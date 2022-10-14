2023 FIM EWC calendar

The calendar for the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship has been provisionally released, showing a four round series for next year, that kicks off and finishes in France, with visits to Belgium and Japan.

The events that make up the 2023 EWC calendar are same four that provided a challenge for EWC riders and teams, as well as delivering a spectacle for fans watching trackside and on the small screen around the world in 2022.

By following a winning formula, EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events has been able to present a calendar that offers consistency and stability during a period of economic uncertainty.

Four to the fore for season 44

Season 44 of the FIM Endurance World Championship begins at Le Mans in France for the 24 Heures Motos from 13-16 April.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium is next with the second running of the 24H SPA EWC Motos from 15-18 June followed by the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan from 28-30 July.

The 24-hour Bol d’Or, which celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this month, will form the deciding round of the 2023 EWC season at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 14-17 September.

François Ribeiro – Head of Discovery Sports Events

“It was very important to build on the positive momentum of the 2022 season by announcing the planned 2023 calendar as quickly as possible and we are very pleased to present a schedule that offers consistency and stability at a challenging time globally. By including four fantastic events at venues with endurance motorcycle racing at their heart we have very hopes for another successful EWC season and look forward to welcoming back our existing teams and those taking part in the EWC for the first time.”

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 provisional calendar