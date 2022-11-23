2023 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition
Moto Guzzi’s V9 Bobber will be available in a Special Edition for 2023, fully blacked out with a twin-tone black and grey colour scheme. We don’t have pricing or an ETA in Australia at this stage.
‘Bar end mirrors join the package, blacked out along with the fork seals, and front mudguard.
A set of sportier mufflers are also run that Moto Guzzi assure us are still street legal, but of a more aggressive design than those seen on the regular Bobber, with a different exit and less conical shape.
The V9 Bobber runs a inviting 785 mm seat height and weighs in at the kerb at 210 kg, offering a characterful and relaxed ride.
The 853 cc transverse V-twin produces 65 hp and 73 Nm at 5000 rpm, marking a strong increase from the previous 750 cc version.
Standard forks are run in conjunction with a traditional twin-shock rear, while Brembo provide the braking systems at each end, a 320 mm front with four-pot caliper and 260 mm rear with two-piston caliper.
Both wheels are 16 inch, running a 130/90 front and 150/8 rear.
Very much the gentleman or woman’s cruiser, the V9 Bobber offers a classy option for those not obsessed with power, alongside a fun handling package and great finish.
Check out our V9 Bobber review for a run down:
2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Review | Motorcycle Test
2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber
|2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Centenario
|Engine
|Transversal 90° V-twin, two valves per cylinder.
|Cooling
|Air
|Displacement
|853 cc
|Bore and stroke
|84 x 77 mm
|Maximum power
|65 CV (47,8 kW) – 6.800 rpm (Also available at 35 kW, A2 driver license)
|Maximum torque
|73 Nm – 5.000 rpm
|Compliance
|Meets European Directive Euro 5
|Emissions
|119 g/km (CO2)
|Consumption
|4,9 l/100 km
|Gearbox
|6 speed
|Fuel tank
|15 l (4 reserve)
|Seat height
|785 mm
|Dry weight
|194 kg
|Kerb weight
|210 kg (According to guideline VO (EU) 168/2013 with all fluids, with standard equipment and fuelled with at least 90% of usable tank volume).
|Front suspension
|Hydraulic telescopic fork Ø 40 mm
|Rear suspension
|Swingarm Twin-sided with two spring preload adjustable shock absorbers
|Front wheel
|Lightweight alloy, 16″ 130/90.
|Rear wheel
|Lightweight alloy, 16″ 150/80.
|Front brake
|Stainless steel floating disk Ø 320 mm, Brembo caliper with 4 differentiated and
opposed pistons.
|Rear brake
|Stainless steel disk Ø 260 mm, floating 2 pistons caliper.
|Features
|Full LED lights package with DRL, LCD dashboard, MGCT Moto Guzzi Controllo di Trazione, Standard double channel ABS.
|Colour range
|Workshop Black/Grey