2023 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Seven – QMP
Queensland Moto Park played host to round seven of the 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, and Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha rider Dean Ferris proved to be the class of the field in the Thor MX1 category.
KTM Racing Team’s Nathan Crawford outlasted the opposition in the Pirelli MX2 class, and GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Jake Cannon took top honours in the MAXXIS MX3 class.
In the EZILIFT MXW Class, Taylor Thompson raced to the top spot to secure her first overall for the year.
The 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship resumes next weekend for the final round of the series at the iconic Coolum Pines MX circuit.
Thor MX1
After a perfect Toowoomba round from Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha’s Dean Ferris, the competition needed to put a dent in the three-time class champion’s momentum. Jed Beaton (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) did just that as he topped the AMX Top 10 Pole Shootout timesheets to open the event.
CDR Yamaha Monster Energy rider Aaron Tanti qualified in second position, followed by the second Boost Mobile Honda Racing rider Kyle Webster in third. KTM Racing Team’s Kirk Gibbs posted the fourth fastest time, whilst championship leader Ferris rounded out the top five.
The sight of Ferris launching out of the gates for the holeshot in the opening moto spelled problems for the rest of the field. The points leader stretched out an 11.6-second margin over second place Beaton by races end. Webster rounded out the podium in third place, while popular veteran Brett Metcalfe (Penrite GO24 KTM) took fourth ahead of Tanti in P5.
The second moto once again belonged to Ferris. The Queenslander overcame an early race fall to then pass all the main contenders, posting another statement ride as he enters Coolum in hot form.
Kyle Webster rallied to second place, followed by Beaton in third. Fourth went to Gibbs, who finished ahead of Metcalfe in fifth.
Ferris extends his championship lead to 15 over Beaton. Gibbs sits 49-points in arrears as the series heads to Coolum for the final round next weekend. Aaron Tanti no longer has a chance to defend his #1 plate as he is now 54-points behind Ferris.
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Jed BEATON
|Honda
|22
|20
|42
|4
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|18
|16
|34
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|13
|14
|27
|8
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|12
|13
|25
|9
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|9
|12
|21
|10
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|11
|8
|19
|11
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|8
|10
|18
|12
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|6
|11
|17
|13
|Dylan WOOD
|Honda
|10
|7
|17
|14
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|16
|16
|15
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|3
|9
|12
|16
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|1
|6
|7
|17
|Robbie MARSHALL
|Husqvarna
|7
|7
|18
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|2
|4
|6
|19
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda
|5
|5
|20
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas
|5
|5
|21
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|22
|Joel PHILLIPS
|Husqvarna
|3
|3
|23
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|2
|2
|24
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|1
|1
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha
|271
|2
|Jed BEATON
|Honda
|256
|3
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|222
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|217
|5
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|198
|6
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM
|191
|7
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|177
|8
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|172
|9
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|146
|10
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|129
|11
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|114
|12
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|106
|13
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|89
|14
|Dylan WOOD
|Honda
|86
|15
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|69
|16
|Regan DUFFY
|GasGas
|68
|17
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha
|50
|18
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas
|44
|19
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|28
|20
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|27
|21
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|20
|23
|Robbie MARSHALL
|Husqvarna
|20
|24
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|20
|25
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|19
|26
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha
|15
|27
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|15
|28
|Jye DICKSON
|GasGas
|15
|29
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|13
|30
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|12
|31
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|12
|32
|Joel PHILLIPS
|Husqvarna
|11
|33
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|6
|34
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda
|5
|35
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki
|4
|36
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|2
|37
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|1
|38
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|1
Pirelli MX2
The Pirelli MX2 Class was once again headlined by series rivals Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team) and championship leader Wilson Todd (Terrafirma Honda).
Todd fired the first shot by topping the morning’s qualifying session ahead of GASGAS Racing Team’s Noah Ferguson, whilst Crawford notched P3. Shadowing his KTM team-mate was Western Australian Kayden Minear in fourth ahead of Rhys Budd (Serco Yamaha) in P5.
Todd launched out of the gates for the opening moto holeshot, however was joined immediately by Crawford and Polyflor Honda rookie Brodie Connolly. The trio went on to break away from the rest of the field.
Crawford piled the pressure on Todd and eventually broke through after the Terrafirma Honda man went down. From there, it was smooth sailing for Crawford, as he breezed to the opening moto victory ahead of a recovering Todd and Connolly.
Ferguson put in a hard charge to race into the fourth-place position, with privateer Reid Taylor (KTM) put in an impressive ride to round out the top five.
Crawford launched his KTM to the holeshot in the second moto and put together a consistent ride out front to secure the perfect 1-1 scorecard for the day.
Connolly kept Crawford in sight for a time before eventually crossing the line in P2, followed by Todd, who suffered from a poor start, to finish in third place. Ferguson posted another P4 result finding success on the hardpack QMP surface, whilst Serco Yamaha’s Rhys Budd finished in fifth.
Crawford’s 1-1 gave him 50 points and the QMP round overall. Connolly (P2) and Todd (P3) rounding out the podium as the pair finished on 42-points apiece.
Todd maintains the series lead but his buffer has now been trimmed to 27-points. Connolly retains third in the series, 54 points from the lead.
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|22
|20
|42
|4
|Noah FERGUSON
|Gas
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|14
|16
|30
|6
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|13
|14
|27
|8
|Caleb WARD
|Husqvarna
|8
|13
|21
|9
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|9
|12
|21
|10
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|12
|9
|21
|11
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|11
|8
|19
|12
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|7
|10
|17
|13
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|10
|7
|17
|14
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|5
|11
|16
|15
|Reid TAYLOR
|GasGas
|16
|16
|16
|Hayden SMITH
|KTM
|6
|6
|12
|17
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|2
|5
|7
|18
|Brock FLYNN
|GasGas
|4
|2
|6
|19
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|4
|4
|20
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|3
|3
|21
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|3
|3
|22
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Honda
|1
|1
|2
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|284
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|257
|3
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda
|230
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|206
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|Gas
|189
|6
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|167
|7
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|156
|8
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|138
|9
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|132
|10
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|128
|11
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|119
|12
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|94
|13
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|64
|14
|Hayden SMITH
|KTM
|59
|15
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|56
|16
|Brock FLYNN
|GasGas
|54
|17
|Reid TAYLOR
|GasGas
|51
|18
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|48
|19
|Blake FOX
|Husqvarna
|44
|20
|Hugh McKAY
|KTM
|43
|21
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki
|42
|22
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|40
|23
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|35
|24
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|31
|25
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|31
|26
|Myles GILMORE
|KTM
|31
|27
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|27
|28
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda
|22
|29
|Caleb WARD
|Husqvarna
|21
|30
|John BOVA
|KTM
|20
|31
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|17
|32
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Honda
|16
|33
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|8
|34
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|8
|35
|Seton BROOMHALL
|Yamaha
|2
|36
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|2
|37
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|1
Maxxis MX3
The MAXXIS MX3 Class belonged to GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team youngster Jake Cannon. The Queenslander successfully navigated the technical QMP surface to post a perfect 1-1 moto scorecard for the overall.
GASGAS racer Byron Dennis had to fight hard through both motos after mid-field starts. Dennis managed a 3-2 moto scorecard for the round and now sits 25-points clear atop the series standings heading into the final round.
Raceline Husqvarna Berry Sweet Racing’s Jack Mather continues to apply pressure to Dennis and will now take the fight for the MAXXIS MX3 Championship into Coolum.
Maxxis MX3 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|22
|20
|42
|4
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|29
|6
|Rian KING
|KTM
|14
|13
|27
|7
|Seth SHACKLETON
|Honda
|16
|9
|25
|8
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|12
|12
|24
|9
|Deacon PAICE
|Yamaha
|13
|10
|23
|10
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|11
|11
|22
|11
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|10
|8
|18
|12
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|16
|16
|13
|Ky WOODS
|GasGas
|15
|15
|14
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|8
|7
|15
|15
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM
|9
|9
|16
|Phoenix VAN DUSSCHOTEN
|Honda
|7
|7
|17
|Frederick TAYLOR
|GasGas
|6
|6
|18
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|6
|6
|19
|Wyatt DELANGEN
|KTM
|5
|5
|20
|Logan DENIZE
|GasGas
|5
|5
|21
|Ryan VAN DEVENTER
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|22
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|4
|4
|23
|Jett WILLIAMS
|KTM
|3
|3
|24
|Jack KENNEY
|KTM
|3
|3
|25
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|26
|Deegan ROSE
|Husqvarna
|2
|2
|27
|Casey WILMINGTON
|Husqvarna
|1
|1
|28
|Kayden STRODE
|Honda
|1
|1
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|272
|2
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|247
|3
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|226
|4
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|187
|5
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|185
|6
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|160
|7
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|144
|8
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|142
|9
|Rian KING
|KTM
|132
|10
|Ky WOODS
|GasGas
|123
|11
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|118
|12
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|116
|13
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|116
|14
|Seth SHACKLETON
|Honda
|110
|15
|Deacon PAICE
|Yamaha
|99
|16
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|78
|17
|Frederick TAYLOR
|GasGas
|63
|18
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|43
|19
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|41
|20
|Kallam DYCE
|GasGas
|41
|21
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|30
|22
|Logan DENIZE
|GasGas
|22
|23
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|21
|24
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM
|18
|25
|Kayden STRODE
|Honda
|14
|26
|Ryan VAN DEVENTER
|Yamaha
|12
|27
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|11
|28
|Jett WILLIAMS
|KTM
|11
|29
|Baylin TOWNSEND
|KTM
|10
|30
|Wil CARPENTER
|Yamaha
|10
|31
|Jacob SALIH
|KTM
|9
|32
|Travis LINDSAY
|KTM
|9
|33
|Casey WILMINGTON
|Husqvarna
|8
|34
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha
|8
|35
|Phoenix VAN DUSSCHOTEN
|Honda
|7
|36
|Jack KENNEY
|KTM
|7
|37
|Wyatt DELANGEN
|KTM
|5
|38
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda
|5
|39
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|4
|40
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|3
|41
|Deegan ROSE
|Husqvarna
|3
|42
|Oscar FOX
|KTM
|2
|43
|Michael JONES
|Husqvarna
|1
EziLift MXW
The opening EZILIFT MXW moto was won by defending class champion Charli Cannon, as she powered her Yamalube Yamaha Racing to victory ahead of GASGAS rider Taylor Thompson in P2. Honda’s Tahlia O’Hare finished in the third place ride.
The second moto provided the first slip of Cannon’s 2023 campaign, as she ran into difficulties that would see her bow out of the moto and leave the door wide open for a new round winner. Thompson capitalised to capture the race win and the overall with a 2-1 scorecard for the event.
Honda’s Tahlia O’Hare finished the round second with 3-3 moto finishes, and Honda’s Emma Milesevic braved illness across the QMP race day and finished in third position.
The EZILIFT MXW class tightened up immensely after QMP, with Cannon and Milesevic now tied atop the standings heading into Coolum with 100 points apiece, Madison Brown a further 12-points behind that pair and most definitely still in the mix.
EziLift MXW Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Taylor THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Tahlia O’HARE
|Honda
|20
|20
|40
|3
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda
|14
|22
|36
|4
|Madison BROWN
|Honda
|16
|18
|34
|5
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Kawasaki
|18
|16
|34
|6
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM
|12
|14
|26
|8
|Darci WHALLEY
|Honda
|13
|13
|26
|9
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|10
|Mia TONGUE
|Honda
|9
|12
|21
|11
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha
|10
|11
|21
|12
|Sheva ARDIANSYAH
|Honda
|11
|10
|21
|13
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha
|7
|9
|16
|14
|Hayley MILLER
|Yamaha
|6
|8
|14
|15
|Holli GEEVES
|Gas
|8
|6
|14
|16
|Abbey MORRICE
|Husqvarna
|5
|7
|12
|17
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda
|3
|5
|8
|18
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda
|4
|4
|8
|19
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Georgia SAY
|KTM
|3
|3
|21
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM
|1
|1
|2
EziLift MXW Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|100
|2
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda
|100
|3
|Madison BROWN
|Honda
|88
|4
|Tahlia O’HARE
|Honda
|80
|5
|Taylor THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|79
|6
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda
|78
|7
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM
|67
|8
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha
|64
|9
|Abbey MORRICE
|Husqvarna
|45
|10
|Holli GEEVES
|Gas
|44
|11
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha
|44
|12
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda
|43
|13
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Kawasaki
|34
|14
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda
|27
|15
|Emma HAYLOCK
|Husqvarna
|26
|16
|Darci WHALLEY
|Honda
|26
|17
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM
|25
|18
|Mia TONGUE
|Honda
|21
|19
|Sheva ARDIANSYAH
|Honda
|21
|20
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM
|19
|21
|Ebony HARRIS
|Honda
|14
|22
|Hayley MILLER
|Yamaha
|14
|23
|Keira COLLINS
|Husqvarna
|8
|24
|Georgia SAY
|KTM
|3