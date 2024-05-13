2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Three – Bacau, Romania

Racing kicked off at the FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Romania, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona claiming the win and topping the day’s overall results, further cementing his hold on the EnduroGP class.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia took second, with Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Steve Holcombe third. There was a season-first victory in the FIM Junior Enduro World Championship with Max Ahlin (KTM) taking victory.

The second day of racing saw Josep Garcia claim victory, securing a strong win in the EnduroGP class, the Spaniard taking over the points lead and leader’s gold plate.

Andrea Verona fought hard to finish as runner-up, while Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman enjoyed his first overall podium result of the season with third. The FIM Junior Enduro World Championship saw Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) secure his second victory of the weekend in Bacau.

Day One – Saturday

After the excitement of Friday’s AKRAPOVIC Super Test, which saw Matteo Cavallo take the win, riders rolled out early Saturday morning for day one at round three of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship. Clear, sunny skies would ensure conditions would be at their best for the day.

The opening ACERBIS Cross Test saw Nathan Watson put in an incredible time to go fastest by three seconds. However, a major error on the following POLISPORT Extreme Test ultimately put him out of the hunt for a podium.

Winning the test, Andrea Verona put his GASGAS into the lead by two seconds over Josep Garcia, with Steve Holcombe third. Moving on to the MAXXIS Enduro Test to close out the opening lap, Garcia went fastest by six seconds to take over the race lead as they headed out on lap two.

With Verona, Watson and Garcia separated by just six tenths of a second on the second ACERBIS Cross Test, the franticly fast pace continued in Bacau. Sweeping lap two by adding the POLISPORT Extreme Test and MAXXIS Enduro Test wins to his tally, Verona put his GASGAS back into the lead as they began lap three. However, it was only by four tenths of a second over Garcia, and six tests still remained.

A mistake from Verona allowed Garcia to lead by five seconds after the third ACERBIS Cross Test. But Verona kept fighting back. Entering the fourth and final lap, the duo were separated by just two seconds, and were now over 30 seconds clear of Holcombe in third.

With the pressure rising, Garcia cracked on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test. Losing seven seconds to Verona, it would now be a tall ask for the Spaniard to recover with just the MAXXIS Enduro Test remaining. But Verona didn’t give Garcia any opportunity, and signing off the day with the fastest time, he took the win by 13 seconds over Garcia.

Unable to bridge the gap to the leading duo, Holcombe had to settle for a lonely third. He will look to find some improvement for Sunday. Brad Freeman finished fourth, with Jamie McCanney 10 seconds back in fifth.

Wil Ruprecht finished the day in 19th overall, and sixth E2 rider.

Wil Ruprecht

“Romania day 1 in the books. Some of the best tests I’ve seen in EnduroGP. I was trending lap 1, then it slowly unravelled from there. Nevertheless healthy and ready to rumble for day two.”

While a chance of the EnduroGP win slipped from his grasp, Garcia topped Enduro1. Holcombe followed him home for second, with McCanney in third.

Josep Garcia

“It was a great day and I felt great out there. But then I crashed on the final extreme test and lost the lead. The pace is fast and very close. It shows you can’t make mistakes out there.”

Verona was the clear winner of Enduro2, placing nearly two minutes ahead of Watson in second. Watson showed he had pace by winning the ACERBIS Cross Test but will need to stay on two wheels to challenge Verona tomorrow. Ablin Elowson (Husqvarna) completed the top three.

Andrea Verona

“It feels awesome to get my first overall win of the season. I rode strong all day. I’ll try again tomorrow and push hard.”

Freeman rode to victory in Enduro3. TM MOTO’s Matteo Cavallo battled hard with Fantic Racing Team’s Albin Norrbin to take second by four seconds over the Swede.

Steve Holcombe

“It was a good day, but I just didn’t have the pace of Andrea and Josep to bring the fight to them. I know I’m riding well, so I will have another look at the tests tonight to see where I can improve for tomorrow.”

Enduro Junior

The GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship saw Max Ahlin (KTM) take his first win of the season. Championship leader Axel Semb (Fantic) had set the pace during the early part of the day, but some mistakes dropped him back. Ahlin put in a solid closing lap to take a memorable victory.

Max Ahlin

“I didn’t watch the times so close today, but I knew it was *tight* between Axel and myself. I think he had a crash and that gave me some room. I maintained my advantage after that and took the win. It’s been a good day!”

Kevin Cristino slotted in-between Ahlin and Semb to snatch second, with Semb third. Matej Skuta was fourth, with Leo Joyon completing the top five.

The Enduro Youth class saw Alberto Elgari take his second victory of the season. The Italian won the first three tests of the day and then maintained his advantage throughout. Winning the final three tests saw him beat runner-up Manuel Verzeroli by 16 seconds. Clement Clauzier rounded out the podium in third.

EnduroGP of Bacau, Romania – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Cat. Man. Gap 1 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS 1:12:23.09 2 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM +13.62 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda +58.04 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +1:37.55 5 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna +1:47.76 6 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Beta +1:50.05 7 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +2:01.89 8 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 Beta +2:15.17 9 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 Sherco +2:19.77 10 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 Husqvarna +2:36.33 11 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM MOTO +2:48.71 12 NORRBIN Albin SWE E3 Fantic +2:52.84 13 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +3:02.47 14 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +3:09.10 15 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +3:10.85 16 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Husqvarna +3:14.60 17 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 Yamaha +3:16.76 18 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic +3:19.12 19 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco +3:27.25 20 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 Husqvarna +3:41.09

2024 EnduroGP of Bacau, Romania Day One Highlights

Day Two – Sunday

The GP of Romania delivered another exciting day of racing for day two, and with four laps and 12 special tests to complete, riders were again pushed to their maximum.

Finishing day one as runner-up, Josep Garcia was keen to make amends. Hot out of the traps, the Spaniard won the opening ACERBIS Cross Test by two seconds over Brad Freeman to establish an early lead.

In the following POLISPORT Extreme Test, Steve Holcombe topped the time sheets by seventh tenths of a second over Garcia. Freeman was also looking good in third.

Closing out lap one by winning the MAXXIS Enduro Test, Garcia was in control of the race lead. But the times were still incredibly tight, and his advantage was only two seconds over Holcombe.

Banking two more test wins on lap two, Garcia extended his lead out to a comfortable 12 seconds. Day one winner Andrea Verona was beginning to find his pace and had now overtaken Holcombe for second. But with Garcia edging clear, the Italian had some work to do.

Winning both the third ACERBIS Cross Test and POLISPORT Extreme Test, Verona had reduced that gap to eight seconds. With the Italian gaining ground, Garcia needed to fight back. True to form, Garcia won the penultimate MAXXIS Enduro Test in style and began the fourth and final lap with a 17-second lead.

Despite some late last lap attacks by his rivals, Garcia remained firmly fixed at the front. Signing his day off by winning the final MAXXIS Enduro Test, he won the day by 22 seconds over Verona in second.

Returning to form, Freeman put together a solid day to hold on to third overall. The Beta rider will be happy with his performance having so far battled injury and illness in Portugal. Just three seconds behind Freeman, Nathan Watson placed fourth.

After a strong opening lap, Holcombe slipped back to fifth. As a result, he lost control of the EnduroGP points lead. Both Garcia and Verona overhauled the Brit to move into first and second overall respectively. Garcia will now carry the leader’s gold plate into round four’s POLISPORT GP of Italy next month.

Adding to his day, Garcia duly won the Enduro1 class. Holcombe was second. Zach Pichon was just three seconds behind in a very impressive third.

Josep Garcia

“It feels so good to be back on the top step, and especially on a Sunday. The two wins I had in Portugal at rounds one and two were both on a Saturday, so this feels good. I was feeling really good on the bike for the whole day. I had one crash but thankfully, it didn’t cost me too much time. I have had a great battle with Andrea (Verona) both days here in Romania, so it’s good to come out on top on day two. I’m really pleased with my riding, I feel great physically, and I can’t wait for the next one.”

Although missing out on the EnduroGP victory, Verona still won Enduro2. Watson was once again second. Samuele Bernardini completed the top three.

Andrea Verona

“It’s been a solid day, but for sure not as good as yesterday. I started out a bit slow on lap one, but then got into a nice rhythm after that. A mistake on the Enduro Test on lap three made me lose the gap to Josep. But I’ve moved up to second overall in the championship, so that’s great too. I’m feeling really good about the weekend as a whole. I got my first overall win of the season on Saturday – I rode well all day and had a good rhythm which paid off! Day two was a positive day for me, but obviously not as good as yesterday. I started a little bit slow on the first lap but then I was able to get back up to a good speed. A mistake on one of the enduro tests increased the gap, but I’m happy to be lying in second place in the EnduroGP standings and to have increased my Enduro2 lead. Overall, it’s been a great weekend for me and the team!”

Brad Freeman made it two Enduro3 wins from two starts in Romania. The result sees him become the new points leader in class. Matteo Cavallo ended his day in second, with Morgan Lesiardo third.

Brad Freeman

“I’m happy to get my first EnduroGP podium of the season. The pace of the front two guys was pretty strong, but slowly I’m getting back up there. I’m still struggling a little, but definitely happy to get this result, and also another win in Enduro3.”

Enduro Junior

In the FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, the GP of Romania proved one to remember for Max Ahlin, with the Swede claiming his second victory of the weekend. His confidence high following his victory on day one, Ahlin was hungry for more success.

However, Axel Semb also had winning intentions of his own. Semb came out strong and won the opening ACERBIS Cross Test. Ahlin answered back with a win on the MAXXIS Enduro Test, and at the end of lap one, he was nine seconds to the good over Semb.

During laps two and three, the pair were evenly matched. Ahlin remained out front, but only by six seconds. On lap four, Ahlin found another turn of speed to silence Semb. Winning all three remaining tests, he took victory by 13 seconds over Semb, his fellow countryman.

Max Ahlin

“I’m thrilled to get two wins in Enduro Junior this weekend. Axel is strong and my goal was to keep the fight with him today. I managed to do just that and won. It’s been a great weekend in Romania.”

Kevin Cristino finished behind them in third, albeit 52 seconds adrift. Matej Skuta enjoyed a great day for fourth, with Thibault Giraudon completing the top five.

The Enduro Youth category saw Alberto Elgari ride clear for his second victory of the weekend. The Italian was untouchable, winning by 57 seconds. Pietro Scardina secured his first podium result of the year with second, while Alex Puey completed the top three.

The Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship continues with round four, the POLISPORT GP of Italy, on June 21-23.

EnduroGP of Bacau, Romania – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Cat. Man. Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 1:11:15.00 2 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +22.59 3 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +1:00.83 4 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Beta +1:04.01 5 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda +1:17.56 6 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:21.17 7 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna +1:48.70 8 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM MOTO +1:57.13 9 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +2:08.85 10 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Husqvarna +2:09.67 11 NORRBIN Albin SWE E3 Fantic +2:14.17 12 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic +2:23.48 13 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 Beta +2:32.36 14 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +3:02.87 15 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 Sherco +3:13.92 16 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 Yamaha +3:16.55 17 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 Husqvarna +3:17.19 18 HERRERA Benjamin CHI E2 GASGAS +3:36.67 19 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA E1 TM MOTO +3:44.70 20 SORECA Davide ITA E1 Kawasaki +3:50.93

2024 EnduroGP of Bacau, Romania Day Two Highlights

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 109 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 99 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 98 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 64 5 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 62 6 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 55 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 48 8 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 44 9 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM MOTO 37 10 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 30 11 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 26 12 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 21 13 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 19 14 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 17 15 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 16 16 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 14 17 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 10 18 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 6 19 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 5 20 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 3 21 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 3 22 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 1

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 114 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 108 3 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 86 4 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 82 5 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 63 6 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 53 7 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM MOTO 49 8 SORECA Davide ITA Kawasaki 46 9 KYTONEN Roni FIN Yamaha 45 10 HALJALA Hermanni FIN Beta 31 11 OLIVEIRA Luis POR Yamaha 19 12 SCOTT Jordan GBR TM MOTO 17 13 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 6

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 117 2 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 90 3 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 88 4 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 69 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 59 6 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 54 7 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 42 8 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 41 9 HERRERA Benjamin CHI GASGAS 39 10 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 39 11 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 37 12 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Husqvarna 27 13 BRACIK Aleksander POL Kawasaki 20 14 VAGBERG Lucas SWE Husqvarna 13 15 HOUGHTON Harry GBR GASGAS 13

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 100 2 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM MOTO 96 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 76 4 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 74 5 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 71 6 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 71 7 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 48 8 LARRIEU Loic FRA Rieju 34 9 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 33 10 WILLEMS Erik BEL TM MOTO 31 11 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 19 12 FISCHEDER Luca GER GASGAS 18

FIM Junior Enduro Standings