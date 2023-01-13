2023 Isle of Man TT

The 2023 Isle of Man TT is now just over 18 weeks away and today entries opened for the The 102nd edition of the world’s most famous, and also most infamous, road race.

Returning with a revised ten-race schedule that kicks off on May 29, TT 2023 gets underway on the Spring Bank Holiday Monday with both an untimed Free Practice session in the morning followed by a timed first Qualifying session taking place in the afternoon.

Tuesday 30th, Wednesday 31st and Thursday 1st June feature the traditional evening qualifying sessions ahead of the fifth and final qualifying taking place on the afternoon of Friday 2nd June.

The revised race programme then kicks into gear, with the incredibly popular middle weekend now boasting three races instead of just two, opening with the first Monster Energy Supersport and 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Races on Saturday 3rd June and the RST Superbike TT on Sunday 4th.

Monday provides the first rest day before heading into four mid-week races: The first RL360 Superstock Race and Supertwin Race on Tuesday 6th June, and the second Supersport and Sidecar Races on Wednesday 7th June.

Thursday marks a second rest day ahead of a revitalised final weekend. The Island’s popular bank holiday on Friday 9th June will see packed crowds for the second Superstock and Supertwin Races, before a day of festivities and the headline Milwaukee Senior TT draws the 2023 Isle of Man TT Races to a close on Saturday 10th June.

With more race days and more races to look forward to – including two races for each class for the first time – the fastest man in TT history, Peter Hickman, is enthusiastic about the new format.

Peter Hickman

“It’s great that we’ll get the opportunity to race twice in each class. There’s also a real incentive there now for teams and competitors to put together more race-winning packages with the Superstock and Supertwin classes now offering a much better return for similar investment and commitment. At the same time, I know that a little mistake or a minor mechanical issue can ruin a race – and all you can think about is having to wait another twelve months before you get to try again. With two races per class, you not only get another bite at the cherry, but you can learn a lot from the first race, which you can take forward to the second. Those races at the end of race week, in particular, I would expect to be hugely competitive and hard-fought.”

Having won 15 of the previous 18 TT Races between them, all eyes will be on Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop in 2023, with Michael closing in on the record number of victories held by his legendary uncle Joey, and Peter hurtling up the list of all-time winners.

Only Dean Harrison and Lee Johnston have been able to put a stop to their dominance in recent years, but the competition is getting ever closer across all the classes.

Conor Cummins, Davey Todd and Jamie Coward were amongst a number of competitors who delivered eye-catching performances in 2022 and as the entries roll in, we can look forward to another hotly-contested edition of the fabled TT.

TT 2023 Qualifying Week

Monday 29 May 2023 – Morning & Afternoon Qualifying

Tuesday 30 May 2023 – Evening Qualifying

Wednesday 31 May 2023 – Evening Qualifying

Thursday 01 June 2023 – Evening Qualifying

Friday 02 June 2023 – Afternoon Qualifying

TT 2023 Race Week