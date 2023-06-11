MotoGP 2023

Round Six – Mugello

Sunday MotoGP Race

Francesco Bagnaia extended his Championship advantage from one single point to a very healthy 21 with victory at Mugello.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) kept the Italian honest from start to finish but didn’t quite have enough to challenge and was forced to settle for second, although only a second back.

The battle for third raged on all race long, finally seeing Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) fly through the field to take P3 and deny Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) a home podium.

MotoGP Race Report

Jack Miller took the holeshot into Turn 1 but Bagnaia came out of the gates determined to deliver on home soil and the Italian pushed his way back to the front at the next apex. Bagnaia then began to stretch a lead as the chasing pack swapped paintwork on the opening lap.

Bagnaia crossed the line for the first time four-tenths ahead of Martin, who had made his way past Miller, and the Australian was now coming under attack from a queue of riders led by Marini and Marc Marquez.

The front two began to break away as Bagnaia attempted to stretch out the field, with Martin trying to cling onto the tail of Pecco as chaos started to unfold behind in the battle for third.

With 21 laps to go, Alex Marquez came into turn one way too fast after getting a slipstream and then dirty air which left him unable to stop and somehow the Spaniard threaded his way through three riders without hitting them. Both Alex Marquez and Jack Miller were sent wide, allowing Marini and Marquez to bully their way through into third and fourth, and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was now right in the mix too.

The race settled down as the laps began to tick away and it was Bagnaia leading with a consistent four-tenths gap over Martin. 1.5-seconds further back, a battle for the podium was brewing, Marini was P3 but had the Marquez brothers glued to his rear wheel.

As ever, Marc Marquez was on the absolute limit of his Honda machine. But it wasn’t quite enough at Mugello as the Spaniard ran wide at the final turn and crashed out on the dirty part of the tarmac with 17 laps remaining, ending his hopes.

That spread the field out a little bit as Marini had a bit of breathing space over Alex Marquez in fourth, as Zarco started to threaten the podium fight in fifth. The podium tossle was well and truly on with 11 laps to go as Alex Marquez rode up alongside Marini into Turn One, pulling off the perfect block pass to demote the Italian down to P4 – with Zarco also waiting to pounce.

Marini continued to pile the pressure on Alex Marquez in front though, and then the slightest of mistakes saw the Alex Marquez crash out of the Italian Grand Prix. The only rider who’d put in a lap to match Bagnaia was out of the running.

Six laps to go and Zarco made Marini well aware of his presence as he made a smooth move at the final corner to lead Marini onto the front straight. The Italian got straight back into the Frenchman’s slipstream and retook third place as they barrelled into Turn One, but Zarco wasn’t having any of it. Zarco snapped straight back at the VR46 rider, putting the hammer down in an attempt to break away from his fellow Ducati.

The Frenchman went on to do exactly that, and with some incredible late-race pace sailed away from Marini to consolidate a double Pramac podium at the team’s home circuit.

Ahead of that charge though Pecco kept it pitch perfect to manage the gap ahead of Martin. It was down to only a second on the final lap, however, as Martin pushed on and Zarco homed in on him in turn, Bagnaia kept it calm and took that well-earned home win, consolidating his points lead in style.

Binder set the new all-time MotoGP top speed record on Saturday and was the first non-Ducati in P5.

Aleix Espargaro was next up as the Aprilia rider managed to catch and pass Miller, but not by much as the two staged a near photo-finish drag race to the flag.

A tough start to the race for Marco Bezzecchi saw him stuck down in P8 with 15 laps to go, and the Italian couldn’t make progress as the laps ticked down. He gives up a few points to Binder in taking that eighth, and even more ground to Martin as the Spaniard finished second.

Enea Bastianini finished his first race back from injury in P9, with Franco Morbidelli rounding out the top 10 ahead of his teammate Fabio Quartararo.

With a 21-point lead over Bezzecchi, Bagnaia has gotten the triple-header off to a perfect start… just as the paddock heads to the very venue where it all went a little wrong for Bagnaia in 2021, Sachsenring this weekend coming. Then battles recommences again in Assen just one week later.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Tim/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 41m16.863 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1.067 3 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +1.977 4 Luca MARINI DUCATI +4.625 5 Brad BINDER KTM +8.925 6 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +10.908 7 Jack MILLER KTM +10.999 8 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +12.654 9 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +17.102 10 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +17.610 11 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +17.861 12 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +19.110 13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +21.947 14 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA DUCATI +25.906 15 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +26.500 16 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +30.150 17 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +38.001 18 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +38.662 19 Jonas FOLGER KTM +1m18.912 Not Classified DNF Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 9 laps DNF Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 13 laps DNF Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 18 laps

Max Speeds Accross Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed Event 1 Brad BINDER KTM 366.1 Sprint 2 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 364.8 Sprint 3 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 363.6 Race 4 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 363.6 Sprint 5 Jack MILLER KTM 362.4 Sprint 6 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 362.4 Sprint 7 Michele PIRRO DUCATI 361.2 Sprint 8 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 360.0 Sprint 9 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 360.0 Sprint 10 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 360.0 Sprint 11 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 360.0 Sprint 12 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 360.0 Sprint 13 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 358.8 Sprint 14 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 358.8 FP2 15 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 357.6 Sprint 16 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA 356.4 Sprint 17 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 356.4 Sprint 18 Luca MARINI DUCATI 356.4 Sprint 19 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 355.2 Q1 20 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 354.0 Race 21 Alex RINS HONDA 354.0 Sprint 22 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 352.9 Q1 23 Joan MIR HONDA 352.9 FP2 24 Jonas FOLGER KTM 350.6 FP2

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 131 2 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 110 3 Jorge Martin Ducati 107 4 Brad Binder KTM 92 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 88 6 Luca Marini Ducati 72 7 Jack Miller KTM 62 8 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 54 9 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 54 10 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 53 11 Alex Rins Honda 47 12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 46 13 Alex Marquez Ducati 41 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 31 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 27 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 24 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 21 18 Marc Marquez Honda 15 19 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 20 Enea Bastianini Ducati 8 21 JonasFolger KTM 7 22 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 23 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 24 Joan Mir Honda 5 25 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 4 26 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 3 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 2 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

Moto2 Race

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) put on a dominant display to pull points back on Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) at Mugello, taking an impressive victory at the Italian’s home circuit.

Arbolino finished the race at some distance in second, but the number 14 put in some good damage limitation after a tougher Friday and Saturday.

Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) snatched the final podium place on the final lap from pole-sitter Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Lons40).

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 35m38.328 2 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +6.194 3 Jake DIXON KALEX +8.582 4 Aron CANET KALEX +8.847 5 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +9.534 6 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +10.852 7 Filip SALAC KALEX +13.994 8 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +16.171 9 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +18.008 10 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +18.021 11 Mattia PASINI KALEX +20.365 12 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +22.895 13 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +23.143 14 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +23.851 15 Ai OGURA KALEX +24.307 16 Barry BALTUS KALEX +25.046 17 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +28.601 18 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +29.642 19 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +48.482 20 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA FORWARD +48.708 21 Taiga HADA KALEX +59.397 22 Kasma DANIEL KALEX 1m31.843 23 Albert ARENAS KALEX 2 laps Not Classified 84 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 10 laps 3 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX 12 laps Not finished first lap DNF 22 Sam LOWES KALEX DNF DNF 54 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO DNF DNF 52 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX DNF DNF 15 Darryn BINDER KALEX DNF DNF 24 Marcos RAMIREZ FORWARD DNF

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony 119 2 ACOSTA Pedro 99 3 LOPEZ Alonso 71 4 SALAC Filip 69 5 CANET Aron 65 6 DIXON Jake 63 7 CHANTRA Somkiat 46 8 LOWES Sam 44 9 VIETTI Celestino 39 10 GONZALEZ Manuel 34 11 GARCIA Sergio 29 12 ALDEGUER Fermín 28 13 ARENAS Albert 27 14 ALCOBA Jeremy 22 15 BENDSNEYDER Bo 18 16 BALTUS Barry 16 17 ROBERTS Joe 14 18 BINDER Darryn 10 19 OGURA Ai 9 20 FOGGIA Dennis 7 21 TULOVIC Lukas 6 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3 Race

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) has done it again! The Championship leader came out on top in an intense five-rider fight at Mugello, just defeating polesitter and pacesetter Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at the line.

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) completed the podium, fighting off rookie David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar) and veteran Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing).

Aussie youngster Joel Kelso had qualified second only to be hit with penalties for slow riding on the race line that relegated him to the back of the grid and gave him a long lap penalty. Kelso went down trying to work his way forward and bagged no points after what had been a promising start to this weekend at Mugello.

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Daniel HOLGADO KTM 33m27.315 2 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.051 3 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.056 4 David ALONSO GASGAS +0.172 5 Jaume MASIA HONDA +0.487 6 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +13.321 7 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +13.332 8 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +13.360 9 Stefano NEPA KTM +13.429 10 Kaito TOBA HONDA +13.460 11 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +14.146 12 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +14.243 13 Scott OGDEN HONDA +15.023 14 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +15.701 15 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +15.744 16 Andrea MIGNO KTM +20.945 17 Romano FENATI HONDA +23.062 18 David SALVADOR KTM +38.743 19 Luca LUNETTA KTM +38.783 20 Mario AJI HONDA +38.981 21 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +39.002 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM +40.085 Not Classified DNF Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 1 lap DNF Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 1 lap DNF Vicente PEREZ KTM 9 laps DNF Joel KELSO CFMOTO 10 laps DNF Filippo FARIOLI KTM 16 laps DNF Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO 16 laps

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 109 2 MASIA Jaume 74 3 ORTOLÁ Ivan 68 4 MOREIRA Diogo 64 5 SASAKI Ayumu 59 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz 53 7 ALONSO David 51 8 ARTIGAS Xavier 50 9 RUEDA José Antonio 39 10 SUZUKI Tatsuki 38 11 NEPA Stefano 33 12 TOBA Kaito 29 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei 26 14 MUÑOZ David 20 15 OGDEN Scott 20 16 SALVADOR David 20 17 VEIJER Collin 18 18 MIGNO Andrea 16 19 KELSO Joel 12 20 BERTELLE Matteo 11 21 ROSSI Riccardo 10 22 FENATI Romano 8

