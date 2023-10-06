2023 MXoN gets underway

The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations began with welcome press conferences and the ballot to determine the starting grid for the qualifying heats scheduled for the following day.

After the press conference, the teams gathered in the media centre in Ernée for the official ballot to define the starting grid for tomorrow’s qualifying races.

Australia drew 13th in the ballot, while rivals America drew 6 and home favourites Team France drew 26th.

Defending Champions Team USA with Aaron Plessinger, R.J Hampshire and Christian Craig will run the #1, #2 and #3 plates this weekend, as they will look to keep hold of the Chamberlain Trophy to get a second consecutive victory.

Team USA Captain Aaron Plessinger

“I learnt that from my first experience at the Motocross of Nations in 2018 that you have to expect the unexpected and need be ready for anything . We are really working as a team and get along very well and I’m looking forward to do some damage with them this weekend.”

The home team, Team France is all ready for this special Monster Energy FIM MXoN on their soil with one of the strongest trios of the pack with Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle and Maxime Renaux. They will be led and hugely helped by the experience of their team manager, Gautier Paulin who won five MXoN in a row.

Team France Manager – Gautier Paulin

“I’m feeling confident and very happy with the team as the guys are doing an amazing job. The atmosphere and the crowd will help us throughout the event. There is no doubt in what our objectives are for this weekend, the win.”

Team Australia is coming to fight and come in Ernée to earn Australia, the first Chamberlain Trophy with Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Dean Ferris.

Jett Lawrence

“We haven’t raced a lot of the other riders since last year so this is going to be exciting as my year has been unreal with a perfect season and hopefully, we’ll keep it going this week too.”

With the 2023 MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado in their ranks, Team Spain will come with high confidence to make a great result. Ruben Fernandez and Oriol Oliver will complete the strong spanish team.

The crowd erupted in excitement as each nation’s team was introduced during the presentation.

The cheers grew louder and more intense with the arrival of Team Spain, Team Italy, Team Germany, and Team Switzerland, reaching a thrilling crescendo when the defending champions, Team USA, and Team Australia, made their grand entrance.

The final team to be introduced was the host nation’s Team France, who received an enthusiastic ovation from their home supporters.

Qualifying starting grid ballot results