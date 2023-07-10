2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

& World Cup

The 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championships and World Cup were run over the weekend in Romania with 37 nations represented. Classes covered include 125 cc and 85 cc JWC and 65cc World Cup classes, which were won by Mathis Valin, Dani Heitink and Patricks Cirulis respectively.

Italy wrapped up the the Nations gong overall, ahead of Team Netherlands and France.

Qualifying

The best young riders in the world battled it out in qualifying on the hard sand of TCS Racing Park, kicking off the two days of intense racings.

In the 125cc class, it was one of the favourites for the title and current leader of the EMX125 leading the field, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis fastest with a 1:51.221 placing him in front of JK Racing Yamaha’s Nicola Salvini second and the Hungarian Noel Zanocz third.

The 85cc category saw Aron Katona topping his class with an excellent lap time of 1:57.876, ahead of Dani Heitik and Nicolo Alvisi .

In the 65cc category, Latvian rider Patricks Cirulis claimed the top spot of the qualifying race with 2:07.349, ahead of brother Martins Cirulis and the French rider Tim Lopes.

MX125 – Junior 2T

In race one Mathis Valin clinched the first Fox Holeshot of the day and took off in the lead, display a confident performance to also claim the first win of the day.

Janis Martin Reisulis went down early, hindering his but still saw him seventh with an incredible comeback.

While Valin cruised to victory, a battle was raging for second place between the Italians Simone Mancini, JK Racing Yamaha’s Nicola Salvini and the Australian Jake Cannon. The last word went to Mancini, Salvini settling for third and Cannon fourth.

In race two Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Maximilian Werner came out of the gate fastest to take the FOX Holeshot but once again Valin took the lead after few corners.

This time Reisulis made a good start and quickly put pressure on Valin, managing to pass on lap two, a lead retained over the finish line. Valin settled for a safe second knowing he would be the World Champion thanks to his race one result.

Behind, RFME GASGAS MXJUNIOR TEAM’s Francisco Garcia rode from the back to claim third place from Cannon on the last lap.

With a 1-2, Mathis Valin was crowned the 125cc FIM Junior World Champion to get his gold medal while race two winner Janis Martin Reisulis finished with the silver medal in front of Simone Mancini who secured the bronze medal.

Mathis Valin – 125cc Junior World Champion

“This is amazing. I cannot believe I have won the world championship here in Romania! I was first in moto one and second in moto two. Winning here was my goal. Thank you to everyone who supported me. The track was good here – I liked the jumps and the surface.”

Jake Cannon ended up fifth overall, tying on points with fourth.

Jake Cannon

“It’s a bit of mixed emotions at the moment. I gave it everything I could and happy with how I raced, I’m just disappointed that I let that last pass happen and didn’t finish on the podium. The MJC Yamaha team did an awesome job, and they were busy all weekend trying to keep on top of things. The Australian team was cool, and it was good to hang out with the guys. Thanks to Ross Beaton and his support over the weekend and organising things for us. I also owe a huge thanks to Yamaha Australia and the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team for giving me the opportunity. It was an amazing experience, and it was good to test myself against the best riders in the world. I learned a lot here and hope he get the chance to come back and compete in Europe again.”

125cc Junior Overall Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Valin, Mathis FRA GAS 22 25 47 2 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT YAM 25 14 39 3 Mancini, Simone ITA YAM 15 22 37 4 Garcia, Francisco ESP GAS 20 16 36 5 Cannon, Jake AUS YAM 18 18 36 6 Salvini, Nicola ITA YAM 14 20 34 7 Mikula, Julius CZE YAM 13 11 24 8 Fredsoe, Mads DEN KTM 16 6 22 9 Zanocz, Noel HUN KTM 8 12 20 10 Escandell, Elias ESP FAN 11 7 18 11 Robbins, Klark USA KTM 0 15 15 12 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 10 4 14 13 Pulvirenti, Alfio Samuele ITA KTM 0 13 13 14 Werner, Maximilian GER FAN 12 0 12 15 Marek, Vitezslav CZE KTM 2 10 12 16 Colmer, Ollie GBR GAS 9 0 9 17 Perez, Salvador ESP YAM 4 5 9 18 Frisk, August SWE KTM 0 9 9 19 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT GAS 0 8 8 20 McCullough, Cole IRL KTM 7 0 7 21 Reichl, Lyonel LIE HUS 6 0 6 22 Faure, Mano FRA KTM 5 0 5 23 Skovbjerg, Nicolai DEN YAM 3 1 4 24 Ozolins, Markuss LAT GAS 0 3 3 25 Leok, Sebastian EST HUS 0 2 2 26 Kokins, Markuss LAT KTM 1 0 1

MX85 – Junior 2T

Race one in the 85cc Championship saw Ryan Oppliger take the holeshot and the lead, but he was soon passed by Dani Heitink on lap two.

Heitink controlled the race until the very end, ahead of Oppliger. Dex Kooiker running third for five laps but having to unexpectedly retire from the race, giving Dean Gregoire the opportunity to podium, which he made happen.

Aussie Lachlan Allen came home in 16th.

When the second race kicked off, Austrian Ernecker Moritz took the second FOX Holeshot, before Bervoets quickly took the lead, a move that would eventually see him win with an impressive eight-second gap from Heitink.

Heitink rode superbly, fighting his way into second after finding himself back in fifth on the first turn of lap one.

Gregoire showed good speed once again and finished in a comfortable and consistent third place. Moritz ended the race in fourth.

Lachlan Allen improved to 13th.

The 1-2 meant result for Dani Heitink was enough to be crowned the 2023 85cc FIM Junior Motocross World Champion, well clear of Jarne Bervoets who was runner-up. Dean Gregoire showed consistency to go 3-3 and as a result took third overall.

Dani Heitink – 85cc Junior World Champion

“It was a good weekend and I had good starts. I made really good passes in both races. I won race one and went 1-2 to get first overall and become the World Champion which is great.”

MX85 – Junior 2T Overall Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Heitink, Dani NED HUS 25 22 47 2 Bervoets, Jarne BEL KTM 15 25 40 3 Gregoire, Dean NED KTM 20 20 40 4 Pini, Riccardo ITA KTM 18 16 34 5 Oppliger, Ryan SUI KTM 22 10 32 6 Leok, Travis EST HUS 16 14 30 7 Ernecker, Moritz AUT GAS 7 18 25 8 Alvisi, Nicolò ITA GAS 10 15 25 9 Daly, Robbie GBR KTM 13 12 25 10 Uccellini, Andrea ITA HUS 8 13 21 11 Katona, Áron HUN KTM 9 11 20 12 De Pinho, Kevyn USA KTM 12 7 19 13 Bruneau, Liam FRA KTM 14 1 15 14 Allen, Lachlan AUS KTM 5 8 13 15 Izaguirre, Juan ESP KTM 6 6 12 16 Goyer, Sleny FRA KTM 11 0 11 17 Wood, Carson USA KTM 0 9 9 18 Statt, Hayden GBR KTM 4 4 8 19 Stock, Drew GBR GAS 2 5 7 20 Bauer, Ricardo AUT KTM 0 3 3 21 Bloch, Jacob DEN GAS 3 0 3 22 Callemo, Alve SWE HUS 0 2 2 23 Meyer, Max GER YAM 1 0 1

MX65 – Junior 2T

Latvian Patricks Cirulis claimed the first FOX Holeshot and never looked back, leading the whole eight laps to win.

Rainers Grasis got off to a very good start too, holding second throughout the race, with Easton Graves trailing in third. Kenzo Jaspers made a remarkable comeback after an average start, fighting back from ninth to fourth by race’s end.

Aussie Zander Kruik was unfortunately a DNF for the opening 65cc race.

Race two only cemented Cirulis’s position as the most dominant rider, taking his second FOX Holeshot of the day, the lead and never looking back.

Graves managed to make a good pass stick on lap two to move up to second, where he finished. It was a great race for Francesco Assini who made several overtakes from sixth on lap one up into a third place finish.

Starting well and finding himself second over the first lap, Tim Lopes conceded a few places to finish fourth.

It was a better race for Zander Kruik, with a 15th place finish.

Latvian Patrick Cirulis was crowned the 2023 65cc World Cup winner, American Easton Graves going 3-2 for a silver medal. With his excellent race two, Assini Francesco made it to the third step of the podium.

Patricks Cirulis – 65cc Junior World Cup Winner

“This weekend was just perfect for me with two race wins, and two FOX Holeshots. I showed that I was the fastest and it was a dominant victory. I also want to thank all my family in Latvia.”

MX65 – Junior 2T Overall Results