2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM

Kawasaki’s value-driven KLX230 will arrive as a supermoto in 2023, namely the KLX230SM, with ABS, street rubber and pricing set at $7,494 for the Lime Green version plus on road-costs. The Ebony coloured bikes command a $100 premium.

The 2023 KLX230SM is also available in dealers now, so there’s no need to wait if you want to check one out in person, or put your name down on one.

The KLX230SM runs 17 inch spoked wheels clad in 110/70 and 120/70 road rubber with larger brakes than its predecessor. Compared to Kawasaki’s 150 cc options, the 230 runs wider rims, with a 3.00 front and 3.50 inch rear.

That’s a 300 mm front and 220 mm rear, with dual-piston caliper and single-piston unit respectively. ABS is standard fitment, although that is now a requirement on all road-registered bikes in Australia, so comes as no surprise.

Suspension has also been tweaked to suit the more road orientated needs, with 37 mm forks and a new Uni Trak rear shock, with adjustable pre-load.

Stiffer srpings and reduced travel are the result, with 204 mm of front travel compared to the dual-purpose KLX230’s 220, with the rear offer 168 mm of travel, compared to 223 mm on the dual-sport.

Kawasaki promise less brake dive on the forks as a result, while the rear will obviously also be sportier as well.

On the performance end of things we’re also seeing some small tweaks again, with the ECU settings bumping up the lower fast idle on warm-up, and revised settings for higher altitudes. The fuel injection map is also tweaked for colder weather, offering better throttle response according to Kawasaki.

Power is 14 kW (19 hp) at 5600 rpm, with 19.8 Nm of torque at 6100 rpm from the air-cooled four-stroke single. Compression is a low 9.4:1 and the capacity is 233 cc. A six-speed gearbox mates with a wet multi-disc clutch.

A smaller rear sprocket has been run to match the smaller wheels too, and the generator capacity has been reduced with the LED headlight having a much smaller requirement in comparison.

Footpegs have also been swapped to those with rubber pads for better comfort.

Styling changes include the already mentioned LED headlight, which is compact, with a sporty tall front fender, blacked out engine and blacked our frame, swingarm, bars and rims.

A range of accessories is also available, with a sump guard, hand covers, frame protectors, fat-type handlebar, gold rims, helmet lock, rear carrier and more.

The seat height sits at 845 mm, which isn’t bad for this style of bike, but still a little tall compared to many LAMS machines. The weight is a very friendly 135 kg, with a 7.5 litre fuel capacity.

As mentioned the 2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM is available in dealers now, for $7,594 for the Ebony and $7,494 for the Lime Green version, although you’ll need to add delivery and on-road charges for the ride-away pricing. See the Kawasaki Australia website for more information.

2023 Kawasaki KLX230SM Specifications