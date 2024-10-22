2024 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Round Five – Phillip Island

Australian GP

Images by RbMotoLens

The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup fraternity participated in the 2024 Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island from October 18-20.

It was down to business on Friday with a combined practice and qualifying session in the afternoon, with Nikolas Lazos securing his first SpeedAngle OJC pole position ahead of Rossi McAdam and Ethan Johnson.

Corney qualified in seventh, but the 13-year-old – as so often the case this season – played the last-gasp role to perfection, winning a close battle in race one from McAdam, Johnson and Lazos.

Race two was a similar pattern, but this time Hunter Charlett, Connor Lewis, Johnson, Phoenix O’Brien and Jai Strugnell flashed across the finish line behind the Queenslander – just 0.226 seconds separating the top six.

In the finale, on Sunday morning, the front-running OJC freight train grew to eight, with Johnson edging out Corney, race two faller Lazos, McAdam, O’Brien, Strugnell, Lewis and Charlett.

Corney set the fastest lap of the weekend (2:09.843) in the race three stunner, but the circuit benchmark still remains with 2023 OJC alumni Haydn Fordyce (2:09.416).

The 18 riders not only competed in three seven-lap races on Saturday and Sunday but they also got to spend time and pick the brains of five-time Aussie 500GP champion Mick Doohan and current MotoGP riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco.

With only one round remaining, at The Bend (SA) during the grand finale of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, from November 8-10, Corney only has to keep his powder dry in race one to clinch the championship.

Corney is now on 350pts, ahead of Johnson (279), Charlett (220), Lazos (218) and McAdam (203).

Keen to join the OJC grid in 2025? Expressions of interest are still open to join Australia’s foremost junior road racing academy. For more information and to apply, click here.

Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 H Corney Yam 15m30.437 143 2 RMcadam Yam +0.393 150 3 E Johnson Yam +0.474 151 4 N Lazos Yam +0.510 145 5 J Louis Yam +1.587 150 6 H Charlett Yam +1.768 145 7 J Strugnell Yam +1.782 152 8 E Andrew Yam +3.541 150 9 P Obrien Yam +8.626 153 10 H Hynd Yam +20.501 147 11 E Pelgrave Yam +21.921 145 12 Beckinsale Yam +21.970 144 13 X Amoy Yam +28.114 146 14 Z Russo Yam +43.494 140 15 O’halloran Yam +43.512 138 16 LMcadam Yam +1m05.606 137 17 A Jordan Yam +1m15.029 138 DNF C Lewis Yam 3 Laps 146

Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 H Corney Yam 15m00.390 146 2 H Charlett Yam +0.014 145 3 C Lewis Yam +0.026 143 4 E Johnson Yam +0.111 145 5 P Obrien Yam +0.185 149 6 J Strugnell Yam +0.226 147 7 E Pelgrave Yam +19.092 146 8 Beckinsale Yam +19.125 142 9 RMcadam Yam +20.054 143 10 J Louis Yam +26.081 149 11 O’halloran Yam +32.660 147 12 LMcadam Yam +47.925 138 13 A Jordan Yam +56.980 139 14 Z Russo Yam +1m09.844 142 DNF N Lazos Yam 3 Laps 144 DNF H Hynd Yam 5 Laps 145 DNF E Andrew Yam 5 Laps 147 DNF X Amoy Yam 6 Laps 115

Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 E Johnson Yam 15m23.162 144 2 H Corney Yam +0.013 143 3 N Lazos Yam +0.104 147 4 RMcadam Yam +0.177 149 5 P Obrien Yam +0.183 150 6 J Strugnell Yam +0.257 146 7 C Lewis Yam +0.260 146 8 H Charlett Yam +0.313 147 9 H Hynd Yam +9.790 146 10 E Pelgrave Yam +9.896 149 11 E Andrew Yam +9.966 147 12 J Louis Yam +10.014 151 13 Beckinsale Yam +10.933 148 14 O’halloran Yam +12.003 149 15 LMcadam Yam +41.694 142 16 Z Russo Yam +42.077 147 17 A Jordan Yam +49.078 146 DNF X Amoy Yam 3 Laps 145

Oceania Junior Cup Roud Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Points 1 H Corney 25 25 20 70 2 E Johnson 18 17 25 60 3 R Mcadam 20 12 17 49 4 H Charlett 15 20 13 48 5 P Obrien 12 16 16 44 6 J Strugnell 14 15 15 44 7 J Louis 16 11 9 36 8 N Lazos 17 18 35 9 E Pelgrave 10 14 11 35 10 C Lewis 18 14 32 11 Z Beckinsale 9 13 8 30 12 H Hynd 11 12 23 13 E Andrew 13 10 23 14 A O’halloran 6 10 7 23 15 L Mcadam 5 9 6 20 16 Z Russo 7 7 5 19 17 A Jordan 4 8 4 16 18 X Amoy 8 8

Oceania Junior Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Corney 350 2 E Johnson 279 3 H Charlett 220 4 N Lazos 218 5 R Mcadam 203 6 J Louis 193 7 P Obrien 190 8 C Lewis 186 9 E Andrew 183 10 Z Beckinsale 167 11 A O’halloran 148 12 E Pelgrave 148 13 J Strugnell 133 14 H Hynd 132 15 Z Russo 100 16 A Jordan 97 17 L Mcadam 20 18 X Amoy 8

Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Results