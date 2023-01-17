2023 Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP

Underlining the importance of the South-East Asian connection to both Yamaha and MotoGP, Yamaha chose their Indonesia Motor Manufacturing’s ‘3S Dealer Meeting as the occasion to reveal the colours that the Yamaha MotoGP team will race in during the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

Indonesia is the biggest market in the world for Yamaha, and their MotoGP personnel were introduced and interviewed on stage by Indonesian presenters, but due to the global audience proceedings were conducted in English, which meant that some of the assembled crowd in Jakarta had to be prompted in Indonesian to cheer at the right moments.

The new look was designed by Italian Aldo Drudi, who is of course very well known thanks to his work on the helmets of Valentino Rossi right back to the start of the presigious career of #46.

Yamaha also announced the renewal of their long-term sponsorship agreement with Monster Energy.

Throughout the 2023 racing season the YZR-M1 will continue to feature the slogans of Yamaha Motor Philippines and PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing, starting from the IRTA MotoGP Official Pre-Season Tests held from 5-7 February and 10-12 February.

Takahiro Sumi

General Manager, Motorsports Development Division

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd & President, Yamaha Motor Racing

“Since the Valencia Test, YMC’s Motorsports Development Division worked tirelessly to make further steps. Using the feedback of riders and the team, we have made improvements with the aim to contend for the MotoGP World Title again this year. We thank our loyal supporters as well as all Yamaha employees for their Kando* spirit. We are starting this season with a blank slate and a positive mindset. We know that the level of MotoGP is higher than ever, and with 42 races the demands on the riders and the bikes reach new levels, but we are ready for the challenge. Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, and their Factory Team crews are fully motivated, so we are expecting lots of exciting racing to delight MotoGP fans around the world.”

Lin Jarvis

Yamaha Motor Racing Srl’s Managing Director

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Principal

“Last year our team achieved numerous successes whilst facing high-level competition and challenges. One of the highs that stood out, however, was the extension of our partnership with Monster Energy Company at the Catalan GP, which Fabio went on to win. In that moment, we were not only delighted to express our thanks for Monster Energy’s continuous support and their faith in our team, but we also felt excited to look to a future exploring new opportunities to make the bond between Yamaha and Monster Energy even stronger. This year, we are entering our eleventh year with Monster Energy as our sponsor and our fifth season with them as our title sponsor. This occasion deserved a new livery and a fresh start that matches our military-like focus as we fight for the 2023 MotoGP title.

“As a part of the strong global alliance between Yamaha and Monster Energy, the new look-and-feel will also be adopted by Yamaha’s factory teams in MX and Supercross, showing our unity. We are also thankful to our official team sponsors, partners, and suppliers, many of whom we have had long-term partnerships with. Competing at the top-tier of motorcycle racing has never been more challenging than the coming year, and it’s thanks to the commitment and enthusiasm of our sponsors that we can concentrate on bringing the trophy home again. A full-on race calendar and additional sprint races mean we need to be focused, adaptable, and efficient right from the start of 2023 MotoGP testing.”

Fabio Quartararo

“My winter break didn’t fully go as planned because I injured my hand during motocross training. But I’ve kept working non-stop. I’ve done a lot of cardio to make sure I’m 100% fit for the 2023 season.

“My hand injury is fully recovered now too, so I feel ready to fight for the title again. We have the new camouflage livery, which is a nice change. I like the new look, and it’s good to switch it up a bit.

“But more importantly, I am looking forward to start riding again. I am very curious to test the 2023 YZR-M1 in Sepang. We will work hard this season, as we always do.

“We have learned a lot in 2022, and now I just want to fight for the title again. My fans have been very supportive, sending me lots of messages over the winter. I’m excited to see them at the tracks again this season. We will have some fun!”

Franco Morbidelli

“We are making a fresh start today, with a new look. Everything has gone back to zero and anything is possible this season, so that is an exciting prospect.

“We’ve ended 2022 with an improved feeling. Now it’s important that we do a good job at the upcoming winter tests, so we will be ready to start the season in March with the first race in Portugal.

“There’s a new race format, which will take some getting used to for the riders and the teams, but I see it as a positive change because it’s something that the fans will enjoy.

“I want to thank the Indonesian fans who we saw at today’s dealer meeting for their support. Their enthusiasm has given us a boost, and I can’t wait to start the 2023 season in the best way possible.”

*Kando: A Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense

excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.

2023 Yamaha YZR-M1 Specifications

Engine – 1000 cc, liquid cooled, in-line, four-cylinder, cross-plane crank

Transmission – Six-speed cassette with alternative ratios available

Suspension – Öhlins upside down front forks and Öhlins rear shock

Rims – Forged Magnesium 17” front and rear

Brakes – Brembo, two 320/340/355 mm carbon front discs, two four-piston callipers. Single stainless-steel rear disc, twin/four-piston calliper

Power – Over 240 hp, 176 kW

Chassis – Aluminium twin tube Delta Box with multi-adjustable steering geometry. Aluminium/CFRP swingarm

ECU – By Marelli, in accordance. with FIM Regulations

Weight – Over 157 Kg, in accordance with FIM Regulations

2023 MotoGP Calendar

March 26 – Portugal, Portimao April 2 – Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda April 16 – Americas, COTA April 30 – Spain, Jerez May 14 – France, Le Mans June 11 – Italy, Mugello June 18 – Germany, Sachsenring June 25 – Netherlands, Assen July 9 – Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) August 6 – Great Britain, Silverstone August 20 – Austria, Red Bull Ring September 3 – Catalunya, Catalunya September 10 – San Marino, Misano September 24 – India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) October 1 – Japan, Motegi October 15 – Indonesia, Mandalika October 22 – Australia, Phillip Island October 29 – Thailand, Chang November 12 – Malaysia, Sepang November 19 – Qatar, Lusail November 26 – Valenciana, Valencia

