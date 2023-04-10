2023 British Superbike Championship

Round One – Silverstone

Support Categories

The 2023 British Superbike Championship season got underway in mainly fine weather at the short Silverstone National Circuit layout in Northamptonshire.

For the Superbike round up see here, for the support class round up see below.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Lee Johnston overcame a race-long battle with Rhys Irwin to take his second win of the weekend by a mere 0.062secs.

The Ashcourt Racing rider was under intense pressure from Irwin’s Astro JJR Suzuki from lap six as Irwin climbed up the order to second place.

On lap eight, Irwin made his first move for the lead and held it for a handful of laps but Johnston wasn’t keen to let him go. The pair continued to swap places all the way to the flag, Johnston just edging it at the flag.

Third was Tom Toparis with Jamie Perrin fourth on the second Astro JJR Suzuki and Jaimie van Sikkelerus fifth.

Ben Currie finished sixth while countryman Seth Crump garnered three points from his 13th place finish.

Johnston’s perfect two from two sees him leave Silverstone as the Supersport Championship leader with a 12-point margin over Goulburn’s Tom Toparis.

In GP2, Saturday’s winner Joe Collier retired on lap 22, the win going to Cameron Fraser with Harry Rowlings second and Luke Wallington third.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Lee JOHNSTON GBR Yamaha 23m21.574 2 SSP Rhys IRWIN IRL Suzuki +0.062 3 SSP Tom TOPARIS AUS Yamaha +0.449 4 SSP Jamie PERRIN GBR Suzuki +7.259 5 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS NLD Yamaha +7.541 6 SSP Ben CURRIE AUS Ducati +8.107 7 SSP Blaze BAKER ZAF Ducati +13.544 8 SSP Eugene McMANUS GBR Triumph +13.890 9 SSP Luke JONES GBR Ducati +14.259 10 SSP Max WADSWORTH GBR Yamaha +16.753 11 SSP Zak CORDEROY GBR Kawasaki +20.467 12 SSP Jack NIXON GBR Yamaha +20.683 13 SSP Seth CRUMP AUS Yamaha +28.812 14 SSP James McMANUS GBR Triumph +32.713 15 GP2 Cameron FRASER GBR Chassis Factory +32.785 16 SSP TJ TOMS GBR Yamaha +32.838 17 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS GBR Chassis Factory +33.366 18 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY GBR Yamaha +35.103 19 CUP Harry LEIGH GBR Kawasaki +47.156 20 CUP James BULL GBR Yamaha +47.275 21 CUP Adon DAVIE GBR Ducati +48.010 22 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD GBR Yamaha +48.088 23 CUP Josh WOOD GBR Yamaha +53.533 24 CUP Ryan GARSIDE GBR Yamaha +53.819 25 CUP Harry COOK GBR MV Agusta 1 Lap 26 CUP Craig KENNELLY GBR Ducati 1 Lap 27 SSP Dan BURNHAM GBR Triumph 1 Lap 28 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON GBR Triumph 1 Lap 29 SSP Freddy BARNES GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 30 SSP Charlie WHITE GBR Ducati 1 Lap 31 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE GBR Ariane 2 Laps Not Classified DNF GP2 Joe COLLIER GBR Kramer 4 Laps DNF CUP Ben GRAYSON GBR Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF SSP Paul JORDAN GBR Yamaha 12 Laps DNF SSP Luke STAPLEFORD GBR Kawasaki 13 Laps DNF CUP Lee DEVONPORT GBR Ducati 15 Laps DNF SSP Pierre-Yves BIAN FRA Triumph 17 Laps DNF SSP Damon REES NZL Yamaha 21 Laps DNF SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS GBR Kawasaki 22 Laps DNF SSP Ash BARNES GBR Yamaha 22 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 50 2 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 38 3 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 34 4 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 28 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 22 6 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 22 7 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 20 8 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 9 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 16 10 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 11 Damon REES (Yamaha) 12 12 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 11 13 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 10 14 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 9 15 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 9 16 Luke JONES (Ducati) 8 17 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 6 18 James McMANUS (Triumph) 4 19 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 47 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 42 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 25 4 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 20 5 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 18

Superstock 1000 Race Two

Series rookie Franco Bourne held off a charging Dan Linfoot to take his first class win in just his second ever Superstock race.

The Marvel HCL Motorsport rider hit the lead on the opening lap and managed to stay ahead for the whole 21 lap race, keeping Linfoot at bay all the way to the flag to win by 0.136secs.

Race one winner Alex Olsen took third, with Joe Talbot fourth and Richard Kerr fifth.

Billy McConnell had worked his way up from ninth as far as fourth before the South Australian was caught out by oil and debris as the race was red flagged. Countryman Brayden Elliott finished 12th.

A brace of TT and North West 200 stars were using the BSB weekend to get up to speed on their mounts ahead of the Road Racing season getting underway next month.

Michael Dunlop finished Sunday’s race in 17th place on a Hawk Honda ahead of Conor Cummins on a Milenco Padgetts Honda.

David Johnson pulled into the pits early on with technical problems. John McGuinness was 20th.

John McGuinness

“For me, I think every box is ticked and it’s a great start to the season. It’s been dry, I’ve rode two sensible 22 lap races and the bikes never missed a beat for the whole of the weekend. I love working with the team which bodes well for what they’ve employed me for! I’ve also done my best with all of the team and tried to give as much input as I can with the bikes, the guys and everything. I’m in a much better place now than I was last year as I’ve done a lot more mileage, I’m more bike fit and I understand the bike more. Last year there was quite a bit of pressure too, whereas this year, I just pop the lid on and ride my bike!”

Superstock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Franco BOURNE GBR Honda 18m58.801 2 Dan LINFOOT GBR Honda +0.136 3 Alex OLSEN GBR Honda +3.069 4 Joe TALBOT GBR Honda +9.317 5 Richard KERR IRL Honda +11.909 6 Alastair SEELEY GBR BMW +14.795 7 Joe FRANCIS GBR Kawasaki +16.147 8 Ben LUXTON GBR Honda +18.146 9 David ALLINGHAM GBR Honda +20.415 10 Matt TRUELOVE GBR Honda +20.540 11 Joe SHELDON-SHAW GBR Suzuki +22.468 12 Brayden ELLIOTT AUS Kawasaki +24.325 13 Ash BEECH GBR Honda +25.609 14 Kade VERWEY GBR BMW +25.901 15 Sam COX GBR BMW +30.718 16 Luke HEDGER GBR Kawasaki +34.694 17 Michael DUNLOP GBR Honda +35.835 18 Conor CUMMINS GBR Honda 1 Lap 19 Simon REID GBR Honda 1 Lap 20 John McGUINNESS GBR Honda 1 Lap 21 Josh WAINWRIGHT GBR Honda 1 Lap 22 Joe MOORE GBR Suzuki 1 Lap 23 Sam WEST GBR BMW 1 Lap 24 Matty WHELAN GBR Suzuki 1 Lap 25 Jorel BOERBOOM NLD Kawasaki 1 Lap 26 Kieran SMITH GBR Honda 1 Lap 27 Michael EVANS GBR Suzuki 1 Lap 28 Dave MACKAY GBR Suzuki 1 Lap 29 David JOHNSON AUS Hond 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Billy McCONNELL AUS Honda 8.834 DNF Lewis ROLLO GBR Aprilia 1 Lap DNF Craig NEVE GBR Honda 1 Lap DNF Max SYMONDS GBR Yamaha 7 Laps DNF James SKELDING GBR Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Jonathan PERRY GBR Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Shaun WINFIELD GBR Honda 10 Laps DNF Brent HARRAN ZAF Honda 10 Laps DNF Nathan HARRISON GBR Honda 12 Laps DNF Frederico LOPES-REGO PRT BMW 17 Laps DNF Max MORGAN GBR Kawasaki 19 Laps

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 47 2 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 45 3 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 40 4 Richard KERR (Honda) 32 5 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 32 6 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 24 7 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 20 8 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 20 9 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 18 10 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 13 11 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 10 12 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 10 13 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 8 14 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 5 15 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 4 16 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 17 Sam COX (BMW) 1

Junior Superstock Race

Aaron Silvester beat Taylor Rose to the first round honours in a shortened Junior Superstock battle, clinching the win by 0.151s.

The lead swapped several times between a number of riders, with Cameron Dawson hitting the front on lap three, before Silvester took the lead on lap nine.

The race was stopped at the end of lap 13 after a crash further down the field, with Dawson taking third, polesitter Owen Jenner fourth and Edmund Best fifth.

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch put 12 points on the board with a seventh place finish in the season opener.

Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Aaron SILVESTER GBR Yamaha 12m27.110 2 Taylor ROSE GBR Yamaha +0.151 3 Cameron DAWSON GBR Kawasaki +0.452 4 Owen JENNER GBR Yamaha +0.842 5 Edmund BEST GBR Yamaha +1.149 6 Louis VALLELEY GBR Yamaha +1.190 7 Jacob HATCH AUS Kawasaki +1.915 8 Declan CONNELL GBR Kawasaki +3.497 9 Charlie ATKINS GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 10 Kier ARMSTRONG GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 11 Osian JONES GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 12 Jake HOPPER GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 13 Cameron HALL GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 14 Mikey HARDIE GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 15 Harrison CROSBY GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 16 Finley ARSCOTT GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 17 Joe HOWARD GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 18 Lynden LEATHERLAND GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 19 Lewis JONES GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 20 Jamie LYONS GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 21 Ross BANHAM GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 22 Owen MELLOR GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 23 Jake CAMPBELL GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 24 Evan PENDRILL GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 25 Kam DIXON GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 26 Zak SHELTON GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 27 Joe FARRAGHER GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 28 Max SILVESTER GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 29 Aaron DAYKIN GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 30 Gary SCOTT GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 31 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS GBR Kawasaki 1 Lap 32 Mcauley LONGMORE GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 33 Kieran KENT GBR Yamaha 1 Lap 34 Darragh O’MAHONY IRL Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Jack ROACH CAN Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Carl HARRIS GBR Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Sam LAFFINS GBR Yamaha 4 Laps

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 25 2 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 22 3 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 20 4 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 18 5 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 16 6 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 14 7 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 12 8 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 10 9 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 8 10 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 6 11 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 5 12 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 4 13 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 3 14 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 2 15 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 1

BMW F 900 R Cup Main

Richard Cooper took the first ever Main Event victory after a hard-fought battle with Thomas Strudwick and Michael Rutter.

After swapping the lead several times over the course of the race, Cooper hit the front for the final time on lap 13 and was able to edge out a gap, finally crossing th line 3.084secs ahead of Strudwick.

Rutter finished a close third, just 0.316secs behind Strudwick as Dominic Herbertson came home fourth, some 12 seconds behind with James Kelly fifth.

BMW F 900 R Cup Main Results

Pos Rider Nay Bike Time/Gap 1 Richard COOPER GBR BMW 20m19.571 2 Thomas STRUDWICK GBR BMW +3.084 3 Michael RUTTER GBR BMW +3.400 4 Dominic HERBERTSON GBR BMW +16.107 5 James KELLY IRL BMW +24.413 6 James O’MARA GBR BMW +24.860 7 Mason JOHNSON GBR BMW +25.214 8 Stephen TAYLOR GBR BMW +25.280 9 Rob McNEALY GBR BMW +25.525 10 Andre COMPTON GBR BMW +25.591 11 James NAGY GBR BMW +26.051 12 Marcus TATCHELL GBR BMW +26.728 13 Max MacRAE GBR BMW +32.826 14 Adrian TEASDALE GBR BMW +32.923 15 Alastair FAGAN GBR BMW +33.349 16 Glynn DAVIES GBR BMW +39.067 17 Eddy WORMALD GBR BMW +41.768 18 Harley PREBBLE GBR BMW +43.402 19 Gary FORD GBR BMW +58.623 20 Matthew FEDRICK GBR BMW +59.169 21 Oliver LACEY GBR BMW +59.910 22 Alex PEARSON GBR BMW +1m00.873 23 Mark EVANS GBR BMW +1m01.905 24 Tom STEVENS GBR BMW +1m02.918 25 Kate WALKER GBR BMW +1m03.275 26 Jordan ASHINGTON GBR BMW +1m03.302 27 Benji COMPTON GBR BMW +1m06.143 28 Simon BASTABLE GBR BMW +1m07.605 29 Joe CARNELL GBR BMW 1 Lap 30 Bruce DUNN GBR BMW 1 Lap 31 Peter PARAPANOS GBR BMW 1 Lap 32 Tim GODDARD GBR BMW 1 Lap 33 Jim LEE GBR BMW 1 Lap 34 David GLOSSOP GBR BMW 1 Lap 35 Giovanni BELIOSSI GBR BMW 1 Lap Not Calssified DNF Matt VENN GBR BMW 8 Laps DNF Nikki COATES GBR BMW 13 Laps DNF Christian SMITH GBR BMW 14 Laps DNF Peter HASLER GBR BMW 16 Laps DNF Kieran SMITH GBR BMW /

BMW F 900 R Cup Points