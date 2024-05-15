Harley-Davidson POWER UP

Following Harley-Davidson’s hugely successful Number One competition, riders across Australia and New Zealand have seen first-hand the artistry that can be achieved through bike customisation.

To celebrate, Harley-Davidson is inviting its riders to indulge their excitement and POWER UP their motorcycles. With a focus on Power, Performance and Customisation, Harley-Davidson is giving new customers an additional $3000 worth of genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories.

Rider’s can Power Up any model year Cruiser or Touring model with the following exceptions: Breakout (all MY), MY24 Street Glide, MY24 Road Glide, CVO, Trike, H-DX or Icon model.

Through Harley’s countless options, riders can turn their already legendary machine into a personal masterpiece on wheels that is infused with their unique style and identity.

Harley-Davidson’s Genuine Parts & Accessories include:

Be it for power, performance or just a personal touch, $3000 of H-D genuine parts & accessories is the perfect way for new owners to start their customisation journey.

Learn more about Harley-Davidson’s Power Up here.

Contact your local participating dealership today to express your interest in powering up a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.