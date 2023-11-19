2023 Supercross de Paris

Saturday race program

Both racing for the first time in Paris, Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda dominated their respective SX1 and SX2 classes during the first sold-out evening of the 40th edition of the Supercross de Paris at the París La Défense Arena on Saturday night. They will head into the Sunday competition as the favourites, but some of their rivals are determined to seek their revenge.

SX1

Jett Lawrence won all the three races on Saturday. Winner of the first heat, Jett waited until the last turn of the last lap of the second heat to pass his brother Hunter who had up until then been leading the entire race.

Then with Jett leading final contest of the night after a mistake from Ken Roczen, the Australian seemed to be flying to victory when he then also made a mistake and gave the leadership back to Roczen.

It took Jett four laps to regain the lead of the race and went on to claim a clean sweep of Saturday night.

Runner-up to Jett in the first two races, Hunter Lawrence was in the leading trio in the final before making a mistake after Jordi Tixier fell in the whoops; the elder of the two Lawrence brothers eventually finishing sixth in that final bout.

Nevertheless that still earned Hunter his second place overall ahead of Ken Roczen who, despite a fall in the second race, climbed on the third step of the podium, tied on points with Cooper Webb who ranked fourth. They were followed by Cédric Soubeyras, Gregory Aranda and Jordi Tixier.

SX1 Qualifying

Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 39.583 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +0.533 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +0.900 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +1.087 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +1.254 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +1.256 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +2.220 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +2.564 Justin Brayton USA Honda +2.888 Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +3.055 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +3.315 Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +3.393 Justin Starling USA Honda +3.859 Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +4.076 Killian Poll FRA KTM +4.198 Boris Maillard FRA Suzuki +23.058

SX1 Superpole

Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 39.171 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +0.194 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +0.554 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +0.832 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +1.073 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +1.166 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +2.378 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +3.689

SX1 Race One

Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 08:45.874 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +1.578 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +2.914 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +21.518 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +22.019 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +31.115 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +40.407 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +41.856 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +1 Laps Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +1 Laps Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +1 Laps Justin Starling USA Honda +1 Laps Killian Poll FRA KTM +1 Laps Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +1 Laps Justin Brayton USA Honda +12 Laps

SX1 Race Two

Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 08:49.184 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +1.808 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +15.530 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +16.762 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +17.788 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +28.290 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +31.945 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +34.571 Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +42.854 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +1 Laps Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +1 Laps Justin Starling USA Honda +1 Laps Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +1 Laps Killian Poll FRA KTM +2 Laps

SX1 Race Three

Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 14:01.046 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +1.628 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +23.203 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +24.685 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +37.366 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +40.070 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +1 Laps Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +1 Laps Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +1 Laps Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +1 Laps Justin Starling USA Honda +2 Laps Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +2 Laps Killian Poll FRA KTM +3 Laps

SX1 Overall Day One

Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 3 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda 10 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki 11 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha 11 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda 13 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha 15 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda 23 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna 24 Justin Hill USA Kawasaki 28 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha 31 Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha 32 Justin Starling USA Honda 35 Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki 39 Killian Poll FRA KTM 40 Justin Brayton USA Honda 15

SX2

Winner of the first two SX2 races Japanese rider Jo Shimoda made an early mistake in the main event which saw him down in 13th position at the end ofthe opening lap while up front Tom Vialle led American Jace Owen.

In this final heat there were two races in one, with on one side Vialle holding off Owen and on the other Shimoda overtaking his rivals one by one.

Third at the end of the race, Shimoda won the overall in front of Jace Owen and Tom Vialle.

Only eighth in the first race after a crash and then runner-up to Shimoda in the second one, Vialle won the final one to climb onto the third step of the overall podium ahead of Anthony Bourdon

SX2 Qualifying

Jo Shimoda USA Honda 40.996 Tom Vialle FRA KTM +0.965 Jace Owen USA Yamaha +0.973 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +1.017 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +1.116 Cullin Park USA Honda +1.664 Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +2.602 Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +3.198 Thomas Do FRA Stark Varg +3.265 Brian Hsu GER Fantic +3.366 Josh Varize USA Stark Varg +3.481 Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +3.997 Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +4.103 Enzo Polias FRA KTM +4.302 Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha +4.327 Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +4.542 Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +5.029 Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +5.090 D Poulain FRA Honda +6.256 Andrea Bonifacio ITA Husqvarna +6.423 Dorian Koch FRA KTM +6.943 Maxance Mora FRA Husqvarna +6.971

SX2 Superpole

Jo Shimoda USA Honda 24.013 Jace Owen USA Yamaha +42.212 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +42.468 Cullin Park USA Honda +42.734 Tom Vialle FRA KTM +44.288 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha DNF

SX2 Race One

Jo Shimoda USA Honda 06:10.800 Jace Owen USA Yamaha +6.407 Cullin Park USA Honda +8.675 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +11.324 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +17.094 Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +28.872 Tom Vialle FRA KTM +30.845 Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +31.805 Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +31.973 Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +36.644 Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +40.566 Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha +42.293 Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +43.902 Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +45.447 Enzo Polias FRA KTM +1 Laps

SX2 Race Two

Jo Shimoda USA Honda 06:09.362 Tom Vialle FRA KTM +4.187 Jace Owen USA Yamaha +4.750 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +8.117 Cullin Park USA Honda +12.605 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +19.596 Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +22.829 Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +26.647 Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +33.567 Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +40.064 Enzo Polias FRA KTM +41.633 Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +43.737 Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha +44.372 Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +54.845 Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +4 Laps

SX2 Race Three

Tom Vialle FRA KTM 10:03.720 Jace Owen USA Yamaha +1.271 Jo Shimoda USA Honda +1.831 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +4.600 Cullin Park USA Honda +12.681 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +26.152 Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +29.311 Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +40.661 Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +44.972 Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +49.445 Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +1 Laps Enzo Polias FRA KTM +1 Laps Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +10 Laps Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +12 Laps Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha DNF

SX2 Overall Day One