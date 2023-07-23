2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Six – Brands Hatch GP Circuit

Saturday

Superbike Qualifying

Tommy Bridewell delivered an inch perfect performance in a wet Superpole session at Brands Hatch to take Pole Position ahead of the Saturday afternoon BikeSocial Sprint Race.

Bridewell had the edge over his rivals to hold an impressive 0.643s advantage at the chequered flag after the 12 minute wet session where the 15 riders battled for their place on the grid this afternoon.

The front row positions constantly changed in the closing minutes as the riders continue to adapt to the first wet session since pre-season testing at Silverstone earlier in the year, but Bridewell had the edge from Ryan Vickers, who had topped the dry times yesterday.

Josh Brookes fired the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad into the final place on the front row as three manufacturers locked out the top three positions with Jack Kennedy surging to fourth in the final minute to head row two.

Kennedy is joined by Leon Haslam and Danny Kent, with the pair both eased onto the second row in the final minute of the session as Glenn Irwin climbed to seventh on his final push for a time. Kyle Ryde and Jason O’Halloran complete the third row and Peter Hickman rounded out the top ten.

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m37.523 2 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 1m38.166 3 Josh BROOKES BMW 1m39.012 4 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1m25.718 1m39.033 5 Leon HASLAM BMW 1m39.050 6 Danny KENT Honda 1m39.463 7 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 1m39.497 8 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m39.536 9 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m39.583 10 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m39.804 11 Christian IDDON Ducati 1m40.238 12 Charlie NESBITT Honda 1m25.591 1m40.800 13 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m41.900 14 Max COOK Kawasaki 1m25.634 1m42.315 15 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m49.113 16 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m25.730 17 Josh OWENS Honda 1m25.809 18 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1m25.842 19 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m26.206 20 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m26.303 21 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki 1m26.367 22 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 1m26.491 23 Franco BOURNE Honda 1m26.671 24 Liam DELVES Honda 1m27.750 25 Tito RABAT Yamaha

Superbike Race One

Ryan Vickers claimed his first British Superbike victory at Brands Hatch on Saturday afternoon in a shortened BikeSocial Sprint race. The LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider held off Danny Kent before a red flag for track contamination. The race was not restarted and half points were awarded as two-thirds race distance had not been completed.

At the start, championship leader Tommy Bridewell launched into the lead, but Vickers was determined and as the BeerMonster Ducati rider had a big moment, he took advantage and made his move at Stirlings.

Kent was in close contention too and as the leading trio crossed the line for the start of lap three, he was able to get better drive out of Clearways to take second and ease Bridewell back into third place.

Vickers and Kent were controlling the race at the front, with a slight edge over their rivals as the pair, both fighting for their first Bennetts BSB race win, made a break from the chasing pack.

Vickers had a few moments, but he was able to keep Kent at bay, but behind Christian Iddon had moved his way into third and he was bidding to close down the pair. However, the race was red flagged for track contamination, and was not restarted due to track conditions.

That meant Vickers became the sixth different race winner in 2023 Bennetts BSB with Kent and Iddon sealing podiums for the first time this season, making it nine different riders to score top three finishes so far this year and the first in the series for the Lovell Kent Racing Honda team.

Jack Kennedy and the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha team also took advantage of the conditions, with the reigning Quattro Group British Supersport champion celebrating his best result in Bennetts BSB with a fourth place, edging just ahead of Jason O’Halloran and McAMS Yamaha.

Leon Haslam was sixth for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team, meanwhile Bridewell dropped to seventh, but still maintains his championship lead with 26.5 points now separating him from his BeerMonster Ducati teammate Glenn Irwin who finished in tenth place.

Storm Stacey was eighth after a hard-fought performance for Starline Racing Kawasaki ahead of Peter Hickman who led the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team effort.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 11:38.374 2 Danny KENT Honda 0.152 3 Christian IDDON Ducati 2.173 4 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 3.431 5 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 4.566 6 Leon HASLAM BMW 4.941 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducat 5.817 8 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 17.412 9 Peter HICKMAN BMW 17.501 10 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 17.814 11 Max COOK Kawasaki 18.018 12 Charlie NESBITT Honda 18.040 13 Josh BROOKES BMW 18.121 14 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 19.270 15 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 22.735 16 Josh OWENS Honda 24.663 17 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 26.240 18 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki 1 Lap 19 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1 Lap 20 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 1 Lap 21 Franco BOURNE Honda 1 Lap 22 Tito RABAT Yamaha 1 Lap 23 Liam DELVES Honda 1 Lap 24 Tom NEAVE Honda 1 Lap

Ryan Vickers – LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha

“I am so happy to have taken my first win and I can’t thank the team enough. It is an amazing feeling. There have been times in the last couple of years when I didn’t think winning would happen again, but I had people who believed in me, and with this team and package I am in a really good place.

“It is difficult to know what a rider is doing behind you, especially in the wet as Danny was stronger in some areas, but then I was stronger in others. You don’t know when someone will make a move, but I was riding my own comfortable pace. There was one corner that was tricky, but I was consistent and I just was hitting my markers and was focused on my own race.

“I felt comfortable leading and I felt happier being there, especially in wet conditions. I could see my pit board was +0.1 and it was difficult – I just tried to make no mistakes. We feel in a good place for tomorrow, I need to thank everyone who has supported me as without them over the last few years I wouldn’t be able to experience this amazing moment and I am going to enjoy every minute of it.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 221.5 2 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 195 3 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 171.5 4 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 169.5 5 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 169 6 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 138.5 7 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 125 8 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 115 9 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 113 10 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 85 11 Danny KENT (Honda) 75 12 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 55.5 13 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 52 14 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 46 15 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 45 16 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 44 17 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 26 18 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 25.5 19 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 21 20 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 19 21 Tito RABAT (Yamaha) 15 22 Josh OWENS (Honda) 9 23 Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda) 7 24 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 6 25 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 26 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 1 27 Jack SCOTT (Kawasaki) 1

Superstock 1000 Race One

Alastair Seeley became the first rider not on a Honda to take a series win this season as he beat Joe Talbot by 1.467secs at a wet Brands Hatch.

As points leader and polesitter Dan Linfoot crashed out while running in sixth position on lap nine, Billy McConnell took third ahead of Richard Kerr, as Lewis Rollo rounded out the top five.

Brayden Elliott recorded a top ten finish on the DAO Kawasaki.

Superstock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alastair SEELEY BMW 19m43.871 2 Joe TALBOT Honda +1.467 3 Billy McCONNELL Honda +4.579 4 Richard KERR Honda +25.081 5 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +27.963 6 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +33.974 7 Ben LUXTON Honda +35.814 8 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +48.081 9 James HILLIER Yamaha +48.103 10 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +54.800 11 Alex OLSEN Honda +56.269 12 Simon REID Honda +57.090 13 Ash BEECH Honda +58.404 14 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +1m01.218 15 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Kawasaki +1m03.482 16 David ALLINGHAM Honda +1m04.332 17 Conor CUMMINS Honda +1m22.111 18 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +1m25.789 19 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +1m27.223 20 Sam COX BMW +1m33.829 21 Joe MOORE Suzuki +1m33.891 22 Kieran SMITH Honda +1m43.542 23 Callum BEY Suzuki 1 Lap 24 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 25 Max SYMONDS Yamaha 1 Lap 26 Richard WHITE BMW 1 Lap 27 Scott McFARLANE Suzuki 1 Lap 28 Phil ROOKE Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Dan LINFOOT Honda 5 Laps DNF Jason BURRILL BMW 5 Laps DNF Matty WHELAN Suzuki

Superstock 1000 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 162 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 159 3 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 130 4 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 115 5 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 106 6 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 7 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 90 8 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 80 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 59 10 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 53 11 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 44 12 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 40 13 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 39 14 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 15 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 33 17 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 23 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 21 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 13 19 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 9 20 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 21 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 6 22 Simon REID (Honda) 5 23 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 24 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 25 Sam COX (BMW) 1 26 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Richard Cooper was back on the top step of the podium for the second time in as many hours after destroying the opposition to take the Sprint win.

Aboard the Russell Racing Yamaha, Cooper was running second on lap two when championship leader Tom Booth-Amos retired.

Hitting the front, Cooper put his head down and quickly built up a solid lead to eventually win by 5.135secs.

Ben Currie was second after fighting back through the field after being down in 15th on lap one – and went back to the top of the points standings as a result – while a delighted Zak Corderoy celebrated his first class podium in third.

Rhys Irwin was fourth and off the podium for the first time in a while, as Eugene McManus was fifth on the Completely Motorbikes Triumph to make it five different manufacturers in the top five.

Tom Toparis was ninth across the line on the Macadam Yamaha. Countryman Seth Crump went out of the race early.

Over in GP2, Harry Rowlings took his first class win this season as he finished 12th overall, with Joe Collier second and Cameron Fraser third.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Richard COOPER Yamaha 16m57.376 2 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati +5.135 3 SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +5.936 4 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki +8.836 5 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +12.063 6 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +12.392 7 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +13.100 8 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +15.175 9 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +16.035 10 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +16.805 11 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +48.012 12 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis Factory +52.477 13 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha +56.687 14 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer +57.898 15 SSP Dave MACKAY Ducati +58.263 16 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +1:00.322 17 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +1m01.330 18 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati +1m01.331 19 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +1m02.070 20 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m02.957 21 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +1m03.625 22 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +1m05.054 23 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1m31.122 24 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +1m31.329 25 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +1m32.716 26 CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m37.098 27 CUP Caiden WILKINSON Kawasaki +1m42.601 28 GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph +1m51.506 29 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 30 CUP Harry LEIGH Kawasaki 1 Lap 31 CUP Harry COOK MV Agusta 1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha 1 Lap DNF SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 2 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha 3 Laps DNF SSP James McMANUS Triumph 4 Laps NC SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF SSP Luke JONES Ducati 6 Laps DNF SSP Davey TODD Honda 6 Laps DNF CUP James BULL Yamaha / DNF GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph \ /

Supersport Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 172 2 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 163 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 162 4 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 158 5 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 135 6 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 125 7 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 120 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 118 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 88 10 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 69 11 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 67 12 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 65 13 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 14 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 15 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 44 16 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 17 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 25 18 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 24 19 James McMANUS (Triumph) 20 20 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 21 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 22 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 23 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 24 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 10 25 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 9 26 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 27 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 7 28 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 29 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph) 5 30 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 31 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 32 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 33 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 34 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 244 2 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 222 3 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 207 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 120 5 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 78 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 52 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 30 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 28

Supersport Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 167 2 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 154 4 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 150 3 James BULL (Yamaha) 136 5 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 126 6 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 125 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 110 8 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 75 9 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 74 10 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 60 11 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 53 12 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 36 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 20 14 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10 16 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 10

Junior Superstock Qualifying

Sam Laffins will head the grid for Sunday’s Junior Superstock race at Brands Hatch, after beating Owen Jenner to the top spot by 0.068secs.

With championship leader Aaron Silvester left languishing in 22nd after a crash, Louis Valleley ended the session third to take the final front row spot.

Just behind, Cameron Dawson will lead the second row with Declan Connell alongside him in fifth.

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch will start from 24th on the grid.

Junior Superstock Qualifying Results