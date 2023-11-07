2023 Australian Postie Bike GP

With Peter Baker

Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering have now won half of the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix events that have been staged after winning for a fourth time when the Cessnock Mitsubishi backed 2023 event took place around the rain-soaked streets of Cessnock on Sunday, November 5.

Nowlan set the fastest time in qualifying and from a front row start in their heat, along with partner Pickering, the pair recorded a decisive win finishing over one minute ahead of 2014 and 2015 winners Luke Richards and Marty McNamara, to lock in another front row start for the 90 minutes plus one lap Grand Prix race.

They became an even hotter favourite when defending champions Daniel Wicks and Boyd Hollis were hit with penalties after mistakenly using illegal tyres in their heat. Wicks and Hollis were then relegated to the last qualifying berth in the Grand Prix race, right at the back of the 36-bike field and they carried a 30 second penalty in to boot.

That decision set the stage for a most dramatic contest as Wicks and Hollis worked their way through the field to challenge Nowlan and Pickering, but their task was made even harder when Hollis incurred a further 30 second penalty for overtaking under a yellow flag.

With just a few laps remaining Hollis put the defending champions bike in the lead on the track, but ultimately not by enough time to erase the penalties incurred, meaning they were relegated to third place overall as Isaac Hawes and Caleb Clifton claimed second place for the second year in a row.

Despite the wet conditions there were surprisingly few accidents as the mixture of big name performers from various disciplines of the sport did battle against plenty of weekend racers, some of them no doubt fulfilling a ‘bucket list’ event.

The SMW Drilling Services Cessnock Cup Consolation Race was won by young dirt track guns Cody Lewis and Brayden Gay, while Ainsley Childs became the first dual winner of the SMW Drilling Services Wine Country Cup Ladies Race.

2023 Australian Postie Bike GP Heat 1

Brody Nowlan / Josh Pickering Luke Richards / Marty McNamara Joel Sneesby / Sebastien Sneesby

2023 Australian Postie Bike GP Heat 2

Isaac Hawes / Caleb Clifton Richie Nowlan / Justin Girotto Kade Dorrington / Danny Anderson

Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike GP

Brody Nowlan / Josh Pickering Isaac Hawes / Caleb Clifton Daniel Wicks / Boyd Hollis

SMW Drilling Services Cessnock Cup Consolation Race

Cody Lewis / Brayden Gay Justin Bailey / Jarrod Hodges Ollie Hicken / Taylor Poole

SMW Drilling Services Wine Country Cup Ladies Race