2023 Historic Winton

With Colin Rosewarne

This year’s Historic Winton (46th) event was carried out across a sunny but chilly Friday, lulling the inexperienced into a sense of false security, followed by a dull, overcast and freezing Saturday, then extremely and cold, wet and slippery Sunday.

Entry numbers were up which was great to see, with an ever growing second generation of racers taking on their elders for the dinner table bragging rights.

This event featured quite a few father and son or daughter combos from the Chedwiggens, Birthisels, Gorries, Heaneys, Skewes and Petiths racing for those bragging rights.

Friday practice with a quiet affair, comprising lots of testing, tuning and the passing on of the information baton that is so synonymous with the Winton event, where old-timers impart their priceless knowledge to the young, hungry upcoming racers.

Saturday morning saw many war stories told – and not a single lie – the bitterly cold day saw this photographer wearing more veneers of clothing than he’s ever ever worn in his photography career just to try and keep warm.

Low track temperatures early on dictated that close racing was largely left in the pit garages, most riders cautiously tiptoeing around for the morning’s sessions. Unlike the previous year’s morning session that was run in a pea soup fog, this year was just so cold that the temperature struggled to get in to double figures until the early afternoon.

The Irving Vincents in Horner’s corner featured a lone Beau Beaton this year, with his partner in speed Cam Donald being away on IoM TT duties.

Beato put on a highly memorable two- and three-wheeled display for the weekend in the Period 5 Unlimited class, which was undoubtably an event highlight for the smallish crowd.

Other than immense riding skill and a lot of horses, both the two- and three-wheeled Irving’s have footprints like your 15-year-old nephew, allowing the thunderous V-twins far greater speeds than most others in the field, with the only exception being a quite cautious Craig Ditchburn on his TZ750.

Tyre footprints aside, the running of all period divisions in a single race saw both the Irvings and Ditchburn’s TZ providing plenty of sphincter clapping moments for quite a few of the mere mortal racers.

Sunday’s very wet conditions also saw many wary withdrawals, riders deciding to keep their powder dry for another time and give the treacherous, oily and water riddled track a miss.

Of those who did race, first up saw a combined Vintage, Class C, all 125s and Harley vs Indian battle.

Pete Large on his speedy little 250 Ducati Diana led from start to finish for an impressive clean sweep of the weekend.

Some good tussles on the cold and unforgiving track saw the hand shifters putting on a great show in their regular Harley vs Indian Challenge. The silverware taken out by young guns Mick Beaumont (Indian Scout) followed by Jack Petith and an ever-charging Adam Moxey – both on WLA Harleys.

Period 3 500s saw the withdrawal of veteran Bob Rosenthal largely handing the win to brave hearted but tenacious Garth Francis or Les Toohey. Francis on his Featherbed ESO came in ahead of Toohey on his Gold Star BSA, third claimed by Stacey Heaney on the Girl Rider BSA.

Periods 4 and 5 competition saw the manageable four-strokers Hondas of Haydn Jones, David Campbell and Mark Dawson claim the top spots, multiple Australian two-stroke wizz Laughlan Hill then finishing ahead of Roly Ore – both on TZ350s, followed by Neale Weddall on an XT500 Yamaha.

In the three-wheeled division, the wet, slippery track had the fat wheeler’s power, traction and braking advantages largely negated by their skinny wheeled cousins. The old adage of ‘sometimes less is more’ came to light.

The more manageable P3 twin-cylinder, four-stroke outfits of Francis (Garth)/Kenny (Norton Atlas) followed by the Large (Pete)/Haywood (Triumph Thunderbird) relished in the equalising conditions, finishing a clear ten seconds ahead of the exciting Period 4 H2 750 Kawasaki two-stroke of Grant/Lewis and the Suzuki GSX1100 of Smith/D’Aniello.

On the topic of engineering and preparation, the Clatworthy Nortons are highly regarded as being some of the fastest and best prepared Period 3 500s in the country.

Owner Geoff Clatworthy gave all and sundry a very simple demonstration of his engineering prowess in the pit by putting his ES4 bike on its race-stands, giving the front wheel a quick spin and it kept on spinning unassisted for an amazing 19-plus minutes. Try that at home punters – 19 minutes is a very long time.

In closing, even though I whinge about the weather that once again dulled a great event, the organisers need to be congratulated on smoothly running a fairly incident free, action-packed weekend.

2023 Historic Winton Class Overall Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total ALL 125 1 Steve ELFORD 20 25 45 2 Stephen KAIRL 25 25 3 Ian GRIFFITHS 18 18 CLASS C 1 Mark DAWSON 25 25 20 20 90 2 Winston WYATT 18 18 25 25 86 3 Peter HEHIR 20 20 40 HARLEY v INDIAN HAND SHIFT BATTLE 1 Jack PETITH 25 25 20 20 90 2 Mick BEAUMONT 20 20 18 25 83 3 Adam MOXEY 18 16 25 18 77 4 Ross BOLDING 14 17 17 17 65 5 David HOY 17 18 15 15 65 6 Mason BIRTHISEL 13 14 16 16 59 7 Peter BIRTHISEL 15 15 14 14 58 8 Mick PETITH 12 13 25 9 Terry SULLIVAN 11 11 22 10 Dave PHILPOTS 10 10 20 11 Clint CHEGWIDDEN 16 16 12 Mick CHEGWIDDEN 12 12

Period 3

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total PERIOD 3 – 250cc 1 Peter LARGE 25 25 25 25 100 2 Roly ORR 20 20 20 20 80 PERIOD 3 – 350cc 1 Stacey HEANEY 16 16 25 25 82 2 Doug CHURCHER 25 25 50 3 Brad GORRIE 13 13 20 46 4 Dave DICKSON 18 20 38 5 Jack PETITH 20 18 38 6 Colin MAGNAY 17 17 34 7 Bryce DAVIES 15 15 30 8 Neil DAVIS 14 14 28 PERIOD 3 – 500cc 1 Garth FRANCIS 20 20 25 25 90 2 Les TOOHEY 18 18 20 20 76 3 David WAIN 17 16 18 51 4 Bob ROSENTHAL 25 25 50 5 Paul PARLETT 16 17 33 6 Robert LIDDICOAT 15 15 30 PERIOD 3 – UNLIMITED 1 Doug GORRIE 18 18 25 61 2 Bob SAYER 25 25 50 3 Peter BIRTHISEL 20 20 40 4 Ken MAHER 17 17 5 Brad ASTILL 16 16

Period 4

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total PERIOD 4 – 250cc 1 Stuart GORRIE 18 17 25 25 85 2 Tony SIMS 20 25 45 3 Barry KNIGHT 25 20 45 4 Phillip WATSON 17 18 35 PERIOD 4 – 350cc 1 David CAMPBELL 25 20 25 25 95 2 Mark DAWSON 17 18 20 20 75 3 Chris PANAHI 18 17 18 18 71 4 Tim KINGSTON 20 25 45 5 Bruce COOK 16 16 32 6 Ben FAHEY 15 14 29 7 Pete GARFIELD 15 15 PERIOD 4 – 500cc 1 Haydn JONES 25 25 25 25 100 2 David WOOLSEY 20 20 20 20 80 3 Darren CHILMAN 18 18 17 17 70 4 John RODDA 16 16 18 18 68 5 Peter HERCOTT 17 17 34 6 Alan MURRAY 14 15 29 7 Andrew STUART 15 15 PERIOD 4 – UNLIMITED 1 Clive HUGHES 20 20 17 25 82 2 Stacey HEANEY 18 18 25 20 81 3 Ian COOK 17 17 18 18 70 4 Eric SALMON 16 16 20 17 69 5 Wayne DONEHUE 15 15 16 16 62 6 Bob SAYER 25 25 50 7 Peter HERCOTT 14 14

Period 5

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total PERIOD 5 – 250cc 1 Richard SPOTTSWOOD 20 18 25 25 88 2 Samantha STEWART 17 17 20 18 72 3 Robbie HEATHER 25 25 20 70 4 Wayne GOW 18 20 38 PERIOD 5 – 350cc 1 Lachlan HILL 25 25 25 25 100 2 Roly ORR 16 16 20 20 72 3 Des HEANEY 12 12 16 18 58 4 Paul PARLETT 15 14 18 47 5 Stephen KAIRL 14 15 17 46 6 Tim LARGE 20 20 40 7 Bruce MARCHETTI 17 18 35 8 Andrew POBJOY 18 17 35 9 Joe VALENZISI 13 13 26 PERIOD 5 – 500cc 1 Neale WEDDALL 25 25 25 25 100 2 Christian ROWLETT 20 20 20 20 80 3 Noel HEENAN 15 16 18 49 4 Ron RICKARDS 18 18 36 5 Richard OLBRICH 17 17 34 6 Allan ELDER 16 15 31 7 Ray BIRCHALL 14 14 PERIOD 5 – 750cc 1 Craig DITCHBURN 25 25 50 PERIOD 5 – UNLIMITED 1 Beau BEATON 25 25 50

Sidecars

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total PERIOD 3 – 650cc SIDECARS 1 P. LARGE / P. HEYWOOD 25 25 25 25 100 2 D. WAIN / G. DITCHFIELD 18 18 20 20 76 3 M. LARGE / T. LARGE 20 20 17 18 75 4 N. PROWSE / C. MAGNAY 17 16 16 17 66 5 J. SKEWES / H. SKEWES 17 18 16 51 6 D. LARGE / C. PANAHI 15 15 15 45 7 D. GORRIE / B. GORRIE 16 16 PERIOD 3 – UNLIMITED SIDECARS 1 G. FRANCIS / P. KENNY 25 25 25 25 100 2 D. BETTERIDGE / R. BETTERIDGE 20 20 40 PERIOD 4 – 836cc SIDECARS 1 G. GRANT / A. LEWIS 25 25 25 25 100 2 T. NEWLAND / P. HOPEWELL 20 18 20 20 78 3 L. SEABROOK / I. BAKSHEEV 18 17 18 53 4 J. PETITH / S. POUCHER 20 20 PERIOD 4 – UNLIMITED SIDECARS 1 J. CLANCY / C. CLANCY 25 25 50 PERIOD 5 – SIDECARS 1 A. SMITH / R. D’ANIELLO 20 20 25 25 90 2 B. BEATON / M. HORNER 25 25 50 3 A. VAN UITERT / M. HOLLOWAY 18 18 36

Vintage

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Bryce DAVIES 20 20 25 25 90 2 Des HEANEY 16 16 20 20 72 3 Clive HARROP 25 25 50 4 Neil DAVIS 18 18 36 5 Neil PROWSE 17 17 34

2023 Historic Winton Gallery