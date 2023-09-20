2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa

The Moto Guzzi V7 continues to reinvent itself, maintaining unmistakeable features and Guzzi authenticity, with a new V7 Stone Corsa unveiled as a surprise during Moto Guzzi Open House 2023.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa represents a return to a classic sportiness, flowing from the top fairing and the single-seater style saddle, both bringing to mind the atmosphere of races from days gone by.

The new V7 Stone Corsa also stands out with a brand new two-tone livery, a tribute to the golden age of motorcycle racing. The metallic grey colour scheme is livened up by an aggressive red stripe that runs vertically along the top fairing, then continuing along the lower part of the fuel tank and on the side panels.

Colour coded to match the body, the hard cover for the rear portion of the saddle is available as an accessory, making a true single-seater in racing style.

The equipment package also includes ‘bar-end rear-view mirrors, which give the V7 Stone Corsa an even sleeker and more dynamic profile, as well as the billet black anodised aluminium fuel cap.

In line with the minimalist look, which is the distinctive trait of all V7 versions, the front fork has no bellows, and a plate on the handlebar riser identifies the special edition. The new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa is anticipated to arrive in Australian showrooms in May 2024.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone was also unveiled at Open House 2023 in the new Verde Camo colour scheme, which will be available alongside the Rosso Rovente, Grigio Alluminio, Giallo Metallico, and Nero Ruvido colour schemes.

2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa Gallery