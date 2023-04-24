ASBK 2023
Round Three – QLD Raceway Entry List
|Alpinestars Superbike
|No
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Mike Jones
|Yamaha
|4
|Broc Pearson
|Ducati
|12
|Matt Walters
|Aprilia
|13
|Anthony West
|Yamaha
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|Honda
|21
|Josh Waters
|Ducati
|27
|Max Stauffer
|Yamaha
|29
|Ted Collins
|BMW
|31
|Scott Allars
|Yamaha
|37
|Michael Edwards
|Yamaha
|45
|Albert Baker
|Yamaha
|64
|Michael Kemp
|Yamaha
|65
|Cru Halliday
|Yamaha
|67
|Bryan Staring
|Yamaha
|72
|Paris Hardwick
|Kawasaki
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|126
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|91
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|83
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|79
|5
|Arthur SISSIS
|72
|6
|Ted COLLINS
|68
|7
|Bryan STARING
|66
|8
|Mike JONES
|64
|9
|Broc PEARSON
|61
|10
|Matt WALTERS
|46
|11
|Scott ALLARS
|44
|12
|Michael KEMP
|41
|13
|Max STAUFFER
|39
|14
|Paris HARDWICK
|38
|15
|Mark CHIODO
|16
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|16
|17
|Josh SODERLAND
|15
|18
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|19
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|20
|Leanne NELSON
|4
Michelin Supersport Entry List
|Supersport
|No
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|John Lytras
|Yamaha
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|Yamaha
|8
|Hunter Ford
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Nelson
|Yamaha
|10
|Noel Mahon
|Yamaha
|12
|Luca Durning
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Honda
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|Yamaha
|21
|Tarbon Walker
|Yamaha
|26
|Sean Condon
|Yamaha
|33
|Jack Favelle
|Honda
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|Yamaha
|41
|Aiden Wagner
|Yamaha
|42
|Jack Passfield
|Yamaha
|44
|Tom Bramich
|Yamaha
|45
|Olly Simpson
|Yamaha
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|Yamaha
|58
|Mitch Kuhne
|Yamaha
|66
|Mitchell Simpson
|Yamaha
|72
|Ben Baker
|Yamaha
|85
|Ty Lynch
|Yamaha
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|Yamaha
|99
|Morgan McLaren- Wood
|Yamaha
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|Yamaha
|220
|Declan Carberry
|Suzuki
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|Yamaha
Michelin Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|82
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|74
|3
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|72
|4
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|68
|5
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|63
|6
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|57
|7
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|54
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|53
|9
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|10
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|50
|11
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|49
|12
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|41
|13
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|39
|14
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|39
|15
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|36
|16
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|34
|17
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|32
|18
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|32
|19
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|31
|20
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|29
|21
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|19
|23
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|18
|24
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|17
|25
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|26
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|1
|Supersport 300
|No
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|15
|Daley Mills
|Kawasaki
|17
|Joshua Newman
|Kawasaki
|20
|Casey Middleton
|Kawasaki
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|27
|Calvin Moylan
|Kawasaki
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|48
|Valentino Knezovic
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|57
|Cooper Rowntree
|Yamaha
|65
|Will Nassif
|Yamaha
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|77
|Lachlan Low
|Yamaha
|87
|Brock Quinlan
|Kawasaki
|88
|Abbie Cameron
|Yamaha
|95
|Tara Morrison
|Kawasaki
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|128
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|114
|3
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|109
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|102
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|102
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|88
|7
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|86
|8
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|79
|9
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|71
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|61
|11
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|49
|12
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|48
|13
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|44
|14
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|34
|15
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|33
|16
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|31
|17
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|25
|18
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|25
|19
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|23
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|14
|21
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|8
|22
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|8
|23
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
|24
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|6
|25
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|3
YMF R3 Cup Entry List
|R3 Cup
|No
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|48
|Valentino Knezovic
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|57
|Cooper Rowntree
|Yamaha
|65
|Will Nassif
|Yamaha
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|77
|Lachlan Low
|Yamaha
|88
|Abbie Cameron
|Yamaha
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
Yamaha R3 Cup Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|70
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|63
|3
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|52
|4
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|52
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|49
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|46
|7
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|36
|8
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|34
|9
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|33
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|32
|11
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|31
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|28
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|28
|14
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|26
|15
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|18
|16
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|18
|17
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|14
|18
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|6
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|No
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Nikolas Lazos
|Yamaha
|16
|Rossi McAdam
|Yamaha
|17
|Haydn Fordyce
|Yamaha
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|Yamaha
|20
|Isaac Ayad
|Yamaha
|23
|Jed Fyffe
|Yamaha
|26
|Oscar Lewis
|Yamaha
|31
|Ethan Johnson
|Yamaha
|36
|Rikki Henry
|Yamaha
|37
|Alexander Codey
|Yamaha
|40
|Hunter Corney
|Yamaha
|42
|Riley Nauta
|Yamaha
|43
|John Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|48
|Valentino Knezovic
|Yamaha
|55
|Jake Paige
|Yamaha
|61
|Ella McCausland
|Yamaha
|69
|Archie Schmidt
|Yamaha
|73
|Hunter Charlett
|Yamaha
|74
|Bodie Paige
|Yamaha
|99
|Nixon Frost
|Yamaha
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup SMP Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Haydn FORDYCE
|25
|25
|14
|64
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|20
|20
|17
|57
|3
|Riley NAUTA
|14
|16
|20
|50
|4
|Jed FYFFE
|16
|15
|15
|46
|5
|Bodie PAIGE
|18
|25
|43
|6
|Hunter CORNEY
|18
|17
|8
|43
|7
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|17
|7
|16
|40
|8
|John PELGRAVE
|15
|9
|13
|37
|9
|Archie SCHMIDT
|14
|18
|32
|10
|Ethan JOHNSON
|12
|10
|7
|29
|11
|Hunter CHARLETT
|8
|3
|11
|22
|12
|Jake PAIGE
|12
|10
|22
|13
|Rikki HENRY
|13
|9
|22
|14
|Alexander CODEY
|6
|11
|4
|21
|15
|Isaac AYAD
|10
|5
|5
|20
|16
|Elijah ANDREW
|9
|4
|6
|19
|17
|Oscar LEWIS
|11
|8
|19
|18
|Rossi MCADAM
|13
|6
|19
|19
|Nixon FROST
|2
|12
|14
|20
|Nikolas LAZOS
|7
|1
|8
QLD Raceway ASBK Schedule
|Friday 28th April
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0730
|0750
|Riders Briefing (SSP300/R3, OJC, STwins)
|BR1
|20mins
|0800
|0820
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|BR2
|20 mins
|0900
|0915
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|0920
|0945
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|0945
|1005
|Drivers Briefing (ARC)
|BR3
|20 mins
|0950
|1010
|SSP300
|FP1
|20 mins
|1015
|1045
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|1050
|1105
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|15 mins
|1110
|1125
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15 mins
|1130
|1155
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|1210
|1230
|ARC
|Practice
|20 mins
|1230
|1300
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|1300
|1320
|SSP300
|FP2
|20 mins
|1325
|1355
|Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|1400
|1415
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|15 mins
|1420
|1435
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15 mins
|1440
|1505
|Supersport
|FP3
|25 mins
|1510
|1530
|SSP300
|FP3
|20 mins
|1535
|1605
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|1610
|1625
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|15 mins
|1640
|1700
|ARC
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|Saturday 29th April
|Time
|CLass
|Event
|Duration
|900
|915
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|920
|945
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|950
|1010
|SSP300
|Q1
|20 mins
|1015
|1045
|Superbike
|FP4
|30 mins
|1050
|1105
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|1110
|1125
|R3 Cup
|Q
|15 mins
|1140
|1200
|ARC
|R1
|18min+1Lap
|1200
|1300
|Lunch ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs
|Podium
|60 mins
|1300
|1320
|SSP300
|Q2
|20 mins
|1310
|1330
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|1350
|1400
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10 mins
|1400
|1415
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|1420
|1440
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|1445
|1505
|Superbike
|Q1
|20 mins
|1515
|1530
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|1535
|1530
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1610
|1630
|ARC
|R2
|18min+1Lap
|Sunday 30th April
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0840
|0845
|SSP300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0850
|0855
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0900
|0910
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0915
|0920
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|0935
|0955
|ARC
|R3
|18min+1Lap
|1010
|1030
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1035
|1105
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1110
|1145
|Superbike
|R1
|16 Laps
|1150
|1210
|SSP300
|R2
|10 Laps
|1225
|1245
|ARC
|R4
|18min+1Lap
|1245
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Pit Party
|50 mins
|1330
|1345
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1355
|1415
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1420
|1450
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1455
|1530
|Superbike
|R2
|16 Laps
|1540
|1555
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|16.00
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3