2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entry List
The full 2023 Entry List for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup has now been revealed, with a 20-strong grid ready to take on a new-look calendar this season.
Nine riders return to the ATC, seven from the class of 2022 and two from 2021, and they’re joined by 11 newcomers chosen at the Selection Event at Sepang International Circuit last October.
There are seven countries represented in 2023: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Qatar and Thailand.
The returning riders include the likes of 2022 runner up Shinya Ezawa of Japan and fellow Cup challenger Veda Pratama of Indonesia, who will likely head into the year as favourites.
2022 rookie race winner Amon Odaki also returns, as well as the likes of podium finishers Hamad al-Sahouti from Qatar and Reykat Fadilah of Indonesia.
15-year-old Marianos Nikolis gets his third year in the ATC and will be joined by 14-year-old countryman Levi Russo who makes his ATC debut in 2023. Fellow Aussie youngster Cam Dunker has been named as a reserve rider.
|Entry
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Gender
|Age
|Height
|Weight
|NEW
|2
|Zen MITANI
|JPN
|M
|15
|160
|50
|NEW
|3
|Adi Putra BIN ANAHAR
|MAL
|M
|13
|141
|35
|NEW
|5
|Chessy MEILANDRI
|INA
|M
|13
|153
|47
|NEW
|6
|Levi Kwan RUSSO
|AUS
|M
|14
|162
|42
|2022
|7
|Veda PRATAMA
|INA
|M
|14
|147
|37
|2022
|8
|Farres PUTRA
|MAL
|M
|15
|163
|46
|NEW
|9
|Riichi TAKAHIRA
|JPN
|M
|14
|161
|43
|NEW
|10
|Burapa WANMOON
|THA
|M
|13
|172
|53
|NEW
|11
|Sarthak CHAVAN
|IND
|M
|16
|154
|52
|2021
|12
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|AUS
|M
|15
|146
|37
|NEW
|13
|Jorge Raphael GADING
|INA
|M
|14
|138
|39
|2022
|14
|Amon ODAKI
|JPN
|M
|15
|144
|37
|2022
|15
|Reykat FADILAH
|INA
|M
|15
|160
|47
|NEW
|16
|Ryota OGIWARA
|JPN
|M
|14
|157
|43
|NEW
|17
|Ahmad Darwisy B A S
|MAL
|M
|14
|162
|48
|NEW
|18
|Hafizd Fahril RASYADAN
|INA
|M
|15
|156
|46
|2022
|19
|Farish HAFIY
|MAL
|M
|14
|156
|40
|2022
|20
|Jakkreephat PHUETTISAN
|THA
|M
|15
|172
|50
|2022
|21
|Shinya EZAWA
|JPN
|M
|17
|168
|54
|2021
|23
|Hamad AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|M
|17
|162
|48
2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar
- August 20 – Sepang, Malaysia
- October 1 – Motegi, Japan
- October 15 – Mandalika, Indonesia
- October 29 – Chang, Thailand
- November 12 – Sepang, Malaysia
- November 19 – Lusail, Qatar