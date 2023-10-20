MotoGP 2023

Round 16 – Australia Grand Prix

Friday MotoGP Rider Quotes

MotoGP Friday Practice Report

The pace picked up dramatically as soon as riders hit the circuit for the afternoon Friday Practice session at Phillip Island. After 15-minutes seven riders were in the 1m29s.

20-minutes in Marc Marquez went down at turn ten in a carbon copy of his crash at the same point this morning. At that juncture Marquez was 11th on the time-sheets.

Halfway through the 30-minute session Brad Binder led proceedings on 1m29.365, still three-tenths slower than Martin’s morning benchmark. The top ten riders were now all in the 1m29s.

Johann Zarco went top with 20-minutes left after recording a 1m29.266. Five-minutes later Aleix Espargaro was the first rider to break into the 1m28s, a 1m28.841, only to be usurped seconds later by team-mate Maverick Vinales, a 1m28.649 the new marker. With 15-minutes left things really started hotting up…

Jorge Martin started lighting up red sectors, and he had Marc Marquez behind him to try and get a tow, the Repsol Honda man was languishing down in 16th place. The tactic worked, Jorge Martin went quickest with a 1m28.299 and Marc Marquez went up to seventh place.

Martin was on it again next time around, red through the first sectors, but only fractionally, and he then pulled out of it and returned to the pits for new rubber.

Ten minutes to run… Jack Miller was down in 17th place and needed things to go right on his last run to secure a spot in Q2. As did Pecco Bagnaia, the championship leader was now down in 14th.

A new rear bag went in for Pecco with seven-minutes to run, and that was a similar story up and down pit-lane as machines were prepared for their final run. Some more front pre-load was also dialled into the front of the #1 Ducati to try and quell some rear end in the air action under braking for turn four.

Jack Miller had now got up to eighth. The top 11 were now all in the 1m28s. Five-minutes to run… Many riders were now looking for tows, while others were looking to prevent said riders from getting a tow…

Fabio Di Giannantonio went up to second place with four-minutes left on the shot clock. Maverick Vinales then stopped the clocks at 1m28.212 to go top, but not for long as scant seconds later Brad Binder gazumped them all with the first 1m27 of the day, a 1m27.943.

Pecco Bagnaia had Jorge Martin right up his clacker for his penultimate run, but neither man improved, Bagnaia was still way down in 16th place. Bagnaia then got his head down for one final crack at it, the defending champ just off top pace through the first split, then lost a couple of tenths in the second split, and was four-tenths down at the third split…. He then crossed the stripe to go 11th, still out of automatic progress to Q2. That was his last effort too as he pulled off at turn one…

Jack Miller then made it a KTM 1-2 at the front..

Fabio Quartararo’s final run was spoiled by Augusto Fernandez cruising into turn ten which made the Yamaha man run wide, the 2020 World Champion way down in 17th place. Franco Morbidelli was dead last to add further insult to the Yamaha squad.

Maverick Vinales ended the day third ahead of Jorge Martin and Pol Espargaro, who made it three KTM RC16 machines in the top five, albeit that his is painted in the red colours of GASGAS.

Marco Bezzecchi got up to sixth place ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio, Enea Bastianini and Aleix Espargaro while Johann Zarco rounded out the top ten as the final automatic qualifier through to Q2.

Pecco Bagnaia will again have to go through Q1 while Alex Rins was the top Honda in 12th.

Enea Bastianini was the fastest man through the speed trap at 350.6 km/h. The slowest was Aleix Espargaro at 340.7 km/h.

Australian GP Corp claimed an estimated Friday attendance figure of 19,150.

Due to forecast strong winds and rain on Sunday the decision has been made to run the full distance race on Saturday at 1510, and the Sprint Race on Sunday at 1400, weather permitting.

MotoGP Friday Afternoon Practice Results

B. Binder 1:27.943 J. Miller +0.148 M. Viñales +0.269 J. Martin +0.279 P. Espargaro +0.420 M. Bezzecchi +0.425 F. Di Giannantonio +0.509 E. Bastianini +0.510 A. Espargaro +0.513 J. Zarco +0.513 F. Bagnaia +0.699 A. Rins +0.701 A. Fernandez +0.713 R. Fernandez +0.716 A. Marquez +0.718 M. Marquez +0.847 F. Quartararo +0.994 J. Mir +1.064 L. Marini +1.221 M. Oliveira +1.768 T. Nakagami +1.807 F. Morbidelli +1.965

MotoGP FP1 Resuts

J. Martin 1:29.039 A. Fernandez +0.720 M. Viñales +0.738 B. Binder +1.246 J. Zarco +1.272 M. Bezzecchi +1.395 A. Marquez +1.395 J. Miller +1.414 E. Bastianini +1.425 A. Espargaro +1.441 F. Bagnaia +1.479 M. Marquez +1.575 P. Espargaro +1.636 A. Rins +1.639 R. Fernandez +1.714 F. Di Giannantonio +1.780 T. Nakagami +1.795 F. Quartararo +1.819 F. Morbidelli +1.901 J. Mir +1.933 M. Oliveira +2.124 L. Marini +2.293

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 346 2 MARTIN 328 3 BEZZECCHI 283 4 BINDER 211 5 ESPARGARO 177 6 VIÑALES 165 7 ZARCO 162 8 MARINI 144 9 MILLER 135 10 QUARTARARO 132 11 MARQUEZ 108 12 MORBIDELLI 79 13 OLIVEIRA 73 14 DI GIANNANTONIO 70 15 FERNANDEZ 67 16 MARQUEZ 64 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 50 19 FERNANDEZ 39 20 BASTIANINI 36 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 20 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Moto2 Friday Practice

Fermin Aledguer topped both Moto2 sessions comfortably on Friday but the Spaniard’s 1m32.548 was was three-tenths slower than the 1m32.233 he recorded here last year to set the all-time outright Moto2 lap record.

Pedro Acosta crashed late in FP2 which spoiled a few riders runs due to a brief yellow flag period in that second sector of the circuit. Aron Canet also went down at turn four with only seconds left on the clock, but still finished second on combined times ahead of Jake Dixon and Acosta.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

F.ALDEGUER SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO 1’32.548 A.CANET SPA Pons Wegow Los40 KALEX 1’32.686 P.ACOSTA SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo KALEX 1’33.003 J.DIXON GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team KALEX 1’33.098 M.GONZALEZ SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team KALEX 1’33.180 J.ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team KALEX 1’33.335 S.CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia KALEX 1’33.450 S.GARCIA SPA Pons Wegow Los40 KALEX 1’33.472 A.LOPEZ SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO 1’33.553 S.LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team KALEX 1’33.574 I.GUEVARA SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team KALEX 1’33.696 T.ARBOLINO ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team KALEX 1’33.749 M.RAMIREZ SPA OnlyFans American Racing KALEX 1’33.793 B.BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team KALEX 1’33.865 D.BINDER RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP KALEX 1’33.910 A.OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia KALEX 1’33.952 Z.VD GOORBERG NED Fieten Olie Racing GP KALEX 1’33.965 J.ALCOBA SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 KALEX 1’34.055 D.FOGGIA ITA Italtrans Racing Team KALEX 1’34.065 C.VIETTI ITA Fantic Racing KALEX 1’34.114 A.ARENAS SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo KALEX 1’34.185 B.BALTUS BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP KALEX 1’34.200 L.TULOVIC GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP KALEX 1’34.280 F.SALAC CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 KALEX 1’34.397 T.HADA JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team KALEX 1’34.581 R.SKINNER GBR OnlyFans American Racing KALEX 1’34.587 A.SURRA ITA Forward Team FORWARD 1’34.712 A.ESCRIG SPA Forward Team FORWARD 1’34.945 K.NOZANE JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team KALEX 1’35.180 M.CASADEI ITA Fantic Racing KALEX 1’35.476

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 277 2 ARBOLINO Tony 212 3 DIXON Jake 172 4 CANET Aron 144 5 CHANTRA Somkiat 123 6 LOPEZ Alonso 119 7 GONZALEZ Manuel 115 8 SALAC Filip 108 9 VIETTI Celestino 106 10 ALDEGUER Fermín 104 11 OGURA Ai 95 12 GARCIA Sergio 84 13 LOWES Sam 80 14 ROBERTS Joe 67 15 ARENAS Albert 62 16 BALTUS Barry 48 17 ALCOBA Jeremy 33 18 BINDER Darryn 31 19 BENDSNEYDER Bo 26 20 FOGGIA Dennis 23 21 RAMIREZ Marcos 20 22 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17

Moto3 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

D.MUÑOZ SPA BOE Motorsports KTM 1’36.791 S.NEPA ITA Angeluss MTA Team KTM 1’36.864 D.MOREIRA BRA MT Helmets – MSI KTM 1’37.111 A.SASAKI JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP HUSQVARNA 11’37.115 D.ÖNCÜ TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM 1’37.146 J.MASIA SPA Leopard Racing HONDA 1’37.337 I.ORTOLÁ SPA Angeluss MTA Team KTM 1’37.411 J.KELSO AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP CFMOTO 1’37.423 J.WHATLEY GBR VisionTrack Racing Team HONDA 1’37.554 D.HOLGADO SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 1’37.623 C.VEIJER NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP HUSQVARNA 1’37.765 D.SALVADOR SPA CIP Green Power KTM 1’37.864 D.ALONSO COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team GASGAS 1’37.916 K.TOBA JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse HONDA 1’37.926 V.PEREZ SPA BOE Motorsports KTM 1’37.992 J.RUEDA SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM 1’38.005 T.FURUSATO JPN Honda Team Asia HONDA 1’38.029 R.ROSSI ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse HONDA 1’38.034 F.FARIOLI ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 1’38.064 A.FERNANDEZ SPA Leopard Racing HONDA 1’38.119 R.YAMANAKA JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team GASGAS 1’38.210 N.CARRARO ITA Rivacold Snipers Team HONDA 1’38.369 M.BERTELLE ITA Rivacold Snipers Team HONDA 1’38.413 M.AJI INA Honda Team Asia HONDA 1’38.485 L.FELLON FRA CIP Green Power KTM 1’38.695 X.ARTIGAS SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP CFMOTO 1’39.000 S.AZMAN MAL MT Helmets – MSI KTM 1’39.243 S.OGDEN GBR VisionTrack Racing Team HONDA 1’46.460

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 MASIA Jaume 209 2 SASAKI Ayumu 193 3 HOLGADO Daniel 192 4 ALONSO David 180 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 155 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan 152 7 MOREIRA Diogo 128 8 RUEDA José Antonio 111 9 MUÑOZ David 102 10 NEPA Stefano 96 11 TOBA Kaito 91 12 VEIJER Collin 76 13 ARTIGAS Xavier 65 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 63 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo 48 17 SALVADOR David 31 18 FENATI Romano 30 19 FURUSATO Taiyo 27 20 BERTELLE Matteo 26 21 OGDEN Scott 21 22 KELSO Joel 20

Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEDT by Kayo Sports

Saturday

Time Class Event 0840 Moto3 FP3 0925 Moto2 FP3 1010 MotoGP FP2 1050 MotoGP Q1 1115 MotoGP Q2 1215 bLU cRU Race 1250 Moto3 Q1 1315 Moto3 Q2 1345 Moto2 Q1 1410 Moto2 Q2 1500 MotoGP Sprint 1610 bLU cRU Race

Sunday Time Class Event 0900 bLU cRU Race 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1215 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar