MotoGP Awards 2023
An incredible year was celebrated in style at the Pabellon Fuente San Luis in Valencia, before a concert from award-winning Spanish artist Ana Mena!
Hosted by Gavin Emmett and Alina Marzi, the main stage is where we witnessed the MotoGP top three make an appearance as Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) collected their bronze and silver medals, with now two-time MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) doing the honours of placing his plaque on the famous MotoGP Tower of Champions for a second year running.
Also taking to the main stage were the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 World Champions, as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) treasured their winners’ prizes.
On the red carpet, Jack Appleyard was on hand to interview and more prizes were awarded in front of the fans too. Ducati and Prima Pramac Racing earning the Constructors’ and Teams’ titles, and it was Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) – as voted for by the public – who claimed the Agostini Award for 2023’s best overtake.
The Moto2 and Moto3 runners-up were also given their accolades on the red carpet, they went to Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), respectively, and the riders who finished third place in the intermediate and lightweight classes – Fermin Aldeguer (CAG SpeedUp) and David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) celebrated their successes to.
Red Bull KTM Ajo in Moto2 and the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP squad in Moto3 picked up the Teams’ trophies too, and the Constructor awards in Moto2 and Moto3 were also on the prize-giving agenda. They went to Kalex and KTM respectively.
The Tissot Pole of Poles awards were also handed out and it was the three 2023 World Champions that were given the awards in each class: Bagnaia, Acosta and Masia. And Bagnaia was presented with his BMW M Award.
A historic 2023 MotoE season was also celebrated as third place Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE), second place Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) and World Champion Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) celebrated their brilliant seasons, while HP Pons Los40 racked up the Teams’ title.
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|BAGNAIA Francesco [ITA]
|467
|2
|MARTIN Jorge [SPA]
|428
|3
|BEZZECCHI Marco [ITA]
|329
|4
|BINDER Brad [RSA]
|293
|5
|ZARCO Johann [FRA]
|225
|6
|ESPARGARO Aleix [SPA]
|206
|7
|VIÑALES Maverick [SPA]
|204
|8
|MARINI Luca [ITA]
|201
|9
|MARQUEZ Alex [SPA]
|177
|10
|QUARTARARO Fabio [FRA]
|172
|11
|MILLER Jack [AUS]
|163
|12
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio [ITA]
|151
|13
|MORBIDELLI Franco [ITA]
|102
|14
|MARQUEZ Marc [SPA]
|96
|15
|BASTIANINI Enea [ITA]
|84
|16
|OLIVEIRA Miguel [POR]
|76
|17
|FERNANDEZ Augusto [SPA]
|71
|18
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki [JPN]
|56
|19
|RINS Alex [SPA]
|54
|20
|FERNANDEZ Raul [SPA]
|51
|21
|PEDROSA Dani [SPA]
|32
|22
|MIR Joan [SPA]
|26
|23
|ESPARGARO Pol [SPA]
|15
|24
|SAVADORI Lorenzo [ITA]
|12
|25
|FOLGER Jonas [GER]
|9
|26
|BRADL Stefan [GER]
|8
|27
|PIRRO Michele [ITA]
|5
|28
|PETRUCCI Danilo [ITA]
|5
|29
|CRUTCHLOW Cal [GBR]
|3
|30
|LECUONA Iker [SPA]
|0
|31
|BAUTISTA Alvaro [SPA]
|0
Moto2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|332.5
|2
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|249.5
|3
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|212
|4
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|204
|5
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|195
|6
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|173.5
|7
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|150
|8
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|145.5
|9
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|137.5
|10
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|116
|11
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|110
|12
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|104
|13
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|93.5
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|85
|15
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|84
|16
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|65
|17
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|55
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|48.5
|19
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|35
|20
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|34
|21
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|30
|22
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|20
|23
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|NED
|17
|24
|TULOVIC Lukas
|GER
|12
|25
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|11
|26
|HADA Taiga
|JPN
|4.5
|27
|ESCRIG Alex
|SPA
|3
|28
|SKINNER Rory
|GBR
|2
|29
|KELLY Sean Dylan
|USA
|1
|30
|GOMEZ Borja
|SPA
|0
|31
|NOZANE Kohta
|JPN
|0
|32
|TORRES Jordi
|SPA
|0
|33
|SURRA Alberto
|ITA
|0
|34
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|0
|35
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|0
|36
|AGIUS Senna
|AUS
|0
|37
|RATO Mattia
|ITA
|0
|38
|FERRARI Matteo
|ITA
|0
|39
|MINAMIMOTO Soichiro
|JPN
|0
|40
|CASADEI Mattia
|ITA
|0
|41
|DANIEL Kasma
|MAL
|0
|42
|RUIZ Yeray
|SPA
|0
|43
|SANCHIS David
|SPA
|0
|44
|AZMAN Helmi
|MAL
|0
|45
|BALDASSARRI Lorenzo
|ITA
|0
Moto3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|MASIA Jaume
|274
|2
|SASAKI Ayumu
|268
|3
|ALONSO David
|245
|4
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|223
|5
|HOLGADO Daniel
|220
|6
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|187
|7
|VEIJER Collin
|149
|8
|MOREIRA Diogo
|131
|9
|RUEDA José Antonio
|121
|10
|MUÑOZ David
|113
|11
|TOBA Kaito
|105
|12
|NEPA Stefano
|102
|13
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|84
|14
|ROSSI Riccardo
|79
|15
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|77
|16
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|63
|17
|KELSO Joel
|61
|18
|BERTELLE Matteo
|57
|19
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|50
|20
|FENATI Romano
|35
|21
|SALVADOR David
|31
|22
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|25
|23
|OGDEN Scott
|24
|24
|FARIOLI Filippo
|19
|25
|MIGNO Andrea
|17
|26
|PEREZ Vicente
|15
|27
|FELLON Lorenzo
|6
|28
|AZMAN Syarifuddin
|5
|29
|CARRARO Nicola Fabio
|5
|30
|WHATLEY Joshua
|5
|31
|AJI Mario
|4
|32
|ALMANSA David
|0
|33
|ADITAMA Arbi
|0
|34
|BUASRI Tatchakorn
|0
|35
|CARRASCO Ana
|0
|36
|LUNETTA Luca
|0
|37
|SHAHRIL Danial
|0
|38
|DETTWILER Noah
|0
|39
|RUDA Marcos
|0
|40
|KEANKUM Krittapat
|0