MotoGP 2023

Round 16 – Australian Grand Prix

Straight from a hot Indonesia round, the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team and the entire paddock take on a differnet sort of challenge at Phillip Island, marking the second event of a triple header before Thailand.

Wilco Zeelenberg – CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Manager

“For round number 16 we are heading to Australia. It’s a race track, that everybody loves to go to; the environment, the layout of the track, the speed in the corners, the pigeons and cows, it’s a long story, but it’s a nice race track. Saying that, we need to look into the results of Aprilia from last year, because finally we arrive there again with the two riders on two bikes, where they have never been. We’ll try to learn as quick as possible, what we need to do. For the Friday we need to try to be in Q2 as we were in Indonesia with Miguel and then aim for a better Qualifying so we are prepared ideally for the races. It’s all about the grid position, the tyre choice and enjoying the race.”

Like the majority of the field, Miguel Oliveira is a fan of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and aims to do his best this weekend again. Indonesia has been a tricky one for the Portuguese, but he made some steps forward throughout the weekend to improve his feeling aboard the Aprilia RS-GP. Now he aims to continue this uphill trend.

Miguel Oliveira

“Phillip Island is a track I like. It has very fast corners. It’s a circuit, that inspires me to be the best. I will definitely try my best! After a rather tricky weekend in Indonesia, it’s great to be back on the bike just a few days later, so let’s go!”

Raul Fernandez likewise wants to show his potential again at the undulating track in Australia. He had a strong run of three top 10 results in a row, that got stopped last Sunday, but he still managed to take home some points in Mandalika. This week the young Spaniard wants to come back into the top 10.

Raul Fernandez

“The last race was a difficult one. We chose the wrong tyre, but we learned a lot and take this to Phillip Island. I think it will be really good for me, I love riding there, especially the MotoGP bike. We need to keep in our mind to continue enjoying riding the bike and this is a track on the calendar, where I arrive with a positive feeling. Maybe we can do a really good job there. I can’t wait, because I love the track!”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 346 2 MARTIN 328 3 BEZZECCHI 283 4 BINDER 211 5 ESPARGARO 177 6 VIÑALES 165 7 ZARCO 162 8 MARINI 144 9 MILLER 135 10 QUARTARARO 132 11 MARQUEZ 108 12 MORBIDELLI 79 13 OLIVEIRA 73 14 DI GIANNANTONIO 70 15 FERNANDEZ 67 16 MARQUEZ 64 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 50 19 FERNANDEZ 39 20 BASTIANINI 36 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 20 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 0900 Moto3 FP1 0950 Moto2 FP1 1030 bLU cRU FP1 1045 MotoGP FP1 1200 bLU cRU FP2 1315 Moto3 FP2 1405 Moto2 FP2 1500 MotoGP Practice 1615 bLU cRU Q

Saturday

Time Class Event 0840 Moto3 FP3 0925 Moto2 FP3 1010 MotoGP FP2 1050 MotoGP Q1 1115 MotoGP Q2 1215 bLU cRU Race 1250 Moto3 Q1 1315 Moto3 Q2 1345 Moto2 Q1 1410 Moto2 Q2 1500 MotoGP Sprint 1610 bLU cRU Race

Sunday Time Class Event 0900 bLU cRU Race 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1215 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar