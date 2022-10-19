Intact GP to fly the Husqvarna flag in Moto2/3

Husqvarna aims to become a major protagonist in Moto2 and Moto3, after teaming up with Intact GP to form ‘LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP’.

The squad will cover racing wings in both the intermediate category and in Moto3, where Husqvarna Motorcycles has been winning Grands Prix each season since their reintroduction to world championship action in 2020, but were beaten to the Moto3 title this year by sister brand GASGAS.

Jens Hainbach – Husqvarna Motorcycles Head of Sports Management Road Racing

“Finally we have been able to grow the white and blue from Moto3 to Moto2 and I cannot be happier with our new partners to take Husqvarna Motorcycles into the next era. 2022 has been a breakthrough in Moto3 and it’s fantastic that we will continue on a solid foundation with Peter’s expertise. Jürgen knows Moto2 better than most and, overall, we believe our mix of riders for the brand combine a lot of potential and youth. It’s a strong group package and I want to thank everyone involved for bringing this all together.”

LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Moto3 will be managed by overseer of the current GP crew, Peter Öttl, and will retain the services of Ayumu Sasaki, together with the promise of young Dutchman Collin Veijer.

Sasaki, 22 years old, has had a stellar 2022 campaign on the FR 250 GP so far, claiming events in the Netherlands and Austria and with an additional six podium finishes. The Japanese is pushing for the top three in the Moto3 championship standings.

Veijer, 17, has won three races in the ’22 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and is still in contention for the title. The Dutch youngster will be a Grand Prix rookie in 2023.

The experience and expertise of Team Manager Jürgen Lingg will be a big asset for Husqvarna Motorcycles’ first thrust into Moto2 and the standardised formula of the final ‘stepping stone’ to the MotoGP class. The new look outfit will be able to count on the pace and character of Darryn Binder as well as Lukas Tulovic.

Binder, just 24, has won in Moto3 and is on the verge of completing a decent first term in MotoGP after an unexpected vault between the divisions at the end of 2021. The South African is renowned for his determination and dedication and although he will again be a debutant when it comes to Moto2 he will be able to harness copious lessons from his eight-year career to-date.

Tulovic is the newly crowned Moto2 European champion for the LIQUI MOLY Intact GP Junior Team and has made Moto2 GP appearances, the 22-year-old German has also turned his head to recent MotoE competition and is regarded as ‘one to watch’ by the team.

2023 will mark a milestone for Husqvarna Motorcycles thanks to this wider structure and increased awareness at the peak of motorcycle sport.

Peter Öttl – LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Moto3 Team Manager

“For three seasons we have been able to carry the Husqvarna Motorcycles name highly in Moto3 and it is very satisfying to continue the story together with Jürgen and a bigger programme now in Moto2. Ayumu stays with us and after some excellent results in 2022 we hope we can go for even more in 2023. Collin, on the other hand, is a rider with a lot of potential and we trust that he will carry on learning and building his career. I want to thank Husqvarna Motorcycles for the trust and the confidence. We will work hard to keep the Husqvarna name at the front of Moto3.”

Jürgen Lingg – LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Moto2 Team Manager

“We are very grateful to Husqvarna Motorcycles for the trust they have placed in us. This merger is a new and an exciting step for our team, ushering in a new era. We have a new brand, new riders and a new direction. In 2023 the bikes will change colour and we are all motivated and convinced that this change will take us forward.”