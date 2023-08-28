2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Eight – Cadwell Park

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Championship leader Ben Currie extended his points lead as two of his main rivals crashed out of today’s race at Cadwell Park.

Both Luke Stapleford and Tom Booth-Amos – who lie third and fourth in the championship respectively – both crashed out in separate incidents at Charlie’s while leading the race.

Stapleford, who looked in control early on, crashed out on lap six and Booth-Amos moved into the lead but on lap 11, he suffered the same fate at exactly the same place.

This gave Currie – who had been keeping a close watching brief from second – the lead and with almost six seconds in hand, the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider had a trouble-free run to the flag and his second win of the weekend.

Rhys Irwin had been running in second but in the closing laps looked to be struggling and was passed by Richard Cooper at the start of lap 13.

And more drama was to follow on the final lap as Cooper ran slightly wide and Tom Toparis, who had just passed Irwin for third, made contact with Cooper’s PHR Performance Triumph and while both stayed upright, Toparis dropped back behind Irwin.

Cooper took second, with Irwin picking up third as Toparis took fourth with TJ Toms fifth.

In GP2, Harry Rowlings took the win, crossing the line 13th overall and just ahead of second placed Cameron Fraser, with Harvey Claridge third.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati 24m02.186 2 SSP Richard COOPER Triumph +5.504 3 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki +5.574 4 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +5.881 5 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +6.188 6 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +13.255 7 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +13.471 8 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +15.491 9 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +24.993 10 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +29.411 11 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +36.226 12 SSP Thomas STRUDWICK Yamaha +36.724 13 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +40.354 14 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +40.507 15 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +40.891 16 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1m05.636 17 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis +1m06.665 18 CUP Caiden WILKINSON Kawasaki +1m08.258 19 CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha +1m09.862 20 SSP Lee WELLS Yamaha +1m12.765 21 GP2 Owen MELLOR Nykos +1m13.420 22 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +1m16.002 23 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m17.341 24 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph +1m22.305 25 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha 1m25.873 26 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki +1m31.473 27 SSP Leon WILTON Ducati 1 Lap Not Classifed DNF SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha 4 Laps DNF SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex 7 Laps DNF GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph 8 Laps DNF SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha 13 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 294 2 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 250 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 224 4 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 218 5 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 211 6 Luke JONES (Ducati) 162 7 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 156 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 154 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 134 10 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 129 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 125 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 93 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 70 14 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 15 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 16 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 35 17 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 18 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 19 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 30 20 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 30 21 James McMANUS (Triumph) 27 22 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 23 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 18 24 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 14 25 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 10 27 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 28 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 29 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 8 30 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 31 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 32 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 33 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 34 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 35 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 36 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 3 37 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 39 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 1 38 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 360 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 296 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 272 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 172 5 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 138 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 138 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 58 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 40 9 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 32

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 232 2 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 229 3 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 200 4 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 176 5 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 172 6 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 7 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 170 8 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 119 9 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 106 10 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 102 11 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 71 12 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 64 13 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 62 14 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 50 15 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 16 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10

Superstock 1000 Race

Tim Neave powered to his first win of the season at Cadwell Park after a dramatic race for some of the title challengers.

Neave hit the front at the start but behind, Ash Beech crashed and Richard Kerr was forced off track, rejoining way down the pack as Billy McConnell moved into second before being passed by Joe Talbot.

A move on Talbot from McConnell on lap 10 sent Talbot flying into the gravel and McConnell was handed a 10 second penalty. By now he was at the front and crossed the line first but the win went to Neave who was sitting in second place.

Points leader Dan Linfoot was second with Alastair Seeley third as McConnell was classified fourth with Lewis Rollo fifth.

Brayden Elliott took ninth on the DAO Kawasaki.

Superstock 1000 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tim NEAVE Honda 22m17.195 2 Dan LINFOOT Honda +1.757 3 Alastair SEELEY BMW +5.370 4 Billy McCONNELL Honda +8.025 5 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +8.983 6 Ben LUXTON Honda +9.160 7 David ALLINGHAM Honda +9.400 8 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +17.757 9 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +18.620 10 Richard KERR Honda +19.905 11 Simon REID Honda +21.602 12 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +26.700 13 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +26.793 14 Scott SWANN Yamaha +32.302 15 Kieran SMITH Honda +34.922 16 Conor CUMMINS Honda +36.430 17 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +38.202 18 Sam COX BMW +40.273 19 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +45.585 20 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki +45.698 21 Matty WHELAN Suzuki +47.933 22 Philip CROWE BMW +51.167 23 Callum BEY Suzuki +1m00.193 24 Rory PARKER Suzuki +1m00.668 25 Joe MOORE Suzuki +1m00.936 Not Classifed DNF Joe TALBOT Honda 6 Laps DNF Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Ash BEECH Honda / DNF Richard WHITE BMW /

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 254 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 227 3 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 181 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 168 5 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 153 6 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 146 7 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 128 8 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 80 10 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 75 11 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 70 12 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 68 13 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 64 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 57 15 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 51 17 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 42 18 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 27 19 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 25 20 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 11 21 Simon REID (Honda) 11 22 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 23 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 8 24 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 25 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 26 Sam COX (BMW) 1 27 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 28 Kieran SMITH (Honda) 1

Junior Superstock Race

Cameron Hall has taken his first win of the year after beating polesitter Jacob Hatch by more than a second in the opening race of the day at Cadwell Park.

Hall made the move for the lead on the penultimate lap and quickly pulled out a gap on Hatch to take the win.

Owen Jenner grabbed the final podium spot after a late charge in the closing laps, as Cameron Dawson was fourth and Harrison Crosby fifth.

Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron HALL Kawasaki 18m26.225 2 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +1.613 3 Owen JENNER Yamaha +2.387 4 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +2.430 5 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +2.978 6 Edmund BEST Yamaha +3.661 7 Joe HOWARD Yamaha +3.951 8 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +8.360 9 Sam LAFFINS Yamaha +9.298 10 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +10.142 11 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +12.324 12 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +12.880 13 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +16.120 14 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +17.197 15 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +21.874 16 Kam DIXON Yamaha +22.626 17 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +22.968 18 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +36.630 19 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +39.906 20 Adam BROWN Kawasaki +48.853 21 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +51.161 22 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +53.867 23 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki +58.554 24 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +1m00.415 25 Kieran KENT Yamaha +1m04.579 26 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m05.592 Not Classified DNF Carl HARRIS Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Kier ARMSTRONG Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha 5 Laps DNF Jake HOPPER Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Gary SCOTT Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Asher DURHAM Kawasaki /

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 254 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 227 3 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 181 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 168 5 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 153 6 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 146 7 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 128 8 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 80 10 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 75 11 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 70 12 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 68 13 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 64 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 57 15 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 51 17 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 42 18 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 27 19 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 25 20 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 11 21 Simon REID (Honda) 11 22 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 23 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 8 24 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 25 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 26 Sam COX (BMW) 1 27 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 28 Kieran SMITH (Honda) 1

The next round of the BSB series takes place at Oulton Park, September 15-17