2023 BMW M 1000 RR

With the recently announced new S 1000 RR now coming standard with much of the kit that made the M 1000 RR special, we were wondering what would become of the M model, well this morning we found out!

While there is no more power for 2023 over the 212 horsepower of the current model, BMW are claiming, ‘massively increased top speed with significantly increased downforce thanks to new fairing, new M Winglets, new front wheel cover with integrated M Brake Ducts and new M Aero Wheel Covers.’

BMW on the aero

The increased potential of the new M RR results above all from the colossal advancement in the aerodynamics area. In particular, a newly designed fairing made of exposed visible carbon fibre with a higher windscreen increases the top speed significantly in conjunction with optimised airflow around the rider.

For the first time, this fairing also comes with a particularly light yet very rigid front fairing support made of carbon fibre. The top speed of the new M RR has increased from 306 to 314 km/h compared to the previous model. In addition, the M RR riders benefits from noticeable physical relief.

In the course of this aerodynamic development, the M Winglets were also completely revised. They now generate significantly more aerodynamic downforce – both in an upright riding position and when banking.

The rider gains even more confidence with regard to the front wheel so he can achieve even greater lean angles or higher cornering speeds at the same lean angle as well as profiting from a reduced wheelie tendency. At the same time, the rider benefits from a massively increased top speed.

Another central point in optimising the entire aerodynamics was the area of the front wheel. Here, for the first time in the history of BMW Motorrad, brake cooling air ducts made of visible carbon fibre are used – also referred to as brake ducts in short. They are integrated into the new front mudguard, which has been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake calipers.

The M Aero Wheel Covers, which are also made of visible carbon fibre lower air resistance even further – especially at speeds above 250 km/h. The M Aero Wheel Covers are reserved for the M RR M Competition.

The new M RR is available in two versions. As the M RR basic variant in the colour Lightwhite non-metallic for fuel tank, tank side panels, airbox cover and rear section, as well as the M RR M Competition in Blackstorm metallic for the fuel tank and tank side panels, supplemented by an airbox cover and a rear section in visible carbon fibre and a tinted windscreen. Both variants feature a lightweight, intricately crafted fairing in visible carbon fibre with M Design tapes.

2023 BMW M 1000 RR Specifications