2024 CFMOTO 450CL-C

CFMOTO have extended their 450 parallel-twin line-up further with the introduction of the 450CL-C, adding a cruiser to the options and giving riders another choice in the segment at a competitively priced $8,790 ride-away.

CFMOTO boast of ‘classic British-inspired design’ with modern touches, with features like a polished fuel tank cap, brushed aluminium panels, traction control and OTA updates, with the bike certainly looking the business, including round headlight.

CFMOTO’s 449 cc, 270° crankshaft parallel-twin engine delivers 30 kW and 42 Nm of torque torque in the new 450CL-C which also runs a Gates belt final drive ensuring smooth power transfer, slipper clutch and vertical radiator.

That’s 4.5 kW down on the 450SR sportsbike for comparison, but peaks 2000 rpm earlier at 8000 rpm. Torque is lifted 2.7 Nm too, also peaking lower in the rev range, at 6250 rpm.

A stylish dual-chamber exhaust system promises an inspiring exhaust note according to CFMOTO and is finished in a matte ceramic paint with ‘CL-C’ etching, with styling naturally playing a big role for any cruiser. It sounds pretty decent too in their teaser video, although that is at speed.

We also see a 3.5” retro-style TFT curved display and vehicle-phone connectivity, from which riders can access vehicle information. The CFMOTO RIDE app offers functions like OTA upgrades, security, and anti-theft features. There’s also Type A/C charging ports, with full LED lighting.

The leather seat is treated with Pinstripe Retro Technology and the contrast stitching certainly stands out. Wide, upright handlebars help keep things comfort and relaxed, with risers helping add height.

Brakes are provided by J.Juan, with a four-piston front caliper on 320 mm rotor, and 220 mm rear rotor. Naturally ABS is standard fitment, with the system pulling up the bikes 181 kg kerb weight. Seat height is an ultra-manageable 690 mm, which should suit the vast majority of riders, and ground clearance is a relatively generous 160 mm.

Fuel capacity is just 12 litres, suiting the style of the bike, but also limiting range between fill-ups. ‘Bar end mirrors are a nice touch, with beefy indicators but minimalistic headlight and taillight.

The frame itself is steel tube, with a double-sided swingarm run, and 16 inch alloy wheels with contrast cut spokes are run front and rear, running a 130/90 front and 150/80 rear tyre. Suspension is 37 mm USD forks, with a monoshock hidden away and offering preload adjustment.

Overall the bike looks the business, and while purists may complain about the parallel-twin rather than the traditional cruiser V-twin, that’s what we’re seeing on these small capacity cruisers, which generally share an engine with a variety of other models.

The CFMOTO 450CL-C will be available in mid-April in two colours—Nebula Black or Ruby Red—for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $8,490 Ride Away. It is supported by CFMOTO’s 3-Year Factory Warranty program.

For more information about the 450CL-C and other CFMOTO motorcycles head on over to the website: cfmoto.com.au or contact your local authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealer.

The Fine Print

*Ride away price is calculated, allowing for a 6-month registration term. In states where there is no 6-month registration term available, the ride-away price will be $8,790, and the registration term will be 12 months. To confirm the ride-away price and registration term in your area, please contact your local Dealer. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if you have your vehicle serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retain an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.

2024 CFMOTO 450CL-C Specifications