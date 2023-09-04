2023 FIM Speedway GP

Round 8 – SGP of Great Britain, Cardiff

Slovak star Martin Vaculik was elated to live a childhood dream as he won the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff on the “best prepared track I have ever seen” at Principality Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Zarnovica-born racer produced an ice-cool four laps to win an epic final ahead of Australian champion Jack Holder, Poland’s Speedway GP World Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik and Swedish No.1 Fredrik Lindgren, who all produced a lively battle for second and third place.

Fans in the Welsh capital were treated to an epic night of racing in Britain’s biggest indoor motorsport event, which saw Great Britain star Robert Lambert reach his first-ever Cardiff semi-final, finishing fifth in the final classification with 12 championship points.

It was a cruel night for GB’s triple world champion Tai Woffinden, who crashed out of the event in heat 16 after scoring six race points from his opening three rides. There was also disappointment for 2022 Cardiff winner Dan Bewley, who hit the tapes and was disqualified from his final ride, finishing ninth overall with eight championship points.

Vaculik was elated to come out of top as he steps up his push for a Speedway GP World Championship medal.

Martin Vaculik

“Amazing! What a night! I have said it before; winning a Grand Prix has always been my dream since I was a kid. I used to watch the Cardiff Grand Prix on television. I think all the riders had the same dream, to win one time in Cardiff. It’s something special and I did it today. I am so happy. In my eyes, it was the best prepared track I have ever seen here. It was a good job by the organisers. We put on a good show.

“It was the longest four laps! It felt like the Zarnovica Golden Helmet Final in my home city – that’s over six laps! I was so stiff and nervous, and I was just thinking in my head, ‘Don’t break a chain!’ It’s crazy sometimes what can go through your head.

“I won and I am super happy. I would like to say thank you to my team because they did a great job today – all my mechanics, (my coach) Bjarne Pedersen and also my tuners Ryszard and Daniel Kowalski. They have done a great job with my engines, and I am super happy with them.

“This is something special for me and I would also like to say thank you to my wife, my kids and my parents. I am very happy to dedicate this to them as well. I know how hard we have worked together. I want to say thank you to my supporters, sponsors and everybody who helped me.”

Second place was also an incredible result for Holder in his first meeting since he suffered a broken wrist at the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup Final in Wroclaw on July 29.

The 2022 FIM Speedway of Nations world champion was given a rough welcome back after crashing in heat four following contact with Lindgren, which saw the Swede disqualified from the race. Holder moved up to fourth place in the Speedway GP standings on 97 points.

Jack Holder

“I didn’t need that crash in the first race. I tried to move my hand out of the way, but I hit it and it was definitely sore. It was tough; back-to-back races in my second and third rides sort of killed me. But I am over the moon. This was the aim – to come back for Cardiff. I put myself through the ringer to be here – a lot of pain. I am definitely not one for putting it on. It was definitely sore out there, but it was worth it. I just wanted to get to the semi; I did that, and I got to the final. Then I was thinking, ‘Let’s go! I can do it – just four more laps.’ But that final was hectic! I need to watch that back. Coming out of the first corner, Bartek was on the back wheel, and I thought I was going over the fence. But he controlled it. Then Freddie came around and I was thinking, ‘I don’t need this at all!’ Second feels like a win for me.”

Third-placed Zmarzlik extended his Speedway GP World Championship lead to 24 points with his sixth Cardiff final appearance in as many visits to the Welsh capital, passing Lindgren coming off the final turn to snatch a dramatic third place.

He now heads to the DeluxeHomeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens on September 16, where he could become only the seventh four-time world champion in speedway history, if he ends the night with a championship lead of 21 points or more.

But Zmarzlik only just reached the Cardiff semi-finals on eight race points – failing to win any of his first five rides. But victory in his semi-final ensured he was able to deliver a final flourish to his night.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I am very happy because this podium feels like a win. I changed everything tonight – I changed bikes, the engine, jets, everything. The whole meeting was really hard. I felt good on the track and I did a good job in the semi-final – I did well in the most important heats today. I am very happy that I am again in the final. I think it was the best track we have had in Cardiff. I really like this place and the track was really nice.”

Max Fricke scored nine points while countryman Jason Doyle collected only six, which saw Holder move past Doyle on the championship points table.

2023 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain Results

FIM SGP Standings following 2023 SGP of Britain