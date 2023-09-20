2023 Moto Guzzi Open House Festival

The Moto Guzzi plant in Mandello del Lario was the centre of Guzzista passion earlier this month as 35,000 enthusiasts gathered to enjoy Moto Guzzi Open House.

Participants from all over Europe attended along with a large group from the United States, a contingent from Turkey and a few Australians also made the memorable trek. Moto Guzzi and Mandello del Lario welcomed them all as one big family.

This year, the first opening of the red gate at via Parodi in Mandello – which marks the official start of the event – was Thursday: offering one extra day to visit the Moto Guzzi Museum, further revamped with brand new memorabilia and new, freshly restored motorcycles, as well as for test rides of the entire range.

On Saturday and Sunday record participation was recorded in the Mandello plant, as Guzzista flocked to the symbolic location of motoring history.

There was also an opportunity to tour the vehicle and engine assembly lines, as well as the most historic section – the Wind Tunnel.

It is a system designed to study aerodynamics introduced for the first time in the motorcycling segment by Moto Guzzi in the ’50s, which contributed, not only to building the eight-cylinder 500 cc – the famous racing bike – but also to winning 14 championship titles (eight rider and six constructor) in World Championship GP motorcycle racing.

The preservation and renovation project of the current industrial site, is already underway, and will make the plant a gathering centre open to all, while simultaneously increasing production capacity to meet market demand.

Thanks to the partnership with Virgin Radio, the Moto Guzzi Village was the heart of the celebration. Hosted by DJ Ringo, there was a succession of guests who talked about racing, travel, and adventures.

Over 1000 test rides departed from the Village, thanks to the availability of all the models: the classic V7, the original V9, the “All-Terrain” V85 TT, as well as the new V100 Mandello. At the centre of the Village, the entire current range of Moto Guzzi motorcycles was on display, including the newborn V7 Stone Corsa, unveiled for the first time at the Open House.

The V7 was among the stars of the event, including its version modified to participate in the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance, the team trophy which is now in its fourth season that gives everyone the chance to participate in an on-track competition.

Also on display were the jewels of two of the most accredited and famous Moto Guzzi tuners: Filippo Barbacane and Guareschi moto. Also present was the team of Moto Guzzi Experience, the all-inclusive trips organised by Moto Guzzi to the most beautiful locations in the world to experience the adventure astride a Moto Guzzi.

Open House was also a brilliant opportunity to contribute to charity: on Saturday 9 September, the V7 Stone 75° Oro Olimpico was unveiled, a special version which celebrates the success achieved by Canottieri Moto Guzzi di Mandello (Moto Guzzi Rowers) in the 1948 London Olympics, which Moto Guzzi donated to Canottieri Moto Guzzi.

The bike will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be used by Canottieri Moto Guzzi to continue developing sport rowing activities for disabled youths and adults.