2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round Seven – Misano

Qualifying

Rico Salmela put in a superb lap in sweltering conditions to take pole for the final weekend of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season. The 15-year-old Finn put the lap in alone but knows that the races are likely to be quite different.

2023 Cup winner Angel Piqueras slid off trying to better Salmela’s time at the end of the session but the 16-year-old Spaniard was unhurt and determined to go for a record-breaking ninth win in a season.

He will have to deal with Álvaro Carpe though, the 16-year-old Spaniard is third fastest and got the better of him in Austria once, when these three shared the podium in both races.

The top Aussie performer was Jacob Roulstone in seventh on the grid, leading the third row, with New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan lining up 10th. Carter Thompson meanwhile would start from 20th.

Jacob Roulstone – P7

“I wasn’t happy with some of the guys rolling off when we were going so fast, not a good thing at all,” explained the 18-year-old Australian. “It’s also frustrating when you are trying to put in a good lap time and it is wrecked by that. Otherwise it was OK, on the last lap I was going for a quick lap, went to pass Rammerstorfer, lost the front, thought I was going to take both of us down but saved it. I had to go for it as I was on a fast lap and I think I could have got third but it is what it is. Excited for the race, probably going to change the front a little bit but it should be good.”

Race One

11 KTMs fought over every square centimetre of the Misano circuit from first corner to last before Álvaro Carpe stole the slightest advantage in the last half lap.

Fellow 16-year-old Spaniard Angel Piqueras chased him across the line, pursued by 15-year-old arch-rival Max Quiles for an all red-and-yellow flagged podium.

Alvaro Carpe – P1

“Yes, it was a fantastic race, a fantastic weekend. The battle was really difficult, with all riders riding aggressive, me also because otherwise I would have dropped to the back of the group. I stayed in the front, that was good, trying to run my race at my pace and I am thrilled to secure second in the Cup in my Rookie year. I really appreciate everyone who supports me and gives me this opportunity. It was a harder race than I thought it would be after Qualifying, I thought it would be a small group of us. But it was a really big group, I think it will be the same tomorrow, I will try and win as always.”

The list of race leaders through the 15 laps included pole man Rico Salmela who stole the early advantage before being swallowed by the pack.

Marcos Ruda had his turn in front as did Alberto Ferrandez, Quiles, Piqueras and Carpe.

Jacob Roulstone improved on his qualifying place, to claim sixth as part of the pack just off the leading duo, and Cormac Buchanan wasn’t far behind in seventh.

Jacob Roulstone – P6

“That was a crazy race today where up until the final laps anyone in the top 10 could have podiumed. Finishing in P6 (+1.288) I pushed hard the entire race and changed positions regularly. I need to change something small on the bike for tomorrow’s race as it was a little underpowered in acceleration and then we will see how the final #redbullrookiescup race of the year goes.”

Cormac Buchanan – P7

“Not a bad way to start this weekends races. Felt strong staying in the fight for the win for the whole race until unfortunately I had a big moment on the last lap which detached me from the group. A few crashes ahead meant I could pick up the pieces but to be only 0.3 away from the podium is the closest I’ve ever been so definitely a solid result. A few things to improve within myself for tomorrow but I’m happy as I am aware of what needs to change and I’m ready to achieve that. The goal for tomorrow is to enjoy. My last race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and my only goal is to have fun and give it my all. Let’s see how we stack up at the end of the race tomorrow. We are ready to fight!”

Carter Thompson had a stronger race to finish 12th.

Carter Thompson – P12

“Got off to pretty good start and in the first couple of laps I made my way through to the front of the second group. I had a lot better feeling today I felt more comfortable now for race 2 tomorrow I’ll try to improve and hopefully finish a bit closer to the front.”

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Alvaro CARPE SPA 26’41.326 2 Angel PIQUERAS SPA +0.403 3 Máximo QUILES SPA +1.071 4 Marcos RUDA SPA +1.117 5 Ruché MOODLEY RSA +1.268 6 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +1.288 7 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE +1.435 8 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA +11.830 9 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL +14.093 10 Dodo BOGGIO ITA +16.685 11 Arbi ADITAMA INA +17.035 12 Carter THOMPSON AUS +17.318 13 Kevin FARKAS HUN +17.354 14 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT +17.376 15 Hakim DANISH MAL +19.783 16 Amaury MIZERA FRA +23.448 17 Danial SHAHRIL MAL +24.186 18 Shinya EZAWA JPN +24.558 19 Rhys STEPHENSON GBR +29.490 20 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA +37.423 Not classified Guido PINI ITA 1 lap Rico SALMELA FIN 1 lap Marco MORELLI 1 lap Eddie O’SHEA 4 laps

Race Two

Race 2 in Misano was just as thrilling as Saturday’s classic and this time Angel Piqueras flashed across the line first ahead of fellow Spaniards Max Quiles and Alvaro Carpe.

Less than 2 seconds covered the top 12 KTMs after 15 laps on the Adriatic coast, but it was the top three that caught the crowds attention with their close finish. Just 0.017s separated the top three.

The 2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has belonged to Piqueras since the Dutch round but now he is the most successful Rookie in the 17 seasons, nine wins in one year and 11 in two seasons.

Angel Piqueras – P1

“Yesterday I said that everyone was overtaking me and that I couldn’t run my race at my pace,” explained the 16-year-old. “Today I only focused on doing my best and I knew that I had a very good pace. I was trying and trying hard to make a gap but it is quite difficult here the slipstream is so important. This time I did manage to get across the line first but it was so close, I was not sure I had won it. I did get my 9th victory this year and I am very happy to now have the record for Rookies wins in a season. I’d only just been born when the Cup started in 2007. I thank the Cup and everyone that supports me and I’m now looking forward to the World Championship.”

Cormac Buchanan was consistent in his second race, once again claiming seventh, with Jacob Roulstone dropping to 10th.

Cormac Buchanan – P7

“Not a bad way at all to end my Red Bull Rookies Cup campaign. Was another big fight until the end, happy with my late race pace where I was able to make some key overtakes and put myself in a solid position right at the front. 0.8 seconds away is the closest I’ve been to the winner in my three years of racing this series so I’m pretty happy with it all things considered. However the biggest of thanks goes out to the whole Rookies staff. Dani, Gustl and Peter for their belief in me over the past three years, and giving me the opportunity to showcase my skills on the world stage and become the rider I am today. My father Stacey Buchanan – it was an amazing experience being in the MotoGP paddock with you, sharing all these experiences together and I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to be with me. Thanks for the hard work you put in, and being my biggest motivator and supporter! Another thanks to Aleix Martianez for being my mechanic the past three seasons. It was a pleasure to work with you and I am so grateful for the work you put in every race weekend. We finished this season 13th in the championship despite five DNFS so a solid 3rd season despite having its ups and downs. Now it’s time to focus on the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP rounds I have ahead of me. The work doesn’t stop. Excited to be reunited with my AGR Racing Team and to have the opportunity to make great things happen!”

Carter Thompson raced to 15th, but closed down the gap on the leading riders, compared to his race one result.

Carter Thompson – P15

“Last race for the season. Got another good start I was in the back of the front group but on the 2nd lap in turn 2 I got hit by another rider. I managed to stay on the bike but I lost the front group the rest of the race I was riding at the front of the 2nd group then alone trying to bridge the gap to the front group. I made another good step and felt good with my pace. Can’t thank the entire rookies cup crew for the whole year.”

The final season standings have Roulstone fifth, Buchanan 13th and Thompson 19th.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 26’39.134 2 Máximo QUILES SPA +0.009 3 Alvaro CARPE SPA +0.017 4 Rico SALMELA FIN +0.460 5 Guido PINI ITA +0.281 6 Ruché MOODLEY RSA +0.789 7 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE +0.853 8 Marcos RUDA SPA +1.112 9 Arbi ADITAMA INA +1.274 10 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +1.628 11 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL +1.747 12 Dodo BOGGIO ITA +1.904 13 Marco MORELLI ARG +2.472 14 Hakim DANISH MAL +4.294 15 Carter THOMPSON AUS +11.595 16 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT +11.664 17 Amaury MIZERA FRA +12.221 18 Danial SHAHRIL MAL +12.444 19 Kevin FARKAS HUN +32.235 20 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA +32.471 21 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT +32.696 22 Rhys STEPHENSON GBR +32.927 23 Shinya EZAWA JPN +33.378 Not classified Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA 6 laps Eddie O’SHEA 6 laps

Red Bull Rookies Championship Points