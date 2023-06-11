MotoGP 2023
Round Six – Mugello
Sunday MotoGP Race
Francesco Bagnaia extended his Championship advantage from one single point to a very healthy 21 with victory at Mugello.
Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) kept the Italian honest from start to finish but didn’t quite have enough to challenge and was forced to settle for second, although only a second back.
The battle for third raged on all race long, finally seeing Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) fly through the field to take P3 and deny Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) a home podium.
MotoGP Race Report
Jack Miller took the holeshot into Turn 1 but Bagnaia came out of the gates determined to deliver on home soil and the Italian pushed his way back to the front at the next apex. Bagnaia then began to stretch a lead as the chasing pack swapped paintwork on the opening lap.
Bagnaia crossed the line for the first time four-tenths ahead of Martin, who had made his way past Miller, and the Australian was now coming under attack from a queue of riders led by Marini and Marc Marquez.
The front two began to break away as Bagnaia attempted to stretch out the field, with Martin trying to cling onto the tail of Pecco as chaos started to unfold behind in the battle for third.
With 21 laps to go, Alex Marquez came into turn one way too fast after getting a slipstream and then dirty air which left him unable to stop and somehow the Spaniard threaded his way through three riders without hitting them. Both Alex Marquez and Jack Miller were sent wide, allowing Marini and Marquez to bully their way through into third and fourth, and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was now right in the mix too.
The race settled down as the laps began to tick away and it was Bagnaia leading with a consistent four-tenths gap over Martin. 1.5-seconds further back, a battle for the podium was brewing, Marini was P3 but had the Marquez brothers glued to his rear wheel.
As ever, Marc Marquez was on the absolute limit of his Honda machine. But it wasn’t quite enough at Mugello as the Spaniard ran wide at the final turn and crashed out on the dirty part of the tarmac with 17 laps remaining, ending his hopes.
That spread the field out a little bit as Marini had a bit of breathing space over Alex Marquez in fourth, as Zarco started to threaten the podium fight in fifth. The podium tossle was well and truly on with 11 laps to go as Alex Marquez rode up alongside Marini into Turn One, pulling off the perfect block pass to demote the Italian down to P4 – with Zarco also waiting to pounce.
Marini continued to pile the pressure on Alex Marquez in front though, and then the slightest of mistakes saw the Alex Marquez crash out of the Italian Grand Prix. The only rider who’d put in a lap to match Bagnaia was out of the running.
Six laps to go and Zarco made Marini well aware of his presence as he made a smooth move at the final corner to lead Marini onto the front straight. The Italian got straight back into the Frenchman’s slipstream and retook third place as they barrelled into Turn One, but Zarco wasn’t having any of it. Zarco snapped straight back at the VR46 rider, putting the hammer down in an attempt to break away from his fellow Ducati.
The Frenchman went on to do exactly that, and with some incredible late-race pace sailed away from Marini to consolidate a double Pramac podium at the team’s home circuit.
Ahead of that charge though Pecco kept it pitch perfect to manage the gap ahead of Martin. It was down to only a second on the final lap, however, as Martin pushed on and Zarco homed in on him in turn, Bagnaia kept it calm and took that well-earned home win, consolidating his points lead in style.
Binder set the new all-time MotoGP top speed record on Saturday and was the first non-Ducati in P5.
Aleix Espargaro was next up as the Aprilia rider managed to catch and pass Miller, but not by much as the two staged a near photo-finish drag race to the flag.
A tough start to the race for Marco Bezzecchi saw him stuck down in P8 with 15 laps to go, and the Italian couldn’t make progress as the laps ticked down. He gives up a few points to Binder in taking that eighth, and even more ground to Martin as the Spaniard finished second.
Enea Bastianini finished his first race back from injury in P9, with Franco Morbidelli rounding out the top 10 ahead of his teammate Fabio Quartararo.
With a 21-point lead over Bezzecchi, Bagnaia has gotten the triple-header off to a perfect start… just as the paddock heads to the very venue where it all went a little wrong for Bagnaia in 2021, Sachsenring this weekend coming. Then battles recommences again in Assen just one week later.
MotoGP Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Tim/Gap
|1
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|41m16.863
|2
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|+1.067
|3
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|+1.977
|4
|Luca MARINI
|DUCATI
|+4.625
|5
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|+8.925
|6
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|+10.908
|7
|Jack MILLER
|KTM
|+10.999
|8
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|+12.654
|9
|Enea BASTIANINI
|DUCATI
|+17.102
|10
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|+17.610
|11
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|+17.861
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|+19.110
|13
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|HONDA
|+21.947
|14
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA
|DUCATI
|+25.906
|15
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+26.500
|16
|Michele PIRRO
|DUCATI
|+30.150
|17
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|APRILIA
|+38.001
|18
|Lorenzo SAVADORI
|APRILIA
|+38.662
|19
|Jonas FOLGER
|KTM
|+1m18.912
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Alex MARQUEZ
|DUCATI
|9 laps
|DNF
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|APRILIA
|13 laps
|DNF
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|18 laps
Max Speeds Accross Race Weekend
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Speed
|Event
|1
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|366.1
|Sprint
|2
|Enea BASTIANINI
|DUCATI
|364.8
|Sprint
|3
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|DUCATI
|363.6
|Race
|4
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|363.6
|Sprint
|5
|Jack MILLER
|KTM
|362.4
|Sprint
|6
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|362.4
|Sprint
|7
|Michele PIRRO
|DUCATI
|361.2
|Sprint
|8
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|360.0
|Sprint
|9
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|360.0
|Sprint
|10
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|360.0
|Sprint
|11
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|360.0
|Sprint
|12
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|360.0
|Sprint
|13
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|APRILIA
|358.8
|Sprint
|14
|Alex MARQUEZ
|DUCATI
|358.8
|FP2
|15
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|APRILIA
|357.6
|Sprint
|16
|Lorenzo SAVADORI
|APRILIA
|356.4
|Sprint
|17
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|356.4
|Sprint
|18
|Luca MARINI
|DUCATI
|356.4
|Sprint
|19
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|355.2
|Q1
|20
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|HONDA
|354.0
|Race
|21
|Alex RINS
|HONDA
|354.0
|Sprint
|22
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|352.9
|Q1
|23
|Joan MIR
|HONDA
|352.9
|FP2
|24
|Jonas FOLGER
|KTM
|350.6
|FP2
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|131
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|110
|3
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|107
|4
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|92
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|88
|6
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|72
|7
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|62
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|54
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|54
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|53
|11
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|47
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|46
|13
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|41
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|31
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|27
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|24
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|21
|18
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|15
|19
|Dani Pedrosa
|KTM
|13
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|8
|21
|JonasFolger
|KTM
|7
|22
|Michele Pirro
|Ducati
|5
|23
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|5
|24
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|5
|25
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|4
|26
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|3
|27
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|2
|28
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|0
Moto2 Race
Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) put on a dominant display to pull points back on Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) at Mugello, taking an impressive victory at the Italian’s home circuit.
Arbolino finished the race at some distance in second, but the number 14 put in some good damage limitation after a tougher Friday and Saturday.
Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) snatched the final podium place on the final lap from pole-sitter Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Lons40).
Moto2 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KALEX
|35m38.328
|2
|Tony ARBOLINO
|KALEX
|+6.194
|3
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|+8.582
|4
|Aron CANET
|KALEX
|+8.847
|5
|Celestino VIETTI
|KALEX
|+9.534
|6
|Alonso LOPEZ
|BOSCOSCURO
|+10.852
|7
|Filip SALAC
|KALEX
|+13.994
|8
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|KALEX
|+16.171
|9
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|+18.008
|10
|Sergio GARCIA
|KALEX
|+18.021
|11
|Mattia PASINI
|KALEX
|+20.365
|12
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|+22.895
|13
|Dennis FOGGIA
|KALEX
|+23.143
|14
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|KALEX
|+23.851
|15
|Ai OGURA
|KALEX
|+24.307
|16
|Barry BALTUS
|KALEX
|+25.046
|17
|Borja GOMEZ
|KALEX
|+28.601
|18
|Izan GUEVARA
|KALEX
|+29.642
|19
|Sean Dylan KELLY
|KALEX
|+48.482
|20
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|FORWARD
|+48.708
|21
|Taiga HADA
|KALEX
|+59.397
|22
|Kasma DANIEL
|KALEX
|1m31.843
|23
|Albert ARENAS
|KALEX
|2 laps
|Not Classified
|84 Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|KALEX
|10 laps
|3 Lukas TULOVIC
|KALEX
|12 laps
|Not finished first lap
|DNF
|22 Sam LOWES
|KALEX
|DNF
|DNF
|54 Fermín ALDEGUER
|BOSCOSCURO
|DNF
|DNF
|52 Jeremy ALCOBA
|KALEX
|DNF
|DNF
|15 Darryn BINDER
|KALEX
|DNF
|DNF
|24 Marcos RAMIREZ
|FORWARD
|DNF
Moto2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|ARBOLINO Tony
|119
|2
|ACOSTA Pedro
|99
|3
|LOPEZ Alonso
|71
|4
|SALAC Filip
|69
|5
|CANET Aron
|65
|6
|DIXON Jake
|63
|7
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|46
|8
|LOWES Sam
|44
|9
|VIETTI Celestino
|39
|10
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|34
|11
|GARCIA Sergio
|29
|12
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|28
|13
|ARENAS Albert
|27
|14
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|22
|15
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|18
|16
|BALTUS Barry
|16
|17
|ROBERTS Joe
|14
|18
|BINDER Darryn
|10
|19
|OGURA Ai
|9
|20
|FOGGIA Dennis
|7
|21
|TULOVIC Lukas
|6
|22
|PASINI Mattia
|5
Moto3 Race
Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) has done it again! The Championship leader came out on top in an intense five-rider fight at Mugello, just defeating polesitter and pacesetter Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at the line.
Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) completed the podium, fighting off rookie David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar) and veteran Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing).
Aussie youngster Joel Kelso had qualified second only to be hit with penalties for slow riding on the race line that relegated him to the back of the grid and gave him a long lap penalty. Kelso went down trying to work his way forward and bagged no points after what had been a promising start to this weekend at Mugello.
Moto3 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Daniel HOLGADO
|KTM
|33m27.315
|2
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|+0.051
|3
|Ayumu SASAKI
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.056
|4
|David ALONSO
|GASGAS
|+0.172
|5
|Jaume MASIA
|HONDA
|+0.487
|6
|Collin VEIJER
|HUSQVARNA
|+13.321
|7
|Diogo MOREIRA
|KTM
|+13.332
|8
|Riccardo ROSSI
|HONDA
|+13.360
|9
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|+13.429
|10
|Kaito TOBA
|HONDA
|+13.460
|11
|Ivan ORTOLÁ
|KTM
|+14.146
|12
|Matteo BERTELLE
|HONDA
|+14.243
|13
|Scott OGDEN
|HONDA
|+15.023
|14
|José Antonio RUEDA
|KTM
|+15.701
|15
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|GASGAS
|+15.744
|16
|Andrea MIGNO
|KTM
|+20.945
|17
|Romano FENATI
|HONDA
|+23.062
|18
|David SALVADOR
|KTM
|+38.743
|19
|Luca LUNETTA
|KTM
|+38.783
|20
|Mario AJI
|HONDA
|+38.981
|21
|Joshua WHATLEY
|HONDA
|+39.002
|22
|Ana CARRASCO
|KTM
|+40.085
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Taiyo FURUSATO
|HONDA
|1 lap
|DNF
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|HONDA
|1 lap
|DNF
|Vicente PEREZ
|KTM
|9 laps
|DNF
|Joel KELSO
|CFMOTO
|10 laps
|DNF
|Filippo FARIOLI
|KTM
|16 laps
|DNF
|Xavier ARTIGAS
|CFMOTO
|16 laps
Moto3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|HOLGADO Daniel
|109
|2
|MASIA Jaume
|74
|3
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|68
|4
|MOREIRA Diogo
|64
|5
|SASAKI Ayumu
|59
|6
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|53
|7
|ALONSO David
|51
|8
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|50
|9
|RUEDA José Antonio
|39
|10
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|38
|11
|NEPA Stefano
|33
|12
|TOBA Kaito
|29
|13
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|26
|14
|MUÑOZ David
|20
|15
|OGDEN Scott
|20
|16
|SALVADOR David
|20
|17
|VEIJER Collin
|18
|18
|MIGNO Andrea
|16
|19
|KELSO Joel
|12
|20
|BERTELLE Matteo
|11
|21
|ROSSI Riccardo
|10
|22
|FENATI Romano
|8
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia