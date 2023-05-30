2023 Historic Winton
With Colin Rosewarne
This year’s Historic Winton (46th) event was carried out across a sunny but chilly Friday, lulling the inexperienced into a sense of false security, followed by a dull, overcast and freezing Saturday, then extremely and cold, wet and slippery Sunday.
Entry numbers were up which was great to see, with an ever growing second generation of racers taking on their elders for the dinner table bragging rights.
This event featured quite a few father and son or daughter combos from the Chedwiggens, Birthisels, Gorries, Heaneys, Skewes and Petiths racing for those bragging rights.
Friday practice with a quiet affair, comprising lots of testing, tuning and the passing on of the information baton that is so synonymous with the Winton event, where old-timers impart their priceless knowledge to the young, hungry upcoming racers.
Saturday morning saw many war stories told – and not a single lie – the bitterly cold day saw this photographer wearing more veneers of clothing than he’s ever ever worn in his photography career just to try and keep warm.
Low track temperatures early on dictated that close racing was largely left in the pit garages, most riders cautiously tiptoeing around for the morning’s sessions. Unlike the previous year’s morning session that was run in a pea soup fog, this year was just so cold that the temperature struggled to get in to double figures until the early afternoon.
The Irving Vincents in Horner’s corner featured a lone Beau Beaton this year, with his partner in speed Cam Donald being away on IoM TT duties.
Beato put on a highly memorable two- and three-wheeled display for the weekend in the Period 5 Unlimited class, which was undoubtably an event highlight for the smallish crowd.
Other than immense riding skill and a lot of horses, both the two- and three-wheeled Irving’s have footprints like your 15-year-old nephew, allowing the thunderous V-twins far greater speeds than most others in the field, with the only exception being a quite cautious Craig Ditchburn on his TZ750.
Tyre footprints aside, the running of all period divisions in a single race saw both the Irvings and Ditchburn’s TZ providing plenty of sphincter clapping moments for quite a few of the mere mortal racers.
Sunday’s very wet conditions also saw many wary withdrawals, riders deciding to keep their powder dry for another time and give the treacherous, oily and water riddled track a miss.
Of those who did race, first up saw a combined Vintage, Class C, all 125s and Harley vs Indian battle.
Pete Large on his speedy little 250 Ducati Diana led from start to finish for an impressive clean sweep of the weekend.
Some good tussles on the cold and unforgiving track saw the hand shifters putting on a great show in their regular Harley vs Indian Challenge. The silverware taken out by young guns Mick Beaumont (Indian Scout) followed by Jack Petith and an ever-charging Adam Moxey – both on WLA Harleys.
Period 3 500s saw the withdrawal of veteran Bob Rosenthal largely handing the win to brave hearted but tenacious Garth Francis or Les Toohey. Francis on his Featherbed ESO came in ahead of Toohey on his Gold Star BSA, third claimed by Stacey Heaney on the Girl Rider BSA.
Periods 4 and 5 competition saw the manageable four-strokers Hondas of Haydn Jones, David Campbell and Mark Dawson claim the top spots, multiple Australian two-stroke wizz Laughlan Hill then finishing ahead of Roly Ore – both on TZ350s, followed by Neale Weddall on an XT500 Yamaha.
In the three-wheeled division, the wet, slippery track had the fat wheeler’s power, traction and braking advantages largely negated by their skinny wheeled cousins. The old adage of ‘sometimes less is more’ came to light.
The more manageable P3 twin-cylinder, four-stroke outfits of Francis (Garth)/Kenny (Norton Atlas) followed by the Large (Pete)/Haywood (Triumph Thunderbird) relished in the equalising conditions, finishing a clear ten seconds ahead of the exciting Period 4 H2 750 Kawasaki two-stroke of Grant/Lewis and the Suzuki GSX1100 of Smith/D’Aniello.
On the topic of engineering and preparation, the Clatworthy Nortons are highly regarded as being some of the fastest and best prepared Period 3 500s in the country.
Owner Geoff Clatworthy gave all and sundry a very simple demonstration of his engineering prowess in the pit by putting his ES4 bike on its race-stands, giving the front wheel a quick spin and it kept on spinning unassisted for an amazing 19-plus minutes. Try that at home punters – 19 minutes is a very long time.
In closing, even though I whinge about the weather that once again dulled a great event, the organisers need to be congratulated on smoothly running a fairly incident free, action-packed weekend.
2023 Historic Winton Class Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|ALL 125
|1
|Steve ELFORD
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Stephen KAIRL
|25
|25
|3
|Ian GRIFFITHS
|18
|18
|CLASS C
|1
|Mark DAWSON
|25
|25
|20
|20
|90
|2
|Winston WYATT
|18
|18
|25
|25
|86
|3
|Peter HEHIR
|20
|20
|40
|HARLEY v INDIAN HAND SHIFT BATTLE
|1
|Jack PETITH
|25
|25
|20
|20
|90
|2
|Mick BEAUMONT
|20
|20
|18
|25
|83
|3
|Adam MOXEY
|18
|16
|25
|18
|77
|4
|Ross BOLDING
|14
|17
|17
|17
|65
|5
|David HOY
|17
|18
|15
|15
|65
|6
|Mason BIRTHISEL
|13
|14
|16
|16
|59
|7
|Peter BIRTHISEL
|15
|15
|14
|14
|58
|8
|Mick PETITH
|12
|13
|25
|9
|Terry SULLIVAN
|11
|11
|22
|10
|Dave PHILPOTS
|10
|10
|20
|11
|Clint CHEGWIDDEN
|16
|16
|12
|Mick CHEGWIDDEN
|12
|12
Period 3
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|PERIOD 3 – 250cc
|1
|Peter LARGE
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|2
|Roly ORR
|20
|20
|20
|20
|80
|PERIOD 3 – 350cc
|1
|Stacey HEANEY
|16
|16
|25
|25
|82
|2
|Doug CHURCHER
|25
|25
|50
|3
|Brad GORRIE
|13
|13
|20
|46
|4
|Dave DICKSON
|18
|20
|38
|5
|Jack PETITH
|20
|18
|38
|6
|Colin MAGNAY
|17
|17
|34
|7
|Bryce DAVIES
|15
|15
|30
|8
|Neil DAVIS
|14
|14
|28
|PERIOD 3 – 500cc
|1
|Garth FRANCIS
|20
|20
|25
|25
|90
|2
|Les TOOHEY
|18
|18
|20
|20
|76
|3
|David WAIN
|17
|16
|18
|51
|4
|Bob ROSENTHAL
|25
|25
|50
|5
|Paul PARLETT
|16
|17
|33
|6
|Robert LIDDICOAT
|15
|15
|30
|PERIOD 3 – UNLIMITED
|1
|Doug GORRIE
|18
|18
|25
|61
|2
|Bob SAYER
|25
|25
|50
|3
|Peter BIRTHISEL
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Ken MAHER
|17
|17
|5
|Brad ASTILL
|16
|16
Period 4
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|PERIOD 4 – 250cc
|1
|Stuart GORRIE
|18
|17
|25
|25
|85
|2
|Tony SIMS
|20
|25
|45
|3
|Barry KNIGHT
|25
|20
|45
|4
|Phillip WATSON
|17
|18
|35
|PERIOD 4 – 350cc
|1
|David CAMPBELL
|25
|20
|25
|25
|95
|2
|Mark DAWSON
|17
|18
|20
|20
|75
|3
|Chris PANAHI
|18
|17
|18
|18
|71
|4
|Tim KINGSTON
|20
|25
|45
|5
|Bruce COOK
|16
|16
|32
|6
|Ben FAHEY
|15
|14
|29
|7
|Pete GARFIELD
|15
|15
|PERIOD 4 – 500cc
|1
|Haydn JONES
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|2
|David WOOLSEY
|20
|20
|20
|20
|80
|3
|Darren CHILMAN
|18
|18
|17
|17
|70
|4
|John RODDA
|16
|16
|18
|18
|68
|5
|Peter HERCOTT
|17
|17
|34
|6
|Alan MURRAY
|14
|15
|29
|7
|Andrew STUART
|15
|15
|PERIOD 4 – UNLIMITED
|1
|Clive HUGHES
|20
|20
|17
|25
|82
|2
|Stacey HEANEY
|18
|18
|25
|20
|81
|3
|Ian COOK
|17
|17
|18
|18
|70
|4
|Eric SALMON
|16
|16
|20
|17
|69
|5
|Wayne DONEHUE
|15
|15
|16
|16
|62
|6
|Bob SAYER
|25
|25
|50
|7
|Peter HERCOTT
|14
|14
Period 5
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|PERIOD 5 – 250cc
|1
|Richard SPOTTSWOOD
|20
|18
|25
|25
|88
|2
|Samantha STEWART
|17
|17
|20
|18
|72
|3
|Robbie HEATHER
|25
|25
|20
|70
|4
|Wayne GOW
|18
|20
|38
|PERIOD 5 – 350cc
|1
|Lachlan HILL
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|2
|Roly ORR
|16
|16
|20
|20
|72
|3
|Des HEANEY
|12
|12
|16
|18
|58
|4
|Paul PARLETT
|15
|14
|18
|47
|5
|Stephen KAIRL
|14
|15
|17
|46
|6
|Tim LARGE
|20
|20
|40
|7
|Bruce MARCHETTI
|17
|18
|35
|8
|Andrew POBJOY
|18
|17
|35
|9
|Joe VALENZISI
|13
|13
|26
|PERIOD 5 – 500cc
|1
|Neale WEDDALL
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|2
|Christian ROWLETT
|20
|20
|20
|20
|80
|3
|Noel HEENAN
|15
|16
|18
|49
|4
|Ron RICKARDS
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Richard OLBRICH
|17
|17
|34
|6
|Allan ELDER
|16
|15
|31
|7
|Ray BIRCHALL
|14
|14
|PERIOD 5 – 750cc
|1
|Craig DITCHBURN
|25
|25
|50
|PERIOD 5 – UNLIMITED
|1
|Beau BEATON
|25
|25
|50
Sidecars
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|PERIOD 3 – 650cc SIDECARS
|1
|P. LARGE / P. HEYWOOD
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|2
|D. WAIN / G. DITCHFIELD
|18
|18
|20
|20
|76
|3
|M. LARGE / T. LARGE
|20
|20
|17
|18
|75
|4
|N. PROWSE / C. MAGNAY
|17
|16
|16
|17
|66
|5
|J. SKEWES / H. SKEWES
|17
|18
|16
|51
|6
|D. LARGE / C. PANAHI
|15
|15
|15
|45
|7
|D. GORRIE / B. GORRIE
|16
|16
|PERIOD 3 – UNLIMITED SIDECARS
|1
|G. FRANCIS / P. KENNY
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|2
|D. BETTERIDGE / R. BETTERIDGE
|20
|20
|40
|PERIOD 4 – 836cc SIDECARS
|1
|G. GRANT / A. LEWIS
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
|2
|T. NEWLAND / P. HOPEWELL
|20
|18
|20
|20
|78
|3
|L. SEABROOK / I. BAKSHEEV
|18
|17
|18
|53
|4
|J. PETITH / S. POUCHER
|20
|20
|PERIOD 4 – UNLIMITED SIDECARS
|1
|J. CLANCY / C. CLANCY
|25
|25
|50
|PERIOD 5 – SIDECARS
|1
|A. SMITH / R. D’ANIELLO
|20
|20
|25
|25
|90
|2
|B. BEATON / M. HORNER
|25
|25
|50
|3
|A. VAN UITERT / M. HOLLOWAY
|18
|18
|36
Vintage
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Bryce DAVIES
|20
|20
|25
|25
|90
|2
|Des HEANEY
|16
|16
|20
|20
|72
|3
|Clive HARROP
|25
|25
|50
|4
|Neil DAVIS
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Neil PROWSE
|17
|17
|34