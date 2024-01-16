2024 Penrite ProMX Championship

Iconic Australian manufacturer Penrite Oil has renewed its significant commitment to the ProMX Championship, and in 2024 will continue as naming rights partner for a fourth successive year.

Penrite, founded way back in 1926, has always been at the forefront of motorcycle competition in Australia through its products and sponsorship activations, and the ProMX renewal in 2024 only reinforces the company’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s premier motocross championship – while also providing fans with some unforgettable on-track experiences.

The 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores will be contested over eight rounds across four states, beginning in Wonthaggi (Vic) on March 17 and concluding at Queensland Moto Park in Coulson on August 17-18.

Jarrod Harding, Brand Manager, Penrite Oil

“We are proud to continue our partnership with ProMX. We believe the partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Australian motocross community and supporting the growth of the sport. Penrite has a long and proud history supporting Australian motocross, and this ongoing partnership is a further significant investment into the sport for our Australian family-owned company.”

Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia

“We couldn’t be more delighted that Penrite Oil will continue its major commitment to the ProMX Championship in 2024. The stability provided by such an enduring partnership cannot be underestimated, and I’m looking forward to the championship again showcasing Australia’s best motocross talent.”

2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar

• Rd1: March 17, Wonthaggi, Vic

• Rd2: April 7, Horsham, Vic

• Rd3: May 5, Gillman, SA

• Rd4: May 26, Maitland, NSW

• Rd5: June 23, Murray Bridge, SA

• Rd6: July 21, Toowoomba, Qld

• Rd7: August 11, MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld

• Rd8: August 17-18, Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld

Penrite Oil