2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entry List

The full 2023 Entry List for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup has now been revealed, with a 20-strong grid ready to take on a new-look calendar this season.

Nine riders return to the ATC, seven from the class of 2022 and two from 2021, and they’re joined by 11 newcomers chosen at the Selection Event at Sepang International Circuit last October.

There are seven countries represented in 2023: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Qatar and Thailand.

The returning riders include the likes of 2022 runner up Shinya Ezawa of Japan and fellow Cup challenger Veda Pratama of Indonesia, who will likely head into the year as favourites.

2022 rookie race winner Amon Odaki also returns, as well as the likes of podium finishers Hamad al-Sahouti from Qatar and Reykat Fadilah of Indonesia.

15-year-old Marianos Nikolis gets his third year in the ATC and will be joined by 14-year-old countryman Levi Russo who makes his ATC debut in 2023. Fellow Aussie youngster Cam Dunker has been named as a reserve rider.

2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entry List

Entry No Rider Nat Gender Age Height Weight NEW 2 Zen MITANI JPN M 15 160 50 NEW 3 Adi Putra BIN ANAHAR MAL M 13 141 35 NEW 5 Chessy MEILANDRI INA M 13 153 47 NEW 6 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS M 14 162 42 2022 7 Veda PRATAMA INA M 14 147 37 2022 8 Farres PUTRA MAL M 15 163 46 NEW 9 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN M 14 161 43 NEW 10 Burapa WANMOON THA M 13 172 53 NEW 11 Sarthak CHAVAN IND M 16 154 52 2021 12 Marianos NIKOLIS AUS M 15 146 37 NEW 13 Jorge Raphael GADING INA M 14 138 39 2022 14 Amon ODAKI JPN M 15 144 37 2022 15 Reykat FADILAH INA M 15 160 47 NEW 16 Ryota OGIWARA JPN M 14 157 43 NEW 17 Ahmad Darwisy B A S MAL M 14 162 48 NEW 18 Hafizd Fahril RASYADAN INA M 15 156 46 2022 19 Farish HAFIY MAL M 14 156 40 2022 20 Jakkreephat PHUETTISAN THA M 15 172 50 2022 21 Shinya EZAWA JPN M 17 168 54 2021 23 Hamad AL-SAHOUTI QAT M 17 162 48

2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar