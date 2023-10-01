2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Ten – Donington Park

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Superbike Race One

Ryan Vickers claimed a dominant Bennetts British Superbike Championship victory in the BikeSocial Sprint Race at Donington Park as the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team’s tyre choice paid off in the wet conditions whilst the leading title contenders had a disastrous opening race.

Rain before the start of the race meant that it would be a crucial call on tyre choice on the grid and a last minute switch to wet tyres on both the front and rear gave Vickers the confidence to push to a lights-to-flag victory.

Vickers launched from the start into the front with the chasing pack led by Peter Hickman, Lee Jackson and Jack Kennedy, and the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider was then controlling the race from the front.

The race proved to be one to forget for standings leaders BeerMonster Ducati as their choice of intermediates on both the front and rear for Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell meant they would both fail to score a point, meaning they remain separated by just half a point at the top of the standings. Irwin ended the race in 23rd position with Bridewell in 24th.

Kyle Ryde was unable to capitalise on the BeerMonster Ducati Team’s misfortune though, with the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha also making the same choice as his title rivals, he was able to salvage four points in 12th place but he has dropped to fourth in the overall standings by a single point.

As Vickers delivered a perfect performance for the win, Leon Haslam was determined to close the advantage despite the conditions. The ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider fought throughout to take an impressive second place finish despite the combination of a wet tyre in the front and an intermediate in the rear. The result means he has edged ahead of Ryde in the title chase, with 55.5 points the deficit to Irwin at the top of the standings.

The fight for the final podium position went down to the finish, with Luke Mossey taking his first podium finish in six years for the Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW team after making a move on Jack Kennedy on the final run to the chequered flag.

Lee Jackson claimed a top five finish for the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki team with Franco Bourne debuting the BSB Pathway specification Marvel HCL Motorsport Honda taking his best finish in the Championship in sixth place.

Josh Brookes ended seventh for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team with Storm Stacey splitting him from team-mate Peter Hickman. Rookie Louis Valleley claimed an impressive top ten finish for the Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki team.

Ryan Vickers – P1

“It was really difficult to make the choice on tyre – I couldn’t make my decision, it wasn’t raining at the time but also the track was drying in front of us. I said to the team to put wets in and luckily it was the right decision. I got into the front and knew I had a bit of an advantage and I was just monitoring the pit board really. I was riding it as safe as I could to keep the advantage to bring home the win. I’m so, so happy, the team did an amazing job and made no mistakes and that’s the hard thing so I’m pleased to give them the win.”

Jason O’Halloran – P17

“Not much to say really! We had a great qualifying and was up for the race but the rain just before it changed it. I changed to inters, then we only had time to change to the wet front. The front wasn’t the issue, it was the rear and I just had no grip. A few others made it work, but we struggled with the settings we had. Looking forward to tomorrow, and wet or dry we’ll make a few changes to make it work.”

Glenn Irwin – P23

“We had an idea of what the weather forecast was going to do but the slight delay in the schedule meant things changed and that led to a variety of opinions on what tyres to go with. There wasn’t much time to decide, and I perhaps could have been more assertive in saying what I wanted rather than asking the question of the team, but it is what it is. It was a chaotic race which led to a strange result, but the championship position has barely changed at all. There’s still only half a point between Tommy and myself and we’ve a good gap to Leon and Kyle so no harm done.”

Tommy Bridewell – P24

“As strange as it seems, there’s nothing to be disappointed about today. These are the days you can’t win the championship, but you can certainly lose it especially if you were to fall off and get injured. After the sighting lap I felt sure the intermediates were the right tyre choice, but conditions were getting worse and by then it was too late to change. The rain caught us out but whilst I knew we weren’t going to score any points; I also knew lots of other riders would be in the same position and so it proved. We’re all in one piece and we’ve lost minimal points in the table, so we’ll go again tomorrow.”

Niccolò Canepa – DNF

“I am very frustrated because I like those conditions and thought this was a good opportunity especially after qualifying. Unfortunately I had very bad vibrations from the front on the first lap and could not stop the bike so I had to pull in. Like I say, this is frustrating as even with the inter I had good rear grip so feel we could have made something of the conditions. Unfortunately this means we are further back on the grid for tomorrow but we’ll do our best whatever the weather.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 16m36.887 2 Leon HASLAM BMW +3.742 3 Luke MOSSEY BMW +5.332 4 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +5.493 5 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +8.763 6 Franco BOURNE Honda +29.700 7 Josh BROOKES BMW +33.342 8 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +33.995 9 Peter HICKMAN BMW +37.127 10 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki +39.895 11 Tom NEAVE Honda +44.181 12 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +45.735 13 Max COOK Kawasaki +46.629 14 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +46.784 15 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki +52.358 16 Christian IDDON Ducati +1m02.397 17 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +1m03.652 18 Davey TODD BMW +1m05.124 19 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +1m05.587 20 Charlie NESBITT Honda +1m06.935 21 Michael DUNLOP Honda +1m07.649 22 Alex OLSEN Honda +1m20.148 23 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 1 Lap 24 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Andrew IRWIN Honda 6 Laps DNF Niccoló CANEPA Yamaha 9 Laps

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m27.196 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m27.338 3 Leon HASLAM BMW 1m27.364 4 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m27.492 5 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 1m27.525 6 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 1m27.552 7 Niccoló CANEPA Yamaha 1m28.469 1m27.807 8 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m27.967 9 Charlie NESBITT Honda 1m28.102 10 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m28.113 11 Christian IDDON Ducati 1m28.289 12 Davey TODD BMW 1m28.978 1m28.433 13 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m28.989 1m28.499 14 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1m28.568 15 Max COOK Kawasaki 1m28.596 16 Andrew IRWIN Honda 1m29.033 1m28.686 17 Josh BROOKES BMW 1m29.224 1m28.732 18 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 1m29.223 1m29.136 19 Alex OLSEN Honda 1m29.247 20 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m29.274 21 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1m29.392 22 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki 1m29.804 23 Franco BOURNE Honda 1m30.156 24 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki 1m30.158 25 Michael DUNLOP Honda 1m31.359 26 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki 1m31.373

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 360.5 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 360 3 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 305 4 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 304 5 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 296.5 6 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 276.5 7 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 262 8 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 232 9 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 222 10 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 134 11 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 122.5 12 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 121 13 Danny KENT (Honda) 115 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 96.5 15 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 72 16 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 67 17 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 52 18 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 44 19 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 36 20 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 28 21 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 26 22 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 25 23 Tito RABAT (Yamaha) 16 24 Jack SCOTT (Kawasaki) 10 25 Josh OWENS (Honda) 9.5 26 Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda) 9 27 Davey TODD (Honda) 7 28 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 6 29 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 6 30 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kaw / Yam) 4

Superstock 1000 Race One

Joe Talbot took his first ever National Superstock win after a dramatic eight lap wet race at Donington Park – as points leader Dan Linfoot had to settle for sixth.

As rain hit, the race was stopped and restarted over eight laps and as it became heavier, riders who had opted for intermediates – including Linfoot – struggled.

Talbot took the lead early on and carefully extended it over the laps, beating Billy McConnell by 2.95secs as Alastair Seeley took third.

Lewis Rollo managed to hold off his team-mate Fraser Rogers as the pair took fourth and fifth places respectively while Linfoot had to settle for sixth.

Superstock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Joe TALBOT Honda 13m25.252 2 Billy McCONNELL Honda +2.952 3 Alastair SEELEY BMW +6.789 4 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +7.312 5 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +11.334 6 Dan LINFOOT Honda +16.102 7 Ben LUXTON Honda +18.844 8 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +22.824 9 Richard KERR Honda +26.784 10 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +31.749 11 Scott SWANN Yamaha +36.919 12 Ash BEECH Honda +38.809 13 Matty WHELEN Honda +45.702 14 James HILLIER Yamaha +47.790 15 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +50.112 16 Jamie COWARD Honda +53.550 17 Rory PARKER Suzuki +54.517 18 Andrew WILLIAMS Suzuki +55.443 19 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki 1m05.706 20 Kieran SMITH Honda 1m11.680 21 Scott McFARLANE Suzuki 1m28.462 22 Jason BURRILL BMW 1m48.344 23 Phil ROOKE Kawasaki 1m59.549 Not Classified DNF Brent HARRAN BMW 1 Lap DNF Shaun WINFIELD Honda 1 Lap DNF Richard WHITE BMW 1 Lap DNF Joe SHELDON-SHAW Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Peter ECCLES Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Luke HEDGER Kawasaki DNF DNF Joey THOMPSON Yamaha DNF DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki DNF DNF Callum BEY Suzuki DNF

Superstock 1000 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 361 2 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 268 3 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 250 4 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 249 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 246 6 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 204 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 190 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 168 9 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 167 10 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 158 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 147 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 93 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 76 14 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 66 15 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 16 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 17 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 42 18 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 41 19 Dean HARRISON (Yamaha) 40 20 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 21 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 33 22 James McMANUS (Triumph) 27 23 Casey O’GORMAN (Yamaha) 20 24 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 25 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 18 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 16 27 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 16 28 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 13 29 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 30 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 31 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 32 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 33 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 34 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 5 35 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 36 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 4 37 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 38 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 3 39 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 40 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 41 Tim NEAVE (Kawasaki) 2 42 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 2 43 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 44 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 1

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Ben Currie is the 2023 Quattro Group British Supersport champion after beating Luke Stapleford to the Feature race win at Donington Park.

Despite an small early mistake which dropped him down to fourth on lap three, the Australian fought back to make up the lost places, eventually passing Stapleford for the lead on lap 12.

From there, he put his head down and built a gap, eventually crossing the line 3.170secs ahead of Stapleford.

And with rival Tom Booth-Amos not racing this weekend and his other rival, Rhys Irwin, retiring on lap eight, it means Currie is the 2023 champion with three races still to go.

Ben Currie

“The last half season has been a dream, he said. “We’ve had 12 podiums on the bounce, five wins now and I’m absolutely over the moon. I don’t know what to say, it just hasn’t sunk in yet. I was concentrating so hard on winning that race that I’d forgotten I could win the championship. The dream has become a reality now.”

As Currie celebrated his win, rookie Casey O’Gorman found a way past Eugene McManus on the final lap to take third as McManus had to settle for fourth, just ahead of Dutchman Jaime van Sikkelerus.

In GP2, Barry Burrell continued to dominate the weekend on the Kramer, crossing the line 15th overall and first in class, as Cameron Fraser was second with Harvey Claridge third.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati 27m30.929 2 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +3.170 3 SSP Casey O’GORMAN Yamaha +4.249 4 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +4.298 5 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +4.433 6 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +4.733 7 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +4.898 8 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +5.344 9 SSP Dean HARRISON Yamaha +16.093 10 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha +22.526 11 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +24.392 12 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +27.397 13 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +27.566 14 SSP Tim NEAVE Kawasaki +30.250 15 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +36.467 16 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +38.611 17 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +38.820 18 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +39.421 19 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis +40.554 20 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +41.629 21 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +42.633 22 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +52.742 23 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +52.905 24 SSP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +1m19.630 25 CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha +1m22.113 26 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha +1m22.894 27 SSP Tommy FIELDING Yamaha +1m23.007 28 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m28.822 29 CUP Harry LEIGH Kawasaki 1 Lap 30 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex 1 Lap 31 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha 1 Lap 32 CUP Caiden WILKINSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 33 CUP Lee DEVONPORT Ducati 1 Lap 34 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 35 CUP Matt STEVENS Ducati 1 Lap 36 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Jake HOPPER Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Rhys IRWIN Suzuki 10 Laps DNF Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki DNF Not Started DNS CUP Harry COOK MV DNS

Supersport Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 361 2 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 268 3 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 250 4 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 249 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 246 6 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 204 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 190 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 168 9 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 167 10 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 158 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 147 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 93 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 76 14 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 66 15 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 16 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 17 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 42 18 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 41 19 Dean HARRISON (Yamaha) 40 20 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 21 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 33 22 James McMANUS (Triumph) 27 23 Casey O’GORMAN (Yamaha) 20 24 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 25 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 18 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 16 27 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 16 28 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 13 29 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 30 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 31 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 32 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 33 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 34 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 5 35 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 36 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 4 37 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 38 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 3 39 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 40 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 41 Tim NEAVE (Kawasaki) 2 42 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 2 43 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 44 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 432 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 354 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 272 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 224 5 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 202 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 168 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 58 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 56 9 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 32 10 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 25

Supersport Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 298 2 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 232 3 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 225 4 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 222 5 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 195 6 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 188 7 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 8 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 171 9 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 164 10 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 116 11 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 101 12 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 90 13 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 76 14 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 68 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 32 16 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12

Junior Superstock Qualifying

Championship leader Aaron Silvester will head the grid for tomorrow’s Junior Superstock scrap at Donington Park after beating Declan Connell to the top spot.

Silvester’s best lap of 1min 43.626secs was 0.718secs clear of Connell’s best time as Sam Laffins was third quickest.

Leading row two for tomorrow’s race will be Finley Arscott with Zak Shelton alongside him in fifth, while Silvester’s main championship rival, Owen Jenner, will start back in ninth.

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch qualified 11th.

Junior Superstock Qualifying Results