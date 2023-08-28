2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Eight – Cadwell Park
Images by David Yeomans Photography
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Championship leader Ben Currie extended his points lead as two of his main rivals crashed out of today’s race at Cadwell Park.
Both Luke Stapleford and Tom Booth-Amos – who lie third and fourth in the championship respectively – both crashed out in separate incidents at Charlie’s while leading the race.
Stapleford, who looked in control early on, crashed out on lap six and Booth-Amos moved into the lead but on lap 11, he suffered the same fate at exactly the same place.
This gave Currie – who had been keeping a close watching brief from second – the lead and with almost six seconds in hand, the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider had a trouble-free run to the flag and his second win of the weekend.
Rhys Irwin had been running in second but in the closing laps looked to be struggling and was passed by Richard Cooper at the start of lap 13.
And more drama was to follow on the final lap as Cooper ran slightly wide and Tom Toparis, who had just passed Irwin for third, made contact with Cooper’s PHR Performance Triumph and while both stayed upright, Toparis dropped back behind Irwin.
Cooper took second, with Irwin picking up third as Toparis took fourth with TJ Toms fifth.
In GP2, Harry Rowlings took the win, crossing the line 13th overall and just ahead of second placed Cameron Fraser, with Harvey Claridge third.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|24m02.186
|2
|SSP
|Richard COOPER
|Triumph
|+5.504
|3
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|+5.574
|4
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+5.881
|5
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+6.188
|6
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+13.255
|7
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+13.471
|8
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+15.491
|9
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+24.993
|10
|SSP
|Jack NIXON
|Triumph
|+29.411
|11
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|+36.226
|12
|SSP
|Thomas STRUDWICK
|Yamaha
|+36.724
|13
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|+40.354
|14
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|+40.507
|15
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|+40.891
|16
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+1m05.636
|17
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis
|+1m06.665
|18
|CUP
|Caiden WILKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.258
|19
|CUP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|+1m09.862
|20
|SSP
|Lee WELLS
|Yamaha
|+1m12.765
|21
|GP2
|Owen MELLOR
|Nykos
|+1m13.420
|22
|CUP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|+1m16.002
|23
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|+1m17.341
|24
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|+1m22.305
|25
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|1m25.873
|26
|CUP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m31.473
|27
|SSP
|Leon WILTON
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|Not Classifed
|DNF
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|7 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Jake MARSH
|Triumph
|8 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|294
|2
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|250
|3
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|224
|4
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|218
|5
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|211
|6
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|162
|7
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|156
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|154
|9
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|134
|10
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|129
|11
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|125
|12
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|93
|13
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|70
|14
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|15
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|16
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|35
|17
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|35
|18
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|31
|19
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|30
|20
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|30
|21
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|27
|22
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|23
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|18
|24
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|14
|25
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|26
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|10
|27
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|9
|28
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|29
|Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha)
|8
|30
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki)
|7
|31
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|32
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|4
|33
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|4
|34
|Dave MACKAY (Ducati)
|3
|35
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|3
|36
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|3
|37
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|39
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|1
|38
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|360
|2
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|296
|3
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|272
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|172
|5
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|138
|6
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|138
|7
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|58
|8
|Jake MARSH (Triumph)
|40
|9
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|32
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|232
|2
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|229
|3
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|200
|4
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|176
|5
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|172
|6
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|172
|7
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|170
|8
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|119
|9
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|106
|10
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|102
|11
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|71
|12
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|64
|13
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|62
|14
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|50
|15
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|16
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
Superstock 1000 Race
Tim Neave powered to his first win of the season at Cadwell Park after a dramatic race for some of the title challengers.
Neave hit the front at the start but behind, Ash Beech crashed and Richard Kerr was forced off track, rejoining way down the pack as Billy McConnell moved into second before being passed by Joe Talbot.
A move on Talbot from McConnell on lap 10 sent Talbot flying into the gravel and McConnell was handed a 10 second penalty. By now he was at the front and crossed the line first but the win went to Neave who was sitting in second place.
Points leader Dan Linfoot was second with Alastair Seeley third as McConnell was classified fourth with Lewis Rollo fifth.
Brayden Elliott took ninth on the DAO Kawasaki.
Superstock 1000 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tim NEAVE
|Honda
|22m17.195
|2
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|+1.757
|3
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+5.370
|4
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+8.025
|5
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+8.983
|6
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+9.160
|7
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+9.400
|8
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+17.757
|9
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+18.620
|10
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+19.905
|11
|Simon REID
|Honda
|+21.602
|12
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+26.700
|13
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+26.793
|14
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+32.302
|15
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|+34.922
|16
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+36.430
|17
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+38.202
|18
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+40.273
|19
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|+45.585
|20
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|+45.698
|21
|Matty WHELAN
|Suzuki
|+47.933
|22
|Philip CROWE
|BMW
|+51.167
|23
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|+1m00.193
|24
|Rory PARKER
|Suzuki
|+1m00.668
|25
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+1m00.936
|Not Classifed
|DNF
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|/
|DNF
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|/
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|254
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|227
|3
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|181
|4
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|168
|5
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|153
|6
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|146
|7
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|128
|8
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|93
|9
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|80
|10
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|75
|11
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|70
|12
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|68
|13
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|64
|14
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|57
|15
|Tim NEAVE (Honda)
|51
|17
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|42
|18
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|35
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|27
|19
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|25
|20
|James HILLIER (Yamaha)
|11
|21
|Simon REID (Honda)
|11
|22
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|10
|23
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|8
|24
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|25
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|26
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|27
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
|28
|Kieran SMITH (Honda)
|1
Junior Superstock Race
Cameron Hall has taken his first win of the year after beating polesitter Jacob Hatch by more than a second in the opening race of the day at Cadwell Park.
Hall made the move for the lead on the penultimate lap and quickly pulled out a gap on Hatch to take the win.
Owen Jenner grabbed the final podium spot after a late charge in the closing laps, as Cameron Dawson was fourth and Harrison Crosby fifth.
Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|18m26.225
|2
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+1.613
|3
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+2.387
|4
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+2.430
|5
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+2.978
|6
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+3.661
|7
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|+3.951
|8
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+8.360
|9
|Sam LAFFINS
|Yamaha
|+9.298
|10
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+10.142
|11
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+12.324
|12
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+12.880
|13
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+16.120
|14
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+17.197
|15
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+21.874
|16
|Kam DIXON
|Yamaha
|+22.626
|17
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+22.968
|18
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+36.630
|19
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+39.906
|20
|Adam BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+48.853
|21
|Max SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+51.161
|22
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+53.867
|23
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+58.554
|24
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+1m00.415
|25
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+1m04.579
|26
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+1m05.592
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|/
The next round of the BSB series takes place at Oulton Park, September 15-17