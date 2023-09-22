MotoGP 2023

Round 13 – Indian Grand Prix

MotoGP Friday Practice

The stage is certainly set for a barnstorming IndianOil Grand Prix of India as Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) put down a stunning 1:44.782 to lead Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) by just 0.008s, and the gap didn’t get much bigger down to third either as Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) started his weekend in P3 just 0.051 off Marini. Things are tight at the top.

With Friday afternoon’s Practice session deciding who goes through to Q2, the riders spent the majority of the session working on their race packages before tucking in for their late time attacks, but many of those were spoiled by yellow flag incidents that saw the best lap of a few riders erased from the time-sheets.

The top 10 go through to Q2, and it was a mad rush as the soft tyres went in with fifteen minutes to go. The times really began to tumble but it was late charge in the final moments that saw Marini set the benchmark with the fastest time of the weekend so far.

Jorge Martin was the man to beat for the majority of the session though, and did move the goalposts by half a second ahead of time-attack war before just being denied by Marini at the end, with yellow flags out and little time remaining.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was one of those threatening the top spots as well. Red sectors came in from the eight-time champ, but the ask was a little too much for the Repsol Honda to take over on top. Still, he took a positive P4.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was also looking strong after topping Friday morning’s Practice 1, but couldn’t put himself any higher than P5 in Practice.

Reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was very much in the danger zone as the clock was ticking away in the final 10 minutes. The Championship leader was sat outside of Q2 contention and had some work to do, with the pace getting hotter and hotter. Bagnaia hadn’t been setting the world on fire throughout the day, but with the question asked of the Italian, he got the hammer down to bag P7 and an important Q2 spot just behind Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing).

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) turned early disasters with gearbox problems ruining the opening practice session for the Frenchman before he turned it around into what ended up as a fairly positive day onboard his Yamaha M1. Quartararo finds himself in an automatic Q2 spot in P8, and is looking confident with the new circuit leveling the playing field that little bit more.

The Frenchman’s compatriot Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) finished just behind in P9, with Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) also returning to Q2 with a much-needed top 10.

It was close there though, with yellow flags out in the final few minutes and that causing both Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) to have their best laps scrubbed off, both of which would have easily seen them sail into Q2.

Behind Mir, it’s Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) the first to miss out after finishing Practice in P11 following those lap cancellations.

Diggia, Binder and Augusto Fernandez will be joined in Q1 by the likes of Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in a hotly-contested session on Saturday morning.

MotoGP Quotes

Luca Marini – P1

“A very positive first day: I was fast straight away, adapting my riding style to the track. Yesterday, during the track familiarisation, we did a great job to understand the lines and the braking points. It’s something I do well, even in Indonesia last year, I finished the Day1 with the best lap time. Tomorrow will be a different story, the factory riders will take a step while we have to focus on the long run. Make a choice on the tire, understand the consumption and manage the left grip as best as possible. For now I’m enjoying the banked corners, the braking and the fast section of this new track. We have good potential, but we need to prepare ourselves as best we can for both races.”

Jorge Martin – P2

“Was a nice day overall, I feel super on this track right away, I had a lot of fun riding here. We were making steps forward, never going backwards, and I feel confident we can keep improving tomorrow. The grip is really good, hopefully tomorrow we are still near the front.”

Aleix Espargaro – P3

“In general, things went well. The track is quite different that I expected. It’s more stop-and-go and not as flowing. It reminds me of Austin but with less grip. In any case, both in terms of pace and time attack, we were fast, despite some difficulties in the harshest braking sections which we compensate for in the more flowing sections. The track is extremely technical – probably the most technical of the championship – and credit goes to the changes made on the track as well, because in terms of safety, the situation could be improved, but without any really important critical issues.”

Marc Marquez – P4

“When we arrive at a new track it’s true that I am able to quickly find the limit of the track. From FP1 I was there and in FP2 we were able to stay there even if we lost a little bit of margin as the overall grip came up. But finally, we were able to get a spot in Q2, which is the target, but I think many riders will make a step tomorrow. The front three rows of the grid and the objective for tomorrow and then let’s see what happens in the Sprint. The heat here is different to at other tracks but I don’t think it will be a big issue for tomorrow, for the long race on Sunday we will have to see.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P5

“A truly beautiful track, a little dirty in some points because it is rarely used, but very, very beautiful and challenging. This morning I started strong straight away, then this afternoon I was hoping for a little bit better, but the goal was the Top 10. The heat put us to the limit, we have to get used to it, but I’m happy. The track is difficult and technical: turn one especially, where it is difficult to stop. I made a lot of mistakes there. Then sector three, spectacular, with the two chicanes and the long turn in banking. I can’t wait to get back on track tomorrow.”

Maverick Vinales – P6

“Going through to Q2 was important, but I must admit that I was unable to be as fast as I would have liked in terms of pace. We made a lot of changes between the two sessions, but without finding any real improvement, so that makes me think that there is plenty of margin. I struggled especially in braking, a bit because of the dirty track and the consequent lack of grip, and because of the still imperfect settings. I know that my technicians will be working on the RS-GP to give me more confidence tomorrow.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P7

“It was a positive day. Initially, we struggled to find the right set-up for this bike. I struggled with getting the bike to brake, but after working a lot, we managed to find a good solution to the problem. With the used tyre in the second practice, I placed myself in P4, I could lap as well as the fastest while in the time attack, unfortunately, we only had one lap available, and it was tough. I’m happy, we’re very close to the leaders, and we can work well tomorrow. The track is very technical, you must be very precise, but all in all, the track is beautiful, the main problem is the heat, in some areas, you feel like you are burning!”

Fabio Quartararo – P8

“The day didn‘t start super good. I only completed about nine laps in the morning, so to learn this difficult track in the afternoon was not easy. Physically the track is not very tough, it‘s just the heat. I had to get straight into the game, and we achieved our goal of getting straight into Q2, so it was a pretty good day. Hopefully we can fight for a spot on the front three rows tomorrow and fight for a great result in the Sprint.”

Joan Mir – P10

“In terms of result it’s my best Friday of the season, so we have to be happy! In terms of feeling it was even better and I felt good from the morning session which makes everything a bit easier. We spent the day working on details like the gear ratio today, the normal things when you come to a new track. Then in Free Practice we made another step forward to keep pace with other riders. I am really happy to go directly to Q2 because the lap we did was not perfect, so for tomorrow we have some margin to improve in qualifying.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P11

“I’m a bit disappointed because the potential was really high. I felt good on the bike from the first lap and I really like the track. I did a great last lap, but with the shoulder still not 100% fit I made a mistake at the last corner and missed a great opportunity. If our physical condition will be good, we’ll be competitive tomorrow.”

Alex Marquez – P13

“We didn’t reach our goal today, which was the direct access to Q2… the yellow flag during our last attempt did penalise us, but that’s what happens when you go for it in the final stages. We need to keep working; today we lost a bit of time trying some adjustments that turned out to be not as good as we’d hoped. We will carefully analyse today’s data and we’ll be ready for tomorrow. I like the track: it’s not too challenging, but it’s fun and we can do well.”

Franco Morbidelli – P14

“It was very hot out there. Apart from this, it was a good day. I had good speed with used tyres and also in the first time attack. But things didn‘t work out for us later on. Many rivals were able to improve. I improved a little, step by step, time attack by time attack, but it was not enough. I think I rode alone a bit too much today. I was confident in my own speed and didn‘t get a tow. I think that would have been really helpful to get into the top 10.”

Augusto Fernandez – P15

“The yellow flag is a great shame of course, but overall it was a very positive day for us. I was really looking for this new track in India, because I was on the same level as the rest of the riders, and I felt that I needed that. The time attack was good, because normally I struggle with it, and our pace was decent too. I already look forward to tomorrow, and we will aim to go to Q2!”

Raul Fernandez – P16

“During the morning session, I enjoyed riding here a lot, which is good. I think the track is fun and was quite a surprise for everyone. But we didn’t improve as much as we wanted in the second session, I had some issues with the tyres and when you have limited tyres for a 70-minutes session to work on, nothing much can be done. It’s not easy to manage as the track is new, we saw that the bike works very well and we didn’t change anything. In general, we don’t have much grip. In the morning, I saw that we had potential, but for some reason we were slow in the afternoon session. Anyway, we will try to do our maximum for tomorrow.”

Miguel Oliveira – P17

“Today was quite a difficult day, we had more than one hour session in the morning and the afternoon. It’s not easy to manage, for sure we didn’t go to the maximum effort physically. The morning session was a bit tricky to get your head around it and where to put the wheels. We pushed a bit more with the time attacks in the Practice session but with the heat it has been quite challenging. For sure it’s very technical, the track has a lot of braking points where you can’t release too much. Obviously it’s a fun track to ride, I enjoyed myself especially in the afternoon session and I’m looking forward to tomorrow to make another step forward.”

Jack Miller – P18

“Progression wasn’t there today, laps got cancelled in FP1 and we lost our way in FP2. Went the wrong way with our electronics and I didn’t ride my best so it was a combination of things. It’s disappointing after I was feeling good this morning but there’s plenty of room to improve for Q1 tomorrow.”

Pol Espargaro – P19

“This morning we had two crashes in the first practice, a big one and then a smaller one, so of course you lose a bit of confidence. In the afternoon, I did not want to make another mistake, maybe I was a bit scared to crash again, so of course the lap times were not ideal. It was a difficult first day, but we will get a good sleep tonight, and go again tomorrow.”

Stefan Bradl – P20

“It’s been a demanding day learning the track, trying different tires, and gathering all the information. The breaking points are quite hard, so I’ve struggled a bit. We’ve realised that with a change of setup, we can improve. Let’s see how Saturday goes!”.

Takaaki Nakagami – P21

“This morning, I felt quite good; I was adapting well to this new track, which I like. The layout is amazing despite being quite physically demanding. The first crash was scary; I lost the front quickly and landed on the gravel. As for the second crash, according to the data, I was too fast at that moment. I want to thank the team for the job done during the whole day; I know it hasn’t been easy. We’ve had a solid pace, and there are some positives to keep working and take a further step tomorrow”.

Michele Pirro – P22

“It was a difficult day for me, and the heat didn’t help. I crashed first thing this morning and then struggled all day to find a good set-up. Unfortunately, I was unable to establish the same feeling with my bike as Misano. We’ll look at the date this evening and try and work out where we are going wrong to improve for tomorrow”.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“We didn‘t have the best of starts to the Indian GP. We lost a lot of time due to an issue related to transmission. The problem was completely fixed for the afternoon session, but it did mean we had a lot of work to catch up on. Fabio took well to the track and, despite the time we lost, he still managed to secure a spot in Q2. Franky made a good step too, considering the time he had, but in the end it was not enough for a place in Q2. We will have to work this evening to go over the data we collected in order to prepare setting tweaks for tomorrow‘s FP2. We want to make the most of the available track time so our riders feel ready for qualifying and the Sprint. The track conditions will improve every session, and we expect to get stronger as the grip increases, as that plays into our hands.”

MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Luca MARINI DUCATI 1m44.782 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.008 3 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.051 4 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.335 5 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.420 6 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.431 7 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.498 8 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.509 9 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.523 10 Joan MIR HONDA +0.550 11 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.624 12 Brad BINDER KTM +0.757 13 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.768 14 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +0.794 15 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +0.807 16 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.930 17 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +1.081 18 Jack MILLER KTM +1.179 19 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +1.329 20 Stefan BRADL HONDA +1.494 21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +1.528 22 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +1.791

MotoGP Friday FP1 Resuts

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 1m45.990 2 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.139 3 Brad BINDER KTM +0.320 4 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.381 5 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.488 6 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.586 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI +0.619 8 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.620 9 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.788 10 Joan MIR HONDA +0.815 11 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +0.837 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +0.976 13 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.984 14 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +1.027 15 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +1.060 16 Jack MILLER KTM +1.381 17 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +1.429 18 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +1.490 19 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +1.524 20 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +2.038 21 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +2.115 22 Stefan BRADL HONDA +2.755

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

Moto2 Friday Practice

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) topped the time-sheets on Day 1 of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India as his 1:52.105 saw him snatch the top spot right at the chequered flag.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) heads the chasing pack after falling just 0.018s short of his title rival’s time, with his flying lap coming in just seconds after Arbolino’s. Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) is looking strong at the Buddh International Circuit and ends day 1 in P3.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) recovered from a difficult Practice 1 session to go over 2s quicker in Practice 2 as he took 4th place on the combined timing sheets. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), who topped P1, went a tenth quicker in P2 to round out the top five, with Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) slotting in just behind in P6.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) put down some red sectors in the closing stages but lacked pace in the middle of the lap and ultimately took P7. Filip Salac (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) then took P8 with Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) rounding out the top 10.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T.Arbolino KALEX 1m52.105 2 P.Acosta KALEX +0.065 3 A.Ogura KALEX +0.083 4 C.Vietti KALEX +0.214 5 S.Chantra KALEX +0.346 6 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.504 7 J.Dixon KALEX +0.537 8 F.Salac KALEX +0.610 9 A.Canet KALEX +0.695 10 M.Ramirez KALEX +0.717 11 D.Foggia KALEX +0.807 12 L.Tulovic KALEX +0.809 13 I.Guevara KALEX +0.810 14 S.Lowes KALEX +0.842 15 S.Garcia KALEX +0.857 16 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.881 17 J.Roberts KALEX +0.932 18 D.Binder KALEX +0.961 19 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +1.234 20 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.269 21 B.Baltus KALEX +1.274 22 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +1.428 23 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +1.497 24 K.Nozane KALEX +1.666 25 S.Kelly FORWARD +1.682 26 B.Gomez KALEX +1.714 27 T.Hada KALEX +1.843 28 A.Surra FORWARD +1.982 29 R.Skinner KALEX +2.090 30 A.Arenas KALEX +2.293

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 211 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 177 3 DIXON Jake GBR 146 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 116 6 VIETTI Celestino ITA 106 7 SALAC Filip CZE 91 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 89 9 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 84 10 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 83 11 OGURA Ai JPN 75 12 LOWES Sam GBR 74 13 GARCIA Sergio SPA 63 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 59 15 ROBERTS Joe USA 40 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 39 17 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 22 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 13 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 12 22 PASINI Mattia ITA 11

Moto3 Friday Practice

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) found an extra gear in the second session of action at the IndianOil Grand Prix of India as he went top to lead the way with a 1:59.566. The Dutch rookie was the first rider to break the 2-minute barrier and put in consistent laps on his own to chip away at the benchmark time.

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) was looking as strong as ever as he joined the Dutchman as the only other rider in the 1:59 club though, just +0186s shy of the top, with Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) rounded out the top three after keeping himself consistently in the top half of the timing sheets.

Despite taking a tumble, David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team) had another strong showing to take P4 on day 1, and having taken three wins in the last four races, you can bet the rookie will be a force to be reckoned with come Sunday. Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) rounded out the top five ahead of the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets-MSI).

Second in the Championship, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) bagged P7 to kick off day 1 of the flyaway run, with rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team), and title contender Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounding out the top 10 just ahead of Joel Kelso.

It was a tougher start to the weekend for the Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3). The Spaniard suffered an off towards the end of the session and finished the day in P13 with the all-important Q2 spots up for grabs on Saturday…

Moto3 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C.Veijer HUSQVARNA 1m59.566 2 J.Masia HONDA +0.186 3 S.Nepa KTM +0.556 4 D.Alonso GASGAS +0.629 5 R.Rossi HONDA +0.762 6 D.Moreira KTM +0.797 7 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.846 8 J.Rueda KTM +0.964 9 M.Bertelle HONDA +0.972 10 D.Öncü KTM +1.041 11 J.Kelso CFMOTO +1.103 12 R.Fenati HONDA +1.121 13 T.Suzuki HONDA +1.238 14 D.Holgado KTM +1.351 15 T.Furusato HONDA +1.368 16 F.Farioli KTM +1.459 17 D.Muñoz KTM +1.495 18 J.Whatley HONDA +1.502 19 S.Azman KTM +1.820 20 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.884 21 K.Toba HONDA +1.885 22 I.Ortolá KTM +1.916 23 D.Salvador KTM +1.966 24 M.Aji HONDA +2.005 25 R.Yamanaka GASGAS +2.122 26 S.Ogden HONDA +2.192 27 L.Fellon KTM +3.188 28 A.Carrasco KTM +3.252 29 D.Shahril HONDA +4.309 30 K.Ahamed HONDA +6.516

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 161 2 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 157 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 149 4 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 144 5 ALONSO David COL 140 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 132 7 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 98 8 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 88 9 NEPA Stefano ITA 70 10 MUÑOZ David SPA 66 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 60 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 59 13 VEIJER Collin NED 58 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 54 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 33 17 SALVADOR David SPA 31 18 FENATI Romano ITA 29 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 20 21 KELSO Joel AUS 19 22 MIGNO Andrea ITA 17

Indian Grand Prix Schedule

Saturday

Time Class Event 1340 Moto3 FP3 1425 Moto2 FP3 1510 MotoGP FP2 1550 MotoGP Q1 1615 MotoGP Q2 1750 Moto3 Q1 1815 Moto3 Q2 1845 Moto2 Q1 1910 Moto2 Q2 2000 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1540 MotoGP WUP 1700 Moto3 Race 1815 Moto2 Race 2000 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar