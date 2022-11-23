2023 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition

Moto Guzzi’s V9 Bobber will be available in a Special Edition for 2023, fully blacked out with a twin-tone black and grey colour scheme. We don’t have pricing or an ETA in Australia at this stage.

‘Bar end mirrors join the package, blacked out along with the fork seals, and front mudguard.

A set of sportier mufflers are also run that Moto Guzzi assure us are still street legal, but of a more aggressive design than those seen on the regular Bobber, with a different exit and less conical shape.

The V9 Bobber runs a inviting 785 mm seat height and weighs in at the kerb at 210 kg, offering a characterful and relaxed ride.

The 853 cc transverse V-twin produces 65 hp and 73 Nm at 5000 rpm, marking a strong increase from the previous 750 cc version.

Standard forks are run in conjunction with a traditional twin-shock rear, while Brembo provide the braking systems at each end, a 320 mm front with four-pot caliper and 260 mm rear with two-piston caliper.

Both wheels are 16 inch, running a 130/90 front and 150/8 rear.

Very much the gentleman or woman’s cruiser, the V9 Bobber offers a classy option for those not obsessed with power, alongside a fun handling package and great finish.

Check out our V9 Bobber review for a run down:

