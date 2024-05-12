2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200

Saturday Race Day

With Ben McCook

The 2024 Briggs equipment North West 200 is all wrapped up for another year after a fantastic days racing on the north coast of Northern Ireland. The historic triangle circuit enjoyed Mediterranean conditions, and the sun beamed down over the 14km circuit all day long, to magic-up a real carnival feel.

With the adjacent Atlantic Ocean twinkling its approval, thousands of fans partied and made merry trackside, and were treated to some hot ‘n’ heavy racing. Each of the six contests were awesome spectacles and the feel-good factor was palpable as the event came to an end.

Much to the delight of the local crowd, Glenn Irwin closed it all off with a second Superbike win of the day on his PBM Hager Ducati.

Wild celebrations ensued as the BSB leader celebrated a hat trick of Superbike wins in 2024. He now sits on 11 victories and is out on his own as the most successful Superbike rider ever, at the North West 200.

Earlier in the day, he had added victory in the first big-bike contest of the day to his Thursday success, after a race-long tussle with arch rival, Milwaukee BMW’s Davey Todd. Incidentally, it was his second treble in six days, as he also won three BSB races at Oulton Park last weekend.

Read on for the race recaps and top ten results…

Superbike Saturday Morning Race One

There had been a long delay before Saturday’s opening race due to a non-racing incident somewhere on the course, and by the time the riders took to the grid, the fans were more than up for it.

Todd (who spent yesterday in hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained in Thursday’s Supersport crash) initially led. But it wasn’t long before Irwin took over, and this time, it was Davey’s turn to shadow, a role-reversal of Thursday’s contest.

Dean Harrison, riding his Superstock Fireblade, was riding the rims off the big Honda to stay in touch with the leaders (and doing a great job), but unfortunately the effort took its toll just as he was about to drop into the start/finish chicane at the end of lap one. Deano made a mistake and had to sit up and take the slip-road to pitlane, and that was the end of the Bradford man’s race.

From that point, it was Todd and Irwin out on their own.

Heading onto lap three, Glenn made a slight mistake on the brakes into York, but he was back in front by Juniper to lead over the line at the end of the lap.

The pace was frantic and it stayed that way until the finish, when Irwin eventually took the win by less than a second. The leaders both lapped at 4m 18s on the final circuit; an indication of the speed they were circulating at.

As Todd and Irwin jousted at the front, Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman were locked in their own skirmish further back. Dunlop missed the turn-in at one of the chicanes in the early stages and went straight through.

The stewards decided MD had gained an illegal advantage in doing so and handed the Ballymoney man a 10-second penalty. That seemed to enrage ‘The Bull’ and the fans were treated to the spectacle of a pissed-off Micky-D aggressively throwing the Dao Hawk Racing Honda around the course in hot pursuit of the leaders, just ahead of Hickman.

With the time penalty hanging over Dunlop, Hickman knew all he had to do was keep Dunlop in sight. But Michael would not give in and lapped consistently in and around the 4m 20 mark, fully committed in spite of the situation. Eventually he was rewarded for his efforts as Hickman’s PHR Performance BMW ran out of fuel on the final lap to allow MD on the podium. It meant Dunlop had finished in the top three in every race so far, taking his rostrum tally to four.

Hickman lamented his standard tank, which meant the M1000R could not manage six-laps and he would have to remap the machine for later races. Somehow, he would need to find 1.5 litres if it were to last the distance.

Behind Dunlop, a fantastic battle for 5th (which became 4th after Hickman’s unfortunate demise) raged all race long between James Hillier, Michael Rutter and Finnish rider, Erno Kostamo.

Rutter’s performance was particularly impressive after a disastrous qualifying on the Bathams’s FHO BMW. The bike had been suffering from fuel starvation problems all week, but finally came good just in the nick of time. Disappointingly for the 52-year-old, Irwin’s victory meant Rutter lost his long-standing crown as the joint most successful superbike rider at the event.

South Australian, Davo Johnson, bagged a highly impressive 8th on the Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki. The bike is in its early stages of development, and such a strong showing prior to the TT is a real confidence boost.

Six Laps

Glenn IRWIN Ducati – Hager PBM Ducati 25:53.017 124.854mph Davey TODD BMW – Milwaukee BMW 25:53.399 124.833mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – MasterMac Honda Hawk 26:12.654 124.293mph James HILLIER Honda – WTF Racing 26:54.883 121.667mph Michael RUTTER BMW – Bathams Racing 26:56.309 119.933mph Erno KOSTAMO BMW – 38 Motorsport Penz13 26:56.568 120.418mph Craig NEVE Honda – Bathams Racing 26:58.332 119.854mph David JOHNSON Kawasaki – Platinum Club Kawasaki 27:11.746 119.132mph Dom HERBERTSON BMW – Burrows by RK Racing 27:28.179 119.340mph Michael EVANS Suzuki – Michael Evans Racing 27:33.781 116.852mph

Saturday Afternoon Superbike Race Two

The second superbike race was another thrilling encounter.

Davey Todd led in the early laps, but Irwin took over on lap three and, from that point, was never headed. Again, they were regularly banging in sub 4m20 laps, which weren’t quite lap-record pace (due to a head wind on the run into Coleraine), but were incredibly fast all the same.

As Irwin and Todd began the final run along the coast road, they were approaching backmarkers. The crowd held their breath in anticipation as the duo came onto them. But in the end, there was no consequence of catching the slower riders and Irwin got the job done.

This time, Harrison stayed the distance on the Superstock Honda, and tailed the leaders home to finished just over three seconds back, which is an incredible achievement for the Yorkshireman, and one that will give him great confidence going to the TT. Michael Dunlop had a lonely ride for 4th and another local rider, Paul Jordan clocked a fantastic 5th, a real step-up for Jackson Racing’s new recruit.

Davo Johnson got blocked coming off the line in this one and lost momentum into the first sequence of corners. By the time he had regrouped, the fast men were up the road and he settled for a solid run to 14th.

Peter Hickman was one of many riders who didn’t start this one.

But the day was all about Irwin, and while being mobbed by eager autograph and selfie hunters on the way back to the PBM Hager Ducati team-truck, he talked us through the 2024 NW 200 and 11 superbike wins in a row;

“It’s hard to believe, it’s crazy. Coming here we knew we could do a treble on the back of how Oulton Park BSB went. But I think to do a back-to-back treble; three at BSB and now three here… short-circuits and roads in six days is incredible. I feel sorry for the team, I’m going to bankrupt them on win bonuses!” he joked. “But I can’t do it without them. It’s unbelievable how fast you are here for so long, and Davey Todd rode so well. He was so fast through Dhuvarren, hats off to him – I had to really apply a bit of race-craft to beat him.”

During various post-race interviews in the last few days, Irwin had hinted that he may just watch the racing next year rather than take part, and it raised the question, was this his last ever North West?

“I’m coming back to win more, 100%!” was his bullish reply.

That will be a major relief to fans and officials who have witnessed something remarkable over the past few years as he has dominated the event. But perhaps his rivals won’t be so thrilled to hear this news, for in Alastair Seeley’s absence in 2024, there is a new Mr. North West 200. The ‘Wee Wizard’ will have to make his return next year.

Dean Harrison – P3

“It was a fast race from the start in that final Superbike race to be honest, I tried to hang on to the back of Davey and Glenn on the Stocker for as long as I could. And Honestly, I just rode as hard as I could to stick with them in case they made any mistakes. I rode as hard as I could everywhere and braked as hard as I could to try and make the difference against a Superbike. I’m over the moon to put a brand new Superstock bike on the podium in a Superbike race. It’s a new bike and we are learning all the time, so I look forward to getting off to Donington next week where we will learn a bit more in BSB, and then on to the Isle of Man. We’ve shown that the bike is strong and we will keep moving forward and getting faster and faster.”

Saturday Afternoon Superbike Race Two Results

Six Laps

Glenn IRWIN Ducati – Hager PBM Ducati 25:50.595 124.988mph Davey TODD BMW – Milwaukee BMW 25:51.059 124.688mph Dean HARRISON Honda – Honda Racing UK 25:53.937 124.973mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – MasterMac Honda Hawk 26:14.498 123.195mph Paul JORDAN Honda – Jackson Racing Prosper2 26:50.335 121.498mph Michael RUTTER BMW – Bathams Racing 26:52.699 120.520mph Craig NEVE Honda – Bathams Racing 26:55.036 120.144mph Mike BROWNE Aprilia – IN Competition 26:58.073 120.418mph James HILLIER Honda – WTF Racing 26:58.299 121.212mph Dom HERBERTSON BMW – Burrows by RK Racing 27:05.449 119.769mph

Superstock Race

The Superstock contest was won by Davey Todd, but even he said, “I’m more happy for John than I am for my win.”

The race initially started with Honda racing’s Dean Harrison leading into Coleraine, Todd second and James Hillier in third, also on a Fireblade. However, a red flag incident put a stop to that and there was a short delay before the riders were then recalled to the grid for a full restart.

That’s when the drama started. Michael Dunlop missed the new sighting lap and for that reason was not permitted to start the race. As you can imagine, that went down well with Michael and the local fans.

When the action resumed, Todd led from start to finish. Initially it was a group of four who contested the lead with Todd, Harrison, Hickman, and Hillier all involved.

But by lap three, Hillier was being dropped and it was a three-way dice. Hickman had remapped the BMW after it had ran out of fuel in the earlier SBK race, hoping to make it last the six laps.

While Todd led comfortably throughout, Harrison was missing at Metropole on lap five, and that’s when Hicky started to drop back. He had been using the slipstream of the two machines to allow him to roll off and save fuel, but that was no longer possible. The gap to third was sufficient to ensure a second-place finish, so he coasted home and settled for that.

McGuinness took the final step on the podium from Hillier towards the end, which got the biggest cheer of the day.

John McGuinness

“I honestly never thought that I would stand back on a podium, so I am absolutely over the moon. This takes a lot of work, and I’ve been going about my business, putting in the hours and the miles to prepare. I get a bit of stick and some people doubt me but it’s such a motivator for me. To still be here thirty years after making my debut and fighting with these young ones is something else. I just kept pushing and pushing in the race to get on the back of James, and yes I benefited from a bit of good luck but that’s racing. James just went the wrong side of a back marker and that sort of handed it to me. I fought and fought to be there on the back of him and at the front of that next group behind the front guys. I’m so happy, I’m happy for the team, for everyone really. There is so much that goes into this and the team have stuck by me throughout, they work so so hard to prepare everything, we had a problem in the race before and they turned the bike upside down to fix it and get me out in the race so to reward them like that just makes the job that little bit sweeter. This is the icing on the cake for me.”

Superstock Race Two 2024

Six Laps

Davey TODD BMW – Milwaukee BMW 26:08.377 123.862mph Peter HICKMAN BMW – PHR Performance 26:09.956 123.881mph John McGUINNESS Honda – Honda Racing UK 26:31.020 122.169mph James HILLIER Honda – WTF Racing 26:32.372 121.849mph Erno KOSTAMO BMW – 38 Motorsport Penz13 26:45.788 120.981mph Paul JORDAN Honda – Jackson Racing Prosper2 26:45.839 120.917mph Dom HERBERTSON BMW – Burrows RK Racing 26:46.802 120.987mph Craig NEVE Honda – Bathams Racing 27:04.274 119.693mph Amalric BLANC Honda – Team B&M / HML 27:22.940 118.143mph Sam WEST BMW – Moto-Hub.co.uk 27:23.053 118.151mph

Supersport Race

Davey Todd had been skittled on the opening lap of Thursday’s opening Supersport race and was badly beaten up. The TAS rider had spent Friday receiving treatment in Knightsbridge hospital. Yet, Saturday was a new day, and he convincingly took the win over Thursday’s victor, Richard Cooper.

Taking place before the Stock race, this was a four-way dice that also involved Mike Browne and Michael Dunlop. Dunlop spent most of the race on his Triumph looking at Cooper and Browne campaigning his beloved Yamaha R6, and possibly wondering if he’d made the right switch jumping onto the British Triple beneath him. However, in the closing stages he managed to get ahead of Browne, and as Todd led Cooper over the line, MD took another rostrum finish at North West 200 ’24.

Todd’s victory was another Ducati win to add to Glenn Irwin’s three at the meeting, and contributed to a treble of his own. It will be interesting to see whether he can now carry this form onto the TT, as his TT was quite disastrous last year after a successful North West.

Supersport Race Two 2024

Six Laps

Davey TODD Ducati – Powertoolmate Ducati 27:29.959 117.426mph Richard COOPER Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 27:30.421 117.507mph Michael DUNLOP Triumph – MD Racing 27:30.720 117.709mph Mike BROWNE Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 27:32.612 117.376mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s 28:05.284 115.190mph Paul JORDAN Honda – Jackson Racing Prosper2 28:05.438 115.642mph Michael EVANS Triumph – Smith Racing 28:18.683 114.672mph Jeremy McWILLIAMS Yamaha – JMcC Roofing 28:20.513 114.352mph Ian HUTCHINSON Honda – Milenco Padgett’s 28:29.216 114.065mph Michael SWEENEY Yamaha – EM Building 28:29.421 113.665mph

SuperTwin Race One

The first Supertwins bout was the opening race of the day, and it proved to be a much more competitive affair than what we’ve seen in recent years.

Richard Cooper had won the last four races on the bounce, and was back riding the infamous Ryan Farquhar KMR Kawasaki. However, alterations to this year’s rule book meant the little ER650 had to be returned from 700cc to 650, and Aprilias and Yamaha R7s in the class had been afforded some technical allowances aimed at evening things up. On today’s evidence, they certainly worked.

It initially seemed like it was business as usual, as Cooper enjoyed a four-bike length lead on the first run to Coleraine. But Hickman was soon in touching distance after the roundabout.

60 year-old Jeremy McWilliams was in third having a dice with Mike Browne (who’s Aprilia is interestingly sponsored by Sandy Creek pineapple farm in Queensland).

Heading into Metropole on lap two, Hicky closed right up to the pint sized ‘Coops’ and was dangling a leg under breaking, but he didn’t go past, reluctant to show his hand.

As the race worked towards its conclusion, Cooper continued to lead. You could tell he was asking more of his motorcycle than the big yellow number 60 machine behind him, though, for the leader was drifting through the corners, while Hickman lay in wait, just inches behind with both wheels in line and plenty in reserve.

McWilliams and Browne were still fighting it out further up the road but in the closing stages Browne began to break free in a bid for the podium.

On the final lap, Hicky finally showed his hand at metropole and swept into the lead. The big Lincolnshire man was immediately much stronger into Church, through Dhuvarren and onto the coast road. It was obvious he had had a bit in reserve and Cooper’s time of Supertwin domination had come to an end.

Hickman rode defensively at Juniper and the 47 Kawasaki behind him had no answer. Hicky powered over the hill to take the win from Cooper and Mike Browne. McWilliams was just out of touch in 4th.

A pulsating three-way fight was unfolding further down the order, with Christian Elkin, Gary McCoy, and Barry Furber going at it hammer and tongs as they disputed fifth. It went all the way to the end and the crowd lapped it up. In the end, former winner, Elkin got it from Furber (in the ride of his life) from McCoy.

SuperTwin Race One

Four Laps

Peter HICKMAN Yamaha – Swan Racing 19:21.577 110.767mph Richard COOPER Kawasaki – Jack Reid Cars 19:22.066 110.720mph Mike BROWNE Aprilia – Scott Racing 19:32.468 109.738mph Jeremy McWILLIAMS Paton – Bayview Hotel / JMW 19:33.086 109.680mph Christian ELKIN Kawasaki – RB Eng / Woolich 20:01.244 107.109mph Barry FURBER Yamaha – DC Autos 20:02.266 107.018mph Gary McCOY Kawasaki – MadBros Racing 20:11.805 106.175mph Allann VENTER Kawasaki – TH Racing/Hywel Griffiths 20:18.921 105.556mph Kris DUNCAN Aprilia – KD/TCC Racing 20:24.566 105.069mph Barry GRAHAM Aprilia – DR Group/BG Boats & Cars 20:33.521 104.306mph

SuperTwin Race Two

Later on in the day, the Twins came out for a second go. This time it was more of the same, only this time Jeremy McWilliams was keen to get involved up top.

There was drama when Hickman changed some gearing on the grid after the warm-up lap. The Swan team’s mechanics were under some serious pressure as claxons continuously sounded to advice of the short time they had before the grid would be cleared. But they got the job done and the pole-sitter was ready just in time.

There was a great cheer when McWilliams took the lead into Magherabuoy on lap one. However, it was short lived, as Cooper was straight back past him and pulling time on the run to Portrush.

In the early stages, it was a lead group of five that included Cooper, McWilliams, Hickman, Mike Browne and Christian Elkin. But as the leaders completed the opening lap, the group began to fracture and before long it was down to three, as Browne and Elkin dropped off.

McWilliams’ Paton was lightening quick. As the front three got to York each lap, it looked as though Cooper and Hickman were about to give the veteran the slip. But each time Jezza was back contesting the lead along the back straight on the run to Coleraine.

Eventually the front two did make a gap and Hicky again had the measure of Cooper. Peter then got Coops on the coast rode and put his head down to get the job done in a convincing fashion. In the end it seemed as though RC was powerless to do anything about it.

McWilliams came home third to score a popular podium (yet another amazing result for the ex-moto GP star), and a very popular one at that.

SuperTwin Race Two

Four Laps

Peter HICKMAN Yamaha – Swan Racing 19:24.347 111.570mph Richard COOPER Kawasaki – Jack Reid Cars 19:25.202 111.181mph Jeremy McWILLIAMS Paton – Bayview Hotel / JMW 19:30.524 110.490mph Mike BROWNE Aprilia – Scott Racing 19:36.578 110.037mph Christian ELKIN Kawasaki – RB Eng / Woolich 19:50.525 108.310mph Barry FURBER Yamaha – DC Autos 19:51.502 108.292mph Michael RUTTER Yamaha – Bathams Racing 19:54.688 108.127mph Michael SWEENEY Aprilia – Michael Sweeney Racing 19:55.344 107.938mph Gary McCOY Kawasaki – MadBros Racing 19:55.858 108.097mph Barry GRAHAM Aprilia – DR Group/BG Boats & Cars 20:25.789 105.457mph

The North West 200 had a bit of everything this year. Initially, some disappointment when Honda announced it had only brought Superstock machines, but then as the week went on and the weather gods smiled, the on-track action became frantic and by the end, the place was rocking.

Glenn Irwin made history, and Davey Todd picked himself off the floor to prove he may be the next legend in the making.

And the likes of Dean Harrison, Michael Dunlop, and Peter Hickman set themselves up for this year’s TT with some great performances.

Throw in some podiums for old timers, like Jeremy McWilliams and John McGuiness, and what more could you ask for?

Next up is the Isle of Man TT in just a few weeks time…