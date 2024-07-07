2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Five- Snetterton

Saturday

British Superbike Race One

The opening British Superbike race of the Snetterton weekend began with tyre choice proving crucial as the conditions continued to change following earlier rainfall. The riders who opted for the full wet tyre choice took the early advantage in the race as Ryan Vickers launched off the Omologato Pole Position ahead of Jason O’Halloran, Lee Jackson and Danny Kent.

Stacey though had made the decision of the wet front tyre and intermediate rear, and as the track conditions changed, he was rapidly closing down their advantage on the LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki. He then took the lead on lap eight ahead of Kent, Vickers and O’Halloran. Meanwhile Jackson was forced to retire with a technical problem.

However, on lap nine the race was red flagged when Rory Skinner crashed out at Coram and as the race had not reached two-thirds distance it would be restarted over five laps. Skinner was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a suspected fracture to his right tibia and fibula.

The rain began again before the race restarted and when it recommenced, everyone had switched to full wet tyres.

The five lap restart became a two rider fight for the victory with both Stacey and Rollo gunning for a debut victory in the Superbike class and it went down to the wire with the pair almost inseparable on the final lap.

Rollo held the lead onto the final lap, but Stacey was pushing and he made a decisive move at Brundle to take the lead and was able to hold off his IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia rival to the line by the smallest of margins as the pair took their first podium finishes.

Kyle Ryde completed the podium for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, moving up the order by the third lap to nudge O’Halloran back to fourth on the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki.

Glenn Irwin salvaged fifth place for the Hager PBM Ducati team after a crash in Speedy Hire Qualifying put him 14th on the grid and he was able to take advantage of the conditions. He now moves to the top of the standings, equal on points with reigning champion Tommy Bridewell who crashed out on the opening lap.

Christian Iddon was another rider to take advantage of the conditions, taking sixth place for Oxford Products Racing Ducati ahead of Andrew Irwin and Leon Haslam. Vickers eventually ended the opening race in ninth place whilst Franco Bourne scored his best result of the season in tenth.

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Stacey Kaw 10m49.789 2 L Rollo Apr +0.222 3 K Ryde Yam +6.369 4 J O’halloran Kaw +9.297 5 G Irwin Duc +10.742 6 C Iddon Duc +15.906 7 A Irwin Hon +16.270 8 L Haslam BMW +17.824 9 R Vickers Yam +17.885 10 F Bourne Hon +25.004 11 D Harrison Hon +26.418 12 T Neave Kaw +31.153 13 J Brookes BMW +31.516 14 L Valleley Kaw +35.091 15 D Buchan Kaw +36.141 16 A Olsen Hon +38.554 Not Classified DNF P Hickman BMW 1 Lap DNF B Elliott Kaw 1 Lap DNF J Sikkelerus Hon 2 Laps DNF C Nesbitt Hon 4 Laps DNF L Hedger Kaw 4 Laps DNF D Kent Yam / DNF M Cook Kaw / DNF T Bridewell Hon /

Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) – P1

“I was so nervous to ruin the second part of that race; when the red flag came out I wasn’t sure if I had won as I had gone for a stiff tyre choice and it paid off and it felt good, I felt robbed as I thought I had done it!

“I felt better and then I saw Danny [Kent] lose the front and I knew I just had to keep it together. Lewis came past and I thought, I am catching him and then I thought let’s have a go for this; I passed him on the straight and I managed to make it stick and hold it to the line to bring her home in P1!

“Together me and the team have been pushing to fight for a podium and we would have been happy with that – but to get my first Superbike win is amazing! I am going to celebrate with some tunes and a big plate of dinner! I need to thank everyone involved for making this possible.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 141 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Honda) 141 3 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 128 4 Danny KENT (Yamaha) 125 5 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 124 6 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 96 7 Jason O’HALLORAN (Kawasaki) 93 8 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 75 9 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 72 10 Rory SKINNER (BMW) 65 11 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 65 12 Lee JACKSON (Honda) 60 13 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 52 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 49 15 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 47 16 Fraser ROGERS (Honda) 45 17 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 30 18 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 26 19 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 23 20 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 14 21 Dean HARRISON (Honda) 14 22 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 11 23 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 7 24 Tom NEAVE (Kawasaki) 4 25 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 2 26 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 2 27 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 1

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 R Vickers Yam 2m05.868 2 B Mcconnell Hon 2m08.953 2m06.067 3 S Stacey Kaw 2m09.718 2m06.193 4 T Bridewell Hon 2m06.692 5 A Irwin Hon 2m06.753 6 K Ryde Yam 2m06.811 7 J Brookes BMW 2m07.045 8 J O’halloran Kaw 2m07.225 9 R Skinner BMW 2m07.308 10 C Iddon Duc 2m07.591 11 C Nesbitt Hon 2m08.190 12 D Kent Yam 2m08.789 13 L Hedger Kaw 2m09.452 2m08.936 14 G Irwin Duc 2m10.254 15 L Jackson Hon 2m11.025 16 D Buchan Kaw 2m09.870 17 D Harrison Hon 2m10.195 18 P Hickman BMW 2m10.205 19 B Elliott Kaw 2m11.105 20 M Cook Kaw 2m11.503 21 F Bourne Hon 2m11.817 22 T Neave Kaw 2m12.285 23 A Olsen Hon 2m12.687 24 L Valleley Kaw 2m14.440 25 J Sikkelerus Hon 2m14.558 26 L Rollo Apr 27 L Haslam BMW

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Luke Jones took victory at the end of a drama-filled eight lap Quattro Group British Supersport race after race leader Ben Currie suffered technical hitch on the final lap.

Following a delay to start due to the weather, the Sprint race finally got underway shortly before 6.30pm over eight laps.

Polesitter Alastair Seeley took the lead at the start but was quickly passed by reigning champ Currie, as Luke Jones settled into third.

But Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy was on a charge and by Lap Three was up to second as Seeley dropped back, eventually crashing out on lap five.

Kennedy hit the front on Lap Four and looked to have it all under control – but then he too crashed on the final lap. It looked like an easy win for Currie but drama struck as he approached the last corner and he slowed.

This gave Jones the lead as he crossed the line to take victory, closely followed by the GP2 machine of Owen Jenner – who had been running in the top five all race – as Currie limped his Oxford Products Racing Ducati across the line third, with Asher Durham fourth and Luke Stapleford fifth.

Jenner’s second place gave him the GP2 win, with his team-mate Jack Nixon taking second and Keo Walker third.

In the Cup, race long leader Mikey Hardie retired on the final lap and the win went to Charlie White, with Max Morgan second and Lynden Leatherland third.

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP L Jones Duc 17m40.797 2 GP2 O Jenner Kra +16.837 3 SSP B Currie Duc +17.544 4 SSP A Durham Kaw +20.038 5 SSP L Stapleford Tri +38.884 6 SSP M Truelove Suz +46.796 7 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +46.879 8 SSP H Truelove Suz +47.169 9 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +59.381 10 SSP O Barr Yam +1m02.508 11 SSP C Brown Yam +1m02.908 12 GP2 J Nixon Kra +1m04.821 13 GP2 K Walker Tri +1m05.890 14 SSP H Claridge Suz +1m23.360 15 CUP C White Duc +1m27.799 16 CUP M Morgan Kaw +1m28.193 17 CUP L Leatherland Yam +1m32.484 18 SSP L Jones Kaw +1m39.808 24 SSP J Davis Duc 1 Lap 25 GP2 L Allen Kal 1 Lap 26 CUP L Wilton Duc 1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP J Kennedy Hon 1 Lap DNF CUP M Hardie Kaw 1 Lap DNF CUP A Brown Kaw 1:58.566 DNF CUP B Grayson Yam 1 Lap DNF CUP J Farragher Kaw 2:00.502 DNF SSP F Barnes Yam 3 Laps DNF SSP A Seeley Yam 4 Laps DNF SSP J Mcmanus Duc 4 Laps DNF SSP E Mcglinchey Kaw 5 Laps DNF SSP C Dawson Kaw 5 Laps DNF SSP R Irwin Kaw 6 Laps DNF SSP S Richardson Suz 6 Laps DNF CUP H Cook Kaw 6 Laps DNF SSP M Pallett Kaw 6 Laps DNF SSP C Fraser Suz 7 Laps DNF CUP C Hall Kaw DNF SSP TJ Toms Yam

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 162 2 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 153 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 134 4 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 97 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 84 6 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 78 7 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 8 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 69 9 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 68 10 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 50 11 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 12 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 13 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 14 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 15 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 28 16 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 28 17 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 25 18 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 19 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 18 20 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 21 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 13 22 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 12 23 Luke JONES (Ducati) 9 24 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 25 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 8 26 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 6 27 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 5 28 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 4 29 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 30 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 4 31 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 3 32 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 197 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 135 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 80 4 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 42 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

HEL Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 125 2 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 98 3 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 84 4 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 74 5 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 69 6 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 52 7 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 44 8 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 40 9 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 24 10 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 11 Adam Brown (Kawasaki) 20 12 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16 13 Harry COOK (Kawasaki) 14

Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying

Scott Swann made the best of the wet conditions during qualifying to storm to pole, beating Tim Neave by 2.033secs with a best lap of 2min 11.792secs.

In a session hit by rain, Edmund Best was third while points leader Davey Todd will head the second row, with Jamie Lyons fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Swann Hon 2:m9.759 2 T Neave Hon +2.033 3 E Best Kaw +2.374 4 D Todd BMW +2.583 5 J Lyons Hon +2.789 6 S Reid Hon +3.617 7 F Arscott Hon +3.863 8 T Ward Hon +3.882 9 B Luxton Hon +4.247 10 K Dixon Yam +4.702 11 J Talbot Hon +4.806 12 M Truelove Hon +5.182 13 D Connell Hon +5.221 14 J Owens Apr +5.506 15 J Howard Kaw +5.596 16 J Hopper Kaw +5.695 17 D Allingham BMW +6.121 18 C Thomson Kaw +6.591 19 L Mossey Hon +6.862 20 G Edwards Hon +7.342 21 S Winfield Hon +7.701 22 A Williams Hon +10.063 23 C Bey Hon +10.099 24 M Symonds Yam +10.905 25 J Campbell Kaw +11.348 26 J Bednarek Hon +12.528 27 R White BMW +12.547 28 L Wallington Hon +12.808 Not Qualified 29 C Kennelly GBR 13.224 30 P Barker GBR 14.847 31 R Cooper GBR 15.527 32 L Healey GBR 16.563 33 C Grover GBR 19.614 34 A Compton GBR / 35 M Whelan GBR / 36 J Perrin GBR /

Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying

Ash Barnes saved his best until last as he powered to a 2min 20.204sec lap to beat Thomas Strudwick to pole by 0.760secs on his final qualifying lap.

Kieran Kent was third fastest, ahead of Edoardo Colombi as Alfie Davidson rounded out the top five.

Pirelli National Sportbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Barnes Yam 2m20.204 2 T Strudwick Tri +0.760 3 K Kent Yam +0.970 4 E Colombi Apr +1.421 5 A Davidson Apr +1.634 6 R Cooper Tri +3.043 7 F Weeden Apr +3.478 8 H Dessoy Yam +4.145 9 Z Shelton Apr +4.499 10 O Edwards Apr +5.117 11 J Smith Apr +5.801 12 J Stephenson Yam +6.054 13 C Harris Apr +6.292 14 J Muir Apr +6.628 15 S O’reilly Apr +7.590 16 L Docherty Kaw +7.804 17 C Irwin Apr +8.098 18 B Compton Tri +9.469 19 A Daykin Apr +9.608 20 J Ellis Apr +10.387 21 S Green Apr +11.127 22 J Knights Apr +13.129 Qualifying Lap TIme (110.0% of 2:20.204) = 2m34.224 23 K Hand Tri 14.822 24 J Fieldhouse Apr 16.540 25 J Martin Tri / 26 R Banham Yam / 27 J Proudfoot Yam / 28 R Stephenson Tri / 29 A Silvester Tri / 30 C Atkins Kaw /

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Qualifying Results