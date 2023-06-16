MotoGP 2023

Round Seven – Sachsenring

Friday Practice

MotoGP Friday Quotes from Sachsenring

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“A P1 taken right under the checkered flag, a positive thing, but I’m certainly not at 100% yet, especially on the pace. The weather was the protagonist today and I think it will be the key for tomorrow. I didn’t start badly this morning, then I have struggled in the first run of the second free practice. I wasn’t comfortable on the bike and with the first tire I wasn’t perfect. In the section of turns 4/5/6 I was always wide and I lost grip. I went back into the garage, the guys made last minute changes and I exited with the medium at the front. I immediately felt better and I also found Pecco (Bagnaia) on the track who was an excellent reference in my last attempt.”

Aleix Espagararo – P3

“When I realised that I couldn’t use any other new tyres for my time attack after the red flag, I had almost given up. Instead, on my last flying lap, I gave one hundred percent, doing a time that surprised even me! It was fundamental because we have seen just how important qualifiers are and going straight through to Q2 is our first goal achieved. I don’t have a fantastic pace, but it’s also true that I didn’t turn a whole lot of laps today, a bit because of the track conditions and a bit to avoid fatiguing my foot. We’ll work on it tomorrow.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P4

“Like always we were focussing on the race and we did many laps with the used tyres, the pace was good and I’m happy with the feeling. We improved all the day every session, step-by-step, and finally the time attack went well. I’m also happy with the sensation with the tyres so let’s see tomorrow morning hoping for dry conditions. Today was tough because it was difficult to find some consistency but this was the same for everybody. I was ready for any situation and really focussed on the race and the race distance with the tyres. We missed maybe being in the top 10 for many laps because we were adapting to the conditions with all the yellow flags but the work we did was impressive. I want to say that my setting suits this track well and for me it’s starting to become a good track for our bike.”

Jack Miller – P5

“Thankfully for us we made it through to Q2 after a somewhat slower start to our weekend here at the Sachsenring. Wasn’t overly happy with our first session but to bounce back this afternoon and find what I’m chasing with myself and the bike is a bonus, all in all I’m happy with today and I’m feeling good for the rest of the weekend ahead.”

Fabio Quartararo – P6

“I‘m really happy. We are still a bit far from the top guys, but I‘m happy to be back to going straight into Q2, so hopefully we can find something tomorrow. We will try to get the best position possible: hopefully on the first two rows. It is going to be a tough job, but if we can achieve that, I‘m convinced we can do a good job on Sunday.”

Luca Marini – P7

“A very difficult day, but overall positive. In the first free practice I made a few mistakes and we were out of Q2. The afternoon session was decidedly chaotic: I only managed to do two good flying laps in the final stages. I tried two settings, to be able to turn better and I feel quite good. We just lack something in the third sector and we have to work on this in view of the QP. The weather will also be one of the crucial factors.”

Enea Bastianini – P8

“In this track I expected it to be a bit easier to be fast because it’s less physical. This morning was difficult because I suffered a lot with the rear, but this afternoon was much better and I’m happy about my day because I am in Q2 and I did a good pace during P2. It’s very important to be in Q2 because it might rain tomorrow. I prefer the dry conditions but if it is hot it doesn’t help me so much because physically I’m not so prepared and I haven’t trained much. Probably in this track, I can be more competitive in the long race because less change of direction helps me not to suffer a lot and this track has many left corners, which is a plus. I think I can do a great race tomorrow and also Sunday I want to do a great result.”

Alex Marquez – P9

“It was a positive day: I managed to be quick straight away and FP1 was a good session. Without the rain we managed to continue the work done with the bike and everything went well. Too bad for the crash during the last time attack because it was a really good lap, but that’s what Fridays are also for: to find the limit. We’re in Q2, so mission accomplished for now.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P12

“I’m disappointed, even though I must say we’ve been constantly quick today, so it was also an encouraging day. We did everything perfectly timing-wise and with the tyre choice. I entered the track and got a yellow flag and then a red one. Once we made our way back to the track the tyre had lost a lot of temperature and thus I crashed. Here tyre-temperature is key, especially at turn 11 which is the first right-hander after many to the left. We were not lucky today, but we’re charged up for tomorrow.”

Augusto Fernandez – P13

“Our bike’s setting this morning was not on point, so we lacked something in Practice 1. With the rain scheduled for the afternoon, I was a bit scared, but fortunately, I felt really strong immediately in the P2. I tried to follow a few good riders to try to learn from them, about their tricks, and we were into a really good rhythm. I am very close to the top 10, which is very positive for me. Even if we are getting closer to the other riders, we are still having some difficulties on the time attacks. We know that there is potential to go to Q2, so we will do everything we can to do so tomorrow morning.”

Marc Marquez – P14

“We have had a difficult Friday, even if it started in a good way, but we reached our limit quite soon and we need to keep working on the setup and the bike. Unfortunately, I crashed and Zarco was leaving pitlane. It was very lucky that we both escaped, I went to see Johann after to make sure he was okay. I crashed like many riders in Turn 1, I was pushing for a hot lap, and if there was anyone who could avoid the situation it was Zarco. If it’s my mistake, I always accept it. A complicated day here, tomorrow we keep trying to improve the feeling.”

Miguel Oliveira – P15

“I feel good about the day overall, I had a small crash and lost the front in Turn 10. I hit my shoulder quite hard and had immediate intense pain, and so I decided to go straight to control it to see if I could damage it more by riding. I’m fairly happy about today I must say, it’s a tough track on the left shoulder but I was still able to be competitive and that’s a good thing. So tomorrow, inevitably we have to go through Q1 and play our best cards to try to qualify as far to the front as we can.”

Maverick Vinales – P16

“To be honest, I had hope to go straight through to Q2. We worked rather well today and I felt good on the bike. Unfortunately, however, I was unable to find the right feeling with the first to sets of soft tyres. When I put on the third set, the level of grip at the rear increased suddenly and that’s what caused the crash. We’ll try to analyse what happened further because, in general, I feel ready for qualifying tomorrow. We have a good chance of recovering and going through to Q2.”

Franco Morbidelli – P17

“It was a complicated day. For sure, the crash I had in the morning didn‘t help and slowed down the working programme. Finally, we worked on some race pace, and that was really good. We were hopeful. But then I tried a time attack, and I didn‘t have the grip I was expecting and couldn‘t brake as I was hoping. I lost time, especially on braking, so that didn‘t help us to get directly into Q2. We are getting very close: it‘s 0.3s to the top 10 today. We were not able to get into Q2 today, but we will try again tomorrow!”

Takaaki Nakagami – P18

“I’m not at 100%, but I’m fine after the crash. I just lost the front at turn 11 and suffered an impact on my hand. Regarding the crash, I believe it was due to the tire’s temperature. This track’s conditions are unpredictable, and everything changes very quickly. I want to thank the team for their fantastic job”.

Raul Fernandez – P19

“What a crazy day, with the rain and everything. I can’t say much. The first Practice was too difficult to manage with the rain towards the end. We’ve been waiting in the box for around 20 minutes and therefore lost the time to decently prepare ourselves. In P2, I don’t know what really happened when I crashed, I touched the line and went down. Later, when I tried to do the time attack, it was difficult as I went on the other bike that I didn’t try before, and when I exited I tried to not do any mistake and focused on end of the lap. Now we are in a difficult situation, we don’t have a lot of time to prepare, and we have to see what happens tomorrow for the race. We will try to do something good tomorrow and hope that the weather will be better.”

Jonas Folger – P20

“I am pretty happy with our first day at the Sachsenring. I did my fastest lap in my last lap, but I had unfortunately already passed the checkered flag, which I did not see. It was a 1’22 low lap which was not registered, but it gives me confidence because we made a step, and we have potential to continue improving tomorrow. There were a lot of crashes today, so tomorrow it will be important to be careful and finish the Sprint.”

MotoGP Friday Practice Report

Two red flags, a massive save, a dramatic Turn One clash and a late flurry of times – they’re just a few notes from the opening day in Germany, and they don’t tell the whole story.

Talking times it’s Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) who ended Friday fastest with a 1:20.271 as the Italian is chased close by Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing).

Despite wet weather making its presence known in the Moto3 and Moto2 Practice 2 sessions, the premier class ventured straight out on slick tyres for their one-hour Friday afternoon stint. Some early improvers were Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) as the Portuguese rider rose to P3, and Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) as he also moved up the time-sheets.

There were just over 20 minutes left on the clock when we saw some fresh soft rear rubber laid on the Sachsenring, and the push for laptimes began in earnest.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) popped up to P2 to get the FP2 time attack ball rolling, and Aleix Espargaro then quickly returned to P3.

Marc Marquez been close to the top in P1, but while pushing for an improvement in the afternoon, Marc Marquez had a huge moment at Turn 11. The eight-time World Champion did very well to stay on board – and in the aftermath made his feelings towards the moment clear, giving his bike and/or tyres the middle finger in frustration.

In the meantime, Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) were chipping away at their personal best times, before Augusto Fernandez propelled himself to P4 with 11 minutes to go. But in the blink of an eye that was soon P9 as the rapid times started to be slung in, with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) going P1 ahead of former team-mate Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

Then, huge drama unfolded at Turn 1. First, Viñales was down but ok. Then, moments later, Marc Marquez’s front end washed away at the start of a lap at Turn 1 as Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) was coming out the pit-lane.

Subsequently, Marquez’s stricken Honda clattered into Zarco’s Ducati in a crash that brought out the red flags. Riders ok and able to get back out on track once the session was restarted, but talking point most definitely made. Marquez wasn’t able to get out in time to complete a lap, however, and that saw him finish outside the top 10, the king of Sachsenring facing Q1 in Germany.

Back at the top, Aleix Espargaro went P1 near the end of the session, before Bezzecchi produced some late magic to pinch top spot away from the Spaniard, and Martin then pinched second to make it a Ducati 1-2.

At the end of a breathless final 10 minutes, Bagnaia claimed P4 behind the fastest trio, with Miller completing the top five.

Quartararo will be into Q2 for the first time since the Americas GP, the Frenchman bagging P6, as Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Zarco pocket automatic spots in Q2.

MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI 1m20.271 2 J.Martin DUCATI +0.040 3 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.081 4 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.100 5 J.Miller KTM +0.149 6 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.352 7 L.Marini DUCATI +0.368 8 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.386 9 A.Marquez DUCATI +0.400 10 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.431 11 B.Binder KTM +0.494 12 F.Di Giannanto DUCATI +0.528 13 A.Fernandez KTM +0.547 14 M.Marquez HONDA +0.583 15 M.Oliveira APRILIA +0.591 16 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.614 17 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +0.851 18 T.Nakagami HONDA +1.010 19 R.Fernandez APRILIA +1.403 20 J.Folger KTM +2.547

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 131 2 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 110 3 Jorge Martin Ducati 107 4 Brad Binder KTM 92 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 88 6 Luca Marini Ducati 72 7 Jack Miller KTM 62 8 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 54 9 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 54 10 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 53 11 Alex Rins Honda 47 12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 46 13 Alex Marquez Ducati 41 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 31 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 27 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 24 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 21 18 Marc Marquez Honda 15 19 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 20 Enea Bastianini Ducati 8 21 JonasFolger KTM 7 22 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 23 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 24 Joan Mir Honda 5 25 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 4 26 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 3 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 2 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

Moto2 Friday Practice

A wet afternoon means the Moto2 Friday classification was decided by FP1 times, which sees Italian GP winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) end the day fastest with a 1:23.979.

Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) – a late crasher in Practice 2 – is 0.237s off his compatriot in P2, while Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) heads into Saturday as the rider in P3.

On a damp but drying Sachsenring for FP2, however, World Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) set the pace but the afternoon outing didn’t count for much more than getting a feel for the tricky conditions – despite slick tyres making a brief appearance in the closing stages.

Behind the leading trio, Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Jake Dixon (Polarcube GASGAS Aspar Team) are inside the top five after the first two Practice sessions, while Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) is P6 ahead of Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team).

Eighth place is where we find Arbolino on the combined times, the Italian is one place ahead of teammate Sam Lowes.

Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) rounds out the top Friday top 10 in the intermediate class.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 P.Acosta KALEX 1m23.979 2 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.237 3 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.301 4 F.Salac KALEX +0.428 5 J.Dixon KALEX +0.485 6 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.505 7 J.Roberts KALEX +0.530 8 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.728 9 S.Lowes KALEX +0.779 10 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +0.810 11 A.Arenas KALEX +0.871 12 J.Alcoba KALEX +0.991 13 S.Kelly KALEX +1.008 14 C.Vietti KALEX +1.098 15 D.Binder KALEX +1.112 16 S.Chantra KALEX +1.123 17 S.Garcia KALEX +1.141 18 A.Canet KALEX +1.183 19 M.Ramirez FORWARD +1.208 20 B.Baltus KALEX +1.235 21 A.Ogura KALEX +1.255 22 B.Gomez KALEX +1.344 23 L.Tulovic KALEX +1.501 24 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +1.550 25 D.Foggia KALEX +1.742 26 I.Guevara KALEX +1.755 27 C.Tatay KALEX +1.776 28 L.Dalla Porta FORWARD +2.299 29 K.Daniel KALEX +3.065 T.Hada KALEX +4.321

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony 119 2 ACOSTA Pedro 99 3 LOPEZ Alonso 71 4 SALAC Filip 69 5 CANET Aron 65 6 DIXON Jake 63 7 CHANTRA Somkiat 46 8 LOWES Sam 44 9 VIETTI Celestino 39 10 GONZALEZ Manuel 34 11 GARCIA Sergio 29 12 ALDEGUER Fermín 28 13 ARENAS Albert 27 14 ALCOBA Jeremy 22 15 BENDSNEYDER Bo 18 16 BALTUS Barry 16 17 ROBERTS Joe 14 18 BINDER Darryn 10 19 OGURA Ai 9 20 FOGGIA Dennis 7 21 TULOVIC Lukas 6 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3 Friday Practice

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will head into qualifying day as the rider to beat after heavy rain in the afternoon saw no riders improve on their times from FP1. The Japanese rider set a new lap record in P1 and was two and a half tenths clear of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) completing the overall top three.

Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) had led the way in the wet FP2 conditions after Scott Ogden’s (VisionTrack Racing Team) Turn 8 crash briefly brought out the red flags in the afternoon due to the Brit’s Honda damaging the air fence. Then, heading into the closing stages, Öncü suffered a crash at the rapid Turn 11 right-hander. The Turkish star was declared fit after a check up, however, and will be back out on Saturday.

At the conclusion of the day it’s the dry FP1 times that count towards the provisional Q2 places. Behind Sasaki, Öncü and Masia, Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar M3) sit inside the top five.

World Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was sixth in FP1 ahead of Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Bertelle.

Joel Kelso has speed to find after finished the opening day 23rd, 2.174-seconds from Sasaki’s benchmark.

Moto3 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA 1m25.840 2 D.Öncü KTM +0.249 3 J.Masia HONDA +0.567 4 I.Ortolá KTM +0.833 5 R.Yamanaka GASGAS +1.001 6 D.Holgado KTM +1.003 7 K.Toba HONDA +1.228 8 S.Nepa KTM +1.280 9 J.Rueda KTM +1.402 10 M.Bertelle HONDA +1.432 11 D.Alonso GASGAS +1.459 12 A.Migno KTM +1.507 13 D.Moreira KTM +1.550 14 C.Veijer HUSQVARNA +1.662 15 R.Fenati HONDA +1.739 16 S.Ogden HONDA +1.745 17 D.Muñoz KTM +1.801 18 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.879 19 D.Salvador KTM +1.960 20 T.Furusato HONDA +1.975 21 F.Farioli KTM +1.980 22 J.Whatley HONDA +1.982 23 J.Kelso CFMOTO +2.174 24 A.Fernandez HONDA +2.643 25 R.Rossi HONDA +3.026 26 M.Aji HONDA +3.326 27 A.Carrasco KTM +3.357 28 T.Buasri HONDA +3.367 29 D.Shahril KTM +4.080

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 109 2 MASIA Jaume 74 3 ORTOLÁ Ivan 68 4 MOREIRA Diogo 64 5 SASAKI Ayumu 59 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz 53 7 ALONSO David 51 8 ARTIGAS Xavier 50 9 RUEDA José Antonio 39 10 SUZUKI Tatsuki 38 11 NEPA Stefano 33 12 TOBA Kaito 29 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei 26 14 MUÑOZ David 20 15 OGDEN Scott 20 16 SALVADOR David 20 17 VEIJER Collin 18 18 MIGNO Andrea 16 19 KELSO Joel 12 20 BERTELLE Matteo 11 21 ROSSI Riccardo 10 22 FENATI Romano 8

MotoE Qualifying

Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) shone in qualifying for Round 3 of the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship, just pipping key rival Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP) to pole in wet conditions at the Sachsenring.

Q2 went down to the wire and it’s Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) completing the front row as his mission to play catch up in the standings continues, with Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) set to play catch up off the line instead as the Italian starts P9.

MotoE Qualifying Q2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jordi TORRES DUCATI 1m34.601 2 Hector GARZO DUCATI +0.174 3 Eric GRANADO DUCATI +0.319 4 Nicolas SPINELLI DUCATI +1.004 5 Hikari OKUBO DUCATI +1.102 6 Mattia CASADEI DUCATI +1.205 7 Randy KRUMMENACHER DUCATI +1.708 8 Alessandro ZACCONE DUCATI +1.886 9 Matteo FERRARI DUCATI +2.809 10 Tito RABAT DUCATI +4.182

MotoE Qualifying Q1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Nicolas SPINELLI DUCATI 1m37.281 2 Hikari OKUBO DUCATI +0.244 3 Miquel PONS DUCATI +0.366 4 Andrea MANTOVANI DUCATI +0.417 5 Kevin MANFREDI DUCATI +0.479 6 Luca SALVADORI DUCATI +0.722 7 Mika PEREZ DUCATI +1.358 8 Kevin ZANNONI DUCATI +1.617 10 Alessio FINELLO DUCATI +1.936 11 Maria HERRERA DUCATI +5.166

MotoE Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 TORRES Jordi SPA 63 2 FERRARI Matteo ITA 61 3 GARZO Hector SPA 59 4 KRUMMENACHER Randy SWI 45 5 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 38 6 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 35 7 GRANADO Eric BRA 35 8 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 35 9 CASADEI Mattia ITA 29 10 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 27 11 SPINELLI Nicolas ITA 24 12 OKUBO Hikari JPN 22 13 RABAT Tito SPA 17 14 SALVADORI Luca ITA 17 15 PEREZ Mika SPA 15 16 FINELLO Alessio ITA 14 17 PONS Miquel SPA 10 18 HERRERA Maria SPA 5

