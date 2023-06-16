MotoGP 2023

Round Seven – Sacshenring

Press Conference

Marc Marquez

“I’m interested to see how it is here at the Sachsenring, especially because I couldn’t race two good circuits for my riding style, Argentina and Americas, so this is the first circuit I’ll race this season where normally I feel comfortable from P1 on. But it will be difficult, I’m not coming from my best moment, I’m coming from two crashes in a row on Sunday, so of course your confidence gets lower, but anyway I’m arriving with a good mentality and I’d like to be on the podium on Sunday.”

On injury worries, and Honda riders riding on the limit

“I’m not worried about another injury, if you do you’re not fast on the racetrack. But it’s true the way we’re riding now, I feel ready. Last year I wasn’t ready to attack but now I’m ready to attack, I’m riding well and I feel ready to be there. But it’s true I override sometimes. In Le Mans it was normal because I was pushing for the podium, and I was pushing too much. But in Mugello I was very comfortable, I mean I was controlling myself, because I chose the soft rear, I was controlling the gas and the situation to finish in the top six or top seven because that was possible. But I crashed, went wide and I didn’t expect it but I lost the front. We’ll see, but I’ll keep going and keep pushing to change the situation for the future.”

On a meeting at Mugello with Honda senior management

“It wasn’t the first meeting I’ve had with HRC, but an important one because Aoyama-san and Watanabe-san, big bosses. It was important. The feeling was good in the meeting and, in the future but not far way and soon, we need some reaction there. We have very good riders in Honda and we need something more to fight for the top positions.”

On Jorge Lorenzo’s statement he believes Marc could go to KTM

“Next race he’ll say Aprilia, no? Jokes aside, now in MotoGP the level is super high. All manufacturers. It looks like Honda and Yamaha are struggling a bit more, but the European manufacturers are pushing a lot and they are going very aggressive mode to develop the bike. And it’s there we’re trying to react, together with Honda, to improve this year and especially the Misano test looking to 2024… we’re working together to try and be there. But of course… I appreciate Jorge haha.”