MotoGP 2023

Round 19 – Lusail – Sunday

It was tense. It was awesome. And it was won in style – defeating the reigning Champion over 22 laps of the Lusail International Circuit. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) trailed Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) for much of the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, picked his moment, made a decisive move for the lead, and then kept it together to become a MotoGP race winner.

That context and tension was Bagnaia leading the way for much of the race and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) facing a comeback after a bad start, before then losing more positions too as he faded down to tenth. Bagnaia didn’t seem to know that either, as the #1 nearly opened the goal for himself as he tried to attack Diggia in return and sailed into the run off at Turn 1. With the gap behind enough for him to get back on track in second, it was a heart in mouth moment but only a moment.

Third went to Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) as the number 10 got his elbows out in the fight at the front and then found enough in the locker to hold off a charge from Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) over the final few laps. But let’s rewind.

MotoGP Race Report

As the lights went out, everything changed in an instant. Split by just 0.022 and one position on the grid, by the exit of Turn 1 Bagnaia had shot through to steal the holeshot from Marini as Martin suffered a difficult start and dropped back to eight, behind team-mate Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing).

Not long after that the team showed the Frenchman who was behind him too, and he either had a moment and dropped back or heeded a message and let Martin through. With the added complication of Viñales glued to the rear wheel of Martin and getting past as well.

Right at the front though, Bagnaia held firm with a few tenths in hand – ahead of quite a squabble too. Diggia got through on Marini and Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) tried to follow suit, but had to wait a few corners before he got through. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) needed no invitation to slice past the number 10 either, before also attacking Alex Marquez. Unhindered by the battle, Bagnaia marched on. And so did Diggia – able to unleash his pace and start to reel in the Ducati Lenovo machine ahead.

Martin had his hands full too. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was right on his tail and Viñales right behind the number 93, with Zarco watching on and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) catching the group as well.

At the front, Bagnaia and Di Giannantonio still had Binder for company, but the gap would start to increase from there on out as the KTM was left to battle Alex Marquez and Marini instead. The gaps behind Martin, however, were even smaller as a queue was forming behind the Pramac Ducati rider.

Viñales was the first mover in the group to get past Marc Marquez and then stalk Martin before making a move. Once past, the Aprilia was gone. The Repsol Honda then attacked and took over before heading wide, letting Martin and Quartararo back through. El Diablo wasted no time in then dispatching Martin, leaving Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) next up as the Martin was down to eighth again. Miller was through with 10 to go, and next up was Zarco.

The battle for victory, however, was now a duel: Bagnaia vs Diggia. The laps ticked down and the gap went out to a few tenths then back down, but no move was made in a tense game of chess. Lap by lap, the two marched on round Lusail.

Plenty of moves were made in the podium fight though as Viñales arrived at Binder, Alex Marquez and Marini, with too many headlines to choose as the elbows came out.

By five to go, “Mapping 8” appeared on Diggia’s dashboard, before “0000000” appeared on his pit board. Everyone was left wondering what that exactly meant but we later found out that is was a prearranged signal to tell Diggia that there was five laps left and to make his move.

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) also made his way through on Martin, more points in the title fight were on the line at the front as Diggia decided to make his move.

It was a pretty perfect one at that, squeezing through at Turn 12. And Bagnaia tried to reply on the cutback but Diggia shut the door. From there they headed round the final sector and then corner before blasting onto the main straight, and then hearts went into mouths in the Ducati Lenovo box.

Bagnaia tucked in and gained down the straight before pulling out to try and take the lead back – and couldn’t get it stopped. He managed to pull up enough to avoid clattering into the Gresini and headed into the run off, then able to scrub off the speed and rejoin in second. Own goal avoided for the Championship leader, but that was that if Di Giannantonio could do three more clean laps of Lusail. And he could!

Crossing the line with 2.7 seconds in hand, the Italian becomes the eighth different winner of the season and takes an emotional maiden MotoGP victory. Bagnaia takes those 20 points to extend the gap to 21 over Martin, with the Spaniard crossing the line in tenth after a dramatic weekend of contact in the Tissot Sprint, a little glory and disappointment for both riders, everything on the line… and the title fight definitively to be decided in the final round.

Marini completed the podium as he pulled enough out late on to stay out of range of Viñales, with the Aprilia rider still charging up to fourth. Fifth went to Binder, ahead of Alex Marquez and Quartararo, who got extremely close to that fight in the final laps. Bastianini also charged up the order, setting a scorcher late on and finishing eighth ahead of Miller.

Behind Martin, a final frisson of stress hovered in the form of Marc Marquez over the final lap, but the Repsol Honda man couldn’t find a way through. Zarco, right behind both the number 93 and his own teammate Martin, tried a move though – and made some contact with Marquez, the Honda staying up but Zarco barely, dropping back a few seconds to take P12 only tenths ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) and Rookie of the Year Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) completed the points.

And so the curtain falls in Qatar for 2023, after a weekend of two halves for the title contenders and a little chapter of awesome history made for Di Giannantonio. Now, it’s truly all or nothing in Valencia. Bagnaia leads by 21 points. 37 more are on the table… and the gloves will be off. Join us for the Grand Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana next weekend – there will be fireworks!

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 41m43.654 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +2.734 3 Luca MARINI DUCATI +4.408 4 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +4.488 5 Brad BINDER KTM +7.246 6 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +7.620 7 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +7.828 8 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +8.239 9 Jack MILLER KTM +11.509 10 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +14.819 11 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +14.964 12 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +17.431 13 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +17.807 14 Joan MIR HONDA +18.673 15 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +21.455 16 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +21.474 17 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +22.142 18 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +27.194 19 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +27.740 Not Classifed 41 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 16 laps 27 Iker LECUONA HONDA

MotoGP Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 356.4 2 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 356.4 3 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 356.4 4 Joan MIR HONDA 355.2 5 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 355.2 6 Brad BINDER KTM 355.2 7 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 354.0 8 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 354.0 9 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 354.0 10 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 354.0 11 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 352.9 12 Jack MILLER KTM 352.9 13 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 352.9 14 Luca MARINI DUCATI 352.9 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 351.7 16 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 351.7 17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 351.7 18 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 350.6 29 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 350.6 20 Iker LECUONA HONDA 350.6 21 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 349.5 22 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 346.1

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 437 2 MARTIN 416 3 BEZZECCHI 326 4 BINDER 268 5 ZARCO 204 6 ESPARGARO 198 7 MARINI 194 8 VIÑALES 192 9 QUARTARARO 167 10 MARQUEZ 165 11 MILLER 163 12 DI GIANNANTONIO 134 13 MORBIDELLI 93 14 MARQUEZ 89 15 BASTIANINI 84 16 OLIVEIRA 76 17 FERNANDEZ 71 18 RINS 54 19 NAKAGAMI 52 20 FERNANDEZ 40 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 26 23 ESPARGARO 13 24 SAVADORI 9 25 FOLGER 9 26 BRADL 8 27 PIRRO 5 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 LECUONA 0 31 BAUTISTA 0

Moto2 Race

Thailand, Malaysia, and now Qatar. It’s three wins in the last three races for Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) as the Spaniard lights up the Lusail International Circuit to bag another 25-point haul in 2023, as Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team) and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) finish just 0.009s apart in the battle for the podium – the former clinching a debut rostrum with P2.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) got a good launch from pole position to grab the holeshot ahead of Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) and Aldeguer, with Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) grabbing P4 from P6 on the grid. Canet went backwards at the start but a great recovery ride on Lap 1 saw the Spaniard climb back up to P2 by the time the field crossed the line for the first time.

At the start of Lap 2, Aldeguer was well wide going into Turn 1 – a mistake that saw the Spaniard drop to P9. Canet then pounced on Roberts for the lead on Lap 2, with Dixon passing Vietti for P3 on the same lap. The Italian then dropped behind Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) with 15 laps to go, as Aldeguer began to pick his way back through the pack.

With 12 laps left, the top nine were split by 1.9s. Vietti had slipped to P10, just ahead of World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who were only two seconds adrift of P1 themselves. On Lap 7 of 18, Dixon made a move stick for P2 on Roberts and soon after, Aldeguer followed the #96 through – and then got the better of him.

Aldeguer then led with 10 to go and on Lap 8, the Spaniard slammed home a 1:57.725 – over half a second quicker than anyone else could muster up. A couple of laps later, Aldeguer was 1.1s up the road from Canet and Gonzalez, with Dixon dropping to just over a second away from the podium fight in P4.

A run of three 1:57.6s saw Aldeguer’s lead climb to two seconds despite the best efforts of Gonzalez, who had got the better of Canet for P2. A comfortable final couple of laps came for Aldeguer as Gonzalez and Canet went head-to-head for P2. It was Dixon vs Ogura for P4 as we enjoyed two great battles unfold, but for a third straight race it was all about Aldeguer – another stunning ride from the SpeedUp star as he hunts down P3 in the Championship heading to Valencia.

Canet was pipped to P2 by Gonzalez who celebrates a first podium in Moto2, while Ogura’s last corner move on Dixon saw the Japanese rider claim P4 from P12 on the grid. Vietti claimed P6, 1.2s off Dixon, with Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Acosta completing the top eight. Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and Arbolino rounded out the top 10.

Roberts slipped to P11 by the chequered flag as Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – who set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap – was left to rue a poor start to finish P12. Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing), Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), and Jeremy Alcoba (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) were the final points scorers in Qatar.

Three in a row for Aldeguer. Can anyone stop the Spaniard’s late-season charge in Valencia? We’re all set for a special season finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 35m32.117 2 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +2.643 3 Aron CANET KALEX +2.652 4 Ai OGURA KALEX +4.585 5 Jake DIXON KALEX +4.645 6 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +5.936 7 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +6.212 8 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +6.598 9 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +7.269 10 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +11.302 11 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +11.565 12 Sam LOWES KALEX +11.663 13 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +16.105 14 Darryn BINDER KALEX +16.306 15 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +19.293 16 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +19.513 17 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +19.602 18 Barry BALTUS KALEX +19.968 19 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +23.303 20 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD +25.075 21 Albert ARENAS KALEX +28.571 22 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +28.636 23 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +30.571 24 Rory SKINNER KALEX +32.413 25 Taiga HADA KALEX +35.127 26 Mattia CASADEI KALEX +36.741

Moto2 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 297.5 2 Rory SKINNER KALEX 294.2 3 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX 293.4 4 Albert ARENAS KALEX 292.6 5 Darryn BINDER KALEX 292.6 6 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 292.6 7 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 291.8 8 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX 291.8 9 Jake DIXON KALEX 291.8 10 Mattia CASADEI KALEX 291.1 11 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 291.1 12 Sergio GARCIA KALEX 291.1 13 Izan GUEVARA KALEX 291.1 14 Ai OGURA KALEX 290.3 15 Joe ROBERTS KALEX 290.3 16 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 290.3 17 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX 290.3 18 Sam LOWES KALEX 289.5 19 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 289.5 20 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 289.5 21 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 289.5 22 Kohta NOZANE KALEX 289.5 23 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 288.7 24 Aron CANET KALEX 288.7 25 Barry BALTUS KALEX 288.7 26 Taiga HADA KALEX 288.0 27 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD 288.0 28 Filip SALAC KALEX 288.0 29 Sean Dylan KELLY FORWARD 287.2 30 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX 287.2

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 328.5 2 ARBOLINO Tony 249.5 3 DIXON Jake 194 4 ALDEGUER Fermín 187 5 CANET Aron 175 6 CHANTRA Somkiat 162.5 7 GONZALEZ Manuel 142.5 8 LOPEZ Alonso 134 9 OGURA Ai 132.5 10 VIETTI Celestino 116 11 SALAC Filip 110 12 LOWES Sam 95 13 ROBERTS Joe 85.5 14 GARCIA Sergio 84 15 ARENAS Albert 79 16 BALTUS Barry 53 17 RAMIREZ Marcos 52 18 ALCOBA Jeremy 47.5 19 BINDER Darryn 34 20 BENDSNEYDER Bo 30 21 FOGGIA Dennis 28 22 GUEVARA Izan 20 23 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17 24 TULOVIC Lukas 12 25 PASINI Mattia 11 26 HADA Taiga 4.5 27 ESCRIG Alex 3 28 SKINNER Rory 2 29 KELLY Sean Dylan 1 30 GOMEZ Borja 0 31 NOZANE Kohta 0 32 TORRES Jordi 0 33 SURRA Alberto 0 34 TATAY Carlos 0 35 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo 0 36 AGIUS Senna 0 37 RATO Mattia 0 38 MINAMIMOTO Soichiro 0 39 CASADEI Mattia 0 40 DANIEL Kasma 0 41 RUIZ Yeray 0 42 SANCHIS David 0 43 AZMAN Helmi 0 44 BALDASSARRI Lorenzo 0

Moto3 Race

The 2023 FIM Moto3 World Championship has been decided in dramatic fashion after an action-packed Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar saw Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) fight his way to victory in one of the most eventful races of the season. The Spaniard did not have it easy by any means as rookie sensation David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) was snapping at his heels on the final lap, but the Colombian couldn’t quite find a way through and neither could Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who came third the hard way: fighting his way through the pack after a jump start for the Turk saw him serve a double Long Lap penalty. The race made some headlines for a number of moves in the title battle, however…

Tensions were high as the Moto3 riders lined up on the grid ahead of the first match point of 2022. The pressure was weighing down on the shoulders of Masia as he prepared for his first chance to become a World Champion, and with Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) six places ahead on the grid.

The lights went out and it was Öncü took the holeshot but an obvious jump start for the Turk would come back to haunt him later on. The elbows were firmly out on the first lap as Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) led across the line the first time around. The Spaniard had Öncü, Sasaki, Alonso, and Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets -MSI) for company.

Öncü was then awarded a double long lap penalty for that Jump Start, serving his first straight away as he dropped down the order. But he would be back.

Meanwhile, Masia was on a charge from 10th place on the grid and put himself well within the mix. The chaos continued to unfold as positions were swapping and changing from corner to corner. A harsh move came from Masia early on as he forced himself and Sasaki wide, with both losing out but the latter most definitely more.

It was deja vu with 10 laps remaining as Masia made the same move again on Sasaki as he tried to stuff it up the inside but sent the pair of them wide once again as they dropped down the order to fifth and seventh. For that, the #5 got a conduct warning too. Still, it didn’t take long for the pair to climb their way back to the front before Sasaki reaped his revenge and pushed Masia wide to line up behind the now-leading Holgado.

As the laps ticked the bar-bashing continued as Holgado, Masia, Sasaki, and Alonso swapped and changed positions. David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) joined the party ahead of the final six laps with 15 bikes still in contention for victory.

Masia hit the front with four laps to go as Sasaki made sure to put himself just behind the Spaniard. They came across the line one lap later and Sasaki made his move with Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) now up into the top three. It didn’t last long for Sasaki as the Japanese rider got swallowed up by the chasing pack and dropped like a stone down to eighth, however.

It went from bad for worse for Sasaki then, with as the front five broke away with the Japanese rider then stuck battling with Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), Masia’s teammate, with Masia still leading the way.

The final lap came around and Öncü was the rider on the march, joining the top three with Alonso and Rossi still in podium contention.

No one could touch Masia on the final lap though, with the Leopard rider sealing it with a win as Sasaki tried everything he could to recover positions. Then, a big moment halted his progress to P6 and that was that: Masia was crowned the 2023 FIM Moto3 World Champion.

Alonso tried everything he could to get the better of the Leopard machine ahead of him, but it wasn’t meant to be for the Colombian as he was forced to settle for second ahead of Öncü. Despite his efforts in the latter stages, Rossi just missed out on a podium position as he came across the line just behind Öncu in P4. Over a second further back was Vicente Perez (BOE Motorsports) who got the better of Sasaki following the Japanese rider’s last-lap moment.

Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) was also in that battle and took seventh, with the Italian leading Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Holgado, and Veijer across the line with the Dutchman rounding out the top 10.

Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) finished 1.5s further back in 11th with Muñoz, Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP), Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Ivan Ortola rounding out the top 15, the latter after a double long lap too.

Joel Kelso – P13

“I had a good start to the race and was able to pull into the top five. But then I made a small mistake and had to drive onto the dirty part of the track. That cost us a lot of positions. I had good pace and made up a few places. No top position in the end. It is what it is and we will try again in Valencia.”

With the title decided the Moto3 season now heads to the final round of the 2023 season in Valencia. The Circuit Ricardo Tormo always throws up a barnstormer, so make sure you don’t miss a beat from the Gran Premi Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana with the action set to kick off in just one week’s time!

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jaume MASIA HONDA 33m50.694 2 David ALONSO GASGAS +0.068 3 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.163 4 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +0.285 5 Vicente PEREZ KTM +1.553 6 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +1.566 7 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +1.725 8 Kaito TOBA HONDA +1.846 9 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +1.943 10 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +2.019 11 Romano FENATI HONDA +3.634 12 David MUÑOZ KTM +4.003 13 Joel KELSO CFMOTO +4.060 14 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +4.166 15 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +4.228 16 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +4.707 17 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA +5.139 18 Stefano NEPA KTM +5.221 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA +5.589 20 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +7.934 21 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +8.140 22 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM +22.445 23 David SALVADOR KTM +22.622 24 Lorenzo FELLON KTM +33.718 25 Mario AJI HONDA +34.010 26 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +41.722

Moto3 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 David ALONSO GASGAS 250.0 2 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 246.5 3 Scott OGDEN HONDA 246.5 4 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA 246.0 5 Kaito TOBA HONDA 246.0 6 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM 246.0 7 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 245.4 8 Joel KELSO CFMOTO 245.4 9 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM 245.4 10 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA 244.8 11 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS 244.8 12 José Antonio RUEDA KTM 244.8 13 Jaume MASIA HONDA 244.8 14 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA 244.3 15 David SALVADOR KTM 244.3 16 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 244.3 17 Filippo FARIOLI KTM 244.3 18 Diogo MOREIRA KTM 243.2 19 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO 242.1 20 Stefano NEPA KTM 242.1 21 David MUÑOZ KTM 241.6 22 Daniel HOLGADO KTM 241.0 23 Vicente PEREZ KTM 240.5 24 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 239.4 25 Romano FENATI HONDA 239.4 26 Lorenzo FELLON KTM 236.3 27 Mario AJI HONDA 235.2 28 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 233.2

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 MASIA Jaume 271 2 SASAKI Ayumu 243 3 ALONSO David 225 4 HOLGADO Daniel 212 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 212 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan 171 7 VEIJER Collin 136 8 MOREIRA Diogo 131 9 RUEDA José Antonio 111 10 MUÑOZ David 106 11 TOBA Kaito 105 12 NEPA Stefano 101 13 ROSSI Riccardo 79 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 78 15 ARTIGAS Xavier 77 16 FURUSATO Taiyo 58 17 BERTELLE Matteo 57 18 KELSO Joel 52 19 SUZUKI Tatsuki 50 20 FENATI Romano 35 21 SALVADOR David 31 22 OGDEN Scott 24 23 FERNANDEZ Adrian 23 24 MIGNO Andrea 17 25 PEREZ Vicente 15 26 FARIOLI Filippo 15 27 FELLON Lorenzo 6 28 AZMAN Syarifuddin 5 29 CARRARO Nicola Fabio 5 30 WHATLEY Joshua 5 31 AJI Mario 4 32 ALMANSA David 0 33 ADITAMA Arbi 0 34 BUASRI Tatchakorn 0 35 CARRASCO Ana 0 36 LUNETTA Luca 0 37 SHAHRIL Danial 0 38 DETTWILER Noah 0 39 KEANKUM Krittapat 0

