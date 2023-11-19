2023 Supercross de Paris
Saturday race program
Both racing for the first time in Paris, Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda dominated their respective SX1 and SX2 classes during the first sold-out evening of the 40th edition of the Supercross de Paris at the París La Défense Arena on Saturday night. They will head into the Sunday competition as the favourites, but some of their rivals are determined to seek their revenge.
SX1
Jett Lawrence won all the three races on Saturday. Winner of the first heat, Jett waited until the last turn of the last lap of the second heat to pass his brother Hunter who had up until then been leading the entire race.
Then with Jett leading final contest of the night after a mistake from Ken Roczen, the Australian seemed to be flying to victory when he then also made a mistake and gave the leadership back to Roczen.
It took Jett four laps to regain the lead of the race and went on to claim a clean sweep of Saturday night.
Runner-up to Jett in the first two races, Hunter Lawrence was in the leading trio in the final before making a mistake after Jordi Tixier fell in the whoops; the elder of the two Lawrence brothers eventually finishing sixth in that final bout.
Nevertheless that still earned Hunter his second place overall ahead of Ken Roczen who, despite a fall in the second race, climbed on the third step of the podium, tied on points with Cooper Webb who ranked fourth. They were followed by Cédric Soubeyras, Gregory Aranda and Jordi Tixier.
SX1 Qualifying
- Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 39.583
- Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +0.533
- Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +0.900
- Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +1.087
- Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +1.254
- Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +1.256
- Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +2.220
- Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +2.564
- Justin Brayton USA Honda +2.888
- Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +3.055
- Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +3.315
- Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +3.393
- Justin Starling USA Honda +3.859
- Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +4.076
- Killian Poll FRA KTM +4.198
- Boris Maillard FRA Suzuki +23.058
SX1 Superpole
- Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 39.171
- Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +0.194
- Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +0.554
- Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +0.832
- Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +1.073
- Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +1.166
- Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +2.378
- Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +3.689
SX1 Race One
- Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 08:45.874
- Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +1.578
- Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +2.914
- Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +21.518
- Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +22.019
- Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +31.115
- Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +40.407
- Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +41.856
- Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +1 Laps
- Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +1 Laps
- Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +1 Laps
- Justin Starling USA Honda +1 Laps
- Killian Poll FRA KTM +1 Laps
- Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +1 Laps
- Justin Brayton USA Honda +12 Laps
SX1 Race Two
- Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 08:49.184
- Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +1.808
- Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +15.530
- Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +16.762
- Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +17.788
- Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +28.290
- Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +31.945
- Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +34.571
- Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +42.854
- Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +1 Laps
- Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +1 Laps
- Justin Starling USA Honda +1 Laps
- Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +1 Laps
- Killian Poll FRA KTM +2 Laps
SX1 Race Three
- Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 14:01.046
- Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +1.628
- Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +23.203
- Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +24.685
- Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +37.366
- Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +40.070
- Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +1 Laps
- Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +1 Laps
- Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +1 Laps
- Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +1 Laps
- Justin Starling USA Honda +2 Laps
- Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +2 Laps
- Killian Poll FRA KTM +3 Laps
SX1 Overall Day One
- Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 3
- Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda 10
- Ken Roczen GER Suzuki 11
- Cooper Webb USA Yamaha 11
- Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda 13
- Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha 15
- Jordi Tixier FRA Honda 23
- Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna 24
- Justin Hill USA Kawasaki 28
- Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha 31
- Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha 32
- Justin Starling USA Honda 35
- Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki 39
- Killian Poll FRA KTM 40
- Justin Brayton USA Honda 15
SX2
Winner of the first two SX2 races Japanese rider Jo Shimoda made an early mistake in the main event which saw him down in 13th position at the end ofthe opening lap while up front Tom Vialle led American Jace Owen.
In this final heat there were two races in one, with on one side Vialle holding off Owen and on the other Shimoda overtaking his rivals one by one.
Third at the end of the race, Shimoda won the overall in front of Jace Owen and Tom Vialle.
Only eighth in the first race after a crash and then runner-up to Shimoda in the second one, Vialle won the final one to climb onto the third step of the overall podium ahead of Anthony Bourdon
SX2 Qualifying
- Jo Shimoda USA Honda 40.996
- Tom Vialle FRA KTM +0.965
- Jace Owen USA Yamaha +0.973
- Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +1.017
- Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +1.116
- Cullin Park USA Honda +1.664
- Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +2.602
- Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +3.198
- Thomas Do FRA Stark Varg +3.265
- Brian Hsu GER Fantic +3.366
- Josh Varize USA Stark Varg +3.481
- Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +3.997
- Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +4.103
- Enzo Polias FRA KTM +4.302
- Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha +4.327
- Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +4.542
- Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +5.029
- Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +5.090
- D Poulain FRA Honda +6.256
- Andrea Bonifacio ITA Husqvarna +6.423
- Dorian Koch FRA KTM +6.943
- Maxance Mora FRA Husqvarna +6.971
SX2 Superpole
- Jo Shimoda USA Honda 24.013
- Jace Owen USA Yamaha +42.212
- Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +42.468
- Cullin Park USA Honda +42.734
- Tom Vialle FRA KTM +44.288
- Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha DNF
SX2 Race One
- Jo Shimoda USA Honda 06:10.800
- Jace Owen USA Yamaha +6.407
- Cullin Park USA Honda +8.675
- Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +11.324
- Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +17.094
- Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +28.872
- Tom Vialle FRA KTM +30.845
- Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +31.805
- Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +31.973
- Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +36.644
- Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +40.566
- Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha +42.293
- Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +43.902
- Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +45.447
- Enzo Polias FRA KTM +1 Laps
SX2 Race Two
- Jo Shimoda USA Honda 06:09.362
- Tom Vialle FRA KTM +4.187
- Jace Owen USA Yamaha +4.750
- Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +8.117
- Cullin Park USA Honda +12.605
- Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +19.596
- Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +22.829
- Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +26.647
- Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +33.567
- Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +40.064
- Enzo Polias FRA KTM +41.633
- Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +43.737
- Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha +44.372
- Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +54.845
- Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +4 Laps
SX2 Race Three
- Tom Vialle FRA KTM 10:03.720
- Jace Owen USA Yamaha +1.271
- Jo Shimoda USA Honda +1.831
- Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +4.600
- Cullin Park USA Honda +12.681
- Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +26.152
- Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +29.311
- Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +40.661
- Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +44.972
- Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +49.445
- Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +1 Laps
- Enzo Polias FRA KTM +1 Laps
- Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +10 Laps
- Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +12 Laps
- Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha DNF
SX2 Overall Day One
- Jo Shimoda USA Honda 5
- Jace Owen USA Yamaha 7
- Tom Vialle FRA KTM 11
- Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki 12
- Cullin Park USA Honda 13
- Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha 17
- Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda 22
- Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM 24
- Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna 30
- Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki 31
- Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda 35
- Enzo Polias FRA KTM 39
- Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM 39
- Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha 41
- Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha 44
- Brian Hsu GER Fantic 22