MotoGP 2023

Round 20 – Valencia

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) claimed the Tissot Sprint victory to cut Francesco Bagnaia’s (Ducati Lenovo Team) advantage in the title fight down to just 14 points at Valencia on Saturday, ensuring Sunday’s Grand Prix race will be the closest decider in the premier class sine 2015.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) earned podiums in the final Sprint of 2023, both getting their elbows out along the way…

Sprint Race Report

Bagnaia got a dream launch from second on the grid to grab the holeshot into Turn 1 as Martin also got away well from sixth on the grid. Poleman Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) immediately bit back at Turn 2 with a late lunge on Pecco though as Binder nearly slipped up the inside of Martin.

Lap 1, Turn 11 was where Martin made his move on Pecco. Binder, on the cutback, managed to squeeze up the inside of the pair of them and heading into Turn 12, so did the fast-starting Marc Marquez. Suddenly, Bagnaia went from P2 to P5 in the space of two corners.

Martin soon got back past Marquez as we watched Bagnaia drop into the clutches of the group behind that included Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) – the Frenchman making a phenomenal start from 15th on the grid.

With nine to go though, Quartararo’s Sprint was over as he attempted to overtake Pecco at Turn 6. The front of his Yamaha let go and that was all she wrote for El Diablo on Saturday.

Up front, the top four were locked together – Viñales, Binder, Martin and Marc Marquez. Binder and Viñales were getting very busy with eight laps left and lurking just behind was Martin. At this stage, Bagnaia was 1.6s off the fight – and the Italian had Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) climbing all over his tailpipes.

Seven to go. Now, Binder was leading. Marquez showed a wheel to Martin at Turn 6 as the two made slight contact. Unfazed, Martin then carved his way past Viñales for P2 at Turn 1 with six laps to go and as expected, Marquez wasted little time in following Binder and Martin through. With five and a half laps to go Binder went wide at Turn 10 and left the door wide open, with Martin walking through with ease.

Five to go. As things stood, the gap in the Championship was 14 points between Sprint leader Martin and fifth place Pecco. Di Giannantonio had passed Bezzecchi and was looking menacing behind Bagnaia, with Martin still holding Binder at bay.

Three to go. Binder wasn’t close enough to make a move on Martin but he was still too close for comfort. Marquez was half a second further back, and Viñales was being caught by Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi.

Martin led Binder by 0.3s as they started the last lap, with Bagnaia still holding Di Giannantonio behind him. Halfway around the lap, Binder still wasn’t close enough. Turn 10 passed by with Martin still leading and the KTM wasn’t close enough into the final corner either. Martin rode brilliantly to secure what could prove the most important 12 points of his career, as Binder and the impressive Marc Marquez bagged Valencia Sprint rostrums.

Viñales had to settle for P4 after setting the early pace, as Bagnaia came home P5 to collect five points. Not the result the Italian was searching for as the Championship chase goes down to the final day, but it could still yet prove to be a huge five points.

Di Giannantonio couldn’t find a way past Pecco and claimed P6, with Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) picking up the final points-paying positions in the Sprint.

With 14 points between Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin after the Tissot Sprint, both of them now have a chance to clinch the title on Sunday. It’s the closest gap going into the final race since the 2015 season finale, when it was just seven points.

Bagnaia is the 2023 MotoGP World Champion if:

He finishes in the top five

He finishes P6, P7, P8, P9 or P10 and Martin doesn’t win

He finishes P11, P12, P13 or P14 and Martin doesn’t finish better than P3

He finishes P15 or fails to score any points and Martin doesn’t finish on the podium

Martin is the 2023 MotoGP World Champion if:

He wins and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than P6

He finishes P2 and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than P11

He finishes P3 and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than P15

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Jorge Martin – P1

“Was a nice start, nice race, first lap I tried to recover a lot of position. First corner I went by Johann, then I was behind Pecco and I tried a move at corner ten, he went back to my position a bit aggressive, but next corner I tried again, I have nothing to lose, I will go 100 per cent all the moves, my chances are either winning or crashing, so whatever it comes.”

Brad Binder – P2

“I had a really good race today. On the first lap I tried to be aggressive. I put my head down and got to the lead. I had a lot of moments out there and didn’t quite have enough to take the win but super-happy to be back on the podium.”

Marc Marquez – P3

“You can give all the presents, all the helmets, all the boots you want – but the best present is what you give on the track. That’s what today was about, giving something to the Repsol Honda Team, to HRC, to my people who have been with me across this journey. I increased the risk I was taking a step and even in the race I almost crashed many times, but today I was able to do a good start, a good first lap and make a good race. It’s important to enjoy this special moment with everyone, it was honestly hard to fight the emotions on the podium. All of my team, HRC and the fans there – it was really nice to give everyone this moment. The objective is to continue like this tomorrow, but we need to see the conditions, how we start, many things.”

Maverick Vinales – P4

“It was a positive day and taking my first pole position with Aprilia was fantastic. We have no regrets for the Sprint Race. The decision to go with the medium tyre really seemed like the right choice. Instead, something unexpected happened and, at the end of the day, those who chose the soft had clearly better performance. This leaves us with a lot of doubts for the GP tomorrow because the soft tyre has demonstrated that it is consistent all the way to the final laps. However, I am pleased with the job we did. The bike worked extremely well, so we just need to fully analyse the data and take the right decision.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P5

“Unfortunately, we messed with the choice of the rear tyre, medium was not the best today. We tried it this morning and I was fast with the medium and my feeling was very good. With that tyre we would have been fighting for victory, I feel sure. We lost a good opportunity, but we must be positive because the pace is good, the setup is good and the feeling is good. I was expecting to be leading and pushing but I was losing time in every acceleration. Like always we have a good possibility, if Jorge wins, I only need to finish top 5, but we have the pace to be on the podium which is good.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P6

“If a few months ago they told us that sixth would have meant a bad result, we would have celebrated, so this is clearly a positive day. We have speed and a great pace. Too bad that we’re losing so much on corner exit as it prevented me from having a shot at Pecco. We need to work in this area, but we can still have another great race.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P7

“A strange race, but I still remain convinced of my choice on medium/medium. Today the air temperature was colder than yesterday and I wasn’t comfortable with the hard tire yesterday. I lost a little bit when braking but, in general, the riding sensations were better. I started well, I tried to stay in the group. I overtook Fabio (Quartararo) and at that moment I was sure I could also overtake Pecco (Bagnaia) and close the gap on those in front. Then Fabio crashed right in front of me and I lost the contact. I made some mistakes and in the final stages of the race I wasn’t as competitive as at the start.”

Alex Marquez – P8

“We grew a lot during the weekend and it’s too bad for the qualifying crash while I was on my potential quickest lap. It would have surely helped to start closer to the front. I chose the medium tyre in the race, but it didn’t go as hoped, especially because of the temperatures. I also had a problem at the start, so we have great margin to do better tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco – P9

“Too bad about today, it’s the situation I’ve had almost all year, no way to fight in the same way as the others because I can’t get into the corners like them. I can’t steer the bike like they do. However, the tests were good, there was a way to go quickly but afterwards when I’m in line with the others it doesn’t fit the same and that puts me in a lot of difficulty.

“I lost a lot of time with two mistakes: the first which isn’t really a mistake, it’s not closing the door on Jorge and I lose 2 places, and then the second when Bezzecchi avoids Pecco I go with him and lose two or three places.

“I hope that tomorrow the race will be less intense so that I can have more management, more margin and make good use of the control that I have over the 27 laps. Everyone will be on a medium tyre tomorrow, that can help me control the race better. Martin starts behind me, he has the right system for starts which I don’t have, and he starts very strong. I actually had my best start of the year, but my biggest problem was not being able to get into the first corner well. Usually when it’s someone else I can squeeze a little more but today as it was Jorge, I didn’t dare. Tomorrow it will be the same situation but I must not lose places.”

Augusto Fernandez – P10

“Happy with the race and the day generally. We managed to turn things around from Friday when we felt a bit lost at the end of the day. We made some changes and turned things around to really improve the feeling for the quali and also the Sprint. I’m feeling confident for tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P11

“I think as a rider I have improved my level, day by day I’m in really good positions. I feel that I am fast and I was fast this morning, but for me there is something we need to understand especially for next year, we have to work on the aerodynamics part. In the slipstream, the other bikes can fight better than us, when we are there, it was quite difficult to stop the bike. I started well, I was behind Johann (Zarco) at one moment and managed to save myself from two crashes but I lost a second there but managed to recover. Anyway, we have a really good opportunity tomorrow and I feel that we can do a good race. The choice for the tyre will change for tomorrow as I didn’t feel comfortable with the ones today and we have to start the race well, especially in the first two to three laps. I will push hard so we can end the season in a very good way.”

Jack Miller – P12

“Qualifying pace was good and everything was going great until I engaged the front ride height device and then had a problem.. I was button-bashing to reset things and get ready but launch control was gone so I had to start ‘old school’ but with these bikes it’s really complicated and I just tried to keep it alive until I could hit second gear and then it was alright. At that point I’d gone from 4th to 21st in Turn 1. It won’t happen again tomorrow! I passed ten guys to come back. Just one of those days. I was obviously planning for a different race.”

Aleix Espargaro – P13

“I obviously had to reckon with my injury. However, I must compliment the mobile clinic docs. They are incredibly talented and they did a great job making sure I wasn’t in too much pain. Sometimes we complain about things that are wrong with the championship but, in the same way, we need to acknowledge the positive aspects and the level of the Mobile Clinic is one of these. In spite of this, I did not have strength in the leg and it was hard to move about in the saddle which, on a track like Valencia, is highly penalising. In any case, after today’s Sprint Race, I’m more confident about being able to finish the long race. I want to make it to the finish line because everyone, from the fans to Aprilia, deserves it after this season.”

Pol Espargaro – P14

“Not so good, not so bad. I was stuck behind Marini and I felt he was struggling but I could not overtake him. That was the theme of the race so the goal tomorrow is to have a bit of a clearer track and to try to be faster.”

Enea Bastianini – P15

“The problem was with the start of Jack because I was behind him and when I saw his problem, I had to take avoid action and braked and when I arrived at the first corner very slowly, it was impossible for me to remove the front device and I did all the lap with the device on. It was very difficult; I eventually took it off at Turn 11 and lost a lot of time. I tried to do my race without pushing a lot because it was important to finish. Also, the choice of medium rear today was not the right one. All the grid was faster than me with the medium, but we saw extra grip today with the riders who chose the soft. Now we will work to end the season in the best possible way tomorrow.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P16

“I didn’t have the feeling during the Sprint; it was difficult to overtake and set a decent pace to fight for better positions. We want to finish the season scoring some points, so let’s keep working and see what we can do tomorrow”.

Luca Marini – P17

“This weekend I struggled from the start. I wasn’t able to be fast and competitive. Which is why I decided to take advantage of the Sprint from a GP perspective to be able to possibly try changes in the warm up as well. In this regard, I chose hard and medium as compounds. After a race, in which you pushed for 13 laps, you certainly have more data to compare to understand the real limit of the bike. Tomorrow it will be crucial to start well, today Fabio (Quartararo) demonstrated that we can make a difference in this aspect.”

Franco Morbidelli – P18

“We got a 3s penalty because of the tyre pressure. The feeling with the hard tyres was OK though. It‘s going to be important to replicate today‘s good start tomorrow, and if I can improve the feeling a little bit, we can aim for a good comeback Race.”

Alex Rins – P19

“I felt good during the first part of the Sprint, but the second was hard and besides, I had pain. After today’s Sprint, we’ll try to take a step ahead of tomorrow’s race, as it will be my last one with LCR, and I want to enjoy it as much as possible”.

Lorenzo Savadori – P20

“I was faster yesterday, but today I had to try some bigger and new parts for the bike during Qualifying and the Sprint race. It is never easy when you test during the race week compared to testing on weekends. But in general, Aprilia is focusing on the 2024 bike and need to develop these new parts. So, when you are testing, it’s not easy to focus on making a good performance.”

Fabio Quartararo – P21

“I gave it my everything. I made one of the best starts of my career. The first braking and the first laps were pretty good, so I am pretty happy. Hopefully we can make the same start tomorrow, and with a longer race we hopefully can do a little bit better. The feeling with the bike was super nice in the Sprint, as always. The problem remains that we can‘t make a good qualifying lap. But in terms of pace, we know we are superfast. Tomorrow, with a same or a better start and a longer race where we can be a bit calmer, I think we can do a top 6.”

Valencia Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 19m38.827 2 Brad BINDER KTM +0.190 3 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +2.122 4 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +3.106 5 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +4.253 6 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +4.40 7 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +4.502 8 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +5.578 9 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +5.91 10 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +6.095 11 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +7.674 12 Jack MILLER KTM +8.098 13 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +9.513 14 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +12.453 15 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +12.599 16 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +13.787 17 Luca MARINI DUCATI +13.887 18 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +14.943 19 Alex RINS HONDA +20.378 20 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +25.017 Not Classified DNF Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 9 laps

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 442 2 Martin 428 3 Bezzecchi 329 4 Binder 277 5 Zarco 205 6 Espargaro 198 7 Viñales 198 8 Marini 194 9 Marquez 167 10 Quartararo 167 11 Miller 163 12 Di Giannantonio 138 13 Marquez 96 14 Morbidelli 93 15 Bastianini 84 16 Oliveira 76 17 Fernandez 71 18 Rins 54 19 Nakagami 52 20 Fernandez 40 21 Pedrosa 32 22 Mir 26 23 Espargaro 13 24 Savadori 9 25 Folger 9 26 Bradl 8 27 Pirro 5 28 Petrucci 5 29 Crutchlow 3 30 Lecuona 0 31 Bautista 0

MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 1m28.931 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.092 3 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.213 4 Jack MILLER KTM Q2 +0.230 5 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.240 6 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.251 7 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.292 8 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI Q2 +0.330 9 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.344 10 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA Q2 +0.507 11 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q2 +0.579 12 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.866 13 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.179 14 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.335 15 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.559 16 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.810 17 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.847 18 Pol ESPARGARO KTM Q1 (*) 0.899 19 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.991 20 Alex RINS HONDA Q1 (*) 1.203 21 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA Q1 (*) 1.990

Moto2 Qualifying

Aron Canet gave the Pons Wegow Los40 team a worthy present to celebrate their final weekend in Moto2. The local rider waited until the final moments to top the timesheets at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, with his 1:33.314 beating the on-form Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Toold Speedup) by 0.174s as the Boscoscuro rider was forced to settle for second. Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) then made it a Spanish rider lock-out in the top three as he fell just 0.020s shy of Aldeguer ahead of him.

The late lap from Canet denied Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) a front-row start in his final race in the category. The Brit has looked strong all weekend however and will be eager to end the year on a high as he prepares to start from the front of row two in P4. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) rounded out the top five to join his compatriot on the second row. Dixon finds himself with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on the other side of him after the newly-crowned Champion took his triumph-powered Kalex KTM to 6th place on the grid before he moves up. He’ll be aiming a lot higher when the lights go out.

The third row of the grid went to Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) who fought his way through Q1 to finish in P7 ahead of Filip Salac (Gresini Racing Moto2) and Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) rounding out the top ten.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Q Time/Gap 1 Aron CANET Q2 1m33.314 2 Fermín ALDEGUER Q2 +0.174 3 Marcos RAMIREZ Q2 +0.194 4 Sam LOWES Q2 +0.259 5 Jake DIXON Q2 +0.334 6 Pedro ACOSTA Q2 +0.448 7 Joe ROBERTS Q2 +0.459 8 Filip SALAC Q2 +0.530 9 Albert ARENAS Q2 +0.570 10 Somkiat CHANTRA Q2 +0.607 11 Celestino VIETTI Q2 +0.629 12 Dennis FOGGIA Q2 +0.685 13 Sergio GARCIA Q2 +0.746 14 Alonso LOPEZ Q2 +0.797 15 Izan GUEVARA Q2 +0.852 16 Barry BALTUS Q2 +0.864 17 Ai OGURA Q2 +0.878 18 Manuel GONZALEZ Q2 +1.027 19 Tony ARBOLINO Q1 (*) 0.351 20 Zonta VD GOORBERGH Q1 (*) 0.404 21 Lukas TULOVIC Q1 (*) 0.464 22 Alex ESCRIG Q1 (*) 0.494 23 Jeremy ALCOBA Q1 (*) 0.533 24 Matteo FERRARI Q1 (*) 0.703 25 Darryn BINDER Q1 (*) 0.720 26 Rory SKINNER Q1 (*) 0.864 27 Bo BENDSNEYDER Q1 (*) 0.867 28 Hector GARZO Q1 (*) 0.878 29 Taiga HADA Q1 (*) 1.192 30 Mattia CASADEI Q1 (*) 1.309 31 Kohta NOZANE Q1 (*) 1.335 32 Sean Dylan KELLY Q1 (*) 1.716

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 328.5 2 ARBOLINO Tony 249.5 3 DIXON Jake 194 4 ALDEGUER Fermín 187 5 CANET Aron 175 6 CHANTRA Somkiat 162.5 7 GONZALEZ Manuel 142.5 8 LOPEZ Alonso 134 9 OGURA Ai 132.5 10 VIETTI Celestino 116 11 SALAC Filip 110 12 LOWES Sam 95 13 ROBERTS Joe 85.5 14 GARCIA Sergio 84 15 ARENAS Albert 79 16 BALTUS Barry 53 17 RAMIREZ Marcos 52 18 ALCOBA Jeremy 47.5 19 BINDER Darryn 34 20 BENDSNEYDER Bo 30 21 FOGGIA Dennis 28 22 GUEVARA Izan 20 23 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17 24 TULOVIC Lukas 12 25 PASINI Mattia 11 26 HADA Taiga 4.5 27 ESCRIG Alex 3 28 SKINNER Rory 2 29 KELLY Sean Dylan 1

Moto3 Qualifying

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) capped off the final qualifying of the year with pole position to head a Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 1-2 on the grid, with the Dutchman 0.048s clear of team-mate Ayumu Sasaki. The top three are covered by just 0.052s too, and it was Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who bagged the final front-row spot as he and Sasaki eye up solid finishes to their Moto3 careers before moving up.

Row two went the way of Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP), and he was three-tenths shy of the front row. The Aussie will be joined by David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), who despite a tough weekend so far with a number of crashes, pulled it together in Q2 to impress and to round out the top five. Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) takes the final spot on row two in P6.

Rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is set to head row three after finding Veijer at the end of a pole-threatening lap, so he could be one to watch on Sunday. The Spaniard will start ahead of newly crowned Champion Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) as the pair took 7th and 8th respectively. Their compatriot David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) takes ninth to round out that row.

The fourth row features Ryusei Yamanaka (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) at the head of it, and he has Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) for company in 11th and 12th.

So where’s Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3)? After dominating on Friday, the number 96 highsided in Q2 and didn’t set a lap, so he’ll be looking for a comeback from P18 if he’s declared fit in a review before the race.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA Q2 1m38.311 2 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.048 3 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +0.052 4 Joel KELSO CFMOTO Q2 +0.319 5 David ALONSO GASGAS Q2 +0.392 6 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 +0.442 7 José Antonio RUEDA KTM Q2 +0.473 8 Jaume MASIA HONDA Q2 +0.527 9 David MUÑOZ KTM Q2 +0.668 10 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS Q2 +0.703 11 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +0.784 12 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA Q2 +0.832 13 Vicente PEREZ KTM Q2 +0.837 14 Filippo FARIOLI KTM Q2 +0.841 15 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +0.848 16 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q2 +0.898 17 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q2 +1.091 18 Daniel HOLGADO KTM P3 +0.100 19 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA Q1 (*) 0.270 20 Romano FENATI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.307 21 Kaito TOBA HONDA Q1 (*) 0.361 22 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q1 (*) 0.484 23 David SALVADOR KTM Q1 (*) 0.583 24 Lorenzo FELLON KTM Q1 (*) 0.607 25 Marcos RUDA HUSQVARNA Q1 (*) 1.561 26 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 1.576 27 Scott OGDEN HONDA P2 1.622

Moto3 Championship Points