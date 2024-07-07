2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Round Five- Snetterton
Saturday
British Superbike Race One
The opening British Superbike race of the Snetterton weekend began with tyre choice proving crucial as the conditions continued to change following earlier rainfall. The riders who opted for the full wet tyre choice took the early advantage in the race as Ryan Vickers launched off the Omologato Pole Position ahead of Jason O’Halloran, Lee Jackson and Danny Kent.
Stacey though had made the decision of the wet front tyre and intermediate rear, and as the track conditions changed, he was rapidly closing down their advantage on the LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki. He then took the lead on lap eight ahead of Kent, Vickers and O’Halloran. Meanwhile Jackson was forced to retire with a technical problem.
However, on lap nine the race was red flagged when Rory Skinner crashed out at Coram and as the race had not reached two-thirds distance it would be restarted over five laps. Skinner was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a suspected fracture to his right tibia and fibula.
The rain began again before the race restarted and when it recommenced, everyone had switched to full wet tyres.
The five lap restart became a two rider fight for the victory with both Stacey and Rollo gunning for a debut victory in the Superbike class and it went down to the wire with the pair almost inseparable on the final lap.
Rollo held the lead onto the final lap, but Stacey was pushing and he made a decisive move at Brundle to take the lead and was able to hold off his IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia rival to the line by the smallest of margins as the pair took their first podium finishes.
Kyle Ryde completed the podium for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, moving up the order by the third lap to nudge O’Halloran back to fourth on the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki.
Glenn Irwin salvaged fifth place for the Hager PBM Ducati team after a crash in Speedy Hire Qualifying put him 14th on the grid and he was able to take advantage of the conditions. He now moves to the top of the standings, equal on points with reigning champion Tommy Bridewell who crashed out on the opening lap.
Christian Iddon was another rider to take advantage of the conditions, taking sixth place for Oxford Products Racing Ducati ahead of Andrew Irwin and Leon Haslam. Vickers eventually ended the opening race in ninth place whilst Franco Bourne scored his best result of the season in tenth.
British Superbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|10m49.789
|2
|L Rollo
|Apr
|+0.222
|3
|K Ryde
|Yam
|+6.369
|4
|J O’halloran
|Kaw
|+9.297
|5
|G Irwin
|Duc
|+10.742
|6
|C Iddon
|Duc
|+15.906
|7
|A Irwin
|Hon
|+16.270
|8
|L Haslam
|BMW
|+17.824
|9
|R Vickers
|Yam
|+17.885
|10
|F Bourne
|Hon
|+25.004
|11
|D Harrison
|Hon
|+26.418
|12
|T Neave
|Kaw
|+31.153
|13
|J Brookes
|BMW
|+31.516
|14
|L Valleley
|Kaw
|+35.091
|15
|D Buchan
|Kaw
|+36.141
|16
|A Olsen
|Hon
|+38.554
|Not Classified
|DNF
|P Hickman
|BMW
|1 Lap
|DNF
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|DNF
|J Sikkelerus
|Hon
|2 Laps
|DNF
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|4 Laps
|DNF
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|4 Laps
|DNF
|D Kent
|Yam
|/
|DNF
|M Cook
|Kaw
|/
|DNF
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|/
Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) – P1
“I was so nervous to ruin the second part of that race; when the red flag came out I wasn’t sure if I had won as I had gone for a stiff tyre choice and it paid off and it felt good, I felt robbed as I thought I had done it!
“I felt better and then I saw Danny [Kent] lose the front and I knew I just had to keep it together. Lewis came past and I thought, I am catching him and then I thought let’s have a go for this; I passed him on the straight and I managed to make it stick and hold it to the line to bring her home in P1!
“Together me and the team have been pushing to fight for a podium and we would have been happy with that – but to get my first Superbike win is amazing! I am going to celebrate with some tunes and a big plate of dinner! I need to thank everyone involved for making this possible.”
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|141
|2
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda)
|141
|3
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|128
|4
|Danny KENT (Yamaha)
|125
|5
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|124
|6
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|96
|7
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki)
|93
|8
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|75
|9
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|72
|10
|Rory SKINNER (BMW)
|65
|11
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|65
|12
|Lee JACKSON (Honda)
|60
|13
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|52
|14
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|49
|15
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|47
|16
|Fraser ROGERS (Honda)
|45
|17
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|30
|18
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|26
|19
|Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki)
|23
|20
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|14
|21
|Dean HARRISON (Honda)
|14
|22
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|11
|23
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki)
|4
|25
|Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki)
|2
|26
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|2
|27
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|1
British Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|R Vickers
|Yam
|2m05.868
|2
|B Mcconnell
|Hon
|2m08.953
|2m06.067
|3
|S Stacey
|Kaw
|2m09.718
|2m06.193
|4
|T Bridewell
|Hon
|2m06.692
|5
|A Irwin
|Hon
|2m06.753
|6
|K Ryde
|Yam
|2m06.811
|7
|J Brookes
|BMW
|2m07.045
|8
|J O’halloran
|Kaw
|2m07.225
|9
|R Skinner
|BMW
|2m07.308
|10
|C Iddon
|Duc
|2m07.591
|11
|C Nesbitt
|Hon
|2m08.190
|12
|D Kent
|Yam
|2m08.789
|13
|L Hedger
|Kaw
|2m09.452
|2m08.936
|14
|G Irwin
|Duc
|2m10.254
|15
|L Jackson
|Hon
|2m11.025
|16
|D Buchan
|Kaw
|2m09.870
|17
|D Harrison
|Hon
|2m10.195
|18
|P Hickman
|BMW
|2m10.205
|19
|B Elliott
|Kaw
|2m11.105
|20
|M Cook
|Kaw
|2m11.503
|21
|F Bourne
|Hon
|2m11.817
|22
|T Neave
|Kaw
|2m12.285
|23
|A Olsen
|Hon
|2m12.687
|24
|L Valleley
|Kaw
|2m14.440
|25
|J Sikkelerus
|Hon
|2m14.558
|26
|L Rollo
|Apr
|27
|L Haslam
|BMW
British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race
Luke Jones took victory at the end of a drama-filled eight lap Quattro Group British Supersport race after race leader Ben Currie suffered technical hitch on the final lap.
Following a delay to start due to the weather, the Sprint race finally got underway shortly before 6.30pm over eight laps.
Polesitter Alastair Seeley took the lead at the start but was quickly passed by reigning champ Currie, as Luke Jones settled into third.
But Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy was on a charge and by Lap Three was up to second as Seeley dropped back, eventually crashing out on lap five.
Kennedy hit the front on Lap Four and looked to have it all under control – but then he too crashed on the final lap. It looked like an easy win for Currie but drama struck as he approached the last corner and he slowed.
This gave Jones the lead as he crossed the line to take victory, closely followed by the GP2 machine of Owen Jenner – who had been running in the top five all race – as Currie limped his Oxford Products Racing Ducati across the line third, with Asher Durham fourth and Luke Stapleford fifth.
Jenner’s second place gave him the GP2 win, with his team-mate Jack Nixon taking second and Keo Walker third.
In the Cup, race long leader Mikey Hardie retired on the final lap and the win went to Charlie White, with Max Morgan second and Lynden Leatherland third.
British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|L Jones
|Duc
|17m40.797
|2
|GP2
|O Jenner
|Kra
|+16.837
|3
|SSP
|B Currie
|Duc
|+17.544
|4
|SSP
|A Durham
|Kaw
|+20.038
|5
|SSP
|L Stapleford
|Tri
|+38.884
|6
|SSP
|M Truelove
|Suz
|+46.796
|7
|SSP
|J Boerboom
|Kaw
|+46.879
|8
|SSP
|H Truelove
|Suz
|+47.169
|9
|SSP
|E Mcmanus
|Duc
|+59.381
|10
|SSP
|O Barr
|Yam
|+1m02.508
|11
|SSP
|C Brown
|Yam
|+1m02.908
|12
|GP2
|J Nixon
|Kra
|+1m04.821
|13
|GP2
|K Walker
|Tri
|+1m05.890
|14
|SSP
|H Claridge
|Suz
|+1m23.360
|15
|CUP
|C White
|Duc
|+1m27.799
|16
|CUP
|M Morgan
|Kaw
|+1m28.193
|17
|CUP
|L Leatherland
|Yam
|+1m32.484
|18
|SSP
|L Jones
|Kaw
|+1m39.808
|24
|SSP
|J Davis
|Duc
|1 Lap
|25
|GP2
|L Allen
|Kal
|1 Lap
|26
|CUP
|L Wilton
|Duc
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|J Kennedy
|Hon
|1 Lap
|DNF
|CUP
|M Hardie
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|DNF
|CUP
|A Brown
|Kaw
|1:58.566
|DNF
|CUP
|B Grayson
|Yam
|1 Lap
|DNF
|CUP
|J Farragher
|Kaw
|2:00.502
|DNF
|SSP
|F Barnes
|Yam
|3 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|A Seeley
|Yam
|4 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|J Mcmanus
|Duc
|4 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|E Mcglinchey
|Kaw
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|C Dawson
|Kaw
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|R Irwin
|Kaw
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|S Richardson
|Suz
|6 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|H Cook
|Kaw
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|M Pallett
|Kaw
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|C Fraser
|Suz
|7 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|C Hall
|Kaw
|DNF
|SSP
|TJ Toms
|Yam
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Honda)
|162
|2
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|153
|3
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph)
|134
|4
|Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha)
|97
|5
|Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|84
|6
|Eugene McMANUS (Ducati)
|78
|7
|Brad PERIE (Kawasaki)
|70
|8
|Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki)
|69
|9
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|68
|10
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|50
|11
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph)
|47
|12
|Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki)
|47
|13
|Davey TODD (Ducati)
|42
|14
|Joe FRANCIS (Ducati)
|31
|15
|Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki)
|28
|16
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|28
|17
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|25
|18
|Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph)
|22
|19
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|18
|20
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|13
|21
|Max WADSWORTH (Triumph)
|13
|22
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|12
|23
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|9
|24
|Hikari OKUBO (Honda)
|9
|25
|Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki)
|8
|26
|Jamie COWARD (Triumph)
|6
|27
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|5
|28
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|4
|29
|Freddie BARNES (Yamaha)
|4
|30
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|4
|31
|Cameron FRASER (Suzuki)
|3
|32
|Craig NEVE (Triumph)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Owen JENNER (Kramer)
|197
|2
|Jack NIXON (Kramer)
|135
|3
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|80
|4
|Keo WALKER (Triumph)
|42
|5
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|20
|6
|Maximus HARDY (Triumph)
|18
HEL Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|125
|2
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|98
|3
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|84
|4
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|74
|5
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|69
|6
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|52
|7
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|44
|8
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|40
|9
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|24
|10
|Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha)
|24
|11
|Adam Brown (Kawasaki)
|20
|12
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|16
|13
|Harry COOK (Kawasaki)
|14
Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying
Scott Swann made the best of the wet conditions during qualifying to storm to pole, beating Tim Neave by 2.033secs with a best lap of 2min 11.792secs.
In a session hit by rain, Edmund Best was third while points leader Davey Todd will head the second row, with Jamie Lyons fifth.
Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S Swann
|Hon
|2:m9.759
|2
|T Neave
|Hon
|+2.033
|3
|E Best
|Kaw
|+2.374
|4
|D Todd
|BMW
|+2.583
|5
|J Lyons
|Hon
|+2.789
|6
|S Reid
|Hon
|+3.617
|7
|F Arscott
|Hon
|+3.863
|8
|T Ward
|Hon
|+3.882
|9
|B Luxton
|Hon
|+4.247
|10
|K Dixon
|Yam
|+4.702
|11
|J Talbot
|Hon
|+4.806
|12
|M Truelove
|Hon
|+5.182
|13
|D Connell
|Hon
|+5.221
|14
|J Owens
|Apr
|+5.506
|15
|J Howard
|Kaw
|+5.596
|16
|J Hopper
|Kaw
|+5.695
|17
|D Allingham
|BMW
|+6.121
|18
|C Thomson
|Kaw
|+6.591
|19
|L Mossey
|Hon
|+6.862
|20
|G Edwards
|Hon
|+7.342
|21
|S Winfield
|Hon
|+7.701
|22
|A Williams
|Hon
|+10.063
|23
|C Bey
|Hon
|+10.099
|24
|M Symonds
|Yam
|+10.905
|25
|J Campbell
|Kaw
|+11.348
|26
|J Bednarek
|Hon
|+12.528
|27
|R White
|BMW
|+12.547
|28
|L Wallington
|Hon
|+12.808
|Not Qualified
|29
|C Kennelly
|GBR
|13.224
|30
|P Barker
|GBR
|14.847
|31
|R Cooper
|GBR
|15.527
|32
|L Healey
|GBR
|16.563
|33
|C Grover
|GBR
|19.614
|34
|A Compton
|GBR
|/
|35
|M Whelan
|GBR
|/
|36
|J Perrin
|GBR
|/
Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying
Ash Barnes saved his best until last as he powered to a 2min 20.204sec lap to beat Thomas Strudwick to pole by 0.760secs on his final qualifying lap.
Kieran Kent was third fastest, ahead of Edoardo Colombi as Alfie Davidson rounded out the top five.
Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A Barnes
|Yam
|2m20.204
|2
|T Strudwick
|Tri
|+0.760
|3
|K Kent
|Yam
|+0.970
|4
|E Colombi
|Apr
|+1.421
|5
|A Davidson
|Apr
|+1.634
|6
|R Cooper
|Tri
|+3.043
|7
|F Weeden
|Apr
|+3.478
|8
|H Dessoy
|Yam
|+4.145
|9
|Z Shelton
|Apr
|+4.499
|10
|O Edwards
|Apr
|+5.117
|11
|J Smith
|Apr
|+5.801
|12
|J Stephenson
|Yam
|+6.054
|13
|C Harris
|Apr
|+6.292
|14
|J Muir
|Apr
|+6.628
|15
|S O’reilly
|Apr
|+7.590
|16
|L Docherty
|Kaw
|+7.804
|17
|C Irwin
|Apr
|+8.098
|18
|B Compton
|Tri
|+9.469
|19
|A Daykin
|Apr
|+9.608
|20
|J Ellis
|Apr
|+10.387
|21
|S Green
|Apr
|+11.127
|22
|J Knights
|Apr
|+13.129
|Qualifying Lap TIme (110.0% of 2:20.204) = 2m34.224
|23
|K Hand
|Tri
|14.822
|24
|J Fieldhouse
|Apr
|16.540
|25
|J Martin
|Tri
|/
|26
|R Banham
|Yam
|/
|27
|J Proudfoot
|Yam
|/
|28
|R Stephenson
|Tri
|/
|29
|A Silvester
|Tri
|/
|30
|C Atkins
|Kaw
|/
Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C Beach
|Kaw
|2m03.320
|2
|T Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+0.795
|3
|C Harris
|Kaw
|+1.071
|4
|L Smart
|Kaw
|+1.315
|5
|G Marshall
|Kaw
|+1.340
|6
|B Gawith
|Kaw
|+2.045
|7
|K Kelly
|Kaw
|+2.223
|8
|C Jones
|Kaw
|+2.737
|9
|C Dance
|Kaw
|+4.008
|10
|F Oakley
|Kaw
|+4.047
|11
|L Hopkins
|Kaw
|+4.862
|12
|H Snell
|Kaw
|+5.566
|13
|C Barnes
|Kaw
|+5.811
|14
|D O’mahony
|Kaw
|+6.377
|15
|Z Weston
|Kaw
|+6.659
|16
|F Schipper
|Kaw
|+8.133
|17
|K Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|8.297
|18
|C Marcuzzo
|Kaw
|+10.880
|19
|J Yeldham
|Kaw
|+11.298
|20
|B O’malley
|Kaw
|+11.533
|QP (110.0% of 2:03.320) = 2:15.652
|DQ
|J Cook
|Kaw
|DQ