556 3 Murray CLARK P6F13 GSXR 1m45.640 4 Corey TURNER P6F7 GSXR 1m46.508 5 Phillip BURKE P6F7 VFR 1m48.193 6 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 XR69 1m48.864 7 Glenn HINDLE P5F1 XR69 1m49.243 8 David JOHNSON P5UN Katana 1m49.499 9 Roger GUNN P5F1 XR69 1m50.251 10 Corey GLOCK P6F7 GSXR 1m50.322 11 Dean CASTLETON P6F13 GSXR 1m50.353 12 Brad PHELAN P5UN Katana 1m50.354 13 Steven HARLEY (NSW) P6F13 YB6 1m51.584 14 Phillip BEVAN (NSW) P6F7 VFR 1m51.966 15 Ian SHORT P5F1 CMR 1m52.256 16 Glenn CRUTCHLEY P5F1 Z1000 1m52.374 17 John RILEY P5F1 RC30 1m52.785 18 Robert YOUNG P6F7 888 1m53.157 19 Laurie FYFFE P6F7 RC30 1m53.171 20 Edwin HAAZER P5UN Katana 1m53.560 21 Stuart WOODBURY P6F13 FZR 1m54.223 22 Michael MORALEE P6F7 GSXR 1m54.418 23 Richard EASTON P6F7 GSX 1m55.004 24 Michael MOLONEY P5UN GSX 1m55.049 25 Mark POWELL P6F7 888 1m56.306 26 Lech BUDNIAK P6F13 YB8 1m56.922 27 Damion DAVIS P5F1 TR 1m57.329 28 Aaron BENNETT P5UN GSX 1m58.333 29 Karen WEBB P6F7 GSXR 1m59.323 30 Allen BROMLEY P5UN GSXR 2m02.235 31 Russell COUTTS P5UN GSX 2m03.053 32 Paul PARLETT P5F1 XR69 2m03.951 33 Craig HUNTER P5UN TR1 2m07.139 34 Darren LARK P6F7 ZXR 2m14.656 35 Paul RIGNEY P5UN Z1000 2m15.191

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Troy HERFOSS 262 2 Josh WATERS 248 3 Mike JONES 202 4 Glenn ALLERTON 196 5 Cru HALLIDAY 177 6 Bryan STARING 159 7 Broc PEARSON 155 8 Ted COLLINS 150 9 Arthur SISSIS 138 10 Max STAUFFER 117 11 Matt WALTERS 99 12 Anthony WEST 95 13 Paris HARDWICK 84 14 Scott ALLARS 80 15 Michael KEMP 72 16 Jack DAVIS 41 17 Michael EDWARDS 32 18 Eddie LEESON 32 19 Josh SODERLAND 25 20 Mark CHIODO 16 21 Dominic DE LEON 13 22 Nicholas MARSH 12 23 Albert BAKER 12 24 Leanne NELSON 4

Phillip Island ASBK Schedule

Friday 0725 SSP300/R3, OJC, SBK Masters Briefing 20m 0750 (SBK, SSP) Briefing 15m 0905 R3 FP1 15m 0925 SSP FP1 25m 0955 SSP300 FP1 20m 1020 Superbike FP1 30m 1055 bLUcRU FP1 15m 1115 Masters FP1 15m 1135 R3 FP2 15m 1155 SSP FP2 25m 1220 Lunch 30m 1250 SSP300 FP2 20m 1315 Superbike FP2 30m 1350 bLUcRU FP2 15m 1410 Masters FP2 15m 1430 R3 FP3 15m 1450 SSP FP3 25m 1520 Superbike FP3 30m 1555 SSP300 FP3 20m 1620 bLUcRU FP3 15m 1630 SBK/SSP Briefing 60m 1640 Masters FP3 15m Saturday 0905 R3 Q1 15m 0925 SSP Q1 25m 0955 SSP300 Q1 20m 1020 Superbike FP4 30m 1055 bLUcRU Q1 15m 1115 Masters Q 15m 1135 R3 Q2 15m 1150 Lunch 45m 1235 SSP300 Q2 20m 1300 SSP Q2 25m 1330 bLUcRU Q2 15m 1350 Masters R1 5m 1415 R3 R1 7m 1440 Superbike Q1 20m 1510 Superbike Q2 15m 1530 bLUcRU R1 6m 1555 SSP300 R1 7m 1620 Masters R2 5m Sunday 0905 SSP300/R3 WUP 5m 0915 SSP WUP 5m 0925 bLUcRU WUP 5m 0935 Superbike WUP 10m 0950 Masters WUP 5m 1005 bLUcRU R2 6L 1030 SSP R1 10L 1105 R3 R2 7L 1130 Superbike R1 12L 1210 SSP300 R2 7L 1230 Lunch 60m 1335 SSP300 R3 7L 1405 SSP R2 10L 1445 bLUcRU R3 6L 1515 Superbike R2 12L 1600 R3 R3 7L 1625 Masters R3 5L

