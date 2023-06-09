MotoGP 2023

Round Six – Mugello

Friday Practice

MotoGP Friday Quotes from Mugello

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“Luckily I’m feeling well. I’m having more pain walking than riding the bike, so it’s OK. Thanks to the boot, I don’t have any issue. I’m happy with the performance, we worked well today. We improved a lot compared to this morning, when we decided not to go with the soft rear, it didn’t rain so it was a good strategy. Also in terms of feeling with used tyres, I’m very happy and I feel prepared for the Sprint Race tomorrow. The time-attack went well in one of the most wonderful tracks in the calendar, so I’m happy about the first day. For sure we have to wait a bit because it looks like the conditions will change tomorrow with rain, but we are prepared for everything. I’m happy to be in Q2, and my goal is to do a smart race because in case of rain it’s important to be competitive and not take many risks.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P2

“I’m happy with today’s feelings: we managed to be very fast right from the start, also considering that Friday is crucial for the GP’s performance. I’m satisfied with the flying lap of course, but also with the pace. In the last few races, I’ve never been perfect on the time attack while today went much better and I made good use of the soft tyre. It’s only Friday but it’s a great start. The circuit is crazy, for an Italian it is something unique to race here. Tomorrow we will take a final decision on the tire for the race, but the front hard isn’t bad either, perhaps it suits my style better. I made a big step then in T3, but I have to work on T1 and T4 to be really competitive.”

Alex Rins – P3

“We’ve got a decent pace from this morning, and in the afternoon, we’ve managed to nail the job with a fast lap time. I’ve felt comfortable on the bike, and I like this track, so let’s keep working on some details; I believe we can do a good job this weekend”.

Brad Binder – P4

“Left it down to the last minute. Managed to just make it over the line for my last flying lap finishing the day off in 4th . Straight through to Q2 tomorrow, let’s see how we get on here in Mugello.”

Enea Bastianini – P6

“It’s been a positive day for me, especially because I am finally back on my Desmosedici GP. At the end of the day, I was a bit tired, because I spent a lot of energy especially in the last part of Practice 2. I was fast, I made a good lap time, which was unexpected for me and the team but I don’t know if I can remain at this level for all the weekend. To do one lap is fine but I don’t know if I’m strong for all the duration of the race. Now I am in Q2, this was one goal to arrive directly, it’s a great result for me and the team, who were really happy. Tomorrow we also have qualifying and the race afterwards, and probably it will be wet, which is another different situation. It might help me a little to save my shoulder for Sunday.”

Marc Marquez – P8

“We had a difficult day today, Mugello is always a bit of a tough track for us and I had to use a lot of energy today to get into Q2. This was our target so I am satisfied we were able to achieve it but we need to improve a few points for the next two days. It was a busy day trying things today as well, which should help us to come up with some solutions for tomorrow. The goal for tomorrow is to try and stay inside the top ten, the weather is still looking a bit uncertain so this might offer us some more opportunities.”

Aleix Espargaro – P9

”First of all, I’d like to apologise to the team. I know how important this race is for them and my fall off my bike yesterday, due to a distraction, was certainly not the best start to the weekend. I did and will continue to do everything possible to achieve the utmost, gritting my teeth and bearing the pain in my heel which, unfortunately, is rather significant. This morning I didn’t turn many laps. Then we treated the foot and in the afternoon, although limitedly, I was able to work. I think that our flying lap could have been even better. On my first try I made a mistake, on the second the yellow flag came out, and on the third, I did my best time. Now I’m counting on getting some rest, letting the swelling go down, and turning up tomorrow in the best possible conditions.”

Luca Marini – P10

“At the end, a fantastic finish: despite the difficulties with my wrist – I feel much more pain than I expected – I have achieved the Q2. After the first free practice, I was very sore and I had to make some changes on the handlebars to better face the second session. I also put extra protection in the glove and, although it’s not easy to ride like this, I did a great lap. A time attack of ignorance that maybe doesn’t reflect my current real potential on the distance. Let’s make the most of these hours for therapy and physio and understand my conditions tomorrow morning.”

Maverick Viñales – P11

“We can definitely improve, but I’m not worried. I feel good. In the end, we missed Q2 by a hair after having a lot of problems with chattering on my flying lap attempts. I didn’t find the right feeling with the tyre, but if we were only a few thousandths off for the top-10 and 4 tenths from pole position in these conditions, I can’t help but to be confident. We have all the opportunities we need to correct the trend and to do a good job tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P12

“This morning I had a little issue on the arm but I think it was normal, it was completely a different feeling, because I felt that the arm was tired but not asleep like before. I am really happy with the decision I took to do the surgery, the team gave me the support when I needed it, which is important and I thank them for believing in me. Also, I had a little fever on Sunday and Monday that took away a bit of my power. But I felt good today and I felt really good with the bike. I improved my lap times and I was fast, being in the top 10 or top 12 is a nice place for me and for the team.”

Alex Marquez – P13

“It was shaping up to be the perfect Friday, but the last run didn’t go as expected. Maybe I missed some reference. I must say that we’d be in Q2 if it was for the ‘ideal lap’, but I’d like to stay positive. It could rain tomorrow, and if it happens it means that few more laps in Q1 could be useful. We’re quick and we have an excellent pace, so we only need to stay focused.”

Fabio Quartararo – P15

“We didn‘t change anything, so we have to see why I couldn‘t improve in the afternoon with two time attacks. In the first one, I had a yellow flag, and I also made some mistakes. In the second one, I had another yellow flag and a mistake from my side. So, we have to analyse and see what we can do. I have to see what I need to change in my riding style and try to improve for tomorrow. I felt pretty good. I think we are about fourth, fifth, or sixth in terms of pace. We have to make small steps to improve the front feeling and rear grip – mainly those two things.”

Franco Morbidelli – P16

“We are a further back than we want to be. Sincerely, today we would have hoped for a direct Q2. A 1’45.8s was an achievable goal, I think. But we didn’t go on track in the right moment and therefore we lost some tenths along the way that are crucial here in this field. Our race pace is always decent and interesting, but it’s difficult when we start from further down the grid.”

Michele Pirro – P17

“It was quite a positive day. In the FP1, I managed to push with confidence, almost reaching the top 10. I have to admit, though, that in time attack conditions, I lack a bit of both confidence and the habit of comparing myself with the fast lap: both factors that other riders, instead, are used to. However, we still have room for improvement, and we will work to take another step forward tomorrow.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P18

“It’s been a tough day: although I felt quite good in the morning session, in the afternoon, I struggled when trying to find the best feeling to push. We’ll work hard to fix the areas in which we haven’t felt comfortable today. I’m fine after the crash, and now I’m focused on feeling better tomorrow because it’s been a quite severe impact”.

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P19

“Too bad for the crash. Rins was ahead of me and he had just finished his quick-lap time. I hit the brakes a little too late and a little too much on the inside, and the front tucked. Luckily, I am absolutely fine. Generally speaking, it was a good day, especially with the medium tyre. We need to improve with the softer compound because they push a lot at the front-end and we struggle to keep a tight line. We have to do a great Q1 tomorrow, we can do it”.

Miguel Oliveira – P20

“Today was a mixed day back on the bike. I knew that I couldn’t expect too much, five weeks after the type of injury that I had on the shoulder. Nevertheless, I was significantly competitive, considering that throughout the day with all the fast laps I did and also on the used tyres, to be one second from the guys in front is already a good step. But obviously, it’s not where I want to be, but that’s now the reality adjustment we need to do.”

Augusto Fernandez – P21

“Today was our first day in Mugello, and I can say that it is a difficult track with a MotoGP bike, especially with its high speed corners. We learned today, and kept improving lap after lap. I did my two time-attacks alone, which for sure is not the best way to get faster, but we need to be patient and calm. We will aim to take another step tomorrow.”

Augusto Fernandez – P24

“I felt quite good from the beginning today and tried to get on with the flow of the track, feel the bike. Practice 1 was quite good, especially towards the end with soft tyres. In the afternoon, the grip increased and I struggled a bit more to handle my bike, so we need to analyse and understand why. Overall, it was a positive day, and I look forward to tomorrow.”

MotoGP Friday Practice Report

After struggling with a cycling injury he picked up on Thursday at the circuit and a crash in FP1, a limping Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) was back on track for FP2 as the Spaniard and the returning Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) were the only two riders to improve their morning times in the opening half an hour of the afternoon outing.

The first bit of drama saw Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) crash as he turned up the wick on fresh soft rubber, down unhurt at Turn 14 while the Marquez was in P9. How costly would that prove? Well, straight away, he was shoved to P11 as a quintet of riders pounced to P1, P2, P3, P4 and P5, with Bezzecchi then fronting the times with a 1m45.808. Joining the Italian in the top five were Martin, Bagnaia, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) with six-minutes to go, as the riders ventured out for their second time attacks. 0.7s split the top 18, it was time to strap in for a barnstorming end to Friday as Marc Marquez completed his sprint to the box to get back out.

Marquez then slotted in just behind Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) as his reference. And it was a great reference. Both were 0.2s under Bezzecchi’s time through the second split and coming across the line, Marc Marquez went P1! But not for long. First Rins and then Bagnaia stole top spot as MotoGP lit up magnificent Mugello. There was still more to come as, shadowing Bagnaia, Bezzecchi went P2, and in the blink of an eye Marc Marquez was shoved to P7.

Two late laps shuffled the order further after the chequered flag was waved. Binder fired his way up to P4 and the wounded Espargaro worked wonders to pinch a late P9, which subsequently pushed his team-mate Viñales out of an all-important top 10.

That leaves a top three of Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Rins, with Binder just 0.118s off in P4 and Martin a close P5. The returning Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) shows us and Ducati what we’ve been missing with a classy P6, ahead of Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) in P7.

Marc Marquez takes P8 in the end, as Espargaro and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) pull rabbits out the hat to claim P9 and P10 respectively, both riding through the pain barrier.

As we so often see, Q1 is brimming with stars. Practice 1 pacesetter Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) ended up 0.4s off top spot in P13 as Viñales and Raul Fernandez miss out by a hairs width too. And Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), after a storming FP1 session, cut a frustrated figure at the end of Friday, having only managed P16. He sits behind Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Yamaha teammate Franco Morbidelli heading into qualifying. Miller’s late run frustrated by yellow flags.

MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F.Bagnaia DUCATI 1m45.436 2 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.063 3 A.Rins HONDA +0.081 4 B.Binder KTM +0.118 5 J.Martin DUCATI +0.134 6 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.199 7 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.226 8 M.Marquez HONDA +0.255 9 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.348 10 L.Marini DUCATI +0.399 11 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.410 12 R.Fernandez APRILIA +0.416 13 A.Marquez DUCATI +0.492 14 J.Miller KTM +0.726 15 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.772 16 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +0.802 17 M.Pirro DUCATI +1.052 18 T.Nakagami HONDA +1.070 19 F.Di Giannanto DUCATI +1.111 20 M.Oliveira APRILIA +1.129 21 A.Fernandez KTM +1.578 22 J.Mir HONDA +2.178 23 L.Savadori APRILIA +2.397 24 J.Folger KTM +3.046

MotoGP Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 360.0 2 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 358.8 3 Brad BINDER KTM 358.8 4 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 358.8 5 Jack MILLER KTM 357.6 6 Michele PIRRO DUCATI 357.6 7 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 356.4 8 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 356.4 9 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 355.2 10 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 355.2 11 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 354.0 12 Luca MARINI DUCATI 354.0 13 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 354.0 14 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 354.0 15 Alex RINS HONDA 354.0 16 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 354.0 17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 352.9 18 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA 352.9 19 Joan MIR HONDA 352.9 20 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 352.9 21 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 352.9 22 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 351.7 23 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 350.6 24 Jonas FOLGER KTM 349.5

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia IT Ducati 94 2 Marco Bezzecchi IT Ducati 93 3 Brad Binder ZA KTM 81 4 Jorge Martin ES Ducati 80 5 Johann Zarco FR Ducati 66 6 Luca Marini IT Ducati 54 7 Maverick Viñales ES Aprilia 49 8 Jack Miller AU KTM 49 9 Fabio Quartararo FR Yamaha 49 10 Alex Rins ES Honda 47 11 Aleix Espargaro ES Aprilia 42 12 Alex Marquez ES Ducati 41 13 Franco Morbidelli IT Yamaha 40 14 Augusto Fernandez ES KTM 30 15 FabioDi Giannantonio IT Ducati 25 16 Miguel Oliveira PT Aprilia 21 17 Takaaki Nakagami JP Honda 21 18 Dani Pedrosa ES KTM 13 19 MarcMarquez ES Honda 12 20 Jonas Folger DE KTM 7 21 Joan Mir ES Honda 5 22 Danilo Petrucci IT Ducati 5 23 Michele Pirro IT Ducati 5 24 LorenzoSavadori IT Aprilia 4 25 Raul Fernandez ES Aprilia 3 26 StefanBradl DE Honda 2 27 IkerLecuona ES Honda 0

Moto2 Friday Practice

The track temperature soared in FP2 meaning the riders were unable to improve on their FP1 times as the track became slower. This left Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at the top of the standings after a dominant display in P1 meant his 1:50.928 was the fastest lap time of the day.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) kicked off his home GP in P2, 0.196s shy of the top spot with Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) rounding out the top 3.

Rory Skinner (American Racing) crashed out of the session with 25 minutes remaining, and with his bike stranded in the middle of the circuit the red flags were forced to come out. The bikes headed back out on the circuit but with the riders making little improvements on their P1 lap times.

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) joined his team-mate inside the top 4. Mattia Pasini (Fieten Olie Racing GP) put in an impressive display to round out the top five as he makes another return to the Moto2 grid in a wildcard appearance with the Fieten Olie Racing GP squad.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 P.Acosta KALEX 1m50.928 2 C.Vietti KALEX +0.196 3 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.265 4 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.318 5 M.Pasini KALEX +0.437 6 F.Salac KALEX +0.699 7 J.Dixon KALEX +0.780 8 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.802 9 S.Lowes KALEX +0.902 10 D.Foggia KALEX +0.949 11 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.956 12 J.Alcoba KALEX +0.968 13 A.Ogura KALEX +0.985 14 J.Roberts KALEX +1.031 15 A.Canet KALEX +1.065 16 S.Garcia KALEX +1.192 17 B.Baltus KALEX +1.206 18 A.Arenas KALEX +1.214 19 S.Chantra KALEX +1.251 20 D.Binder KALEX +1.263 21 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +1.361 22 L.Tulovic KALEX +1.498 23 I.Guevara KALEX +1.595 24 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +1.880 25 M.Ramirez FORWARD +2.119 26 S.Kelly KALEX +2.458 27 B.Gomez KALEX +2.584 28 R.Skinner KALEX +3.331 29 T.Hada KALEX +3.496 30 L.Dalla Porta FORWARD +3.541 31 K.Daniel KALEX +4.312

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 99 2 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 74 3 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 61 4 SALAC Filip CZE 60 5 CANET Aron SPA 52 6 DIXON Jake GBR 47 7 LOWES Sam GBR 44 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 39 9 VIETTI Celestino ITA 28 10 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 28 11 ARENAS Albert SPA 27 12 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 26 13 GARCIA Sergio SPA 23 14 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 22 15 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 16 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 16 17 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 18 ROBERTS Joe USA 10 19 OGURA Ai JPN 8 20 TULOVIC Lukas GER 6 21 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 4 22 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 0

Moto3 Friday Practice

It was a dominant Friday for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley as a 1:56.485 in Practice 2 saw the Turk claim top spot by 0.489s. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) claimed second with Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) occupying third heading into Saturday’s action.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) jumped up to P4 from P24 in FP1 to end his opening day on a high, as Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) completed the top five.

Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) was the final rider to finish within a second of Öncü, the Italian was P6.

Filippo Farioli (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Joel Kelso (CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP), Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) were the riders to round out the combined top 10 on Friday at Mugello, as Holgado slipped to P15 and outside the provisional automatic Q2 places after his crash.

Moto3 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D.Öncü KTM 1m56.485 2 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.489 3 J.Masia HONDA +0.569 4 I.Ortolá KTM +0.653 5 S.Ogden HONDA +0.736 6 R.Fenati HONDA +0.956 7 F.Farioli KTM +1.004 8 J.Kelso CFMOTO +1.036 9 S.Nepa KTM +1.040 10 T.Furusato HONDA +1.109 11 R.Yamanaka GASGAS +1.134 12 T.Suzuki HONDA +1.208 13 J.Rueda KTM +1.284 14 R.Rossi HONDA +1.359 15 D.Holgado KTM +1.384 16 A.Migno KTM +1.453 17 D.Alonso GASGAS +1.456 18 D.Moreira KTM +1.473 19 D.Salvador KTM +1.501 20 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.515 21 K.Toba HONDA +1.543 22 M.Bertelle HONDA +1.667 23 L.Lunetta KTM +2.094 24 J.Whatley HONDA +2.157 25 V.Perez KTM +2.206 26 M.Aji HONDA +2.299 27 S.Azman KTM +2.583 28 C.Veijer HUSQVARNA +2.914 29 A.Carrasco KTM +3.109

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 84 2 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 63 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 63 4 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 55 5 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 50 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 43 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 38 8 ALONSO David COL 38 9 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 37 10 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 33 11 NEPA Stefano ITA 26 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 25 13 TOBA Kaito JPN 23 14 MUÑOZ David SPA 20 15 SALVADOR David SPA 20 16 OGDEN Scott GBR 17 17 MIGNO Andrea ITA 16 18 KELSO Joel AUS 12 19 FENATI Romano ITA 8 20 VEIJER Collin NED 8 21 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 7 22 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 5

MotoE Qualifying

Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) grabbed pole position at his home Grand Prix, making it back-to-back poles for the Italian with a new lap record of a 1m55.752.

It was an Italian one-two in Mugello as Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) snatched 2nd place to line up alongside his compatriot on the front row. Rounding out the front row for both MotoE races will be Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) who finished qualifying 0.199s away from pole in 3rd.

MotoE Qualifying Q2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Matteo FERRARI DUCATI 1m55.752 2 Mattia CASADEI DUCATI +0.008 3 Eric GRANADO DUCATI +0.207 4 Randy KRUMMENACHER DUCATI +0.591 5 Andrea MANTOVANI DUCATI +0.701 6 Kevin ZANNONI DUCATI +0.888 7 Jordi TORRES DUCATI +0.897 8 Kevin MANFREDI DUCATI +1.082 9 Hector GARZO DUCATI +1.647 10 Nicolas SPINELLI DUCATI +3.058

MotoE Qualifying Q1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jordi TORRES DUCATI 1m56.200 2 Kevin ZANNONI DUCATI +0.133 3 Luca SALVADORI DUCATI +0.417 4 Tito RABAT DUCATI +0.586 5 Alessio FINELLO DUCATI +0.682 6 Miquel PONS DUCATI +0.753 7 Alessandro ZACCONE DUCATI ++0.874 8 Hikari OKUBO DUCATI +1.065 9 Mika PEREZ DUCATI +2.410 10 Maria HERRERA DUCATI +3.325

2023 Mugello MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP Practice 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2010 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar