2023 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Seven – QMP

Queensland Moto Park played host to round seven of the 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, and Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha rider Dean Ferris proved to be the class of the field in the Thor MX1 category.

KTM Racing Team’s Nathan Crawford outlasted the opposition in the Pirelli MX2 class, and GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Jake Cannon took top honours in the MAXXIS MX3 class.

In the EZILIFT MXW Class, Taylor Thompson raced to the top spot to secure her first overall for the year.

The 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship resumes next weekend for the final round of the series at the iconic Coolum Pines MX circuit.

Thor MX1

After a perfect Toowoomba round from Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha’s Dean Ferris, the competition needed to put a dent in the three-time class champion’s momentum. Jed Beaton (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) did just that as he topped the AMX Top 10 Pole Shootout timesheets to open the event.

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy rider Aaron Tanti qualified in second position, followed by the second Boost Mobile Honda Racing rider Kyle Webster in third. KTM Racing Team’s Kirk Gibbs posted the fourth fastest time, whilst championship leader Ferris rounded out the top five.

The sight of Ferris launching out of the gates for the holeshot in the opening moto spelled problems for the rest of the field. The points leader stretched out an 11.6-second margin over second place Beaton by races end. Webster rounded out the podium in third place, while popular veteran Brett Metcalfe (Penrite GO24 KTM) took fourth ahead of Tanti in P5.

The second moto once again belonged to Ferris. The Queenslander overcame an early race fall to then pass all the main contenders, posting another statement ride as he enters Coolum in hot form.

Kyle Webster rallied to second place, followed by Beaton in third. Fourth went to Gibbs, who finished ahead of Metcalfe in fifth.

Ferris extends his championship lead to 15 over Beaton. Gibbs sits 49-points in arrears as the series heads to Coolum for the final round next weekend. Aaron Tanti no longer has a chance to defend his #1 plate as he is now 54-points behind Ferris.

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Dean FERRIS Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 20 22 42 3 Jed BEATON Honda 22 20 42 4 Brett METCALFE KTM 18 16 34 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 14 18 32 6 Hamish HARWOOD KTM 15 15 30 7 Zachary WATSON Honda 13 14 27 8 Jai WALKER KTM 12 13 25 9 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 9 12 21 10 Joel EVANS Honda 11 8 19 11 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 8 10 18 12 Cory WATTS Honda 6 11 17 13 Dylan WOOD Honda 10 7 17 14 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 16 16 15 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 3 9 12 16 Cody O’LOAN KTM 1 6 7 17 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 7 7 18 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 2 4 6 19 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda 5 5 20 Liam JACKSON GasGas 5 5 21 John DARROCH Yamaha 4 4 22 Joel PHILLIPS Husqvarna 3 3 23 Siegah WARD Honda 2 2 24 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Dean FERRIS Yamaha 271 2 Jed BEATON Honda 256 3 Kirk GIBBS KTM 222 4 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 217 5 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 198 6 Hamish HARWOOD KTM 191 7 Brett METCALFE KTM 177 8 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 172 9 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 146 10 Zachary WATSON Honda 129 11 Jai WALKER KTM 114 12 Joel EVANS Honda 106 13 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 89 14 Dylan WOOD Honda 86 15 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 69 16 Regan DUFFY GasGas 68 17 Maximus PURVIS Yamaha 50 18 Liam JACKSON GasGas 44 19 Cory WATTS Honda 28 20 Cody O’LOAN KTM 27 21 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 22 22 John DARROCH Yamaha 20 23 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 20 24 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 20 25 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 19 26 Matt MOSS Yamaha 15 27 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 15 28 Jye DICKSON GasGas 15 29 Siegah WARD Honda 13 30 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 12 31 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 12 32 Joel PHILLIPS Husqvarna 11 33 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 6 34 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda 5 35 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki 4 36 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 2 37 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 1 38 Riley STEPHENS Honda 1

Pirelli MX2

The Pirelli MX2 Class was once again headlined by series rivals Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team) and championship leader Wilson Todd (Terrafirma Honda).

Todd fired the first shot by topping the morning’s qualifying session ahead of GASGAS Racing Team’s Noah Ferguson, whilst Crawford notched P3. Shadowing his KTM team-mate was Western Australian Kayden Minear in fourth ahead of Rhys Budd (Serco Yamaha) in P5.

Todd launched out of the gates for the opening moto holeshot, however was joined immediately by Crawford and Polyflor Honda rookie Brodie Connolly. The trio went on to break away from the rest of the field.

Crawford piled the pressure on Todd and eventually broke through after the Terrafirma Honda man went down. From there, it was smooth sailing for Crawford, as he breezed to the opening moto victory ahead of a recovering Todd and Connolly.

Ferguson put in a hard charge to race into the fourth-place position, with privateer Reid Taylor (KTM) put in an impressive ride to round out the top five.

Crawford launched his KTM to the holeshot in the second moto and put together a consistent ride out front to secure the perfect 1-1 scorecard for the day.

Connolly kept Crawford in sight for a time before eventually crossing the line in P2, followed by Todd, who suffered from a poor start, to finish in third place. Ferguson posted another P4 result finding success on the hardpack QMP surface, whilst Serco Yamaha’s Rhys Budd finished in fifth.

Crawford’s 1-1 gave him 50 points and the QMP round overall. Connolly (P2) and Todd (P3) rounding out the podium as the pair finished on 42-points apiece.

Todd maintains the series lead but his buffer has now been trimmed to 27-points. Connolly retains third in the series, 54 points from the lead.

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 25 25 50 2 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 20 22 42 3 Wilson TODD Honda 22 20 42 4 Noah FERGUSON Gas 18 18 36 5 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 14 16 30 6 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 15 15 30 7 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 13 14 27 8 Caleb WARD Husqvarna 8 13 21 9 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 9 12 21 10 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 12 9 21 11 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 11 8 19 12 Kayden MINEAR KTM 7 10 17 13 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 10 7 17 14 Liam ANDREWS Honda 5 11 16 15 Reid TAYLOR GasGas 16 16 16 Hayden SMITH KTM 6 6 12 17 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 2 5 7 18 Brock FLYNN GasGas 4 2 6 19 Liam ATKINSON KTM 4 4 20 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 3 3 21 Ben NOVAK Honda 3 3 22 Mackenzie O’BREE Honda 1 1 2

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos RIder Bike Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 284 2 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 257 3 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 230 4 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 206 5 Noah FERGUSON Gas 189 6 Kayden MINEAR KTM 167 7 Liam ANDREWS Honda 156 8 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 138 9 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 132 10 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 128 11 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 119 12 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 94 13 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 64 14 Hayden SMITH KTM 59 15 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 56 16 Brock FLYNN GasGas 54 17 Reid TAYLOR GasGas 51 18 Ben NOVAK Honda 48 19 Blake FOX Husqvarna 44 20 Hugh McKAY KTM 43 21 Cody COOPER Kawasaki 42 22 Liam ATKINSON KTM 40 23 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 35 24 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 31 25 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 31 26 Myles GILMORE KTM 31 27 Chandler BURNS Honda 27 28 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda 22 29 Caleb WARD Husqvarna 21 30 John BOVA KTM 20 31 George KNIGHT Honda 17 32 Mackenzie O’BREE Honda 16 33 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 8 34 Thynan KEAN Honda 8 35 Seton BROOMHALL Yamaha 2 36 Charli CANNON Yamaha 2 37 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 1

Maxxis MX3

The MAXXIS MX3 Class belonged to GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team youngster Jake Cannon. The Queenslander successfully navigated the technical QMP surface to post a perfect 1-1 moto scorecard for the overall.

GASGAS racer Byron Dennis had to fight hard through both motos after mid-field starts. Dennis managed a 3-2 moto scorecard for the round and now sits 25-points clear atop the series standings heading into the final round.

Raceline Husqvarna Berry Sweet Racing’s Jack Mather continues to apply pressure to Dennis and will now take the fight for the MAXXIS MX3 Championship into Coolum.

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Name Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jake CANNON Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Byron DENNIS GasGas 20 22 42 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 22 20 42 4 Kobe DREW Yamaha 18 18 36 5 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 15 14 29 6 Rian KING KTM 14 13 27 7 Seth SHACKLETON Honda 16 9 25 8 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 12 12 24 9 Deacon PAICE Yamaha 13 10 23 10 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 11 11 22 11 Cambell WILLIAMS Kawasaki 10 8 18 12 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 16 16 13 Ky WOODS GasGas 15 15 14 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha 8 7 15 15 Zac O’LOAN KTM 9 9 16 Phoenix VAN DUSSCHOTEN Honda 7 7 17 Frederick TAYLOR GasGas 6 6 18 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 6 6 19 Wyatt DELANGEN KTM 5 5 20 Logan DENIZE GasGas 5 5 21 Ryan VAN DEVENTER Yamaha 4 4 22 Finley MANSON KTM 4 4 23 Jett WILLIAMS KTM 3 3 24 Jack KENNEY KTM 3 3 25 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 2 2 26 Deegan ROSE Husqvarna 2 2 27 Casey WILMINGTON Husqvarna 1 1 28 Kayden STRODE Honda 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Byron DENNIS GasGas 272 2 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 247 3 Jake CANNON Yamaha 226 4 Cambell WILLIAMS Kawasaki 187 5 Kobe DREW Yamaha 185 6 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 160 7 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 144 8 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 142 9 Rian KING KTM 132 10 Ky WOODS GasGas 123 11 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 118 12 Connor TOWILL KTM 116 13 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha 116 14 Seth SHACKLETON Honda 110 15 Deacon PAICE Yamaha 99 16 Jet ALSOP KTM 78 17 Frederick TAYLOR GasGas 63 18 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 43 19 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 41 20 Kallam DYCE GasGas 41 21 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 30 22 Logan DENIZE GasGas 22 23 Finley MANSON KTM 21 24 Zac O’LOAN KTM 18 25 Kayden STRODE Honda 14 26 Ryan VAN DEVENTER Yamaha 12 27 Hixson McINNES Honda 11 28 Jett WILLIAMS KTM 11 29 Baylin TOWNSEND KTM 10 30 Wil CARPENTER Yamaha 10 31 Jacob SALIH KTM 9 32 Travis LINDSAY KTM 9 33 Casey WILMINGTON Husqvarna 8 34 Jake RUMENS Yamaha 8 35 Phoenix VAN DUSSCHOTEN Honda 7 36 Jack KENNEY KTM 7 37 Wyatt DELANGEN KTM 5 38 Jack BYRNE Honda 5 39 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 4 40 Koby TATE Yamaha 3 41 Deegan ROSE Husqvarna 3 42 Oscar FOX KTM 2 43 Michael JONES Husqvarna 1

EziLift MXW

The opening EZILIFT MXW moto was won by defending class champion Charli Cannon, as she powered her Yamalube Yamaha Racing to victory ahead of GASGAS rider Taylor Thompson in P2. Honda’s Tahlia O’Hare finished in the third place ride.

The second moto provided the first slip of Cannon’s 2023 campaign, as she ran into difficulties that would see her bow out of the moto and leave the door wide open for a new round winner. Thompson capitalised to capture the race win and the overall with a 2-1 scorecard for the event.

Honda’s Tahlia O’Hare finished the round second with 3-3 moto finishes, and Honda’s Emma Milesevic braved illness across the QMP race day and finished in third position.

The EZILIFT MXW class tightened up immensely after QMP, with Cannon and Milesevic now tied atop the standings heading into Coolum with 100 points apiece, Madison Brown a further 12-points behind that pair and most definitely still in the mix.

EziLift MXW Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Taylor THOMPSON Yamaha 22 25 47 2 Tahlia O’HARE Honda 20 20 40 3 Emma MILESEVIC Honda 14 22 36 4 Madison BROWN Honda 16 18 34 5 Taylah McCUTCHEON Kawasaki 18 16 34 6 Madison HEALEY Honda 15 15 30 7 Amy BARTSCH KTM 12 14 26 8 Darci WHALLEY Honda 13 13 26 9 Charli CANNON Yamaha 25 25 10 Mia TONGUE Honda 9 12 21 11 Tahlia DREW Yamaha 10 11 21 12 Sheva ARDIANSYAH Honda 11 10 21 13 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 7 9 16 14 Hayley MILLER Yamaha 6 8 14 15 Holli GEEVES Gas 8 6 14 16 Abbey MORRICE Husqvarna 5 7 12 17 Megan BAGNALL Honda 3 5 8 18 Tarja MORRIS Honda 4 4 8 19 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 2 2 4 20 Georgia SAY KTM 3 3 21 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM 1 1 2

EziLift MXW Championship Points