MotoGP 2023

Round 13 – Indian Grand Prix

The Buddh International Circuit, located approximately 50 km south of New Delhi (India), hosted the MotoGP World Championship for the first time. In India, where 75 per cent of registered vehicles are two-wheelers, the motorcycle is not only a means of transport but also a passion for many. The round also represented the kick-off of the Asia-Oceania part of the series, preceding races in Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand and Malaysia.

This race weekend also had a special flavour because it took place without any prior testing, and therefore without data available to prepare for the race.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) made a statement and a half as he destroyed the field at the IndianOil Grand Prix of India. The Italian put in a true masterclass to escape in the lead, coming home over eight-seconds clear to scythe right back into the title fight after some seriously hot pace.

The fight for the podium behind, if possible, was even hotter. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) had to first contend with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the reigning Champion stalked and passed him, but there was a shocking crash out of second place for Pecco not long after.

There was then some drama as Martin lost time re-doing his leather suit after a Dashboard Message to do so after it was open… and by the end of the race, he was being absolutely hounded by Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP). The Pramac rider just held on after a stunning last lap duel, in doing so cutting Bagnaia’s Championship lead to just 13 points.

Sunday MotoGP Race Report

The top trio in the title fight led the way when the lights went out as Martin and Bagnaia got lightning starts to jump pole-sitter Bezzecchi. Bagnaia was in full attack mode in to ensure Martin didn’t pull away.

When Pecco went for a move on the brakes, Martin tried to resist but ran wide and dropped back, gifting Bagnaia the lead. Bezzecchi then saw his opportunity to make a move, and once he hit the front, he truly did not look back. As he put in searing lap after searing lap, the fight behind began to light up.

Martin made a lunge with 17 laps to go, and it was a brutal one – sitting up the Italian. But Bagnaia regrouped, and just behind them, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was trying all he could to put himself in the mix as he watched on from fourth place.

The first crash drama at the front hit for Marquez though as he suffered an agonisingly slow off at Turn 1, getting straight back on but dropping right down out of the points paying positions.

In the fight for second, Martin tried all he could to break away but Bagnaia wasn’t going anywhere. The Italian made his move with eight laps to go with a poetic sweep past Martin, but it wouldn’t last long.

Soon after, Pecco suddenly slid out, he was quickly up but remonstrating with himself in the gravel. And understandably so, with Bezzecchi leading Martin – the two closest in the title fight.

As the laps ticked down, Martin started to fade, lost time doing up his leathers, and then found himself right in the crosshairs of Quartararo on the last lap. The Frenchman struck and the battle was on, but Martin forced his way back past. Still, Quartararo tagged back onto the rear wheel and tried all he could to find a gap, running out of corners as the duo ultimately crossed the line split by almost nothing.

We didn’t see much of the race leader Bezzecchi as he brought home an incredible victory, taking a 25-point chunk out of Bagnaia and his third win of the season.

Behind, Martin just managed to hold off Quartararo despite a tyre choice that had made life hard for himself, and then came Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and another last lap scrap.

Binder was embroiled in an epic battle with Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) for 4th place and the South African got the better of the Spaniard, or more didn’t enable Mir to get the better of him, after flying his way through the pack from 13th on the grid. For Mir, however, it’s still a best result by far with Honda, and a return to the top five for the factory.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) bagged P6 ahead of Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), the latter of whom was sent well wide at Turn 1 and had to dig in. Team-mate Aleix Espargaro suffered a technical DNF.

Marc Marquez made an incredible recovery to take ninth place, slicing back through the pack to finish seven-seconds up the road from Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) who rounded out the top 10.

The Championship has been turned on its head once again in MotoGP as the first-ever IndianOil Grand Prix of India threw up an absolute treat. MotoGP now turns its attention to the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan from the 29th of September to the 1st of October.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 36m59.157 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +8.649 3 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +8.855 4 Brad BINDER KTM +12.643 5 Joan MIR HONDA +13.214 6 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +14.673 7 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +16.946 8 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +17.191 9 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +19.118 10 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +26.504 11 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +28.521 12 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +29.088 13 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +29.728 14 Jack MILLER KTM +31.324 15 Stefan BRADL HONDA +35.782 16 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +49.242 Not Classifed DNF Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 2 laps DNF Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 8 laps DNF Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 10 laps DNF Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 15 laps

MotoGP Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 356.4 2 Jack MILLER KTM 354.6 3 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 352.9 4 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 352.9 5 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 352.9 6 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 352.9 7 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 352.9 8 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 352.9 9 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 352.9 10 Brad BINDER KTM 352.9 11 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 351.2 12 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 351.2 13 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 351.2 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 351.2 15 Joan MIR HONDA 351.2 16 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 349.5 17 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 349.5 18 Michele PIRRO DUCATI 347.8 19 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 347.8 20 Stefan BRADL HONDA 347.8 21 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 344.4 22 Luca MARINI DUCATI 344.4

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 292 2 MARTIN 279 3 BEZZECCHI 248 4 BINDER 192 5 ESPARGARO 160 6 ZARCO 157 7 VIÑALES 138 8 MARINI 135 9 MILLER 109 10 MARQUEZ 108 11 QUARTARARO 105 12 MORBIDELLI 77 13 OLIVEIRA 69 14 FERNANDEZ 58 15 RINS 47 16 MARQUEZ 45 17 DI GIANNANTONIO 43 18 NAKAGAMI 40 19 PEDROSA 32 20 FERNANDEZ 29 21 BASTIANINI 25 22 MIR 16 23 ESPARGARO 11 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 6 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 LECUONA 0

Moto2 Race

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) put in an inch-perfect performance to take victory at the IndianOil Grand Prix of India. The Spaniard controlled the race perfectly as he cleared off at the front, but there were still positives for title rival Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) as the Italian took his first podium since the German GP. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) was embroiled in an epic last-lap scrap with rookie Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40), just coming out on top as the American made a return to the Moto2 rostrum.

As the race got underway it was all-drama into Turn 1 with big moves being made. It all got a bit heated when paths crossed between a number of riders and a big pile-up saw the red flags come out. Riders ok, and the track was cleared for the race to get back underway. But Jeremy Alcoba (QJMotor Gresini Moto2) got a Long Lap for his part in the incident, that he then didn’t serve on the restart, so it became a double.

It was all action on Lap 1 as Alonso Lopez (GT Trevisan SpeedUp) fired his way into Turn 1 to push Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) wide, paving the way for Garcia to take the lead. It all got very hectic as the elbows came out, and Acosta quickly pounced on Garcia, eager to hit the front as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Arbolino in 3rd was keen to get past the Pons machine as well. A couple of exchanges eventually saw the Italian get the better of the rookie. It was too little too late for the title contender however as Acosta had already stretched out over a second lead to break away from the chasing pack.

It was curtains early on for Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40), Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team), and Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) who all went down at Turn 4.

The Lopez-Dixon needle then went one step further as the Brit tried to make a move on the Spaniard. The door was then left slightly ajar on the corner exit which excited the Spaniard a little too much as he powered into the side of the Brit seeing both riders hit the deck. Lopez was later given two Long Laps for the incident.

Meanwhile, Acosta had stretched out a two-second lead over Arbolino, who had also pulled away from Garcia in 3rd. That battle for the podium was then well and truly on though as Garcia had Roberts for very close company.

The American showed Garcia a wheel with two laps to go, and the gloves were off as Roberts pounced ahead of the last lap.

Onto that last lap though, Garcia made his intentions quicly known, shooting up the inside at Turn 1. The pair began to swap and change positions, absolutely glued together and with some spectacular moves including that instantly awesome Turn 8, until the Spaniard then went just slightly wide. That ensured the podium for the American, as he made an important return to the rostrum.

Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) got the better of Zonta van den Goorgbergh (Fieten Olie Racing GP) to round out the top five after the pair were swapping paintwork mid-race. The Dutchman took his first point-scoring finish in Moto2 in P6. Darryn Binder ( Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) was next up in a notable P7, ahead of Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP), Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) and Filip Salač (QJMotor Gresini Moto2).

The attention now turns to the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan as the next challenge on the GP calendar awaits the Moto2 grid. You can keep up to date with all the action at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan from the 29th of September to the 1st of October!

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 22m29.844 2 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +3.543 3 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +6.506 4 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +7.377 5 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +7.903 6 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +11.437 7 Darryn BINDER KALEX +11.644 8 Barry BALTUS KALEX +12.225 9 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +12.578 10 Filip SALAC KALEX +12.790 11 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +13.262 12 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +14.051 13 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +15.250 14 Albert ARENAS KALEX +20.917 15 Sean Dylan KELLY FORWARD +23.286 16 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +27.210 17 Alberto SURRA FORWARD +28.219 18 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +33.145 19 Sam LOWES KALEX +54.448 20 Rory SKINNER KALEX +1m06.071 21 Ai OGURA KALEX 1 lap 22 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 1 lap 23 Taiga HADA KALEX 3 laps Not Classified DNF 5 Kohta NOZANE KALEX 1 lap DNF 52 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 4 laps DNF 96 Jake DIXON KALEX 9 laps DNF 40 Aron CANET KALEX 11 laps Did Not Start DNS 35 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX /

Moto2 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Aron CANET KALEX 291.4 2 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 290.3 3 Filip SALAC KALEX 289.1 4 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 289.1 5 Sean Dylan KELLY FORWARD 289.1 6 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX 289.1 7 Alberto SURRA FORWARD 289.1 8 Darryn BINDER KALEX 289.1 9 Izan GUEVARA KALEX 288.0 10 Sam LOWES KALEX 288.0 11 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 288.0 12 Borja GOMEZ KALEX 288.0 13 Jake DIXON KALEX 286.8 14 Albert ARENAS KALEX 286.8 15 Sergio GARCIA KALEX 286.8 16 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 285.7 17 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 285.7 18 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 285.7 19 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 285.7 20 Joe ROBERTS KALEX 285.7 21 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX 285.7 22 Rory SKINNER KALEX 285.7 23 Barry BALTUS KALEX 285.7 24 Taiga HADA KALEX 284.5 25 Ai OGURA KALEX 284.5 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 283.4 26 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 283.4 27 Kohta NOZANE KALEX 282.3 28 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX 282.3 29 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX 281.2

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 236 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 197 3 DIXON Jake GBR 146 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 116 6 VIETTI Celestino ITA 106 7 SALAC Filip CZE 97 8 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 94 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 89 10 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 88 11 GARCIA Sergio SPA 76 12 OGURA Ai JPN 75 13 LOWES Sam GBR 74 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 61 15 ROBERTS Joe USA 56 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 47 17 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 22 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 22 20 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 18 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 12 22 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 11 23 PASINI Mattia ITA 11 24 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 10 25 GUEVARA Izan SPA 6 26 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 1 27 GOMEZ Borja SPA 0 28 TORRES Jordi SPA 0 29 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 30 TATAY Carlos SPA 0 31 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 32 ESCRIG Alex SPA 0 33 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 0 34 HADA Taiga JPN 0 35 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 36 RATO Mattia ITA 0 37 NOZANE Kohta JPN 0 38 MINAMIMOTO Soichiro JPN 0 39 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 40 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0 41 SANCHIS David SPA 0

Moto3 Race

The gauntlet has been thrown down and the heat turned to the maximum in the 2023 Moto3 title battle! After a dominant display from Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) at the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, the Spaniard is now equal on points with his title rival Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) with both riders on 174 points. Holgado, on win count, stays ahead. Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) took his first podium since 2022 in second as he came out on top in a three-rider fight to complete the podium behind Holgado, with Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) sits just one point behind the Spanish duo as he took 3rd place in a dramatic last-lap scrap.

Masia got the perfect start from pole and took the holeshot, but he had Sasaki all over his rear wheel as the chasing pack scrapped it out behind. Masia put the hammer down right from the off though, beginning to stretch out the field in the opening stages. Sasaki wasn’t letting Masia out of his sights however as the Japanese rider latched himself onto the Leopard machine to pull away from the chasing pack.

That left an enthralling battle for third as a group of riders battled it and swapped paintwork for the final rostrum honours. David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team), Toba, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets MSI), and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) were all in the mix until Veijer found an extra gear and really began to motor on, taking Toba along for the ride.

Up at the front, Masia’s relentless pace proved too much for Sasaki and the Japanese rider, after a couple of moments, faded back into the Veijer-Toba battle for the two remaining places on the podium.

With 3 laps to go, Toba pushed his way past Veijer to slot himself in between the two Husqvarna machines. Toba’s sights were now set on Sasaki, and he made a move on his compatriot but it didn’t last long as the number 71 bit straight back.

The trio swapped and changed positions until it hit boiling point in the final sector. Sasaki attacked his teammate, Veijer tried to defend and the two made contact Dutchman out of the race.

Toba capitalised on the mayhem and got the better of Sasaki on the final lap, with the SIC58 rider taking his first podium of the season taking 2nd place ahead of his compatriot.

Holgado picked up the pieces to win the battle for 4th place after climbing his way up from 19th on the grid. The title contender got the better of Alonso, with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) getting the better of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) for P6.

Joel Kelso had a massive highside early on in proceedings.

Joel Kelso

“I got caught-up in Turn 1 and then made four positions on the first lap but I had contact with a rider into Turn 3 and that ruined my exit. When I opened the gas, race over. I’ve been struggling a bit with being aggressive in races so that first period before the crash was a small positive from today. We’ll be ready for much better in Japan. We’ll be fighting.”

It could not get any closer in Moto3! Three riders in one single point mean it’s game on in the 2023 title race as attentions now turn to the next round. The Motul Grand Prix of Japan will take place in just one week’s time as the action continues at the Mobility Resort Motegi, so don’t miss it!

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jaume MASIA HONDA 31m58.245 2 Kaito TOBA HONDA +5.477 3 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +5.784 4 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +8.117 5 David ALONSO GASGAS +8.240 6 David MUÑOZ KTM +9.426 7 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +9.430 8 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +11.635 9 Stefano NEPA KTM +12.409 10 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +16.106 11 Filippo FARIOLI KTM +16.323 12 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +16.431 13 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +19.304 14 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +22.933 15 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +26.053 16 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +30.601 17 Lorenzo FELLON KTM +35.035 18 Mario AJI HONDA +35.196 19 Ana CARRASCO KTM +35.375 20 Danial SHAHRIL HONDA +44.212 21 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM +48.431 Not Classified DNF Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA 1 lap DNF Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 5 laps DNF Scott OGDEN HONDA 6 laps DNF Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 6 laps DNF David SALVADOR KTM 12 laps DNF Matteo BERTELLE HONDA 13 laps DNF Joel KELSO CFMOTO 15 laps

Moto3 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 240.8 2 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 240.8 3 David MUÑOZ KTM 240.0 4 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 240.0 5 Daniel HOLGADO KTM 240.0 6 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 239.2 7 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM 238.4 8 José Antonio RUEDA KTM 238.4 9 David ALONSO GASGAS 238.4 10 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 237.6 11 Jaume MASIA HONDA 236.8 12 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 236.8 13 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA 236.8 14 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO 236.8 15 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA 236.8 16 Romano FENATI HONDA 236.8 17 Kaito TOBA HONDA 236.0 18 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM 236.0 19 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS 236.0 20 Filippo FARIOLI KTM 236.0 21 Stefano NEPA KTM 235.2 22 David SALVADOR KTM 235.2 23 Joel KELSO CFMOTO 235.2 24 Ana CARRASCO KTM 235.2 25 Lorenzo FELLON KTM 235.2 26 Scott OGDEN HONDA 233.7 27 Diogo MOREIRA KTM 233.7 28 Danial SHAHRIL HONDA 233.0 29 Mario AJI HONDA 233.0 30 Kadai Yaseen AHAMED HONDA 214.9

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 174 2 MASIA Jaume SPA 174 3 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 173 4 ALONSO David COL 151 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 146 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 140 7 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 101 8 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 94 9 TOBA Kaito JPN 79 10 NEPA Stefano ITA 77 11 MUÑOZ David SPA 76 12 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 64 13 VEIJER Collin NED 58 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 55 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 42 17 SALVADOR David SPA 31 18 FENATI Romano ITA 29 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 20 21 KELSO Joel AUS 19 22 MIGNO Andrea ITA 17 23 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 13 24 FARIOLI Filippo ITA 7 25 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 5 26 AJI Mario INA 4 27 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 1 28 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 0 29 ALMANSA David SPA 0 30 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 0 31 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 32 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 33 BUASRI Tatchakorn THA 0 34 SHAHRIL Danial MAL 0 35 DETTWILER Noah SWI 0

2023 MotoGP Calendar