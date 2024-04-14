2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Pre-Season Test – Jerez – April

Beautiful sunshine and two days of track action in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup pre-season test at Jerez has sparked the expectation of a sensational 18th season for the breeding ground of World Champions.

26 of the world’s fastest teenagers, 15 of them new to the Moto3 spec KTMs, made full use of the two days on the same circuit that they will use for the first race weekend of the year at the end of the month.

Gustl Auinger – Rider Coach

“We have had a really great test, we are always amazed at how quickly the new riders get up to speed but I think that is true this year more than ever. I don’t know why, it could have something to do with the age limit moving up but the guys are very serious, they are listening to what we say and doing a great job. I am impressed with the professional attitude of our lads, it’s going to be a great, very competitive, close season.”

Switching to Pirelli tyres gave even those in their third year something to think about and perhaps helped compress the spread of lap times as the Cup looks forward to 14 races at 7 Grand Prix venues.

Dani Ribalta – Rider Coach

“It’s been a very good test, an intense two days, we are happy with the tyres, the guys found that they could go well on the used tyres and that’s important of course, important for safety. We had good pace and hardly any crashes, we had a few at the end of the day today because the wind became quite strong as the guys were getting tired but it was not too much, most handled it very well.”

Australia’s Carter Thompson enjoyed the chance to get his season 2024 underway with initial preparations running smoothly ahead of the year ahead.

Carter Thompson

“In the off-season training back in Australia, we haven’t been able to ride much on the Pirelli’s or on a KTM Moto3, so we knew we had a lot of work to do.

“The KTM RC250R hasn’t changed from last year and is always great to ride, but the characteristics of the Pirelli tyres are very different from the Dunlop and Bridgestone tyres we have used in the past. Getting used to this difference and adapting my riding to suit how I needed to ride was a big change, but we got there.

“We didn’t have any official timing; we just had feedback from Dani and the other staff, and they were very helpful, as always.

“It was a long and very busy three days of testing, but I loved being back and enjoyed every minute of it.

“Day one was like Christmas getting all our new gear. My new Alpinestars suit felt amazing, and my HJC helmet will definitely stand out with the Aussie paint job.

“We also did fitness assessments with the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre, which was fun and interesting.

“Days two and three were on track. My feeling on the bike was good and I made the progress I expected from myself and feel confident heading into the first round. I’m looking forward to racing here in Jerez in a couple of weeks.”

2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Entry List

4 Sullivan Mounsey (ENG)

5 Leo Rammerstorfer (AUT)

7 Rocco Sessler (GER)

11 Ruché Moodley (RSA)

13 Hakim Danish (MAL)

16 Joel Pons (ESP)

20 Jakkreephat Phuettisan (THA)

24 Guillem Planques (FRA)

27 Rico Salmela (FIN)

28 Màximo Quiles (ESP)

31 Giulio Pugliese (ITA)

44 Milan Pawelec (POL)

45 Kgopotso Mononyane (RSA)

47 Dodo Boggio (ITA)

48 Lennox Phommara (SUI)

50 Carter Thompson (AUS)

51 Brian Uriarte (ESP)

52 Evan Belford (ENG)

54 Veda Pratama (INA)

56 Kevin Farkas (HUN)

57 Leonardo Zanni (ITA)

70 Kristian Daniel (USA)

73 Valentin Perrone (ARG)

83 Alvaro Carpe (ESP)

94 Guido Pini (ITA)

95 Marco Morelli (ARG)

2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Calendar