MotoGP Awards 2023

An incredible year was celebrated in style at the Pabellon Fuente San Luis in Valencia, before a concert from award-winning Spanish artist Ana Mena!

Hosted by Gavin Emmett and Alina Marzi, the main stage is where we witnessed the MotoGP top three make an appearance as Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) collected their bronze and silver medals, with now two-time MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) doing the honours of placing his plaque on the famous MotoGP Tower of Champions for a second year running.

Also taking to the main stage were the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 World Champions, as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) treasured their winners’ prizes.

On the red carpet, Jack Appleyard was on hand to interview and more prizes were awarded in front of the fans too. Ducati and Prima Pramac Racing earning the Constructors’ and Teams’ titles, and it was Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) – as voted for by the public – who claimed the Agostini Award for 2023’s best overtake.

The Moto2 and Moto3 runners-up were also given their accolades on the red carpet, they went to Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), respectively, and the riders who finished third place in the intermediate and lightweight classes – Fermin Aldeguer (CAG SpeedUp) and David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) celebrated their successes to.

Red Bull KTM Ajo in Moto2 and the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP squad in Moto3 picked up the Teams’ trophies too, and the Constructor awards in Moto2 and Moto3 were also on the prize-giving agenda. They went to Kalex and KTM respectively.

The Tissot Pole of Poles awards were also handed out and it was the three 2023 World Champions that were given the awards in each class: Bagnaia, Acosta and Masia. And Bagnaia was presented with his BMW M Award.

A historic 2023 MotoE season was also celebrated as third place Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE), second place Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) and World Champion Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) celebrated their brilliant seasons, while HP Pons Los40 racked up the Teams’ title.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco [ITA] 467 2 MARTIN Jorge [SPA] 428 3 BEZZECCHI Marco [ITA] 329 4 BINDER Brad [RSA] 293 5 ZARCO Johann [FRA] 225 6 ESPARGARO Aleix [SPA] 206 7 VIÑALES Maverick [SPA] 204 8 MARINI Luca [ITA] 201 9 MARQUEZ Alex [SPA] 177 10 QUARTARARO Fabio [FRA] 172 11 MILLER Jack [AUS] 163 12 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio [ITA] 151 13 MORBIDELLI Franco [ITA] 102 14 MARQUEZ Marc [SPA] 96 15 BASTIANINI Enea [ITA] 84 16 OLIVEIRA Miguel [POR] 76 17 FERNANDEZ Augusto [SPA] 71 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki [JPN] 56 19 RINS Alex [SPA] 54 20 FERNANDEZ Raul [SPA] 51 21 PEDROSA Dani [SPA] 32 22 MIR Joan [SPA] 26 23 ESPARGARO Pol [SPA] 15 24 SAVADORI Lorenzo [ITA] 12 25 FOLGER Jonas [GER] 9 26 BRADL Stefan [GER] 8 27 PIRRO Michele [ITA] 5 28 PETRUCCI Danilo [ITA] 5 29 CRUTCHLOW Cal [GBR] 3 30 LECUONA Iker [SPA] 0 31 BAUTISTA Alvaro [SPA] 0

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 332.5 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 249.5 3 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 212 4 DIXON Jake GBR 204 5 CANET Aron SPA 195 6 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 173.5 7 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 150 8 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 145.5 9 OGURA Ai JPN 137.5 10 VIETTI Celestino ITA 116 11 SALAC Filip CZE 110 12 LOWES Sam GBR 104 13 ROBERTS Joe USA 93.5 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 85 15 GARCIA Sergio SPA 84 16 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 65 17 BALTUS Barry BEL 55 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 48.5 19 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 35 20 BINDER Darryn RSA 34 21 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 30 22 GUEVARA Izan SPA 20 23 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 17 24 TULOVIC Lukas GER 12 25 PASINI Mattia ITA 11 26 HADA Taiga JPN 4.5 27 ESCRIG Alex SPA 3 28 SKINNER Rory GBR 2 29 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 1 30 GOMEZ Borja SPA 0 31 NOZANE Kohta JPN 0 32 TORRES Jordi SPA 0 33 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 34 TATAY Carlos SPA 0 35 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 0 36 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 37 RATO Mattia ITA 0 38 FERRARI Matteo ITA 0 39 MINAMIMOTO Soichiro JPN 0 40 CASADEI Mattia ITA 0 41 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 42 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0 43 SANCHIS David SPA 0 44 AZMAN Helmi MAL 0 45 BALDASSARRI Lorenzo ITA 0

Moto3 Championship Points